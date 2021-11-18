It Begins: FBI raids house, terrorizes family of mom who protested local school board, elections

By Leo Hohmann via Worldview Weekend Report
An FBI SWAT team raided the home of an activist mother of three in Colorado on Tuesday, Nov. 16, knocking down her door, bursting into the house with guns and handcuffing her while she was homeschooling her children.
This is the first known case of the federal government making good on its promise to not only intimidate but actually carry out a raid on a mom who was involved in her local school board politics, said Brannon Howse, who interviewed Sherronna Bishop at Lindell TV Wednesday night.
The U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland issued an Oct. 4 memorandum directing federal, state and local law enforcement to look for parents to prosecute nationwide who may have made “threats” and made “harassing” phone calls to school board members nationwide, equating such parents to domestic terrorists.
Now a mother, Sherronna Bishop of Grand Junction, Colorado, has felt the brute force of the FBI’s heavily armed SWAT unit used against her family.
She was at home with her three children Tuesday morning when she heard someone pounding on the front door. She said the officers “manhandled” her 18-year-old daughter, pulling her up the stairs by her hoodie, while another officer put her in handcuffs. They proceeded to search the entire house.
Besides being a frequent attendee at her local school board meetings, Bishop has also been active in the voter integrity movement in her state and locality. She runs the website Americasmom.net, and on that site she features an article and video under the title We the Parents: How Did We Get Here?
She said she has not been guilty of anything but speaking her mind in accordance with her First Amendment rights.
“This is still the United States of America, where we are able to state what we think and we believe,” she told Howse. “There was some pounding on my door. I didn’t really know what to think, I thought at first it might be some neighbor kids. They were pounding profusely, and then it hit me it was the FBI. I took my kids to their bedrooms. They used a battering ram to bash down my door, they cuffed me. And then proceeded to search and go through my whole home.”
She said the agents would not tell her why they were searching her home. They did leave behind documents related to the search warrant, saying they entered her home because she was suspected of causing “intentional damage to a protected computer, wire fraud and conspiracy to cause damage to a protected computer.”
“I don’t know anything about this. They couldn’t explain any of this,” she said. “I will tell you why: they were at my home to intimidate me, to shut me up, because I was using my First Amendment rights to advocate for [Mesa County Clerk] Tina Peters on the issue of Dominion [voting machines] and the damage done in our election. And they’ll never be held accountable. Instead they will criminalize this woman who has stood up.”
“I know people will say, well Sherronna, why don’t you just shut your mouth… That’s exactly what they hope you will do. I can open my mouth and say whatever I want to say and that is not a criminal action. This is about their desire to shut you down and stop you from saying it.”
“I’m a law abiding citizen, I’m very supportive of law enforcement,” she continued. “I love the Constitution. And what happened yesterday, what happened is something I never imagined I would experience in America.”
Bishop said she uses her website, AmericasMom.net, to educate and inform parents and moms regarding their children’s education.
“And since then we’ve gotten involved in school board races. I love my state. I’m a fourth generation Coloradan. Most recently I’ve been a very vocal advocate of a candidate [Peters]… She’s had to fight for her own life, and a guess now I’ll have to fight for mine.”
Bishop has been part of a group of parents that have been successful in fighting the teaching of critical race theory and school mask mandates.
“Colorado was able to flip nine school boards this year. We were able to get one of our leftists to resign and we also flipped our school board in the election,” Bishop said. “And people like me are considered domestic terrorists now, because we don’t stand for the policies that have been forced upon our children.”
Howse said history will be kind to Bishop.
“I believe you will go down in history as the first mom targeted [by the FBI]. The FBI has said it plans to do this and I believe you are the first mom to have this done to you. Mask mandates, opposing critical race theory, election theft, which Biden said if you question that you are involved in subversion. But I believe you are the first mom to have been targeted and had your door literally busted down while you were homeschooling your kids.”
Bishop said she has always made a point of being transparent.
“I have always made myself available, I’ve never tried to hide from anything and now for them to bash my door down, manhandle my daughter… I think the timing is really interesting, because we don’t want people to be silent because of what happened to me. If anything I want people to be more vocal,… because this is still America and you still have the right to stand up for yourself and your family.”
“I believe elections have consequences, and in this case this illegitimate regime is having serious consequences for all of America.”
Howse asked if she ever thought she would be targeted in this way by her own government.
“No I never thought in America that a suburban housewife and mom would have her door bashed in by the FBI,” she said.
He asked about her three children.
