The Great Collapse is underway: Navy ready to boot sailors who refuse jab; federal workers, soldiers file class-action suit against Biden admin, supply lines teetering on the brink

After Joe Biden on Sept. 9 issued his broadly applied vaccine mandate for all federal employees, federal contractors, the military and workers at all corporations with more than 100 employees, LeoHohmann.com cautioned not to judge these actions as that of an incompetent or “crazy” old fool.
Quite the contrary. Biden is fulfilling his duties as laid out for him by his handlers, who themselves are not autonomous agents. His handlers are accountable to a shadow government of elite global predators, many of them concentrated in the intelligence agencies as well as the U.N., the World Economic Forum, Big Tech, Big Pharma and global banksters.
Just like with his other policies, such as opening the borders to hundreds of thousands of unvetted military-age migrants and unleashing crushing inflationary pressures on the economy, Biden’s injection mandates were a calculated move to collapse America.
The humiliating way in which the U.S. exited Afghanistan was also planned to maximize negative feelings among U.S. allies, while emboldening U.S. enemies abroad.
The military, the healthcare system, law enforcement, the airlines, the rail lines, the supply chains, the electric grid — they are all going to fail within the next six to 12 months. None of this critical human infrastructure can survive losing 20 to 30 percent of its workforce. If they do survive in some hollowed-out form, they will increasingly only serve the needs of wealthy elites — not the general public.
The United States of America will not exist as we know it one year from now when the 2022 midterm elections roll around, and the country will be even less recognizable by the time we arrive at 2024 and the next presidential election.
There are warriors out there, however. A few governors are pushing back, the pilots are pushing back, as are various trade workers unions. Lawyers like Mat Staver at Liberty Counsel are filing critical lawsuits against those responsible for the all-out assault. This provides a ray of hope that all are not ready to stand down and kneel before our captors. We must resist by refusing to comply with those who think they can rule over us like unaccountable dictators.
Liberty Counsel filed a class action lawsuit this week against Biden, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on behalf of members from all five branches of the military, federal employees and federal contractors, who have been unlawfully mandated to get the COVID shots or face dishonorable discharge from the military or termination from employment.
The military plaintiffs include two Navy SEALs, a Navy EOD officer, a Navy senior chief petty officer, a Navy chaplain, two Marine lieutenant colonels, two Marine lance corporals, an Air Force major, an Air Force technical sergeant, an Army National Guardsman, an Army colonel, and a Coast Guard lieutenant.
In a sworn statement, one Navy chaplain stated, “I personally observed (and the sailors told me in the course of counseling about) tremendous amounts of coercion, bullying, censorship, and intimidation being brought forth by the command to bear against the personnel who expressed objections of any kind to the COVID shot mandates, including religious objections…And clearly, the military has lost more lives to the increase in suicide from 2020-2021 (at least 1,012) than to all of COVID in 2 years (~52), but suicide has not been a focus.”
These efforts are to be applauded. But this administration is methodically forging ahead with its mission to systematically deconstruct a once-great nation. It is doing the bidding of China and billionaire global predators who believe now is the time to build their long-awaited one-world system built on a green [sustainable development] economy, transhumanism, Luciferian false religious doctrines, and a massive depopulation scheme.
There is no place in this new system for individual critical thinkers or even for regular middle-class folks who just want to be left alone, to have freedom of movement in gas-powered vehicles, access to air travel, and affordable home utility rates. Everything is going to be more expensive.
When you factor in the poison death jabs, the objective is clear: They want to reduce the once-thriving middle class to a point where they are a shell of their former selves — they want them to be sick, scared, confused and broke. I see a lot of folks walking around in masks who are still frightened beyond what common sense would dictate they should be. They apparently can’t help it. They are totally mind-controlled at this point, like zombies waiting for their next set of orders.
Before this new global order, also called the Great Reset, can be fully implemented, the remnants of the old one must be crushed. This is the essence of the “build back better” slogan that Biden, Trudeau, Johnson, Merkel, and other puppets of the new world order/Great Reset repeat in robotic fashion. They did not create this slogan and may not even fully realize what it entails. It was created by people much smarter than they at the World Economic Forum, whose mission is to create a new economic order to replace capitalism, replace the U.S. dollar with a digital currency, and replace Judeo-Christian values with nihilistic ones. All of this will be forced upon the people through public-private partnerships between big business and big government.
