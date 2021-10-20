Biden orders OSHA to join the biggest cover up in human history

OSHA has gone into full cover-up mode concerning adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.
Late last month, Joe Biden told OSHA to hide information on vaccine injuries. Yesterday, it was reported OSHA’s website now states OSHA will not require employers to report adverse reactions from the vaccines among their workers.
The reason OSHA gives is astounding: they don’t want to hear about adverse reactions because they don’t want to discourage workers from getting vaccinated. So much for the health and safety of the workers, which is the agency’s mission. Workers have been sacrificed on the altar of the Biden administration’s phony narrative that the vaccines are completely safe. Pravda has spoken.
But that doesn’t prevent adverse reactions from continuing to pile up. About 7,000 people had died shortly after receiving COVID vaccines when I first started tracking official government numbers in July. The number of deaths has now passed 16,000 and the total number of adverse reactions — heart problems, blood clots, miscarriages, menstrual disruption, neurological symptoms, etc. — is approaching 800,000. These numbers are off the charts compared to all other vaccines combined since the reporting system began 30 years ago.
Approximately 9,000 people in the U.S. have died after receiving a COVID vaccine in the last three months or so. There are obviously problems with the vaccines, including problems for pregnant women and the babies they breastfeed, but nobody in authority will talk about them.
The same problems are happening in other countries. The narrative that the vaccines are safe is as phony as a three-dollar bill, but public health authorities don’t even try to make a case the vaccines are worthwhile in spite of the hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions. We only get from them silence, cover-ups, and shrill complaints that people like me are irresponsible for pointing out the emperor has no clothes.
Here’s what else the running dogs of COVID imperialism won’t talk about:
They won’t talk about the doctor in California who wrote the FDA and CDC about all the COVID vaccine injuries she is seeing – quadriplegia, organ failure, septic shock, and deaths. The agencies won’t respond.
They won’t talk about the physician assistant who blew the whistle to the CDC and FDA that her hospital won’t let her file adverse reaction reports on the COVID vaccines. Doctors are being pressured not to report, on pain of losing their job and never being able to practice medicine again.
Adverse reactions are only one of the problems with the phony COVID and vaccine narratives. The vaccines lose their potency after a few short months. Vaccinated people still get COVID breakthrough cases in high numbers. Vaccines cause the virus to mutate into other variants. Natural immunity is better than the vaccines – even Pfizer scientists will tell you that.
The case for the vaccines gets weaker by the day, but vaccine mandates are getting ever-more authoritarian. That’s a disconnect. The wheels are falling off the phony narratives. The truth will eventually win out, but not before a lot more people lose their jobs, get discharged from the military, and get treated like lepers and second-class citizens for no good reason and for trying to protect themselves from all the problems our leaders won’t talk about.
Christopher Wright is a retired attorney and activist living in Virginia. He publishes daily at his website, The Daily Skirmish
There are a number of countries such as Taiwan and Denmark calling a halt to these jabs.
Makes me wonder if technocracy will win the whole globe after all. Worth noting both the Nazi fascism and Communism had Satanic elements to them.
Different methods. Same emphasis on collectivism with the accompanying disdain for human beings–which they label “selfish” individualism.
They really don’t want to kill us with these new “vaccines”. (Maybe they’re okay with injuring and sickening people. After all, they sicken us in plenty of other ways via bad air, bad water, toxic food, emf, fear, etc etc.)
Think about it. If there’s a massive die-off of the compliant (vaccinated), then all that’s left are the non-sheep (unvaccinated). Of course they have no intentions on doing that.
They want to control the masses. Always have. Apparently their managed media is no longer adequate. These new “vaccines” have magnetic properties that resonate and interact with their EMF technologies (e.g. 5G), allowing them more direct manipulation of our thoughts and emotions. As with many new biotech inventions, a relatively small percentage of people’s bodies will have trouble adapting, leading to illness and occasional death.
They don’t want to cull the herd with these vaccines, but some collateral damage is expected. They’re cooking up a planet-wide population control omelet here, folks. A few eggs are going to get broken…
Totally agree with your analysis Lynn. They want to get every individual to be marked for multipurposes. First and foremost is for complete control. Beyond that it will be used as a place to hold everyones medical information and banking information. Medical history will have everyone’s medications and all charts when they scan your hand or forehead. Touchless shopping checkout is the next wave so as not to pick up virus’ at time of payment. Next it will be for entertainment purposes to have all your Netflix, Facebook, and other media at your fingertips. Another area will be the ‘spiritual’ component with false miracles satanically energized. Many will be deceived. Lastly everyone will be so excited and on board with this new technology people will actually worship this amazing system and how ‘pragmatic’ it will be in this new world order.
Jesus told us all about this to the T (see Revelations chapter 13)
Will: Although I’m not a “Christian”, that doesn’t mean I automatically discount what the Bible says. I don’t necessarily believe it all either…
Anyway, your descriptions of the ruling elite’s plan going forward certainly appear to be a part of their future schemes. However, I have doubts it will ever get to that. Too many people are waking up. Too much truth is getting spread around.
The essential crux is too many people are now aware of their ability to manifest a reality in which the ruling elite are not a part of their lives. The elite know and understand this quite well. What we’re now seeing in this world is a mighty yet desperate old monster in its death throes.
Illegal aliens are exempt from vaccine requirements, and they’re pouring in here by the millions. These vaccines have unknown long-term effects, and adverse events will multiply the more jabs people receive. Vaccine mandates are reducing the ability of hospitals to treat patients.
You put all this together, and it looks like a population reduction program to me, but one designed to throw blame on the unvaccinated. I do not find it far-fetched to think that people will be so whipped up to fear the unvaxxed and blame us for deaths of their loved ones that they will support and assist government roundups of us as dangerous to society and deserving confinement. The 800 FEMA camps can hold many millions, and who knows what will happen to those who are sent there?
I find such willful stupidity among the vax zealots amazing. Before they were lockdown/mask zealots.
Hard to even think of those creatures as human. Not Christian I realize.
Can’t blame it on the vaccine either. They have been acting horribly ever since lockdown was announced.
If they survive they won’t mind what their new masters have in store after all. As if they chose to sacrifice their humanity and become faceless monsters–neither living nor dead–to be safe from a scary virus.
Funny thing is facts don’t deter the hysteria even when we agree. I consider a 1 in 200 chance of death worth the risk of living like a human. They think it’s too high. Yet not the experimental shot. Because TV commercials.
My friend and I caught Covid and recovered in 3 weeks.
Me: It’s great to have recovered and be able to leave quarantine. Now I have natural immunity. Praise God!
Her: Oh no! I caught the virus even though I tried not to. The worst thing ever! My brother gave it to me because he visited a friend. Shame on him. Now I must double mask and organize my life around never getting sick again. (Of course she doesn’t mean healthful eating or fresh air or exercise. Because Fauci–I mean science.)
Better dead than ever have to deal with these disgusting, pathetic creatures again. My own patience has worn thin with humoring their hypochondriac stupidity. Their own fault for watching TV and refusing to use the gray stuff God gave them between their ears. They CHOSE to throw their humanity away. A waste of time trying to reason with them.
They have sold themselves into bondage. For however long it lasts. (42 months? Revelation 13.) And they’ll get bowls of divine wrath dumped on them when their Satanic masters aren’t torturing them. They are sadists. A load of fun. But they are so senseless now it’s like they don’t care about anything. So maybe they’ll be happy with the slavery and torture. Not like they mind months of solitary confinement after all. No emotional impact on any of these spineless, heartless, stupid creatures. Weird.
