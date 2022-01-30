Message to ruling elites: Your time is up, you no longer have the consent of the governed, you must resign from all positions of authority, now

Canadian tyrant Justin Trudeau is getting an up-close-and-personal view of the ‘fringe minority’ …but will he stop hiding under his bed and take a look at it?
What’s transpired over this weekend in Canada is unique in history. I can’t think of anything this potentially transformational, not even the Polish uprising that kicked off the shackles of Soviet communism and touched off the beginning of the collapse of that system’s hold over the whole of Eastern Europe.
I am so proud of Canada. God often chooses the least-expected persons to lead his people out of bondage — Joseph was a house slave and David was a poor shepherd. So I guess it makes sense that he would choose the least-expected nation. Canada, that nation that has lived in the shadow of the American superpower for over two centuries, rose up strong at the moment when the world was looking for some group of people to show them the way out of this tyrannical trap.
It looked like the trap door had slammed shut, but the Canadian truckers refused to bow. They refused to submit to their arrogant prime minister, Mr. Justin Trudeau, who mocked them on the eve of the convoy’s arrival at the Capital in Ottaway. He said they represented a “small fringe minority” with “views that are unacceptable,” as if he gets to define what is acceptable to think and not think.
The Truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” that has arrived in Ottawa has now touched off an international movement — watch out Mr. Biden, you’re next.
Take a look at the sights and sounds of a nation that’s taken back its freedom and its constitutional right to self-governance.
Yes, there is always the chance that the globalist elites could launch a false-flag operation similar to Jan. 6 and use their media lackeys to turn public sentiment against the freedom-fighting truckers and their supporters. If that doesn’t work, they might launch a Third World War, thinking that will surely get the heat off of their puppet politicians. But right now, it’s not looking good for them. They would be much better off resigning their positions and joining Trudeau in hiding.
You see, people embrace freedom. But many were beginning to forget what freedom felt like. Even before Covid, Western governments had been ever so gradually making their societies less free. Once people get a taste of that beautiful breeze of freedom blowing in their hair, they will never want to go back to the “safe and secure,” the germaphobic, Christophobic, truthaphobic “new normal” being crafted by the establishment throughout the formerly free world.
Thank you Canadian truckers for reminding us what freedom feels like.
Regardless of what happens next, there is no turning back the clock on the fact that the long-awaited resistance is now underway. Courage is contagious and we now have an army of courageous people liberated from their fear by what started as a few hundred truck drivers.
The mass formation hypnosis has been broken.
Sure, there will be some poor slobs who choose to continue believing their puppet masters, but they are no longer relevant.
The people taking action are the ones in control of the narrative now.
It doesn’t matter that this revolution is going untelevised. In fact, that may be a good thing. That’s confirmation that big media was in on the attempted usurpation of our freedoms, our precious way of life, from the very beginning. Those who weren’t in on it, jumped on board soon enough and never looked back. Never sought the truth amid the lies.
But you can only stop reality from being real for so long. Saturday, January 29, and Sunday, January 30, mark the beginning of the end for the globalist ruling elites’ effort to get us to voluntarily march into their digital gas chambers.
They may still conquer us, but they’re going to have to do it the hard way now. We aren’t taking the bait and willingly getting on the boxcars that take us to their hell-bound metaverse. We have made new friends with like-minded critical thinkers who value freedom above the illusion of temporary safety.
Let’s not stop with what the heroic truckers have accomplished this weekend in Canada.
Let’s take this international and ride it all the way home to the free world, the one we knew pre Covid and the one we knew even more intimately pre 9/11.
Let’s not stop fighting until every last one of the perpetrators of the false narrative has resigned in shame, starting with the heads of state in every nation that took part in this fraud — the lockdowns, the mask mandates, the vax mandates and the most vicious scheme of all, the vaccine passports.
That includes everyone in the healthcare bureaucracy starting with Dr. Fauci who pushed this killer injection. Resign.
That includes every hospital CEO who fired nurses for not getting the jab. Resign.
That includes everyone in the media, from the largest corporate-owned cable TV outlet to the smallest small-town newspaper that pushed the narrative well into 2021 after they should have known better. They need to leave their jobs and never go back into journalism or the news business because they gave up on journalism a long time ago and embraced propaganda. They lied to us for two years. That was more than enough time to figure out that they were being lied to by Fauci and the other “experts,” but they continued telling the lies fed to them from the top down, starting with the U.N. World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum. These are nothing but corrupt, power-hungry institutions led by international criminals, but our news media and our doctors listened and obeyed.
Even when their consciences had to give them pause, they continued to push the Remdesivir, the ventilators and the death shots.
Fauci must be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity. The same goes for the heads of the U.N. World Health Organization, Bill Gates and the top officers of the major Big Pharma players.
Let that sink in, Fauci. If it’s possible, you are worse than Dr. Mengele.
