Brace yourself for Impact: Luciferian elite launch ‘Great Collapse’ of Western civilization

You know time is running out on the false reality in which most Americans live when the corporate-owned mainstream media starts to report some of the things that we in the alternative media have been reporting for years.
I’ve been warning since 2018: America is heading toward civil war. For the last six months or so many of us have been warning about the creaky supply chain.
That chain is getting ready to buckle and break like a water pipe in the dead of winter, when frigid air sneaks in from the north.
It usually happens in the middle of the night, while everyone is sleeping in their warm beds. Under the stress of steadily dropping temperatures, the pipe starts to expand. Now compromised, the pipe starts to drip, then suddenly it pops. Water gushes out and into the house.
At that point, you have a big mess on your hands. If only you’d seen the cold weather coming, you would have wrapped your pipes and protected them from the damage.
That’s how I see the U.S. supply chain right now. The pressure is building while the façade of normalcy reigns in the lives of 90 percent of American families. As they sleepwalk through life, they have no idea what kind of pressure is building on those pipes that keep money flowing throughout the global economy.
But when the dishonest mainstream media starts to take notice and give gentle, half-hearted warnings, you know the breaking point is near.
Take, for example, the article that appeared in the Jan. 15 issue of the Detroit News. In a story headlined Michigan faces acute impact from Canada’s refusal to let in unvaccinated U.S. truckers, we are given a small glimpse of the truth – the engine that drives the American economy, truckers, are about to be dealt a devastating blow by the socialist government in charge of Canada.
One key word in that headline jumped out at me – “impact.”
I reported last week on the many dreams and visions being reported from spiritually discerning Christians in diverse areas. They don’t know each other, they’re from all different backgrounds, but they all talk of having similar dreams warning believers to “brace yourself for impact.”
Since hearing of these dreams, I’ve been noticing that word, impact, showing up all over the place. And in this Detroit News article we’re told of a looming “acute impact.”
If you just go by the headline, you might get the impression that it’s just Michigan that will suffer the impact of this vaccine mandate on truckers.
Don’t be fooled. Statistics show otherwise. More than 50 percent of truckers are unvaxxed and 37 percent in a survey by the American Trucking Associations said they will never get the injection and will quit their jobs if forced to do so by their employers.
You have to read more than halfway into the article before you get to this bombshell quote from Brian Hitchcock, chairman of the Michigan Trucking Association.
“It’s definitely going to have an impact [there’s that word again]. And it’s going to start as early as tomorrow, and it’s going to create a supply shortage of everything back and forth.”
Soon, “shipping will be disrupted in both directions,” the article explains.
If this were the only challenge to the U.S. supply chain, we might be able to deal with it.
But it’s not.
The other big force driving a wedge into the U.S. supply chain is China.
The Chinese are deliberately closing ports that send goods to the U.S., Canada and Europe.
As part of its “Covid-zero” policy, China is locking down its ports, meaning the many products that America has come to depend on China to supply will not be found on store shelves in the weeks and months ahead.
Thanks to globalization, the U.S. is no longer a self-sustaining country. Many critically important products, such as life-saving antibiotics, are shipped into the U.S. from China. It would take months, perhaps years for the U.S. to gear up industries capable of churning out these items in bulk.
According to Bloomberg, another mainstream publisher, the effects of restrictions in China “are starting to hit supply chains in the region.” As a result of the slow movement of goods through some of the China’s busiest and most important ports, shippers are now diverting to Shanghai, causing the types of delays at the world’s biggest container port that led to massive congestion bottlenecks last summer. That eventually translated into a record number of container ships waiting off the coast of California, a glut that hasn’t been cleared to this day.
With sailing schedules already facing delays of about a week, freight forwarders warn of the impact on already backlogged gateways in Europe and the U.S. and that is also why economists are warning that the world economy could be headed for the “mother of all supply chain shocks” if China continues to lock down its ports.
Brace for impact. Acute impact.
We are about to experience severe deprivation like never before. And it won’t be just food stores. Auto parts from Canada will make car fixes more difficult. Pharmaceuticals, electronics, apparel and just about everything we buy at Walmart comes from China. Imagine the impact if China makes its long awaited military move on Taiwan, where the vast majority of the world’s computer chips are manufactured.
