Brace yourself for Impact: Luciferian elite launch ‘Great Collapse’ of Western civilization

You know time is running out on the false reality in which most Americans live when the corporate-owned mainstream media starts to report some of the things that we in the alternative media have been reporting for years.

I’ve been warning since 2018: America is heading toward civil war. For the last six months or so many of us have been warning about the creaky supply chain.

That chain is getting ready to buckle and break like a water pipe in the dead of winter, when frigid air sneaks in from the north.

It usually happens in the middle of the night, while everyone is sleeping in their warm beds. Under the stress of steadily dropping temperatures, the pipe starts to expand. Now compromised, the pipe starts to drip, then suddenly it pops. Water gushes out and into the house.

At that point, you have a big mess on your hands. If only you’d seen the cold weather coming, you would have wrapped your pipes and protected them from the damage.

That’s how I see the U.S. supply chain right now. The pressure is building while the façade of normalcy reigns in the lives of 90 percent of American families. As they sleepwalk through life, they have no idea what kind of pressure is building on those pipes that keep money flowing throughout the global economy.

But when the dishonest mainstream media starts to take notice and give gentle, half-hearted warnings, you know the breaking point is near.

Take, for example, the article that appeared in the Jan. 15 issue of the Detroit News. In a story headlined Michigan faces acute impact from Canada’s refusal to let in unvaccinated U.S. truckers, we are given a small glimpse of the truth – the engine that drives the American economy, truckers, are about to be dealt a devastating blow by the socialist government in charge of Canada.

One key word in that headline jumped out at me – “impact.”

I reported last week on the many dreams and visions being reported from spiritually discerning Christians in diverse areas. They don’t know each other, they’re from all different backgrounds, but they all talk of having similar dreams warning believers to “brace yourself for impact.”

Since hearing of these dreams, I’ve been noticing that word, impact, showing up all over the place. And in this Detroit News article we’re told of a looming “acute impact.”

If you just go by the headline, you might get the impression that it’s just Michigan that will suffer the impact of this vaccine mandate on truckers.

Don’t be fooled. Statistics show otherwise. More than 50 percent of truckers are unvaxxed and 37 percent in a survey by the American Trucking Associations said they will never get the injection and will quit their jobs if forced to do so by their employers.

You have to read more than halfway into the article before you get to this bombshell quote from Brian Hitchcock, chairman of the Michigan Trucking Association.

“It’s definitely going to have an impact [there’s that word again]. And it’s going to start as early as tomorrow, and it’s going to create a supply shortage of everything back and forth.”

Soon, “shipping will be disrupted in both directions,” the article explains.

If this were the only challenge to the U.S. supply chain, we might be able to deal with it.

But it’s not.

The other big force driving a wedge into the U.S. supply chain is China.

The Chinese are deliberately closing ports that send goods to the U.S., Canada and Europe.

As part of its “Covid-zero” policy, China is locking down its ports, meaning the many products that America has come to depend on China to supply will not be found on store shelves in the weeks and months ahead.

Thanks to globalization, the U.S. is no longer a self-sustaining country. Many critically important products, such as life-saving antibiotics, are shipped into the U.S. from China. It would take months, perhaps years for the U.S. to gear up industries capable of churning out these items in bulk.

According to Bloomberg, another mainstream publisher, the effects of restrictions in China “are starting to hit supply chains in the region.” As a result of the slow movement of goods through some of the China’s busiest and most important ports, shippers are now diverting to Shanghai, causing the types of delays at the world’s biggest container port that led to massive congestion bottlenecks last summer. That eventually translated into a record number of container ships waiting off the coast of California, a glut that hasn’t been cleared to this day.

With sailing schedules already facing delays of about a week, freight forwarders warn of the impact on already backlogged gateways in Europe and the U.S. and that is also why economists are warning that the world economy could be headed for the “mother of all supply chain shocks” if China continues to lock down its ports.

Brace for impact. Acute impact.

We are about to experience severe deprivation like never before. And it won’t be just food stores. Auto parts from Canada will make car fixes more difficult. Pharmaceuticals, electronics, apparel and just about everything we buy at Walmart comes from China. Imagine the impact if China makes its long awaited military move on Taiwan, where the vast majority of the world’s computer chips are manufactured.

The mainstream corporate news outlets can’t see the bigger picture, or maybe they do but are afraid if they report it the sleeping American populous might get even more rattled and restless than they already are. But when you see articles like the one Saturday in the Detroit News and Friday in Bloomberg, you know even they are getting nervous. They have to be wondering if maybe those “conspiracy theorists” were right all along. But their controllers in the corporate boardrooms won’t let them get to the bottom of the conspiracy, to report the whole truth to their readers.

If they could, they would know that what we’re looking at with these vaccine mandates and port shutdowns, all blamed on a virus that is 99 percent survivable, is part of a plan for the controlled demolition of America and the West. It’s all designed to happen by very powerful entities that operate at a level above our elected political leaders. The decisions that are leading to the collapse are being made by those buying into Klaus Schwab’s vision as put forth by the World Economic Forum and allied entities such as the United Nations, the Gates, Rockefeller, Soros and Ford foundations, and the corporate power elites on the interlocking boards of directors at Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street and Fidelity. Those four financial investment houses own a controlling share of almost every one of the world’s largest corporations, including the largest banks. And they have decided it’s time to blow up the system and start over with something new. Something very different. They call it the Great Reset. I call it technocracy.

