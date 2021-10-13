Never underestimate how far Marxist infiltrators will go in order to push their phony narratives

By Christopher Wright
In May, a boy said to be wearing a skirt went into a girls’ bathroom at a high school in Virginia and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl inside. The boy was charged with forcible sodomy and arrested again later for a second sexual assault at a different school. It’s being reported the local school board covered up the first incident because it was trying to pass a transgender bathroom policy at the time.
The girl’s father showed up at a school board meeting in June to talk about the incident. A liberal activist told him the assault never really happened. This is called “gaslighting,” something the left does all the time. The school board behaved no better, calling his story a ‘red herring;’ looking away, reading magazines, and scolding parents for clapping and booing.
The father said he was told to keep quiet and was misled about how the boy was being monitored by law enforcement. The father was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Other parents complained they were not allowed to speak. The school board shut down the meeting and cleared the room.
I wish that were the end of it, but the father’s story ended up in the letter the National School Boards Association sent to the White House two weeks ago [at ftn. 13] which resulted in the attorney general siccing the FBI on ordinary parents as ‘domestic terrorists’ for objecting to school board policies.
Much of the apparatus of the Left and the state is now arrayed against parents who object to the transgender narrative. If things stay on their present course, here’s what you can expect:
Courts will throw out the First Amendment and require you to use transgender preferred pronouns. In other words, courts will control your thoughts and compel speech. This just happened in Canada where a tribunal ruled the government can punish people with huge fines if they don’t use preferred pronouns. A federal appeals court in the U.S. recently decided the other way, but you can bet the issue will be back. The Left never quits.
Here’s what else you can expect: more cover-ups of more rape cases so the transgender agenda can proceed unimpeded. It reminds me of England, where the police and complicit politicians routinely cover up rapes because the perpetrators are Muslim, giving women nowhere to turn for justice.
In the U.S., the transgender narrative is being protected, but to what end? California just passed a new law allowing children to get sex changes without telling their parents, so the transgender agenda is being used as a weapon to cut parents out of the picture and tear down the family.
Then there’s the whole move to erase biological sex designations from official records, like driver’s licenses and even birth certificates. It’s to the point where even medical schools apologize for differentiating between male and female patients. But the insanity doesn’t stop there. According to transgender doctrine, men can get pregnant and need abortions. The point of all this insanity is to tear society down to ‘build it back better’ with totally new concepts that just so happen to serve a tiny subversive elite that seeks to control our thoughts and rule over us. This is a communist technique.
In Russia, it was called ‘the New Soviet Man.’ It comes straight out of Marx who preached the utter destruction of absolutely everything with a constant barrage of new ideas that contradict previous ideas, including our founding principles. The process is called dialectical negation and it is the Left’s weapon of choice to destroy America as we know it. They will keep sending guided missiles like transgenderism into society until there’s nothing left and they can take over because people are confused and don’t know what they stand for, any longer.
That makes transgenderism a giant con job. The issue is never the issue. The issue is always wealth and power for a tiny elite. Women, you’ve especially been conned by transgenderism. You’re getting a rotten deal under the new orthodoxy. Your sports have been destroyed, your battered women’s shelters are no longer safe, and you can’t get justice if you’re raped by a transgender biological male. The authorities will cover it up, just like in Virginia. The patriarchy strikes again.
And we’re ALL being conned by transgenderism into believing male is female, up is down, and nothing that has been built in society up to this point is worth preserving. But it is possible to fight back and win, and that’s exactly what I encourage you to do, at school boards and everywhere else the Left is trying to control our thoughts and destroy life as we know it.
Christopher Wright is a retried attorney and activist living in Virginia. He publishes daily at his website, The Daily Skirmish
2 thoughts on “Never underestimate how far Marxist infiltrators will go in order to push their phony narratives”
SPEECH BY ROBERT WELCH 1958
video – 2 mins 19 secs
Insiders plan to destroy America.
To induce the surrender of American sovereignty, piece by piece and step by step, to various international organisations, of which the UN is the outstanding but far from the only example.
1 – Greatly expanded govt spending. Using every conceivable means of getting rid of larger sums of American money, as wastefully as possible.
2 – Higher, then much higher, taxes.
3 – An increasingly unbalanced budget, despite the higher taxes.
4 – Wild inflation of our currency.
5 – Govt control of prices, wages and materials – supposedly to combat inflation.
6 – Greatly increased socialistic controls of every operation of our economy, and every activity of our daily lives. This is to be accompanied, naturally and automatically, by a corresponding huge increase in the size of our bureaucracy. And in both the cost and reach of our domestic govt.
7 – Far more centralisation of power in Washington and the practical elimination of our state lines. There is a many-faceted drive at work to eventually have our state lines mean no more than our county lines do now within the states.
8 – The steady advance of federal aid to and control over our educational system, leading to complete federalisation of our public education.
9 – A constant hammering into the American consciousness of the horror of modern warfare. The beauty and absolute necessity of peace. Peace always on commonest terms, of course.
10 – The consequent willingness of the American people to allow the steps of appeasement by our govt, to amount to a piecemeal surrender to the rest of the free world.
https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/14026
Christopher Wright, so correct.
It is the tragic consequence of throwing Jesus Christ of Nazareth, our God out of every area of life. In his place evil fills the void and now we have an inverted world and evil is good.
This is the terrible cost of our compromise. We must never, not once. Be afraid to speak up for the Truth of scripture. Our Lord has never modified His word nor can we.
We seem to be in the very last days, we have fudged too many issues and thereby have allowed the enemy of our souls to make the penultimate attack on mankind. It is time to face this awful truth. Never before have churches succumbed globally to the enemy, the majority are shut down or teaching another “”gospel”
Repentance is desperately needed and then we must stand and follow The example of Our Lord and oppose the evil ruling authorities, He did not throw one punch, so do not think we can oppose violence with violence. He stood and died. WE may have to as well, BUT they cannot take away our eternal life _ so be it!
