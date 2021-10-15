The Great Collapse is underway: Navy ready to boot sailors who refuse jab; federal workers, soldiers file class-action suit against Biden admin, supply lines teetering on the brink

After Joe Biden on Sept. 9 issued his broadly applied vaccine mandate for all federal employees, federal contractors, the military and workers at all corporations with more than 100 employees, LeoHohmann.com cautioned not to judge these actions as that of an incompetent or “crazy” old fool.

Quite the contrary. Biden is fulfilling his duties as laid out for him by his handlers, who themselves are not autonomous agents. His handlers are accountable to a shadow government of elite global predators, many of them concentrated in the intelligence agencies as well as the U.N., the World Economic Forum, Big Tech, Big Pharma and global banksters.

Just like with his other policies, such as opening the borders to hundreds of thousands of unvetted military-age migrants and unleashing crushing inflationary pressures on the economy, Biden’s injection mandates were a calculated move to collapse America.

The humiliating way in which the U.S. exited Afghanistan was also planned to maximize negative feelings among U.S. allies, while emboldening U.S. enemies abroad.

The military, the healthcare system, law enforcement, the airlines, the rail lines, the supply chains, the electric grid — they are all going to fail within the next six to 12 months. None of this critical human infrastructure can survive losing 20 to 30 percent of its workforce. If they do survive in some hollowed-out form, they will increasingly only serve the needs of wealthy elites — not the general public.

The United States of America will not exist as we know it one year from now when the 2022 midterm elections roll around, and the country will be even less recognizable by the time we arrive at 2024 and the next presidential election.

There are warriors out there, however. A few governors are pushing back, the pilots are pushing back, as are various trade workers unions. Lawyers like Mat Staver at Liberty Counsel are filing critical lawsuits against those responsible for the all-out assault. This provides a ray of hope that all are not ready to stand down and kneel before our captors. We must resist by refusing to comply with those who think they can rule over us like unaccountable dictators.

Liberty Counsel filed a class action lawsuit this week against Biden, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on behalf of members from all five branches of the military, federal employees and federal contractors, who have been unlawfully mandated to get the COVID shots or face dishonorable discharge from the military or termination from employment.

The military plaintiffs include two Navy SEALs, a Navy EOD officer, a Navy senior chief petty officer, a Navy chaplain, two Marine lieutenant colonels, two Marine lance corporals, an Air Force major, an Air Force technical sergeant, an Army National Guardsman, an Army colonel, and a Coast Guard lieutenant.

In a sworn statement, one Navy chaplain stated, “I personally observed (and the sailors told me in the course of counseling about) tremendous amounts of coercion, bullying, censorship, and intimidation being brought forth by the command to bear against the personnel who expressed objections of any kind to the COVID shot mandates, including religious objections…And clearly, the military has lost more lives to the increase in suicide from 2020-2021 (at least 1,012) than to all of COVID in 2 years (~52), but suicide has not been a focus.”

These efforts are to be applauded. But this administration is methodically forging ahead with its mission to systematically deconstruct a once-great nation. It is doing the bidding of China and billionaire global predators who believe now is the time to build their long-awaited one-world system built on a green [sustainable development] economy, transhumanism, Luciferian false religious doctrines, and a massive depopulation scheme.

There is no place in this new system for individual critical thinkers or even for regular middle-class folks who just want to be left alone, to have freedom of movement in gas-powered vehicles, access to air travel, and affordable home utility rates. Everything is going to be more expensive.

When you factor in the poison death jabs, the objective is clear: They want to reduce the once-thriving middle class to a point where they are a shell of their former selves — they want them to be sick, scared, confused and broke. I see a lot of folks walking around in masks who are still frightened beyond what common sense would dictate they should be. They apparently can’t help it. They are totally mind-controlled at this point, like zombies waiting for their next set of orders.

Before this new global order, also called the Great Reset, can be fully implemented, the remnants of the old one must be crushed. This is the essence of the “build back better” slogan that Biden, Trudeau, Johnson, Merkel, and other puppets of the new world order/Great Reset repeat in robotic fashion. They did not create this slogan and may not even fully realize what it entails. It was created by people much smarter than they at the World Economic Forum, whose mission is to create a new economic order to replace capitalism, replace the U.S. dollar with a digital currency, and replace Judeo-Christian values with nihilistic ones. All of this will be forced upon the people through public-private partnerships between big business and big government.

If 200,000 U.S. military personnel are forced to quit, think of what that does to the future security of the nation?

If 30 to 50 percent of the nation’s law enforcement officers quit over this jab mandate, how will that affect the domestic security of American cities, which have already been experiencing record crime spikes over the last year and a half?

What if 30 or 40 percent of truckers quit over this jab mandate?

Hyper inflation combined with a breakdown of supply lines and rising unemployment provide a recipe for social unrest and anarchy, which is exactly what Biden’s handlers want.

The resulting chaos will provide Biden and his handlers with what they believe will be a delicious opportunity to call martial law, shut down travel, clip the cords of communication, including cellphones and the internet, for their political enemies. Then they will start rounding up dissidents, unjabbed people, anyone else they don’t want around for the transition to a completely new type of America.

These tactics aren’t new. They’re straight from the playbook used by the Bolsheviks in Russia’s October Revolution, when Lenin and Trotsky organized a general strike and demonized law enforcement officers and patriotic military officers. After they consolidated their power those purged from the police and military were promptly executed. Similar tactics were used in the communist revolutions in China, Cuba and in the Nazi takeover of Germany.

The below article by Ryan Morgan of American Military News gives updates on what’s going on with the injection mandates in the U.S. Navy, which includes the Marines.

The U.S. Navy announced Thursday it will begin halting reenlistments and transfer orders for sailors currently refusing the COVID-19 vaccines and active-duty sailors will have up until November 14 to either have an approved or pending vaccine exemption request or their second COVID-19 vaccine dose or they will face being discharged from the service. Sailors in the Navy Reserves have until December 14 to receive their second vaccine dose.

In a press release, the Navy said after those final vaccination dates pass, it will start processing discharges for sailors who have to that point refused vaccination and don’t have a pending or approved exemption.

The Navy said it set up a system specifically for handling sailors who refuse the vaccine, the COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority (CCDA). Adm. William Lescher, vice chief of Naval Operations said the CCDA will “ensure a fair and consistent process” for separation determinations.

The Navy said, effective as of the publication of its message, Navy commands will halt any reenlistment or execute orders, except for separations from the Navy, for any sailor who is refusing the vaccine, until the CCDA has handled their case.

The Navy said, “For officers and enlisted serving in Navy leadership roles refusing the vaccine, they will be notified immediately in writing that they have five days to either begin a vaccination series or request an exemption before being relieved and have detachment for cause initiated.”

The Navy said those sailors separated only for vaccine refusal will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions. Such a discharge status could result in the loss of some veterans’ benefits.

CCDAs will also have the authority to strip unvaccinated sailors of their warfare qualifications, additional qualification designations (AQD), Navy Enlisted Classifications (NEC), or sub-specialties. CCDA’s may also make sailors who refused the vaccine repay the Navy for applicable bonuses, special and incentive pays, and the costs for their training and education.

The press release also said the first flag officers in any Navy chain of command are authorized to temporarily reassign Navy service members who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they have a vaccine exemption.