The mainstream corporate news outlets can’t see the bigger picture, or maybe they do but are afraid if they report it the sleeping American populous might get even more rattled and restless than they already are. But when you see articles like the one Saturday in the Detroit News and Friday in Bloomberg, you know even they are getting nervous. They have to be wondering if maybe those “conspiracy theorists” were right all along. But their controllers in the corporate boardrooms won’t let them get to the bottom of the conspiracy, to report the whole truth to their readers.
If they could, they would know that what we’re looking at with these vaccine mandates and port shutdowns, all blamed on a virus that is 99 percent survivable, is part of a plan for the controlled demolition of America and the West. It’s all designed to happen by very powerful entities that operate at a level above our elected political leaders. The decisions that are leading to the collapse are being made by those buying into Klaus Schwab’s vision as put forth by the World Economic Forum and allied entities such as the United Nations, the Gates, Rockefeller, Soros and Ford foundations, and the corporate power elites on the interlocking boards of directors at Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street and Fidelity. Those four financial investment houses own a controlling share of almost every one of the world’s largest corporations, including the largest banks. And they have decided it’s time to blow up the system and start over with something new. Something very different. They call it the Great Reset. I call it technocracy.
They want to reset the global economy and the global social structure — the way we live, work, eat and move about in society. They have a plan for all of this and it won’t resemble anything we are used to, anymore than the New Normal under Covid resembled what we were used to.
They want an economy based on a new digital, programmable currency and a social structure based on their Luciferian values.
That means the present capitalist economic system, based on the U.S. dollar, must be trashed before they can “build back better” with the new money system and a new technocracy based on social credit and a new “more equitable” form of “inclusive capitalism,” which has nothing in common with actual capitalism.
This system involves decoupling the middle class from their property. Almost all private property in the new system, if it is successfully implemented, will be owned by the 1 percent of elites and we will rent from them.
Those who dissent from the prevailing government-media narrative will wake up one morning to find that access to their digital money has been shut off. There will be no cash back-up, either, because cash will have been phased out of existence.
By the year 2030, the World Economic Forum envisions there will be no more private property in the hands of we little people. We will “own nothing,” we will have no privacy and yet, somehow, we will be happy, they say.
Schwab introduced these concepts in his book, COVID 19: The Great Reset, which was released within six months of Covid’s appearance in China.
The system involves every individual and every nation, whether they like it or not.
Take a look at the amusing 2-minute video from the Netherlands, where that country’s puppet prime minister was recently called on the carpet for his allegiance to the World Economic Forum plan for the world.
https://clouthub.com/v/z5Uu7SMZ
The planned new world order does not stop with economic restructuring.
Just as they must decouple middle-class people from their property, using punitive taxation and environmental regulations, they must also decouple families from the traditional values that were handed down to them and originated from the traditional Christian faith—things like the desire to marry and have a family, to put in an honest day’s work and to honor one’s parents and grandparents. They’ve been active on this front for decades, but the fig tree is getting ripe, to the point where little boys and girls in elementary school are being taught to question their God-given gender.
Those parents who balk and confront their school boards are labeled backwoods bigots and potential terrorists by their own government.
What these parents are learning is that in the world of the Great Reset, only one voice is allowed to share the stage—that controlled by the ruling elites—and everyone else must be willing to participate in their carefully constructed echo chamber or just shut up. Any dissenting voices are brutally and efficiently silenced.
The Great Reset isn’t even here yet but we can already see a foreshadowing of the way this new global beast system works. There’s no tolerance for free speech.
Dr. Robert Malone, who invented the technology upon which mRNA vaccines are based, gets interviewed by podcaster Joe Rogan and uses that platform to send a warning to the world about the dangers of these deadly shots. And what happens? Malone gets canceled from all social media and a group of nearly 300 doctors sends an open letter to Spotify, urging Spotify to pull the plug on Rogan’s podcasts, claiming Rogan is spreading “anti-vax misinformation.”
