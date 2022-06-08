Will electing Republicans in November save America and Western civilization from the brink of collapse?

‘Come out of her my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues.’ Revelation 18:4

June 7, 2022

We hear a lot of talk about how the key to “taking back our country” lies in voting and more aggressive political activism, and that we stand on the precipice of defeating the evil if we can just get enough folks to vote the right way.

While I agree voting makes up a vital part of our civic responsibility, the political process alone will never pull Western civilization back from the brink of collapse. It’s too late for that and I will attempt to explain why.

Look no further than the previous administration, when the folks with R’s next to their names had full control of both the Congress and the White House for two years and the White House for four years. The wall was never completed. Two of the three appointments made to the U.S. Supreme Court were moderates, not conservatives, and Operation Warp Speed brought us a set of toxic “vaccines” which every major employer tried to force into the arms of their employees.

The FBI and DOJ were still run by life-long members of the deep state, the Departments of Education, Energy, Labor, Commerce, HHS, CDC, DHS, EPA, IRS, Federal Reserve Bank, and ATF all remained fully intact and even grew in many cases.

Trump told us he would never mandate the poison death shots and that sounded good. By saying this, however, Trump showed a fundamental lack of understanding of the way tyranny works in the 21st century. It’s not just the elected politicians or even unelected bureaucrats who can pressure us to do things against our will and violate our bodily autonomy. No, it’s the corporate bullies who sign our paychecks and who censor our speech on the Internet who control the world. Unless you’re willing to take them on, and few Republicans are, then you are missing a massive piece of the puzzle and not protecting the people from tyranny at all.

We saw how when Trump actually got something right, like pulling us out of the Paris Climate Accords, it didn’t really matter because the blue states and Democrat-run cities, along with the corporations, said they would follow the global climate agenda anyway. They have their ESG scores to worry about, you know.

We saw how cities across America looked to Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci, George Soros and the World Economic Forum as their leaders, not Trump or the White House or his Republican Congress.

Schwab’s worldwide network is built on the forging of what he calls public-private partnerships, or PPPs. This is a cleverly evil system, because even when the reins of government get temporarily placed in the hands of a conservative majority like they did in 2016 in the U.S., little progress toward restoring the Constitutional Republic is made because all of the corporations, universities, academia and media are working in concert to destabilize, disorient and distort everything in such a way that the elected Republicans never control the narrative getting to the people. This leads to all kinds of divisions and certain Republicans wilt under the pressure, backing away from what they know is the right thing to do. At best we end up with a few executive orders that can easily be overturned as soon as the political winds shift back to the Democrats.

We saw how even the top military brass didn’t respect Trump.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, went so far as to call up his counterpart in Communist China and tell him that if Trump ever tried to do something detrimental to China he, Milley, would pick up the phone and give China a “heads up” so they could prepare for whatever move Trump was about to make. In normal times such action would result in an immediate charge of treason. These aren’t normal times.

We also saw how the various federal agencies, stacked with Obama appointees, conspired to refuse to implement any Trump policies they didn’t like. The senior executive officers in these agencies stalled, lied, cheated, and deceived their way through the four-year term of Trump.

QUESTION: If Trump didn’t have full control over the U.S. military and if he did not have full control over the federal bureaucracy, was he actually a real president in possession of all of the constitutional authority invested in that office? I am not sure of the answer to that question but it’s definitely worth pondering because it could apply to the next Republican president, whoever he is, just the same as it did to Trump.

So our problem is this: When we do take back “power” as many in the GOP are predicting will happen in November, what will we do with it?

Will we still be left with Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell in charge of the House and Senate? Would that be the same Kevin McCarthy who rejoiced when Trump was banned from Twitter and privately wished that Twitter and Facebook would ban more conservative voices? Or the same Kevin McCarthy who Trump just endorsed for another term in Congress?

Then, what if Trump gets back in the White House in 2024? Will he suddenly have the cooperation needed from Congress to build the wall? Will he suddenly see the light on the killer vaccines and the corporate usurpation of political power? Will he suddenly have the gumption to fire the traitors like General Milley and FBI Director Christopher Wray, their entire staffs and everyone who carried out their orders?

I’m going to be brutally honest: Our side still thinks in terms of elections, Congress and the presidency.

The other side, having allied itself with a global cabal that has taken over all of the major institutions in the nations, including every major corporation in the private sector, has moved beyond elections. They have spent the last 60 years getting their people entrenched in key positions of power, to the point where they have built up strongholds for Satan within the nations. They have their minions entrenched at the city, state and county levels as well as at the national and global levels.

