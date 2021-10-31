Enter the bizarre world of Mark Zuckerburg’s ‘Metaverse’: ‘blurring the lines’ of reality with NWO transhumanism

‘The Metaverse is coming…It just needed 5G’

Welcome to the ‘metaverse’: A strange new world where the same billionaire globalist elites who destroyed the lives of millions using a pandemic as their main battering ram, will now try to entice them into a fake utopia created by AI and computer algorithms.

Facebook announced this week it is changing its name to “Meta” and while that might sound like just another corporate rebranding worthy of a yawn, it’s anything but, says Patrick Wood, an expert on technocracy and transhumanism.

The name change is central to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg’s plans to push an agenda that entices Facebook’s one billion users into a new transhumanist reality, says Wood, editor-in-chief of Technocracy News and Trends and author of several books on the topic.

Wood appeared in an Oct. 28 interview with Brannon Howse and lifted the veil on a mysterious new world called the “metaverse,” which will soon take over the internet — and the lives of many unsuspecting techno thrill seekers.

“It’s just kind of unfolding now,” he said. “There’s not been much discussion of it until now outside of the gaming community.”

Facebook is far from the only player in the metaverse. Many hope to cash in on it.

Cell-service provider Verizon, in a press release touting its plans to be a player in this arena, says “The metaverse is coming. It just needed 5G.”

“The kind of digital worlds that we’ve only seen in sci-fi films or in a VR experience snippet — it’s called the Metaverse, and the technology has finally arrived to make it more than an idea,” Verizon states in the release accompanied by the futuristic image below.

Verizon provides the following caption describing the image:

“We’ve caught glimpses of Hollywood’s version of the Metaverse — a heroine walking down a busy street with digital ads swirling in the air while CGI villains lurk in shadows. In real life it could be you, sitting at home, using a watch or glasses to turn your living room into a virtual version of our actual world. Or you could choose to create a fantasy world, putting yourself in a world like something straight out of an anime movie.”

For those unfamiliar, fast-evolving technological advances have gone beyond what is known as “virtual reality,” into what the tech world calls “enhanced reality.”

To get a taste of what it will be like, Wood recommends the 2018 movie Ready Player One.

“It’s a science-fiction movie where a guy puts on these goggles, he lives in a dystopian world, and all of a sudden he’s immersed into this new world,” Wood explained. “And it’s an artificial world but he can travel through it, do things, hug people, love people, shoot guns, do all that kind of stuff in this virtual world.

“A lot of people are likening the metaverse to that movie.”

Big Tech and billionaire globalist elites like Zuckerburg believe they can make your reality better than the actual reality of living in the gloomy “new normal” created by the same elites in the form of the Great Reset.

“Mark Zuckerburg is leading the pack right now. He’s not the only one; there are other companies that are deeply invested in this already,” Wood said. “But Zuckerburg is doubling down, tripling down, quadrupling down, to make the metaverse his thing for the future. He’s going to completely transform Facebook into a metaverse product.”

This is where it’s going to start getting bizarre: A land of make-believe where users will be able to “check out” of their current reality, or mix and match parts of their actual reality with a new reality of their own making.

Creating a new online identity

“This is a stepping stone straight into the transhumanist meme, where people can live in an artificial world where they can interact just as easily as they can in the real world,” Wood said. “I know that just sounds incredible, but they’re talking about you creating an avatar for yourself that will be your online avatar. It will look like you, talk like you, and you will be able to go from one virtual reality to another. And you will recognize one another in these different realities.”

It’s a blurring of the lines between your physical and your online identity.

Klaus Schwab anticipated this when he described in his 2017 book, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new digital economy that would fuel what he calls a fourth industrial revolution and a global reset.

Schwab said “The Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to a fusing of our physical, digital and biological identities,” which in his book he clarifies is heading toward implantable microchips that can read your thoughts.

These advances in technology, Schwab writes, are “even challenging ideas about what it means to be human.”

“They’re creating a new reality. It sounds weird but…” Wood said, pausing for the right words.

“As some have said, reality is the metaverse, the metaverse is reality. They’re the same thing. It’s just what location do you decide to spend your time in at the moment?”

People will also have the ability to spend digital money in the metaverse.

“They’re saying you could order a pizza in the metaverse and have it delivered physically to your house, or you could turn that around… it’s really crazy,” Wood said.

