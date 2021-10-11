Beast system demanding ‘your digital papers’ sweeping the Western world: Media blacks out coverage of warnings from those living the ‘Great Reset’ nightmare in growing list of countries including Israel, Australia, Lithuania, Greece, Italy

It’s time for an update on where things are heading in the formerly free Western world as a result of public compliance with a criminal cabal of global predators who are using Covid as a jackhammer to ram into place a new permanent transformation of society that is nothing short of totalitarian.
Things are moving along at a frenetic pace in the direction desired by some of the world’s most powerful people.
The little-known façade under which the rising beast system hides is called the global “Great Reset,” a transformation of society being supported and promoted by the World Economic Forum, the U.N., the Vatican, the Islamic world, the Jewish world, the corporate world, and much of the church world. And while some nations like the U.S. and U.K. are moving somewhat slower toward fulfilling the goals of the global reset, they are diligently working to collapse what remains of the old system.
Others, however, have been released to move more quickly [see video above for evidence].
Just in the last few weeks, the beast system has arrived in many nations of the world. Don’t let the lack of media coverage here in America fool you: The system that demands the submission of every human being has arrived, and we have some brave souls who are starting to send warnings out to we who live in America and other places where this same system has not yet been fully unveiled.
If you depend on the corporate-owned media for your “news,” you likely have no clue what is going on right now in Israel, Australia, Germany, Italy, Greece, Lithuania, or even Canada. There’s a total news blackout of the impending darkness looming over those countries even as the same darkness starts to descend on America.
Why doesn’t the media want you to know what’s going on in other nations? Because the horrific reality of a two-tiered apartheid society taking shape in Europe and Australia foretell what is planned for the United States. We are just a few months behind these other nations in implementing the Great Reset.
That’s why Biden warns of a coming “dark winter” and continues to demonize those who reject the Trump/Biden death serum, which disrupts the DNA of every human who accepts it. This demonization will intensify so they can blame the coming misery on we, the uninjected, as more people die and fall ill from the shots. Expect blackouts, brownouts and supply-chain breakdowns on a scale never before seen in post-World War II America, as the regime tries to make life as miserable as possible for as many Americans as possible.
This is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. This is an infection of globalist authoritarianism that has infiltrated not just the U.S. but all nations of the formerly free Western world.
Why now? Because it is time. The elites believe they have reached a pinnacle of technological knowledge in which automation, AI, algorithms and gene editing can transform the world into their idea of utopia. They no longer need billions of worker bees to man factories and do other unskilled jobs. They’ve got AI-powered robots so it’s time to replace the “useless eaters” who they can’t fully control and who they believe are using up the earth’s scarce resources. That’s the reason for the forced shots.
The forced masking and forced injections also serve as a test run for tyranny. They have learned how many will refuse to comply, refuse to submit to an illegitimate authority telling them where they can travel, what they can eat [meat is now taboo], where they can and can’t work, what kind of healthcare must be submitted to, and what kind of religious or political beliefs will be allowed.
Australia and Israel took the lead. If you don’t have a digital health passport showing you are up to date on the cabal’s endless schedule of “boosters,” you don’t get to enter any public facility or travel more than a certain distance from your home. Germany and Italy are moving toward this same system.
The U.K. has taken a step back from trying to implement full-blown health passports after Brits flooded into the streets to protest, but PM Boris Johnson is chomping at the bit to join the ranks of Western nations who are saying ‘bye bye’ to longstanding traditions of freedom. As long as a good chunk of a nation’s population recognizes what’s coming as brute slavery, the full tide of tyranny will be held back.
The Biden regime knows there is no way a majority of Americans will opt into this new slave system, and so the regime is doing what all communist regimes do. They are turning up the heat, causing as much economic and social pain as they can, hoping that at some point they will be able to step in, declare martial law and blame everything on a small segment of Americans who remain uninjected. But before the regime can do that, they need to get that number down as small as possible. It’s impossible to round up 25 to 30 percent of the population and throw them in camps, and there’s at least that many right now who remain staunchly resistant, unwilling to follow the sheep to their slaughter.
