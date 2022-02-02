University professor makes video declaring sex with children should be legally permissible

A professor at the State University of Fredonia, New York, made a video that is frankly beyond the pale of anything this reporter has ever seen.

And I’ve seen a lot in my 30-plus years of covering the news, both in the mainstream and alternative media.

Fredonia is part of the State of New York’s public university system.

Stephen Kershnar is a “distinguished professor” of philosophy on the staff of the university.

Kershnar, in a video posted Feb. 1 to Twitter, stated that he believes it should be legal and perfectly acceptable for adults to have sex with children, no matter how young.

Listen to this sick human being’s reasoning in his own words.

Why is Professor Stephen Kershnar still on @FredoniaU payroll? pic.twitter.com/XjYbd35VGW — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 2, 2022

So it’s “not obvious” to this pathetic individual that sex with children of any age, “even a 1 year old,” is wrong.

“It’s a mistake,” he says, to think pedophilia is wrong, and he believes there are “evolutionary advantages to child/adult sex.”

We called the president’s office at SUNY Fredonia on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and spoke with an assistant to the president named Dawn. She confirmed that Kershnar is on the staff of Fredonia University and that the president of the university is aware of the video.

She said the situation with Professor Kershnar is “under review.”

You can see Kershnar’s official biography on the State University of New York at Fredonia website.

His official bio on the university website lists several of his favorite research topics as follows:

Stephen Kershnar is a distinguished teaching professor in the philosophy department at the State University of New York at Fredonia and an attorney. He focuses on applied ethics and political philosophy. Kershnar has written one hundred articles and book chapters on such diverse topics as abortion, adult-child sex, hell, most valuable player, pornography, punishment, sexual fantasies, slavery, and torture.

When asked what could possibly require more of a “review” than to simply watch the video and see that their own professor had made it, Dawn told me “I can’t answer that question.”

I asked if Professor Kershnar will be fired, she said she could not answer that question, either.

As I’ve said many times on this blog, the Great Reset requires the total destruction of the old Judeo-Christian civilized order before the new order can be implemented, which they call the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And part of the controlled demolition of any society involves the destruction of its young minds through propaganda. They truly are coming after our kids.

The idea that this monster has been teaching any subject to our teens and young adults for a number of years at a public, taxpayer-funded university is outrageous.

We’ll keep you posted on whether The State University at Fredonia continues to mull over whether it wants a child-sex advocating pervert on its staff or if it can finally come to the conclusion that maybe that’s not a good idea and he ought to be fired.

This man, I use that term loosely, is likely a pedophile. Whatever he is, he can’t think of any reason why we should have laws against adults having sex with children as young as 1 year old.

And we wonder why our teens come out of these universities with warped values.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. Please consider making a donation of any size. You may send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.