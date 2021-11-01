Internet of Bodies: Using CRISPR gene editing to electrically connect with and control humanity

The article below, from the journal Bioengineering, concludes, “similar to how DNA based vaccines are being electroporated into the human body to fight Covid-19, we may expect that electrogenetic promoter circuits will be inserted into human cells to open a new modality of bioelectronic signaling.”
As Patrick Wood of Technocracy.News points out, the ultimate hacking of the human body will be “electrogenetics,” where human DNA can be selectively switched on and off by electronic signals.
Just like Internet of Things (IoT), IoB refers to access and control of human body via internet. Here, we detail how CRISPR can be used to electrically connect with the genome and as a proof of concept display control over transcriptional informational networks inside E. coli and Salmonella.
Technology has played a transformative role in our lives and its impact on human health is never felt more than in the current times of the Covid-19 global pandemic.
In this scenario, development of autonomous health sensing and actuating systems, also referred to as closed loop systems that ‘sense’ and ‘act’ towards a biological condition (Kovatchev et al., 2009; Berényi et al., 2012), can play a critical role in addressing health crises of the future. Successful adoption of electronic closed loop human health systems is dependent on the development of new methods for biological actuation which has so far been limited to the century old neural stimulation and optogenetics.
Recent advances in the field of biological actuation stems from synthetic biology where our group and others have reported gene circuits that respond to electric signals with expression of specific gene of interests (Weber et al., 2008; Tschirhart et al., 2017; Krawczyk et al., 2020). In a prior publication, our group had detailed a redox-based bacterial promoter SoxS that responds to specific electrochemical signals that can be generated via an external electrode.
Using this promoter, specific transgenes of interests can be expressed in bacteria in response to programmed electric stimuli. In this work, we have taken the next logical leap for this technology, that is, using electric signals to connect and control transcriptional networks in the genome of the cells (Bhokisham et al., 2020).
To aid in our pursuit, we exploited the CRISPR technology that provides the means to target any specific target in the genome. Specifically, we used the dCas9 based transcriptional activator to electrically activate and repress select genes of interests.
Firstly, we integrated the CRISPR system with the SoxR based electro responsive promoter, optimized various components involved in the CRISPR system to make a tunable and inducible system. In this way, using CRISPR we electrically activated LasI, an autoinducer-1 (AI-1) synthase resulting in generation of AI-1, a quorum sensing mediator (Fig. 2 and 3).
Later, we repurposed the CRISPR activator to simultaneously repress select genes as well. Since the electrochemical stimuli that drives the SoxS promoter also induces oxidative stress, bacterial cells activate intrinsic stress defense responses to attenuate the electrical stimuli. We used the repurposed CRISPR activator to repress the activation of oxidative stress defenses in E. coli and S. enterica, thus leading to enhanced output from the electrical stimuli responsive promoter (Fig 4).
When placed in the context of the complex spatio-temporal signal gradients at the bioelectronic interface, cells with repressed oxidative stress defenses displayed more aligned responses in relation to the external signal gradients (Fig. 5).
This concept of silencing certain elements in the genome in order to maintain better congruence with external environments is nature inspired and found in embryogenesis and yeast as well (Yu et al., 2008; Paulsen et al.,2011).
Read the entire story at Bioengineering.
12 thoughts on “Internet of Bodies: Using CRISPR gene editing to electrically connect with and control humanity”
As much as I feel that I’m an educated person, I’m still waiting for the layman’s version of the article to slap me in the face with the brutal understanding and clarity needed to tell me anything different than our Over Lords are going to control us via the Virus/Jabs etc.
LikeLike
magnumgirlsays:
November 1, 2021 at 8:26 pm
If you click on the ‘ Bioengineering’ link at the bottom of the article, you will find a diagram which is much easier to understand.
What I understand from reading this article is that the CRISPR technology reduces the bodies ability to resist electronic signals whilst at the same time causing the body to enhance those signals. In other words, when the CRISPR technology is put into a persons body it causes the body to become more able to receive signals from external sources.