The cancelation of 1,800 flights over the weekend is part of the Biden deconstruction plan. By mandating the injection, he ensured that at least 25 percent of pilots and air-traffic controllers would walk off the job. Yet, the criminal media refuses to report what is actually causing the cancellations. Laughably, they say it’s bad weather!
Most Americans are still not aware that Biden is calling our bluff. There is no law in place to mandate this experimental mRNA injection on anyone. Congress hasn’t passed any law and the federal bureaucracy doesn’t have the authority to force any company to fire the uninjected. To my knowledge, not a single company has been fined for disobeying Biden’s order.
The Biden regime is counting on large corporations to simply volunteer to do the government’s dirty work of firing the unvaxxed and collapsing the economy. So far, most large companies are happy to oblige. That’s why this winter is going to be rough. Who will blink first? The government and its corporate partners, or the unvaxxed workers?
What’s at stake in this game of chicken? For the answer to that question, read the first-hand account of what life is like right now in the small Eastern European country of Lithuania, which has already implemented the beast system demanded by the global predators pushing the Great Reset.
With no Covid Pass, my wife and I are banished from society.
We have no income. Banned from most shopping. Can barely exist.
But we will not accept authoritarianism.
Here’s how life looks after one month in Lithuania, under Europe’s first strict, society-wide Covid Pass regime:
1/
My wife and I have been suspended without pay for four weeks.
We can’t return to our jobs.
Not sure our employers would let us back.
Even if they did, our colleagues despise us, wish on social media for our death. Nothing we can do will ever erase that. We can’t work there.
2/
We can’t find new jobs in our professions.
My wife and I have very different jobs in very different fields. But all jobs in both our fields now require the Covid Pass.
No Pass, no job.
3/
We’re not allowed to buy food in the local supermarket.
We may only shop in small stores with street-facing entrances which mainly sell food,pharma,glasses/contacts, or farming/pet supplies.
In our area, that effectively limits us to one small, expensive convenience store.
4/
The Pass has wreaked havoc with the free market.
Supermarkets which require the Pass report shopper traffic is down 25% in the month since the Pass was imposed.
But in the small stores where the Pass isn’t required, it’s up only 0.7%.
So where have the shoppers gone?
5/
We now buy food in old Soviet-style markets: outdoors, in parking lots, products sold on street, tiny tables, or from back of cars. Produce, eggs, cheese, meat, fish. Cash only. No Pass required.
Not as convenient as a supermarket. But it works for now. Life finds a way.
I need to make some home repairs. But without a Pass, I can’t enter the hardware store to buy supplies.
I can’t call for a repair worker because repairs are banned for non-Pass holders. And I have no income now to pay for outside help anyway.
So our home stays unrepaired.
7/
We went to the dentist we’ve attended for years for an appointment for one of my children, but had to leave because I don’t have a Covid Pass.
No other dentist in our area will see us. We’ve heard of dentists who treat people with no Pass, but they’re far. So no dental care.
8/
We tried to buy art supplies for our kids from a craft store. No purchase allowed without a Pass.
—
We tried to buy educational toys in a toy store. We were barred from entering.
—
Can’t buy kitchen supplies. Banal, but frustrating.
9/
We tried to print some papers in a copy shop. The staff refused us service without a Pass.
—
We can’t enter the library to browse books with our kids. That used to be one of our family’s greatest pleasures. But we’re not allowed any more because we don’t have a Covid Pass.
10/
Our two kids outgrew/destroyed last winter’s clothes.
We tried to buy new ones. But with no Pass, many stores rejected us.
Finally, my pregnant wife begging, tears in her eyes; a manager at a second-hand store relented: “Just this once, ok? Can’t let you people in here again.”
11/
This pressure to submit is everywhere.
And it’s overwhelming. Our ability to survive has been destroyed.
But no matter the suffering imposed and the hardships we must endure, we will never accept the descent into the authoritarianism which the Covid Pass represents.
12/
QR code to enter stores?