Joe Biden, with his 33 percent approval rating, gets on TV this week and makes a special appeal to the Big Tech social media companies to clamp down on “misinformation” about vaccines, and what happens? Within hours we read that Direct TV has canceled One America News [OAN] from its channel lineup.
MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell has been using his wealth for the good of the people, creating an alternative to Fox News, which is nothing more than controlled opposition. Lindell’s new livestreaming network, Lindell TV, is accessed through Frankspeech.com and it has been doing some amazing work to expose the fraudulent government in Washington. What does Lindell get for his efforts to present the truth? His bank, Heartland Financial Minnesota Bank and Trust, proudly divulged this week it is canceling all of Lindell’s accounts.
What could be more Luciferian than a system where everyone is monitored and controlled, punished and rewarded, based on their obedience to the almighty one-world state and its lapdog media? Everyone must have the same opinions, or keep them to themselves. A world of faceless, heartless, one-size-fits-all cogs in the wheel.
Watch, in the video below, how a man was treated simply for entering a Costco store in Canada without a face covering. Is this the kind of world we want our kids and grandkids to live in?
Yet, this is exactly the type of world envisioned by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and their buddies at the World Economic Forum.
Let’s be aware of those pipes. The pressure is building. Water is already dripping. It’s a matter of time before it breaks.
Some will be buried in water before they even know what hit them.
That’s how the Great Reset will arrive. Those with power and wealth, the 1 percent, have triggered their end game to collapse the current world order and replace it with a new one-world order of technocratic authoritarianism. There will be no stopping it, but we can make wise use of the time God gives us to prepare for it.
Brace yourself for impact. And start wrapping those pipes.
What’s coming is not going to be easy and no one can fully prepare for it. Use this time to find your people, collaborate and work together, because no man will survive this storm on an island.
We need God and we need each other.
Now is the time to start our own “reset” and learn how to live outside of a system that is increasingly ruled by evil sharks circling in the water.
Excellent foresight and warning, Leo. Thanks again for your faithful watchman-ship.
What about medications for everyone? I think of cancer patients , the elderly, well all of us actually. How do we plan ahead for that possibility?
Prayer.
Cheri, for many of the reasons Leo mentioned in this article. I have been trying to warn people I come into contact with to ditch their dependence on prescription medications if possible. Most folks I know won’t even look into that possibility. I watch countless hours of health talks where doctors constantly stress the importance of diet and nutrition and that relationship between good health verses chronic and autoimmune diseases. And folks I know are acting as though their medications will always be available. Apart from divine healing and giving the body the nutrients to fight against diseases or at least having the ability to minimize suffering. I have no idea how people whose lives depend on meds are gonna make it.
Before I get a dozen comments about warning folks to try and get off meds. I didn’t say to go cold turkey without working with a healthcare practitioner and being monitored by such. There are naturopathic doctors around people could have been working with to try to get to the root causes of health issues that are reversible. I have heard of people being cured of cancers, getting off insulin for diabetes, getting off hypertension meds and being cured from other diseases. Those people had healthcare providers and/or practiced the wisdom to give the body the nutrients it needed by the grace of God to heal. Folks may choose to ignore the importance of diet and nutrition to their own peril since they hear little to nothing about it from the MSM. But I believe some folks will start looking in that direction when there’s no where else on earth to look for healing. Of course the first place to look is up. Draxe.com is one good place to look on earth to read up on the relationship on the role that diet and nutrition plays in good or bad health.
My son is a Type 1 diabetic and will die without insulin. What will he do?
LikeLike
The dollar was already set to collapse. Every conservative knew that for years.
At least more people are waking up so we can minimize the impact of what’s coming.
I can’t–in good conscience as a Christian–participate in a one world government with its own cashless currency system. I pray more Christians will finally know that this is not about protection from a virus.
