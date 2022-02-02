University professor makes video declaring sex with children should be legally permissible

A professor at the State University of Fredonia, New York, made a video that is frankly beyond the pale of anything this reporter has ever seen.
And I’ve seen a lot in my 30-plus years of covering the news, both in the mainstream and alternative media.
Fredonia is part of the State of New York’s public university system.
Stephen Kershnar is a “distinguished professor” of philosophy on the staff of the university.
Kershnar, in a video posted Feb. 1 to Twitter, stated that he believes it should be legal and perfectly acceptable for adults to have sex with children, no matter how young.
Listen to this sick human being’s reasoning in his own words.
So it’s “not obvious” to this pathetic individual that sex with children of any age, “even a 1 year old,” is wrong.
“It’s a mistake,” he says, to think pedophilia is wrong, and he believes there are “evolutionary advantages to child/adult sex.”
We called the president’s office at SUNY Fredonia on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and spoke with an assistant to the president named Dawn. She confirmed that Kershnar is on the staff of Fredonia University and that the president of the university is aware of the video.
She said the situation with Professor Kershnar is “under review.”
You can see Kershnar’s official biography on the State University of New York at Fredonia website.
His official bio on the university website lists several of his favorite research topics as follows:
Stephen Kershnar is a distinguished teaching professor in the philosophy department at the State University of New York at Fredonia and an attorney. He focuses on applied ethics and political philosophy. Kershnar has written one hundred articles and book chapters on such diverse topics as abortion, adult-child sex, hell, most valuable player, pornography, punishment, sexual fantasies, slavery, and torture.
When asked what could possibly require more of a “review” than to simply watch the video and see that their own professor had made it, Dawn told me “I can’t answer that question.”
I asked if Professor Kershnar will be fired, she said she could not answer that question, either.
As I’ve said many times on this blog, the Great Reset requires the total destruction of the old Judeo-Christian civilized order before the new order can be implemented, which they call the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And part of the controlled demolition of any society involves the destruction of its young minds through propaganda. They truly are coming after our kids.
The idea that this monster has been teaching any subject to our teens and young adults for a number of years at a public, taxpayer-funded university is outrageous.
We’ll keep you posted on whether The State University at Fredonia continues to mull over whether it wants a child-sex advocating pervert on its staff or if it can finally come to the conclusion that maybe that’s not a good idea and he ought to be fired.
This man, I use that term loosely, is likely a pedophile. Whatever he is, he can’t think of any reason why we should have laws against adults having sex with children as young as 1 year old.
And we wonder why our teens come out of these universities with warped values.
12 thoughts on “University professor makes video declaring sex with children should be legally permissible”
Any one with that philosophy should be fired.
Why is it that professors of ethics embrace a complete reversal of any normal person’s idea of ethics?
Peter Singer still has his job. This professor won’t lose his either, unless the university decides to sack him for moral turpitude, which is one of the few sackable offenses a professor can commit. In the absence of action however, he may be safe.
In the academy you can speak freely against everything that is decent and true, and continue to enjoy your salary and perks. But of you stand against idiocies like banishing all the white people on campus for a day, your tenure means nothing.
I’m sorry but I’m a practicing Christian and near 70 but have not been to church in 2 years. Shut out of my church. I will gladly help this pedo to a boat and struggle to the middle of the deepest water I can find and help him put the millstone around his neck so he can drop himself into the water. The only scripture where GOD tells someone to sucide themselves. If you cause just one of these little ones to stumble it is better for you to place a millstone around your neck and ….. my heart is broken for what we have allowed to happen to our children. On our watch. JESUS have Mercy on us. This I believe. Just saying. Be Blessed.
Thank you, Leo, for warning us about this loathsome creature.
I personally think this man is despicable. Having said that, it behooves us to think about what our Constitution says about free speech. We are currently fighting big business, big pharma & the govt for the right to say what we please. This quote should put it in perspective. “In The Friends of Voltaire, Hall wrote the phrase: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” as an illustration of Voltaire’s beliefs. This quotation – which is sometimes misattributed to Voltaire himself – is often cited to describe the principle of freedom of speech.”
We can not ourselves demand our First Amendment rights if we are loath to allow others the same benefits.
Again, I repeat this man and all like him are despicable, loathsome creatures and a whole lot of other epithets that come to mind that are not appropriate for this company. He is free to say what he wants but the moment he crosses the line into action or blatantly exhorting others to action he should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
P.S.
This tweet was slightly after Mr. Kershnar’s
Remember when folks would have hung this sick man? There is something to be said for the good old days. Undoubtedly he is a pedophile. Hope he doesn’t have children. Only the sickest of creatures with the most perverted evil hearts would put up with him. The very idea that this University hires these brain damaged people knowing what sickness they teach is truly astounding. This whole acceptance of sickness started with the homosexual movement and every other perversion has been pushed by them to justify their own abominations. I have never seen such obsession with perverted sex. It harkens back to ancient days.
It is a whole different thing to have free speech than it is to teach his perversion to others. If you think you can use free speech any way you want just try saying something nasty to your boss and see what happens. You have free speech at home but you can’t say whatever you want everywhere. Remember when filthy language wasn’t allowed in public around women and children? Husband’s and father’s wouldn’t put up with it. I remember those days. If you go in a church and start firing off filthy language you’ll be put out as you should be. So much for free speech!
Kindsey’s dream is coming true. Ugh!
Worth noting that a lot of Reset members have spent lengthy vacations on Epstein’s Island.
I have a feeling that now that such Evil is manifesting before our eyes something is going to stop them. Soon. Even from a human point of view.
Their iniquity is full.
I not sure if it was the movie Underground Railroad with Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel , but they would set up pedophiles with the bait usually a young girl. Then the cops would pounce once he-made his move . Do the same here but let the Father of the young girl and not the authorities walk in . It’s the only way to deal with this stuff . I’ve worked in Corrections for along time heard too much stuff . Pure evil and there’s no other word .
Get the rope . . .
What a bad time to be a kid. Let’s see…what’s the score sheet by now…there’s been 60+ million abortions since 1973. Huge growth in human trafficking over the last 50 years involving the thousands of missing kids whose ultimate fates remain unknown, homosexuality taught in schools to groom kids for predators, an entertainment media that thrives on twisting young souls, pedophile rings among high government officials who are above the law, drugs, gang warfare—-child abuse of every sort. Seems like Satan’s strategy is to target innocence at its most vulnerable so that when that ruined, exploited child grows up, he can never remember what it was to be innocent. Now this demonic corruption has taken over the culture and it is dismissed as “unconventional”, which means it will be assimilated and become the norm. It should have been obvious to this university upon any review of this professor’s writing that something was seriously amiss with him, but such are the undiscerning and perverse times we live in. Things like this and worse have gradually become “acceptable” in the culture. What’s next—child sacrifice to Moloch? Yes—that’s likely the next step (if it hasn’t already begun somewhere in secret). Is this why there are Satan clubs starting up in schools this year? More grooming??