Covid Pass needed to work?
Government approval needed to buy food, toys, clothes?
No. No. No.
The Covid Pass regime of government segregation and control — punishing undesired behavior with banishment from society — is the path to authoritarianism.
13/
When Covid vaccinations were released, the original policy was education, trust, and informed consent to vaccinate targeted groups.
But policy changed in 2021: choice and trust was replaced by coercion and punishment.
You’ve shredded trust in public health for generations.
Government approval to exist in society. Banishment based on arbitrary rules. Recording of all people’s movements.
That’s not health; it’s control and power.
This new authoritarian control will only grow to ban ever more behavior as bureaucrats push to expand their power.
Like many cases in history, our slide towards authoritarian control in 2021 – in Europe and throughout the world – has fueled, and been fueled by, hatred and othering which is encouraged by government and stoked by the media.
And it’s ripping our society apart.
16/
Segregation. Blame for disease. Accusation of wartime betrayal. Incitement. Persecution.
This is not a history textbook. This is the reality of life for my family in 2021.
Our humanity has been erased.
This is wrong.
So deeply, deeply wrong.
Our winter is long, cold, dark. My wife and I don’t have savings to last till spring.
But despite hardship, we decided resistance is our moral path. We want our kids some day to feel pride towards us, not disgust.
Freedom is fragile, and we must defend it. If not us, then who?
18/
You have inflicted so much suffering on us already. You plan to hurt us even more this winter.
But know this:
We will never accept your Covid Pass regime.
We will never accept the control, segregation, and hate.
We will never accept this descent into authoritarianism.
19/
We do not stop you earning a living, though you stop us.
We do not ban you from buying food and clothing, though you ban us.
We do not hate you, though you hate us.
We do not banish you, though you banish us.
We do not wish death upon you, though you wish death upon us.
20/
And when the time comes, as it inevitably will, when you too are banished by the ever-increasing, arbitrary rules of the new authoritarianism, we will fight for your rights just as we fight now for ours.
Because we are all equal.
And we all have equal right to exist in society.
SOURCE: Threadreader
73 thoughts on “Beast system demanding ‘your digital papers’ sweeping the Western world: Media blacks out coverage of warnings from those living the ‘Great Reset’ nightmare in growing list of countries including Israel, Australia, Lithuania, Greece, Italy”
“Totalitarianism, at its essence, is an attempt at ‘transforming reality into fiction’.” – Hannagh Arendt
The most accessible key to our liberation: a personal nonparticipation in lies! For when people renounce lies, lies simply cease to exist: https://youtu.be/6VfJ0BJvt7Y
LikeLiked by 1 person
Medical Mandates for a disease with >99% survival rate makes no sense at all…
It’s a medical holocaust to what end is anyone’s guess – Refer to 5G patents to social controls
LikeLiked by 1 person
conservativeinmass:
Exactly. But you and I know this little “social experiment” is not (all) about the virus, don’t we? ≋;>
LikeLike
Never forget deagel publushed in 2017 all nations projected populations by jan 1 2025 . By combing the list-u.k, ireland, germany drop 85%. America & israel drop 60%. France, italy, canada, australia, n.zealand drop 35-50%. Some others drop about 20%. China and islamic nations & mexico stay same or grow as does russia. India & e. Europe etc are stopping or reducing jabs. Kind of strange the big depop extermination nations are the jabbing nations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to STOP the EVIL ONES!!
LikeLike
No one will take a stand for human rights because the men in Australia , Lithuania, Greece, China, UK and other police state countries, have no spine, they are cowards and wussies. I don’t know how women can respect men who won’t stand up for their families future. Most these countries are atheist anyway and want communist life styles and leadership. They hate any religion esp. Christianity and want to live under oppression and slavery.
LikeLike
I have to inform you that whilst you are dissing men of other countries, men you most probably do not know nor will ever meet. I am married to a man who has always stood up for justice even before we were Christians and I do not believe for one minute that, here on this island, he is in the minority, I am sure there are many others. You, my dear, are believing too much of the narrative which has been spewed out against men in the last few years.