They want to reset the global economy and the global social structure — the way we live, work, eat and move about in society. They have a plan for all of this and it won’t resemble anything we are used to, anymore than the New Normal under Covid resembled what we were used to.

They want an economy based on a new digital, programmable currency and a social structure based on their Luciferian values.

That means the present capitalist economic system, based on the U.S. dollar, must be trashed before they can “build back better” with the new money system and a new technocracy based on social credit and a new “more equitable” form of “inclusive capitalism,” which has nothing in common with actual capitalism.

This system involves decoupling the middle class from their property. Almost all private property in the new system, if it is successfully implemented, will be owned by the 1 percent of elites and we will rent from them.

Those who dissent from the prevailing government-media narrative will wake up one morning to find that access to their digital money has been shut off. There will be no cash back-up, either, because cash will have been phased out of existence.

By the year 2030, the World Economic Forum envisions there will be no more private property in the hands of we little people. We will “own nothing,” we will have no privacy and yet, somehow, we will be happy, they say.

Schwab introduced these concepts in his book, COVID 19: The Great Reset, which was released within six months of Covid’s appearance in China.

The system involves every individual and every nation, whether they like it or not.

Take a look at the amusing 2-minute video from the Netherlands, where that country’s puppet prime minister was recently called on the carpet for his allegiance to the World Economic Forum plan for the world.

https://clouthub.com/v/z5Uu7SMZ

The planned new world order does not stop with economic restructuring.

Just as they must decouple middle-class people from their property, using punitive taxation and environmental regulations, they must also decouple families from the traditional values that were handed down to them and originated from the traditional Christian faith—things like the desire to marry and have a family, to put in an honest day’s work and to honor one’s parents and grandparents. They’ve been active on this front for decades, but the fig tree is getting ripe, to the point where little boys and girls in elementary school are being taught to question their God-given gender.

Those parents who balk and confront their school boards are labeled backwoods bigots and potential terrorists by their own government.

What these parents are learning is that in the world of the Great Reset, only one voice is allowed to share the stage—that controlled by the ruling elites—and everyone else must be willing to participate in their carefully constructed echo chamber or just shut up. Any dissenting voices are brutally and efficiently silenced.

The Great Reset isn’t even here yet but we can already see a foreshadowing of the way this new global beast system works. There’s no tolerance for free speech.

Dr. Robert Malone, who invented the technology upon which mRNA vaccines are based, gets interviewed by podcaster Joe Rogan and uses that platform to send a warning to the world about the dangers of these deadly shots. And what happens? Malone gets canceled from all social media and a group of nearly 300 doctors sends an open letter to Spotify, urging Spotify to pull the plug on Rogan’s podcasts, claiming Rogan is spreading “anti-vax misinformation.”

Joe Biden, with his 33 percent approval rating, gets on TV this week and makes a special appeal to the Big Tech social media companies to clamp down on “misinformation” about vaccines, and what happens? Within hours we read that Direct TV has canceled One America News [OAN] from its channel lineup.

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell has been using his wealth for the good of the people, creating an alternative to Fox News, which is nothing more than controlled opposition. Lindell’s new livestreaming network, Lindell TV, is accessed through Frankspeech.com and it has been doing some amazing work to expose the fraudulent government in Washington. What does Lindell get for his efforts to present the truth? His bank, Heartland Financial Minnesota Bank and Trust, proudly divulged this week it is canceling all of Lindell’s accounts.

BREAKING: Mike Lindell’s bank is cancelling him and his charities pic.twitter.com/b5yf5P5Wyo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2022

What could be more Luciferian than a system where everyone is monitored and controlled, punished and rewarded, based on their obedience to the almighty one-world state and its lapdog media? Everyone must have the same opinions, or keep them to themselves. A world of faceless, heartless, one-size-fits-all cogs in the wheel.

Watch, in the video below, how a man was treated simply for entering a Costco store in Canada without a face covering. Is this the kind of world we want our kids and grandkids to live in?

Customer in an Etobicoke Costco is arrested and hauled away by cops for not wearing a mask despite having a medical exemption.



Allegedly one of the managers of the store is detaining the man alongside police.



It's for your health. pic.twitter.com/dvI3jo2oeU — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) January 15, 2022

Yet, this is exactly the type of world envisioned by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and their buddies at the World Economic Forum.

Let’s be aware of those pipes. The pressure is building. Water is already dripping. It’s a matter of time before it breaks.

Some will be buried in water before they even know what hit them.

That’s how the Great Reset will arrive. Those with power and wealth, the 1 percent, have triggered their end game to collapse the current world order and replace it with a new one-world order of technocratic authoritarianism. There will be no stopping it, but we can make wise use of the time God gives us to prepare for it.

Brace yourself for impact. And start wrapping those pipes.

What’s coming is not going to be easy and no one can fully prepare for it. Use this time to find your people, collaborate and work together, because no man will survive this storm on an island.

We need God and we need each other.

Now is the time to start our own “reset” and learn how to live outside of a system that is increasingly ruled by evil sharks circling in the water.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. That means we depend on you to help us continue spreading the truth. Donations of any size are appreciated and may be sent c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.