One of the speakers at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos last month said that 90 percent of the world’s large corporations are on board with the demonic WEF agenda known as ESGs — a social scoring system of Environmental, Social and Government standards established by global elites like Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, who also sits on the board of the WEF.

These big corporations have agreed to apply pressure on the smaller companies they do business with to adopt the same set of godless principles, which include the net-zero carbon agenda, the transgenderization of our children, gun control, digital money, global digital citizenship, forced vaccines, transhumanism, the whole nine yards. That means if you don’t submit to this agenda as a small or medium-sized company, then these larger companies won’t do business with you.

What president can stop this? What Congress could stop this? Do you really think Kevin McCarthy is up to the task of taking on this kind of raw power? Please.

So when “our people” get elected to Congress, the White House and even the state legislatures, we all jump up and down on election night in a victory dance. We all sit back and relax. But these poor hapless souls we just elected are left to deal with the permanently entrenched administrative state and its corporate partners.

Because this evil is global and not just national, I believe we are looking at the early stages of the beast system described in Revelation 13: “Who is like the Beast and who can make war against it?”

This beast’s tendrils are found everywhere. Not only in the government but in the K-12 schools, in the colleges, in the media, in the workplace, and, sadly, in 90 percent of the churches.

So what is the answer? If we can’t vote our way back to a constitutional republic, then what is the answer?

The Bible provides the answer.

In Matthew chapters 24 and 25, Jesus speaks to those of us alive in today’s world.

He warned in the 24th chapter that the end-times beast system would be marked by two very important characteristics – deception and a brutal persecution of believers. In the 25th chapter he provided instructions on how we should live in these times, keeping oil in our lamps and not letting our lights go out, staying vigilant, watching and waiting.

Then in Revelation we get more instruction, telling us to “endure till the end.”

Enduring means resisting the evil coming at us from all directions.

Whether this is the end-times beast we are about to encounter or whether it’s just another pretender that will come and go, either way we know we cannot, must not submit to it.

We still must resist it for one simple reason. It’s evil.

If we are told to get an injection of genetically modified mRNA instructing our bodies to create a toxic spike protein, we say no.

If we are told to wear masks over our faces, we say no.

If we are told to take a fraudulent PCR test, we say no.

If we are told to put a “health” app on our phone to track our whereabouts, we say no.

If we are told that Disney World is a great spot to bring the kids for a family vacation, we look at their track record of supporting evil and we say no. The same goes for Disney videos, films, games, apparel, etc.

If we are told that it’s better to use digital money than cash, we say no.

If we are told electric cars are better than gas-fueled cars, we say no.

If we are told plant-based protein and synthetic lab-grown meat are better than actual meat, we say no.

If we are told to trust the science, we say no, only if the science lines up with God’s word and common sense.

If we are told to trust the algorithms, we say no.

If we are told to invest in a 401K that offers no control over what companies we are investing in, we say no.

If we are told to turn in our weapons of self defense and depend on the police to protect us, we say no.

If our child is being taught to question his or her gender, we say no, and remove our child from said school.

If our child wants to attend a Godless university, we say no (or at least say no to paying for his Godless college education).

If our corporate bosses try to force us to support “Pride Month” or any other event celebrating a lifestyle that goes against God’s word, we say no, even if it means losing that job and finding another.

I could go on, but you get my point. These are real-life decisions that we face every day that determine the direction our lives will take and therefore the direction of our nation and our world. We’ve ceded too much power and control to the wrong people.

There’s no time left for making wrong decisions. The globalist predator class represented by those in attendance at Davos has revealed its real agenda, which involves mass depopulation and a system of total surveillance over all human activity. They have entered their final stage of implementing the Great Reset (aka New World Order), and we can no longer afford to be ignorantly supporting their systemically evil institutions. Former allegiances that we exalted as little gods, including our university alma maters, the military, our favorite entertainment providers, must all be dropped and we must gird up our loins and recommit our lives to the one true God.

What good does it do us if we take over Congress, the White House and every state legislature in the land but we still support the entrenched beast system by obeying its godless dictates and sending it our hard-earned money?

The beast will only be defeated by God Almighty. When it’s time for it to rise, God will let it rise. In the meantime, we must listen to His voice. Jesus said “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.”

His voice is the only voice we are beholden to.

The voice I’m hearing right now is whispering from Revelation 18:4: “Come out of her my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues.”