In fact, in reading your comment again, it truly screams out your total ignorance of how it is in other countries. For a start I think the Greek Orthodox church would have something to say to you with regard to Greece, and where I live, as being atheist countries, for goodness sake the government pays the priests who have to be married, ironically, not like the RC church which has not done the family of God many favours!
All in all that was a pretety nasty comment, I presume you are not married? And, not a Christian.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@laura,
You are either trying to bait people or are completly and utterly ignorant of the implications of “real men” standing up and taking direct action.
If you think the action that real men should take is to march in the streets carrying signs and chanting freedom you really, really, really dont get it.
We are way past walking in the streets now – to do so simply paints a target on your back and puts you at risk of Police brutality nd possible life changing injuries.
There are 100s of thousands of men around the World who are quite capable of a making a stand and resiting this tyranny, however the implications are so serious they hold back – for now.
Your comment is hardly worth a reply, but for those who may be discouraged by such drivil and baiting, I write to let it be known that the decent into the hell of civil war is not a matter to be taken lightly or rushed into – especially if there is still a chance this can be turned around.
However, if eventually the governments begin rounding people up and taking them to the camps they have prepared – or worse killing them as per the Soviet Union and Nazi occupied Europe, then the horrors of war will visit your door, as it will every man, woman, and child in the western world.
Dont talk about things you do not understand, and dont bait people with your ignorance. When the time comes the real men will stand up, you had better pray you have one prepared to stand up for you.
To the real men out there – I will stand with you when the time comes, and when that time comes may God guide us, strengthen us, and protect us (and our families).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen. I thank God I am married to a ‘real’ man, who has always fought for justice even when he was not a Christian as I have too. But there is a time and a place to do these things as you so rightly point out.
LikeLike
Laura, the police state is only possible thanks to the “helpful” neighborhood busybodies known as snitches or karens. Citizen enforcers.
You know who the biggest supporters of the New Abnormal have been? The unwitting (ignorant) sycophants of the tyrannical NWO? Women!
I speak in generalities. But they used certain weaknesses to bring on this coup. An insane desire for cleanliness and hygiene (not the normal kind), phobia of microbes, cowardly risk aversion, vanity associated with SM apps, opportunities to brag about how “kind and considerate I am being” with no sacrifice involved, gullibility, and a complete lack of spiritual discernment. All common to the Fair Sex.
And part of the reason men lack manliness is from all the single mothers. Boys don’t learn how to be men by watching mom. Even if she does work a full-time job. Lots of single mothers choose this life by divorce or getting pregnant with no husband too.
Not blaming all women. Just pointing out how a lot of cowardly, foolish females enabled this societal meltdown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, I agree with you Rachel and you have put it so well. XX
LikeLike
This is only possible because the love of many has grown cold. Wishing for the death of former friends on “social” media.
If enough “little people” showed compassion to others this would not be an issue.
Unlike Hitler’s regime there are only a few running this genocide. Doctors, nurses, teachers, police are going along with this. And those in the Top Tier have no idea of the horrors awaiting them in the future as they play Russian Roulette with the boosters.
The big strength in America is not our guns, but our faith in God and love for one another. The Fear has passed over certain areas. This makes it harder to pull this stuff.
The NWO’s most powerful weapon is Fear.
The Big Lie is we should look to the State and Scientists to save us.
The Scapegoat is every neighbor. Even with passes the Vaxxed live in fear of one another I noticed. They seldom enjoy outings–Bill Maher was ranting–they stay distanced and masked even from other “safe” people.
They want us to view our God given bodies with loathing. To view the rest of humanity with coldness or hatred. To look to the State to save us from sickness and death.
Many Christians have fallen into grave sin and don’t know it. I’m not talking about the vaxx itself, but the beliefs and attitudes I have listed.
I have seen the future the Reset Cult has planned for its surviving remnant. It does not tempt me. No one who has seen it likes it. But people continue in that direction–slouching toward Babylon.