If 200,000 U.S. military personnel are forced to quit, think of what that does to the future security of the nation?
If 30 to 50 percent of the nation’s law enforcement officers quit over this jab mandate, how will that affect the domestic security of American cities, which have already been experiencing record crime spikes over the last year and a half?
What if 30 or 40 percent of truckers quit over this jab mandate?
Hyper inflation combined with a breakdown of supply lines and rising unemployment provide a recipe for social unrest and anarchy, which is exactly what Biden’s handlers want.
The resulting chaos will provide Biden and his handlers with what they believe will be a delicious opportunity to call martial law, shut down travel, clip the cords of communication, including cellphones and the internet, for their political enemies. Then they will start rounding up dissidents, unjabbed people, anyone else they don’t want around for the transition to a completely new type of America.
These tactics aren’t new. They’re straight from the playbook used by the Bolsheviks in Russia’s October Revolution, when Lenin and Trotsky organized a general strike and demonized law enforcement officers and patriotic military officers. After they consolidated their power those purged from the police and military were promptly executed. Similar tactics were used in the communist revolutions in China, Cuba and in the Nazi takeover of Germany.
The below article by Ryan Morgan of American Military News gives updates on what’s going on with the injection mandates in the U.S. Navy, which includes the Marines.
The U.S. Navy announced Thursday it will begin halting reenlistments and transfer orders for sailors currently refusing the COVID-19 vaccines and active-duty sailors will have up until November 14 to either have an approved or pending vaccine exemption request or their second COVID-19 vaccine dose or they will face being discharged from the service. Sailors in the Navy Reserves have until December 14 to receive their second vaccine dose.
In a press release, the Navy said after those final vaccination dates pass, it will start processing discharges for sailors who have to that point refused vaccination and don’t have a pending or approved exemption.
The Navy said it set up a system specifically for handling sailors who refuse the vaccine, the COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority (CCDA). Adm. William Lescher, vice chief of Naval Operations said the CCDA will “ensure a fair and consistent process” for separation determinations.
The Navy said, effective as of the publication of its message, Navy commands will halt any reenlistment or execute orders, except for separations from the Navy, for any sailor who is refusing the vaccine, until the CCDA has handled their case.
The Navy said, “For officers and enlisted serving in Navy leadership roles refusing the vaccine, they will be notified immediately in writing that they have five days to either begin a vaccination series or request an exemption before being relieved and have detachment for cause initiated.”
The Navy said those sailors separated only for vaccine refusal will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions. Such a discharge status could result in the loss of some veterans’ benefits.
CCDAs will also have the authority to strip unvaccinated sailors of their warfare qualifications, additional qualification designations (AQD), Navy Enlisted Classifications (NEC), or sub-specialties. CCDA’s may also make sailors who refused the vaccine repay the Navy for applicable bonuses, special and incentive pays, and the costs for their training and education.
The press release also said the first flag officers in any Navy chain of command are authorized to temporarily reassign Navy service members who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they have a vaccine exemption.
Read the entire story
Enlightening article I read this morning:
“But you are missing the real reason why an OSHA mandate hasn’t surfaced – the administration has decided they don’t need to because of their use of federal contracting rules instead. By forcing all companies that have a federal contract to enforce the vaccine requirement they are getting around the OSHA requirement…Point blank – the federal government is forcing industry to comply with its vaccine mandate through a mechanism that doesn’t have to even go through rules scrutiny that an OSHA requirement would. Companies are placed in the position of losing all federal business or becoming the state’s agent for vaccine mandate compliance.”
I used to work for a company for which the government contracted goods and services. So this “mandate” would only apply to those companies doing business with the government; who have contracts. No compliance, no government business.
Read entire article here:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-vaccine-mandate-is-this-becoming-a-general-strike/5758692
Many hotheads on Gab think the Second Amendment–or guns–will save everything.
The biggest “weapon” to this orchestrated chaos is some sort of social order.
We rely too much on a centralized system owned or managed by those determined to take it/us down.
We can’t stop the shell of America from being taken down, but if we organize locally around America we can find ways to keep the first Three Horsemen from killing everyone the Malthusians have slated for destruction. Best of all we can show Jesus’ love and win souls before the Reset occurs. God is letting people experience a foretaste of what awaits if they don’t repent.
Lots of red pilling going on where I live. I’m predicting a cold, dark winter. That way they’ll listen to me in the spring. If the Lord keeps us alive. Amen.