Thank You Leo and God Bless & Protect you and yours!…. I have been experiencing SchwabGatesaBidumb-Fauchiism starting at our grocery store and the pharmacy there this week. … I can hear those water pipes cracking and hissing and the ground is shaking! Dear Jesus We Need You!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So how the heck are we supposed to “brace for impact”? I just got out of an abusive relationship with a woman who said she loved me since 2013, whipped around and became a sociopath (11 out of 12 indicators in the DSM-IV) once I married her in 2019. She got arrested finally for domestic assault August 2021, then I lost my job September 22nd. I have two years on my car payments left, and I will likely lose the apartment in March. I just turned 36. I can’t even access my retirement and close it out for money to live on due to divorce laws in Tennessee, despite the fact we have no children and nothing held in common (at her insistence, ironically).
So exactly what the heck am I supposed to do? I had a dream last Saturday night, and my dad pointed me to your post on Christians having dreams. Mine just said “WAKE UP!” and scared me to death for hours afterwards, but was also comforting to think my troubles might be over soon.
I searched the Bible, the only references to “wake up” are in Isaiah 51:17, 1 Corinthians 15:34, and Revelations 3:2 and 3:3 (the Church of Sardis). I was at the point of going under in October and audibly heard God say “Rest”, and found the meaning for that in a commentary on Hebrews 4:8.
I am exhausted. I had a heart attack in February 2020 from stress due to my wife, job, and chronic illness/abuse.
I already have no interest in life, now this crud? Really? Screw this, send the Rapture already. I don’t have the energy anymore. I *can’t*!
God Bless & Protect You Andy!…If you ever need someone to talk to I can give you my email_address if you want it? hang in there!…There has to a most Beautiful Sunrise just up ahead of this pitch black darkness!…Jesus is Returning Soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andy, I have faced tough times often but the Lord has always made a way for me. Pray and don’t stop. He will make a way where there is no way. I am proof. Keep going we’re almost there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andy, I will pray for you.
I escaped a cult like group that abuses its members just like the Reset technocracy does. After 25 years. Ruined my health and made it impossible to earn a living or have a family.
Just three years later the Covid hysteria began. Very stressful and frightening. But my fear was different from everyone else’s which made it worse.
Somehow–despite the stress–my heart healed after years of pharmacological abuse. During lockdown. A sign of His faithfulness in the midst of everything.
May God show you a similar mercy in the days ahead Andy. May He guide you to other people who will show you His love in human form.
Andy it WILL get better!
My brother was in a 25 year marriage when his wife, who had never worked, started working. To make a long story short, she ran away with the man she worked with for several months!
The ex-wife to be and her boyfriend made life a living hell for my brother, but fast forward a decade, and my brother is now happily married to a wonderful woman who only has his best interest at heart.
PLEASE don’t give up, life WILL get better and the stress, sorrow and hopelessness that you feel today, will become just a memory.
Sounds like you have a caring father. For spiritual resources eastern orthodox christianity is full and bountiful and so far beyond our understanding in the west. Look for the stories of the christians who stood up to communism in russia. Many were martyred many attained great faith endurance . Theosis means attaining a likeness to God. It is in that way one can then know God. suggest orthodoxethos.com and on yt Father Peter Heers orthodox ethos on monday will be going thru the book of Revelation based on a holy elders writing. take care everyone
LikeLike
Hang on brother. God knows your circumstances, we have to endure hardness like a good soldier. Read your bible and pray. Day at a time. It will get better, promise
I was watching the election results nov 3 2020 4 states that were in red turned blue overnite in a matter of a few hours,i was puzzled by that. I knew something was off about the election results. The Lord spoke to me and said WATCH WHAT I AM GOING TO DO!!The Lord spoke to me and said PREPARE FOR VISITATION!.I know that Gods timing is not our timing..I believe with my whole heart we are at the precipice of something that is about to happen.Hang everybody. Our God is about to show up and show off!!!!
My Mom is 93 and needs her meds and our (So-called) Pharmacy has been giving my mom & I one hell of a time this week! All of them wearing their shame-muzzles and seem to not know their butt from a hole in the ground! Today I got her most important meds, but she still needs a few others re-filled…….. As far as myself?… Screw it, I’ll medicate myself with Over-counter drugs and my Amatryptaline that I still have left from one past DR. Good Luck Everyone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My condolences for your plight, but you should probably be adjusting to the coming new paradigm where the meds and medical services are no longer available. None of us is getting out of here alive, and at 93, perhaps you and Mom should reconcile yourselves to that fact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re all set. She not only has herself planned ahead but me too! … $1600.00 a piece and we will be cremated. I’m soon 2B 61 in March…61 years is a God’s Plenty.