There is no political solution. Without fully realizing it, the bulk of humanity has chosen their technocratic transhuman future.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said Rachel, as usual! Jesus warned that in the last days the love of many would wax cold, and we can see that attitude of indifference, even contempt of one’s fellow man gripping the masses. We are called to be different!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Leo I too said to myself, when the pilots/ATCs walked off the job, that it was exactly what the powers that be wanted. They want chaos and destruction of the US. The more pain the better. Then, when the people cannot control the basic functions of society, why the government will swoop in to help with their military. I don’t know how much time we here in the US have, but I think at some point, it will happen suddenly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree and America will not recover, because very few really care anymore, too involved w/ social media, selfies, texting, video games, etc Parents rarely teach their kids standards and values because they send them to public schools where they watch drag queens in the library, and learn about LGBT lifestyles. I blame the moms for not home schooling or finding a tudor or good Christian school for their kids. The reset is closer than we think. Most ppl don’t even know what is happening or never heard of the reset and the globalist plans for slavery. To the real men and other replys: it is too late for your country you live in like ones mentioned in my other comment, because most people chose that type gov. police state by doing nothing to stop it..
LikeLike
How utterly tragic your attitude to mothers is. What if they cannot afford to homeschool, to pay for a Christian school, are they to blame too because, legally their children have to be educated and they are unable to afford anything other that state education? Get off your high horse and look around at those who do not have the privileges you obviously have.
Since when has it been a sin to be dirt poor, hmm? God forbid you should pray for them or, if you are in that sort of a privileged position, offer to help to pay for a better education for a mother’s child.
By the way not all Christian schools are godly, think on that! And most people don’t know about what is going on because people like you do not tell them.
LikeLike
Those who have sided with the State have sided with their own invisible enemy as well as ours.
I keep hearing the words: Do not be overcome with evil but overcome evil with good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is not the UN Beast’s global pandemic of the unvaccinated. This is the infectious demonic constraint of Lucifer’s Neo-Marxist global authoritarianism that, via FDR’s Socialistic Security System (i.e. the digitally-marked frog acclimating to Marxist Socialism’s boiling water), has infiltrated not just the U.S. but the UN Global Village of Fabian Freemasonry. Things in Socialism’s “Digital Age” are moving along at a frenetic pace in the direction desired by the Iranian Mahdi’s (Daniel’s “little horn”) promise to “fundamentally transform” (i.e. fundamentally UPROOT the 3 horns of capitalism’s Judaeo-Xian Super Power) the Babylonian/ American Whore that is enthroned upon the ten-horned UN Beast.
Life under Socialism’s strictly enforced Covid Pass regime covering all deluded human souls who have been digitally marked with the Beast’s Social Security Number: the Reset Global Village’s Lithuania.
Without being marked with Socialism’s Security Number, you’re banned: banking e-commerce accounts, driver’s license, business license, credit card’s global digital currency, passports, unemployment checks, Medicare, Covid Pass, shopping, work, eating out….Is this accursed Satanic world order “The ONE” you want to be a Socially-Secured dependent-ward of when you stand before the Great Judgment throne of Lord Christ Jesus?!?
LikeLike
This is happening because the secular citizens have no idea what is really happening. They have no knowledge of the end times and the coming one world order. They cannot believe that their Democratic government would have nefarious purposes behind this whole covid mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s so true, Sandra! Thanks for subscribing and commenting and for your support!
LikeLike
Lots of Evangelical Christians have no idea what’s happening. Those most obsessed with “End Times” expected it to happen exactly like those cheesy, poorly written novels made into cheesy, badly made films starring Kirk Cameron.
LikeLike
Many shall be purified, made white ,and refined, but the wicked shall do wickedly, and none of the wicked shall understand, but the wise shall understand. Daniel 12:10
So much deception today
LikeLike
I have sent this article out to many who study Bible prophecy, are aware, now we are being conditioned for the Rev 13 event, majority of ppl in the U.S. also will line up just as they did for these poison jabs. 80 mill people still refuse the clot shots.