“My kids are very resilient. And part of schooling them has been to teach them the proper role of government and the proper role of law enforcement and I can’t convince them now that the FBI are good guys. And I really have my own doubts about that now. You cannot just say ‘I followed orders’ to go bash someone’s door down. They are responsible for what they are doing.”
Howse had just concluded a series of interviews with a panel of four retired FBI agents just days before the raid in which they had described similar raids against non-violent patriotic Americans over the last few years, starting with Gen. Michael Flynn in 2016, followed by the pre-dawn raid on author and Trump ally Roger Stone in 2019 and then the violent entering of journalist James O’Keefe of Project Veritas just last week.
“I was on the [FBI] SWAT team for several years,” said Brian Shepard, appearing with three other retired FBI agents at a symposium aired by WVW TV on Nov. 16. “And I can tell you from my experience, and I think all others of the bureau agents here would echo what I’m going to say. We never conducted a search or conducted an arrest of someone who was not a violent offender. And the thought when I heard about what happened with Roger Stone, just outraged me so much that, it just rose up inside me.”
Now, an activist mom has been targeted, raising the question: Has the FBI become the political shock troops for the White House, seeking to harass and intimidate anyone who speaks out against its policies?
Howse said it was obvious that Shepard became emotional when he began talking about how the bureau, he gave the better part of his life to serve, had now taken to bashing down the doors of non-violent American patriots.
“Brian’s reaction is very typical of men in that generation who served in the FBI, and many of those men have responded the same way, because they gave the best years of their lives to the agency, and upheld what they believed were the values of the agency, bravery, integrity and fidelity, and they become emotional when they saw how this has been discarded. They are beside themselves. It happened to others and now it happens to you, within days of our filming [of the panel].”
Bishop said the timing was not lost on her.
“I can’t explain it. I can’t explain being a target, for an agency that typically takes down the cartel, human trafficking, and now I’ve had my children traumatized and if this can happen to me, they’ll come for you too.”
“I made myself completely transparent to them and yet they chose to break down my door, terrorize my kids and try to intimidate me.”
She said the agents took her phone and other devices and kept her handcuffed for at least 30 minutes.
“No, I never had any access to any voting machines. They know I am just a voice, an advocate. We must have been effective. I know the people here, they’re not going to back down, and we’re not going to stop. In times past they never would have moved forward on this, but the narrative in America right now is one that is pushing a progressive narrative of communism. Now you can stay in your home and talk about it privately but you dare not come out and talk about it publicly …or they will send the FBI to your door because according to this regime you are a domestic terrorist.
“We’ve got to stick together and we can’t let these thugs put us into fear and intimidation.”
Howse said he was shocked by the news of Bishop’s experience.
“I could see them moving against someone like me, or Mike Lindell. It is hard to see them coming after someone like you, to come after a mom, who is working at the school board level and the election level, and to bust your door down? This is totally unprecedented by the agency in how they conducted themselves. So even for someone who has studied communism and a color revolution, the way they are doing it and the pace at which they’re doing it, I never anticipated it to move this fast.”
19 thoughts on “It Begins: FBI raids house, terrorizes family of mom who protested local school board, elections”
Well Leo, FBI agents have to eat too ya know? If they didn’t make this “raid” on Mrs. Bishop, they probably would have been reprimanded by their superiors (Biden appointees, all) and reassigned to the boonies somewhere, if not outright fired. I am absolutely flabbergasted that this can happen in the USA, just as is Mrs. Bishop. The country is teetering on anarchy, all stemming from a stolen election. She is a brave American and I salute her and her organization.
You coward you! Don’t you dare make excuses for this vile and disgusting action!! My god, choke on your wicked tongue you. Those federal thug pukes should be beyond ashamed and resign or find a new line of work. There is NO honor at all in terrorizing women who speak at school-board meetings. This is the crap that goes on in China and Russia.
trump should have cleaned house, as in, “your services are no longer required,” to a couple thousand of fbi, cia, and military. someone signed off and approved that raid.
obama purged the military of conservatives, trump could do the same to traitors. being new to politics, he picked and depended on many wrong people, such as his 1st worthless AG, sessions.
Christians should become more proactive in providing an alternative educational system. Or rather a local network of systems. Small parochial schools, homeschool hubs, and homeschooling parents to advise and help each other. And reach out to parents seeking to leave these institutions.
Of course these guys love bullying and will pick fights over that. But walking away would leave these Marxist boards with fewer kids to hurt or parents to “trigger” them. There is no way such corruption can ever be fixed when a corrupt state is behind the whole thing.
Christians can “fight” this corruption best by reclaiming areas the Church abdicated to Uncle Sam decades ago. Education, medicine, and providing for the poor.
As a virtuous pagan said, “It is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness.”