It would seem that Americans are quite resilient to challenge.
If this proves too much for some, then relax, there are legions in wait for ‘their’ best shot.
We Say: Bring It !!
Are you living in Georgia? I’m here in Washington and shit is getting really weird. I’ve been trying to tell people to wake the F up for about 3 years now. We’ve organized a group, mostly LE or former LE and we’re making plans for the worst but we’re running out of time and we’re not ready yet. I bought property in a very out of the way area of north central Washington. Trying to get a cabin built to get my stores over there before the collapse happens. I think they’ll turn the power out before they’re done because the guys who are going to stop this don’t even have their boots on yet but when they sit up and get prepped to respond, the govt will move to take the guns away from us all. If that happens, it’s over. I’m buying silver, gold, lead and food. B . God bless you and keep up the good work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leo Where do you get the information from Linda
LikeLike
From the looks of things. The global reset AKA the great reset, build back better, agenda 21/30, a digital Aka cashless society, a new world order, sustainable development and other such phrases are all equivalent to the great tribulation mentioned in the bible. The religious and the political folks who are declaring that these programs will bring any type of equity or benefits to the rest of humanity are outright liars. These vipers are working night and day to amass more wealth and power for themselves. These folks care nothing about human rights or improving the lives of anyone but their own. We can see how much they don’t care about 99% of humanity through this ongoing 2 year old covid scheme. I heard Dr. Bashad recently stating on the Covid Revealed series that pandemics don’t last for 2 years.
One thing I am prepared for is a continuous onslaught of lies, delusions and fairy tales being promoted as the truth. And in spite of all the deaths and suffering that have been attributed to the covid jabs. The shots are still being given and promoted as being “safe and effective.” Some folks are still swearing they re protected and ok. For how long I have to ask? I think folks are gonna be singing a different tune when they get the real deal from one of the boosters. I believe the good Lord will somehow spare the rest of us from this insanity and madness. Good reporting as always Leo.
“I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have LEARNED the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need.” As for me, I have never faced hunger. Daily I read of how our brothers and sisters are facing persecution throughout the world. I am encouraged by their endurance and trust in the Fathers will. “Because you have kept my word about patient endurance, I will keep you from the hour of trial that is coming on the whole world, to try those who dwell on the earth.” God is faithful and He won’t give you more than you can handle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
markavaldivia60 faith, hope and trust in God are the best preparations one can make in this life for what is and is to come. Good post on your post. By the way I didn’t say not to at least make an effort to store some extra food or something for at least one rainy day. I get it that some of us don’t have the resources to store up years of food, water, guns, gold, silver and ammo, etc. Even if we did there is no guarantee of having all that stuff on hand when needed. Jesus mentioned about laying up treasures on earth where thieves break through and steal and things becoming corrupted. Jesus was right as always in saying to lay up our treasures in heaven (Matthew 6:19-20).
You and many others are right to let our faith in God have first place in our lives. No need to argue with the types of people who won’t walk by faith, as it tells us in the Book Of Romans, for we walk by faith, not by sight. When you know what God has delivered you from, spared you from and brought you through. One can trust Him to deliver them from all adversity from here throughout eternity. I didn’t say, nor does the bible say that life would be free from troubles and adversities. As you may have grasped. We do best to let the issues of life drive us closer to God instead of driving us farther away from Him. I’ve said all of this with the hope of benefiting current and future christians who have yet to learn that we need to keep our eyes on the author and the finisher of our faith, instead of living with anxiety over things we have no control over. Jesus said in the Book Of John that in the world we would have tribulation but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world (John 16:33). The ball is in our court. We can either triumph and overcome in Christ. Or we can fall by the wayside according to the parable of the seed that fell on fertile soil found in Matthew 13 and Luke 8:14.