LikeLike
Hang on a minute we have Revelation 6 through 12 to go through yet, in other words the Man of Perdition has not yet signed or confirmed a seven-year agreement with Israel as written in Daniel 9:27. What is going on now is God preparing the stage and bringing His judgment to His house.
LikeLike
Zbigniew Brzezinski stated in the ’70’s that it is easier to kill a million people than to control a million people.
Furthermore, it is much easier to herd people than to herd sheep.
…and why don’t the masses get it in their heads that this is about culling the population of the world (killing, you all get that) which has been foretold many years ago?
What does one do when it IS OBVIOUS they want to kill you, Do you turn the other cheek or …?
I’d like to point out that in the 20th century, the results of turning the other cheek didn’t work out too well for the people of:
Cambodia
China
Germany
Russia
You all have a hard choice to make and it better be NOW! There will be pain, more than likely, but much worse if you sit on your butts and wimp out. Don’t let fear stifle you. Think of what kind of legacy you’ll leave for your kids and beyond. It’s 1776, version 2.0 or slavery. Again, you have a choice. Prepare…
LikeLike
Too bad these countries under police state rule (proving a covid pass) just don’t get it, nihilism and people’s electronic addictions rule the day.
LikeLike
There is some resistance here in America by elected sheriffs which is good. Recently in L.A. county they said they wouldn’t enforce those mandates and there is an organization of sheriffs promoting constitutional rights. We are not in darkness for that day to suprise us like a thief. So, keep looking up. Encourage one another. Continue to sound the warnings. The labor pains will continue to increase. Out Sovereign Lord has a plan and let all our actions glorify His name. Do not repay evil with evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
LikeLike
Once again, Thank you Leo for the information. Tragic, utterly tragic BUT God. He warned us ahead of time. Romans and Timothy and Thessalonians and of course ALL the He said set the scene.
Staggering to realise and yet He Jesus Christ of Nazareth has everything IN His control. Therefore we can trust Him.
The evil one is determined to kill us, and of course he has failed for there is no way that he can kill our souls! Jesus Christ has the victory, He has already one the war for He said IT IS FINISHED! He defeated death and has demonstrated this so completely for thousands of years.
As awful as this is, we who have accepted our God, that in Jesus Christ we have Eternal life, the moment that we submit to Jesus Christ and accept Him, He has told us multiple times in the scriptures that this is so. Whilst we anticipate the soon return of Him we must invite others to turn to Him and also accept His offer of eternal life.
The only other thing that we can do, with His help, REMEMBER He is NOT on our side we are on His, we join Him and we proclaim the Gospel and as long as I am able I shall refuse to submit to the authorities. Whilst the authorities rule in accordance with His rule I have obeyed, now that they have dismissed Him I shall follow only Jesus Christ, God.
Jude 22: Titus 2 v 13. Let us warn others and seek to snatch them from the eternal fire before it is too late. Keep looking up for our hope is in Jesus Christ alone.
No 7 year tribulation for His bride!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the Lord comes back before His children have to endure anymore harsh persecution! This is all very hard, disturbing to watch. I keep asking WHY isn’t anyone being arrested for committing clear illegal actions in the U.S.? Not only is Satan’s plan happening, but more importantly, God’s plan! He WILL be victorious! I dwell on the scriptures that promise a new world of peace. 😊
LikeLike
The Christians who read the original copy of Revelation probably shared your sentiments. The Neronian persecutions were no picnic. Even now we haven’t seen REAL persecution yet in America. What puzzles me is the inequality of the vaxxed versus unvaxxed. Meaning well intentioned older Christians get the shots to avoid getting sick. They don’t act crazy and wish death on others. Many of the unvaxxed are freedom loving hippy types.
Many of the vaxxed are Christians–and still act like it. Many of the unvaxxed are not Christians. Some are New Agers like Russell Brand. Others are self described liberals.
The separation of God’s people and the world’s people is not yet complete.
Many–maybe half–of those in my community got the “vaxx.” We disagree about how effective it is, but don’t give each other the cootie treatment. I’m hoping I can help people realize the boosters are bad, but many will die first I fear. Trust of government and media is very low. We remain open and I’m trying to red pill others.