Zuckerburg touts a new high-end virtual reality headset, codenamed Cambria, which is designed for Facebook’s metaverse. Facebook teased the device at its Connect conference on Oct. 28, and plans to release it to market sometime next year.

According to an article in TechCrunch:

“Cambria will include capabilities that currently aren’t possible on other VR headsets. New sensors in the device will allow your virtual avatar to maintain eye contact and reflect your facial expressions. The company says that’s something that will allow people you’re interacting with virtually to get a better sense of how you’re feeling. Another focus of the headset will be mixed-reality experiences. With the help of new sensors and reconstruction algorithms, Facebook claims Cambria will have the capability to represent objects in the physical world with a sense of depth and perspective.”

Could this be why Facebook has for several years been using facial recognition software to collect data on its users?

Own nothing and be happy?

Part of the Great Reset involves the masses being enticed into a place where they will “own nothing and be happy.”

“And then you have the universal basic income where people will be getting a government check and sitting home doing nothing,” Howse noted.

Well, now they will be able to use that exponential increase in free time to engage in this new false reality.

Developers foresee the metaverse as the place where all forms of entertainment and media eventually converge. The masses will eat this up.

Imagine how popular it will be to be able to watch the World Series from your living room couch and feel as though you are actually there, at the stadium in Atlanta, watching the Braves vs. the Astros.

“They also believe it’s where online social groups will congregate,” Wood said.

Facebook will drive its more than 1 billion users into this new reality.

“The problem comes in when you won’t be able to distinguish between your reality and their reality,” Wood said.

A gateway to transhumanism?

Wood described the metaverse as a “gateway into transhumanism,” which is the elites’ plan to create humanity 2.0, which they consider to be a “more perfect human,” They will accomplish that, they believe, by merging man with machine and connecting him to the metaverse.

And at some point you won’t have to wear goggles or glasses. A device will be implanted in the brain – this is exactly where some influential globalists like Klaus Schwab believe the metaverse is ultimately heading.

“They now believe they can download someone’s life experience, whether it’s their soul or brain, wherever they can get enough data, load it into the metaverse where they can generate a person in the metaverse that will act independently of anybody outside the metaverse as if it were that person,” Wood explained.

Resurrecting the dead?

Wood said tech pioneer and futurist Ray Kurzweil “may well be able to achieve his dream of resurrecting his father, by taking all that information, creating an avatar for his father. His father can now act and interact and respond with people, inside the metaverse. He will never get out. But inside the metaverse he can be ‘alive’.”

Howse noted that this technology will also be adopted and used for evil by the porn industry as it further dehumanizes and perverts human sexuality.

“Oh yes,” Wood said. “There will be no limits. Do anything. If it feels good, go ahead and do it.”

“If you’re not working and you’re sitting at home getting a check, what are you going to do all day?” Howse said. “You will go anywhere around the world exploring and feeling as if you are really there.”

You could visit any city in the world, go to a concert, a sports event, or meet up with distant friends at these virtual locations.

“And you feel as if you’re actually in the concert with the living star or even a dead star of the past,” Howse said.

You could also do a blended reality, where parts of your living environment are there but someone from another country comes and visits you, Wood explained.

In fact, some metaverse junkies are already co-opting the idea into their ideas about time travel and astral projection and contacting other realms.

Others are talking about developing “multiple identities.”

Consider this description of the metaverse’s potential from a group calling itself MUA or Metaverse Astral:

Metaverse の Astral Through the fusion of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain and Startlink. On the one hand, let people get the ticket to the new world, everyone to participate in the construction, become the creator, open up their own ideal

world. On the other hand, it helps people to explore multiple

identities and seek the isolation, integration and optimization of

each identity, so as to maximize the meaning of life for people.

Howse said it’s easy to see how a future antichrist, as described in the book of Revelation, could use this technology to promote himself.

“It says he will set up an image of himself in the temple of God and speak words of blasphemy against the one true God,” Howse said.

“Yes, people should keep their eye on Facebook and the gaming companies,” Wood said. “It’s going to be huge. And trust me, there will be billions and billions poured into this technology over the next five years.”

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and does not accept ads or sponsorships from the pharmaceutical industry or any other aspect of corporate America. We answer only to you, the reader. Donations of support are needed and appreciated to keep us going. You may send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264 or via credit card below.