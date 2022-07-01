Dr. Zelenko’s final message to the world: ‘I have no problem falling in battle …this is a hill that we need to die on’

July 1, 2022

Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, MD, passed away on June 30 at the age of 49, following a four-year battle with cancer, but he did not leave us without a final, powerful message.

Zelenko fought like hell against the pandemic, exposing its schemers and planners. But he also worked tirelessly to save those who contracted the virus, which, along with the toxic injections that followed, amounted to a bioweapon used in a war against humanity.

The key was early treatment, which the hospitals and the vast majority of medical doctors who work in those hospitals, refused to provide. They all violated their hippocratic oath to “do no harm.” They followed the devastating guidelines of the CDC, NIH and WHO and they all have blood on their hands as far as I’m concerned.

Zelenko stood out as a scientist and a working physician who never violated his oath.

He studied the virus in depth until he found what worked as a treatment, then shared his “Zelenko Protocols” on his website for free to anyone who needed it. Of course he was vilified for doing so.

Dr. Zelenko will go down in history, after all is revealed, as one of the good medical docs who lived during a time when most of his colleagues were not good. They were corruptible. He was not. I never realized just how many bad actors are out there working in the medical field, giving their patients bad advice. Covid exposed them all.

And the good doctor did not pass over to the other side without giving a strong final message to the world.

The below video is only 6 minutes but powerful. I’m not sure when this video was made but it was apparently in the final day or two of Zelenko’s life. He fought till the very end for us, even as he was fighting for his own life. Not many men are able to expend that kind of energy on others even as they themselves are in the final throes of a deadly disease like cancer.

Below are a few of the nuggets from the above video message from Dr. Zelenko.

We should denounce the worship of false gods, the gods of technology, the gods of science, the gods of corrupt governments, of money, power, fame, and we should reconcile our hearts with our Creator who is making us anew, every instant in time. The world has now chosen sides. Those that will worship the machinations of man and those that will bow down to the Creator. So let the culling begin. The world needs a cleaning. And when the process is done, the world will be filled with the knowledge of God, just like the waters cover the seas. And the sociopaths, they have a big thing coming for them. They think they are gods, they think that they’re ruling the world. We’ll see. So let the games begin. And I have no problem falling in battle. This is a hill that we need to die on, die for. Because, otherwise, our progeny will have nowhere to breathe free.

Rest in peace, Dr. Zelenko.