So it could be used to make 5G signals enter the body more easily by overriding the bodies natural defences to external electronic signals.
Our brain uses electronic signals to control our body’s physical functions. Our body’s chemistry has a natural built in resistance to external electronic energy in order to prevent the brains electronic signals from being disrupted/confused.
The CRISPR technology supresses this built in defence system so that external signals can more easily gain access to our internal signalling system making it possible for our brain and body to be controlled by people such as Klaus Schwab.
They can use this technology to interfere with our thought processes. They can selectively switch on/off various signals that pass through the brain and body. They can transform the body into a conduit/antenna for enabling them to control our thoughts, emotions and movements.
People who are connected to this technology will become transhuman and can be controlled by those who own the technology.
So if we allow them to put CRISPR into our bodies via a hypodermic syringe etc., then we have crossed a rubicon where our mental and physical integrity have been compromised and we become slaves subject to those who control the technology.
I believe that the covid jab is being used to alter people’s biology in order to convert their bioelectronic signalling system and fuse it with outside electronic systems controlled by Klaus Schwab and his cronies.
I believe that we have entered the third world war which is a bioelectronic war where people will be conquered by a combination of injections and electro magnetic frequencies. The ‘fourth industrial revolution’ is actually a planned takeover of humanity by the evil elite in a bid to create ‘Human 2’
So that’s my understanding of the article and where I believe this is all heading.
I hope you find this helpful.
LikeLike
ANOTHER REASON TO NOT TAKE THE WOKE POKE! SCREW BRANDON & THE COMMUNIST PARTY!! BUY MORE AMMO!!!!!
LikeLike
So, if I understand correctly, the CRISPR technology reduces the body’s resistance to external electronic signals whilst at the same time amplifying those signals, meaning that the signals can be effective over a longer distance. Seems to me that this will serve as an ideal conduit for 5G signalling.
Has anybody out there wondered how the Musk and Bezos satellites fit into all of this ?
LikeLike
They are not vaccines.
LikeLike
All I have to say is : NO TO THEIR “FRANKENPHIZER” INJECTIONS!
LikeLike
This article sheds light on why the devils of the world are mandating that everyone take the covid jabs and boosters. Covid injections never had anything to do with improving human health as many have been deceived into believing. People are being coerced and tricked into signing up to become transhumans, cyborgs or whatever people are called who merge their bodies and minds with the devil’s technologies. This whole set-up is leading to the mark of the beast system. The ability or the inability to buy and sell is what gives it away. The nanobot containing needleless patch (quantum dot technology) when placed on the skin can travel anywhere in the body I hear. So the nanobots or whatever else is being delivered from the needleless patch can find its way to the forehead or the right hand. It’s possible that the synthetic spike protein from the covid jabs may land in the forehead or right hand too. Just saying.
LikeLike
You speak of The Mark.
While I’m glad you said “will LEAD to it”, many are concerned that the shot IS The Mark. To them I say this ;
It is not currently happening YET, as:
1) the Antichrist has not made himself known
to the world yet. The Mark comes 3.5
years after The Tribulation starts, and we
need the A/C for that to happen.
2) At the time when people are considering
taking The Mark, there will be angels
flying overhead preaching The Gospel and
WARNING them not to take it, as taking it
will lead to eternal punishment from God.
Accept Jesus as your Personal Saviour NOW, as time is short!!
LikeLike
Do you really believe they will advertise this as the mark of the beast?
Deception will be the key , by the great deceiver himself .
LikeLike
If the author is messing with people in this troubling time, I pray they will be relegated to the chaff pile and burn in hell for eternity. It is not nice to mess with people!
LikeLike
If you check out the WEF, the World Economic Forum’s official website you will see the CEO, Klaus Schwab clearly state his intentions to fuse people’s bodies with technology.
LikeLike
They are not messing with you.
Please do your research….. 😊
LikeLike