I don’t see churches doing any pushback around me. They follow the dictates of politicians and sit in the pews masked up. No fellowship while getting sermons about fellowship. Mine can’t even set up a freekin coffee machine with a plate of cookies anymore. Singing sad joyless hymns thru a face panty. Only old folks—the children and young families are gone in my small town. I’m old and I’m done. I looked into another more Unitarian Universalist in the next town and you had to make a reservation on line to attend. NOPE. If satan had a plan—this surely is the one. We are cautioned by Jesus to not follow the “powers and principalities of this world”. False prophets. I’m preparing myself and getting close to God—the only voice I listen to now. I feel more worshipful walking in the woods on my own or with the real fellowship of friends. God will win—but it won’t be pretty and too many are deceived.
This is our ROTTEN Communist government harassing individuals.
We really need to PRAY hard for these people targeted by these antiChrist psychos
Thank you, Leo, for your articles and your diligence and faithfulness to get the truth out to us. I found out about you through Jan Markell. God bless you both.
I am dismayed, but not surprised, that instead of living under Constitutional liberty, freedom and protections FROM our government, we now have to adjust to living in fear OF our government, just like every other country that fell to communism. And these Democommunists and Republicommunists are all in this together. Most politicians are professional liars. My Dad says if there is no special Hell for politicians, then there is no Hell at all. I’m sure there are one or two true Americans still serving in our government, but alas, not enough to stop it or really do anything about it.
If God is NOT judging America for not repenting of our national sins, then we must be REALLY in for it in the near future. It doesn’t seem like the communist steamrolling of America is being stopped by anyone. Rush Limbaugh must be turning over in his grave. I hear lots of great speeches, but nothing being done to stop it. Talk is cheap, right? I have no faith in the results of upcoming elections because, just like they stopped Trump’s second term (and nothing has been done about that either), they will stop EVERYBODY who opposes them the same way they stopped Trump. They’ll just send America’s KGB after their opponents, like they did to the parents in your article. I have no hope of a great or even a good future for myself, my children or grandchildren in communist Amerika. My only hope now is for The Great Snatching Away of The Church of Jesus Christ. I pray for that everyday.
Thanks for letting me vent. I know The Lord is in charge. But I hate to see what is happening to America. God help us. Thanks, Leo. Joe Hartka ________________________________
THE LORD called and called the MEN TO STAND UP AND PROTECT THEIR WOMEN AND CHILDREN,but the men refused ,They said WE WILL NOT HEARKEN TO YOUR COMMANDS,we would rather be sent to hell then fighht OUR HERO’S .WE LOVE SATAN AND HIS WOLFPACKS,we will not lift a finger tisave the women and children SENT US TO HERLL..
LikeLike
THE LORD told all the people,YOUR GOVERNMENT IS ROTTEN TO THE CORE,TO TO BOTTOM ,INSIDE AND OUT,THERE ARE NO GOOD ONES LEFT,,the men will not stand up..AMERICA will be removed from the NORTH AMERICAN CONTINENT ,there won’t be more then a few hundred survivors
LikeLike
“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
Alexander Solzhenitsyn, “The Gulag Archipelago.”
If anyone reading about this incident was clinging to the fiction that the United States is still a democratic republic, I hope he or she has been disabused of that belief. The degeneration is proceeding faster and faster to try to keep ahead of increasing public awareness of something seriously wrong.
LikeLike
Strong delusion is here. Absolutely, I agree with everything you said.
They are moving very fast and “We The People” are still in a deep slumber. Until we finally take to the streets in the 10’s of millions nothing will be done. Counting on the GOP is ludicrous.
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
You know, I’m really beginning to think UCKF the FIB. They worked against the people’s choice Donald Trump and his friends and now they are working against moms at home.
Unforgivable and they better stop this SH IT of theirs.
This article should be screamed from the rooftops as the roaches need the light of truth shined on them! Their nefarious deeds need to be shown to the world. Individual officers ARE responsible not for the search warrant, but for their own conduct while serving that warrant. Once they see there’s no threat to them from a mom and her three kids, they should be on their best behavior. Problem is, many people are corrupted by the power they wield and should not be in the job they have.
LikeLike
The Left understands where the Culture War frontline is located!
The battle front is for the hearts and minds of our children.
We MUST rescue our children from public school indoctrination centers.
LikeLike
Leaving one’s children in the care and control of total strangers is foolish……Leave the government indoctrination centers……they are……darkness!
LikeLike
To leave one’s children in the care and control of total strangers, in the government indoctrination centers….aka public schools, should no longer be an option. They are institutions of darkness!