There’s an article (Subtitle “The Penultimate Goals of the Coronahoax?”) on Substack which details HOW the Klaus Schwab gang might be able to have people in 2030 actually be happy about owning nothing and yet being happy about it. It makes a decent analysis of technology available today that could make it happen.
https://theludditehippie.substack.com/p/news-roundup-20220110
LikeLike
I’m expecting that they will announce a livestock pandemic soon where the cattle herd and other livestock will be culled. Using fraudulent testing, they can engineer a fake livestock virus which is supposedly capable of infecting humans.
Then Billy boy would replace real meat with his fake meat. He’s already been quoted as saying that he wants rich countries to shift entirely to synthetic meat. Billy is of course backed by the UN who say that we should eat less meat and dairy in order to save the planet.
LikeLike
Ever see the movie “Soylent Green”??
You should…..
LikeLike
@ thankyouJesus January 16, 2022 at 10:23 am
Thanks
I’ve just been reading about it. It’s interesting that it is set in the year 2022. I believe that Billy Gate’s fake meat will contain some very interesting hidden ingredients. I don’t think it will be recycled human flesh but I wouldn’t be surprised if it is derived from a mix of some genetically altered human and animal cultured cells.
According to Wikipedia
Cell culture is also a key technique for cellular agriculture, which aims to provide both new products and new ways of producing existing agricultural products like milk, (cultured) meat, fragrances, and rhino horn from cells and microorganisms. It is therefore considered one means of achieving animal-free agriculture.”
I reckon that Billy’s, bully beef will contain cultures that fit in with the transhuman agenda.
More from Wikipedia….
“3D Cell Culturing by Magnetic Levitation
The 3D Cell Culturing by Magnetic Levitation method (MLM) is the application of growing 3D tissue by inducing cells treated with magnetic nanoparticle assemblies”…
I’m thinking about how this might be combined with the jab and 5G to transform people without them knowing it. Global warming is just another ploy to push the transhuman agenda, in my view.
I believe that Klaus Schwab has a “Hitler” mentality. Just like Hitler, Schwab wants to create a super race.
I think the checkmate move for the elite is martial law nationwide. They have to do it before the 2022 midterms. Under martial law the unvaccinated will be force jabbed, taken off to camps, or just killed outright. Elections will be suspended. Flow of information restricted. People will become dependent on what the government provides them. When and if martial law ends and we are “let up”, the world will have transformed.
So if that’s their endgame, what would it take to impose martial law. What event could they trigger where “their” people would accept martial law?
How about starving the masses, which usually leads to major riots or societal breakdown? Ice Age Farmer’s videos have been documenting how they have been engineering this food crisis for the last 18 months, and shows the WEF connection. China has been a big player in this, buying up as much grain as they can.
Just remember this huge technocracy , which is powered by incredibly sophisticated AI, and oceans of data is riding on the back of a somewhat rickety power grid. If the electrical power goes off, the majority of their power goes off too. Time to invest in some solar panels. DC well pump, etc.
The people behind this Reset and all the despotism involved in it are STUPID IDIOTS! People like Bill Gates who is all EGO and NO common sense! That jerk actually wants to “DIM THE SUN,” as if we aren’t already suffering from dimming and lack of sunlight from all the crud they are pumping into our atmosphere. WHAT does he (and the rest of those Resetters) think will happen when everyone’s depending on solar panels, but there is NO SUN LEFT because they “dimmed” it!? They are all CONTROL FREAKS WHO ARE OUT OF CONTROL! We have to JUST SAY “NO!” and MEAN IT.
LikeLike
Leo,
Thanks for highlighting the pending ‘impact’ from mandatory experimental jabs by Canadian govt. We are at new form of warfare between CCP and USA. Sadly, we are learning this new military strategy as we see CCP along with ruling globalists use their influence over corrupt US Govt. The trucking vax mandates are part of larger game plan to destroy the economy. There is no reason why stores should have empty shelves. Every company is the world has more than enough capacity to meet the need for every product. As you point out, this pending impact is orchestrated and planned tactic towards Great Rest of the global monetary system & population.
It’s becoming all too clear that USA and western Europe are being manipulated by fear and intimidation to inject into ‘every arm’ a toxin that has already killed > 1M people globally and permanently injected another 2-3M people
Stay strong in pray and God’s Word.