Amen, Brother. I am thankful for Leo’s writing and for people like you. These are the Final Days. Help me, strengthen me Lord Jesus because like this gentleman and Leo (and many others) – we want to help as You lead.
Thank you. But I’m not a brother. A sister.
Never seen anything like this. A bulldozer running over individual choice. Time for these military to protest in uniform and in mass to send a message.
I think the Green movement is just another way to destroy the country. It’s not taken seriously by the elites, who continue to use their private jets and buy their enormous houses on the ocean. They don’t plan to give up fossil fuels, but making them scarce is a great way to kill of people living in northern climes.
Leo. Thanks as always.
Last night Billy Crone was at Revive Church with Mark Henry and Jan Markell of Olive Tree views. They had a wonderful discussion of the Great Reset but the reason I am mentioning this is at the 1:15 mark (45 minutes left) Billy has a great sermon on what awaits us Christians during the Millennium Kingdom and Heaven. Please watch at least the sermon. It is very encouraging and that is something we all need right now. It is at Mark Henry Ministries website.
https://www.markhenryministries.com/
God bless you all. Hang in there. It gets better. In the next age. Maranatha.
Leo, the timeline you suggest is interesting. I remember when Biden said to the effect he was running out of patience. Events unfolding as you suggest happen to parallel the scenario of the martial law type situation in Australia. I do believe they are on a definite timeline. Humans cease to be afraid and run out of fear after a couple years or so as happened during the 1918 Spanish flu. Many may not want boosters or approve of the vaccines for their children. Karen Kingston’s interview with Peters may shed light on why tptb are so eager to get everyone vaxxed and what their nwo if successful will look like. I suggest everyone watch it https://www.brighteon.com/403f765a-02c8-4937-98c3-5a1748dddd9c
The NWO I have seen proposed by the World Economic Forum looks frightful enough. I’m sure it was idealized though. Just like “2030: You Will Own Nothing and Be Very Happy.” Even that little essay mentions: “Those we lost along the way.” All those who died due to bloody wars based on “inequity” or famine due to “unsustainability” or bioweapons/iatrogenic murders due entirely to lack of state managed health care. So they would have us believe.
What Australia looks like and the double speak of msm and politicians. If you have seen it it is worth seeing again https://www.brighteon.com/278a658e-e8da-49bf-bdf7-7c932e83915f
Adapted compensated psychopaths (“alien” mindset, the addition of true 100% narcissistic madness: no conscience, no empathy, no moral inhibitions, no object love, completely untrustworthy) form a ‘deep state’ everywhere and internationally work together UNDETECTED like a monolith, having a murdering stranglehold on the world.
In it are or were figures like SS/SA Mann (Bilderberg, WWF etc.) Bernhard, the Dulles brothers, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Henry (Heinz) Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, the Rothschilds, George Soros, the Du Ponts, the “Nassau-Orange” and “Windsor” family, but also Putin and members of the CCP.
Chris Langan observed the following:
Instead of addressing population control the right way, by upgrading the population through education and genetic hygiene, appealing to what is best in the human species, and convincing it to control its own reproductive behavior for its own good and that of the Earth (psychopaths would not have a clue about….!!!) they prefer to lie and sneak around behind everyone else’s back, conning and threatening us into e.g. “vaccination” on false pretenses. Hence, their conspicuous neglect of Logos. Instead of upgrading humankind, they are degrading it, relying on a combination of public ignorance, misplaced trust, and dead-end ideas and ideologies like atheism, materialism, communism, multiculturalism and forced ethnic “diversification”, tyrannical “global governance” to snooker humanity into compliance.
Thank you Leo Hohmann for this article. It’s very informative as always. You know what’s really going on, and always tell us the truth. It is frightful what the evil people in charge are doing to our military, now. My heart is heavy, feel so sadden, for all those past and present, who think joining the military was/is an honorable thing to do. This cuts to the heart of America…so desecrating…all the military families that will be affected! Striped of their hopes & dreams…May God protect them from any further harm, and may God have mercy on the United States of America!
WOW, their just all heart aren’t they. They give you a general discharge out but back charge you for everything. That could run into tens of thousands of dollars. No pressure or intimidation there, not. They will weaken the readiness and fighting capabilities of all branches of the armed forces. Why does the military not report that Americas enemies do not administer the shot to their personal? Why do we not mandate all foreign nationals entering this country, or members of elected government, to get the jab? A double standard, that’s why.