Thank you to the truckers of Canada, our neighbor to the north, for doing what no other group would do. You got out of your comfort zone and did something.
If there is one song that sums up what’s taken place this weekend, and what’s possible going forward, it is this one by Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis. Yes, “We’ve been dancing with the devil way too long.”
Listen to what this conservative Canadian MP says in the video below. She really summarizes what’s going on quite well [skip over the first 40 seconds of the video to get to the interview.]
19 thoughts on “Message to ruling elites: Your time is up, you no longer have the consent of the governed, you must resign from all positions of authority, now”
Well said!!! Amen!!!
Leo, thanks for covering this major story. We don’t know the final outcome but I love seeing this level of resistance to the satanic plan. I think it threw the globalists a major curve ball when ‘quiet and compliant’ Canada became the country to lead the way for the rest of us. It is exciting to see.
right on brother
HAHAHA,YOUR LEADERS ARE LAUGHING THEIR HEAD OFF AT YOU,UNTILL you start hanging them ,they could care less what you say or do..THEY”LL unleash the military on you like BARACK OBAMA DID the pople at the FARM in alpena mich.THE US MILITARY dropped a tactical nuke on them ,it killed 900 women and children,NO A PEEP out of the american cowards,their death went bUNNOTICED by everyone just like yours will be,and HUNDREDS of patriots arestill in prison in washington DC..ON BOGAS CHARGES..they’ll all die in prison and NO ONE WILL LIFT A FINGER TO SAVE THEM…COWARDS do not deserve freedom..
This is no farm in Alpena, my friend. These are tens of thousands of fired up patriots and growing by the day.
Time to step up and be counted among the Patriots. Where do we sign in. Locked Loaded and sighted in.
We don’t need to break out the weapons Harvey. We just need to get off our backsides and tell them their jig is up. We will not comply with ANY of their mandates and we want their resignations. We need all truckers and the rest of America to descend on Washington just like our friends in Canada have done. We can leave our guns at home. There is no army on earth that is going to attack a million or more peaceful American truckers and their supporters standing in the Capital demanding resignations. If they do attempt something that stupid, then the farmers and factory workers will have a plan B to have the truckers’ backs.
See my post, below. You underestimate the “fringe minority.” Tyrants are cowards at heart.
How do you say “chickensh#” in French? TRUDEAU. “Fringe minority,” indeed! I think he knows what happened in Romania, Christmas 1989. This can go down only one way. Tyrants are cowards at heart.
RESIST OR SERVE
Yes!! Very inspiring and your great insights to the least of the countries we would expect to be so vocal. Thanks Leo!
My heart bursts with gladness!!! Encouraging words, Leo!! May the lying dogs (apologies to dogs) be crushed in their own snares. I have been following & reading so many comments and sincere prayers, it’s powerful in unity against the tyrannies. Hallelujah!!
On the “homefront”, I am shocked not one person has heard of this movement!?! THEY HAVE NOW!!
So proud of all the truckers taking part in the Canada fight against tyranny by government. From city plow trucks to farm tractors to all the people lining the roads. Even truckers in other countries are voicing support for you Canada. Nothing like watching real men moved to action in the role of protection they are designed to take.
Well said Sandra!
I sent a stirring video of the convoy to my sister. Truth speaking to power. Something she had supported and participated in during the past. Since she had finished her daily dose of the Koolade she managed to reply that I was “breathtakingly arrogant” and I “insulted her intelligence”. I told her to look in the mirror. But she lives 4,000 miles away and is easy to ignore.
We have to get busy trying these cretins in military tribunals as soon as possible. Just saying. When my family and those around us who have gotten the jab start to die we will have to deal with more than just all the suffering we are experiencing today. Be Blessed.
The worse thing is the police and military used to enforce government rule over the citizens. They think they must obey the authority over them instead of protecting the citizens for whom they work. Police and soldiers have to refuse to do the dirty work for evil governments. Say no to the boss when they want you to do harm to your fellow countrymen. If it costs you a job, there are other jobs. You have to live with the choices you make. Integrity and honesty matter.
Truckers in the US are forming to join forces with the truckers of Canada. Hope the resistance keeps rolling along. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/convoy-dc-2022-american-truckers-form-convoy-protest-california-dc-video/
I think the great thing that has really helped the Covid mandate resistance movement has been the recent publication of Robert F Kennedy Jr’s book. “The Real Anthony Fauci”. That blew off the cover on him, corrupt federal bureaucracy and Big Pharma. Not to mention heroic doctors like Dr Peter McCollough and Dr Robert Malone. There are still many decent and brave people in this country
This is thrilling—people fighting bloodlessly for their freedom are joyful!
As you say, Leo, even if they win in the end, they will have to do it the hard way. And we know that’s not what they want because it forces them to remove their masks so we can see what they truly are.