LikeLike
“ Trump/Biden death serum” – Is Trump Part of the totalitarian plan? I have not heard any speech where he has condemned mandatory vaccination. Is he a wolf is sheep’s clothing?
LikeLike
Look up the 5th degree of Satanism. There is no coincidences in life.
LikeLike
He has 2 years of Jesuit education and has indirectly contributed to this Agenda; as to whether he was fully conscious and aware of this, God only knows. Trump assigned full blown Jesuit Robert Redfield to head up the CDC; and the CDC’s policy with airline passengers definitely contributed to COVID getting into the US on a big scale. Despite that Redfield has distanced himself from Fauci’s Jesuitism and claims that COVID originated in the Wuhan Lab; he has still contributed to this Agenda. Jesuits and Liberation Theology contributed to the socialist changes in Latin America; and the same is happening here today. They are in politics and government positions; they hold positions of power as judges, etc. etc. Where they don’t actually hold and edict their powers, they are able to influence others to do so; despite the religious convictions of officials carrying out the marching orders. A Jesuit’s allegiance is to the Pope – not the US Constitution. Francis is an obvious Socialist – pushing a Marxist/Communist Agenda. Fidel Castro was a Jesuit. When is America going to see the correlations? If they cannot control Biblical interpretation; then they will burn the Bible and those who believe in the Almighty’s Word of Salvation by Grace Alone.
LikeLike
We have lived with this since 1st August and are learning to trust in the Lord with all our hearts and not to lean on our own understanding. At the moment we are banned from all medical establishments and churches and anywhere which can house more than ten people including staff, anywhere smaller people are free to let us in or not at their discretion! It is mostly “not”! However we can order groceries through online shopping and, because I do not like shopping anyway unless I have to, this is a bonus. However Cyprus has starteda census which it does every ten years so this will be interesting! We have learnt the true meaning of what Jesus tells us that if we love Him the world will hate us and oh boy it does! Water off a duck’s back I know who is at back of this and Who it is Who is really hated, I am proud to say I am a disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth. My pride, by the way, is in what He has done, not in anything I have done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Julia for this update. Apparently everyone in Cypress is just A OK with the new “normal” you have described? I haven’t heard about any protests or push back, even in Greece of late. In Italy we are hearing of some rather stalwart resistance to the mandates being forced on people there. We will all be in this same boat before it’s over, that much I am sure of, because this is a satanic drive for one-world government now in play.
LikeLike
Oh Leo why do you Americans, you are definitely not the first but I doubt you will be the last either, insist on saying the country in which I live is called Cypress? , (There is a ‘Cypress’ in Texas, though!) A ‘cypress’ is a tree, I live in ‘Kyprou’ which, in English is ‘Cyprus’, it is also known as ‘Kittim’ in the Bible – Jeremiah 2:10; Ezekiel 27:6..
One of the things which many people do not realise is that, whilst Cyprus is in the EU, if you look at its geographical location you can see that the chances are that the main mindset of a Cypriot will be Middle Eastern not European, after all the country was ruled for 400 years by the Ottoman Empire, hence the continuing animosity between Greeks and Turks.
Therefore were we to ask those whom we know they will, to a man/woman, not be in favour of what is happening but will not say so and are, most probably, unlikely to do anything about it. For example my nextdoor neighbours have had the jab, I believe, and now avoid us like the plague because they know where we are coming from! But when you talk to younger people then they have the same opinion and put their money where their mouth is. For example there will be some restaurants and other businesses which will not push having to be jabbed, but it could be a challenged finding them. It is highly possible the police know about them but either turn a blind eye out of choice or because of a bribe.
Whatever is going on in Cyprus politically we have no knowledge about despite reading an English edition of a particular Cypriot newspaper so we are, mostly in the dark.
Needless to say only about one in a thousand is aware of the spiritual background to all this and, tragically some of those will be Christians! However, I am mindful of how Joseph spoke to his brothers when they came to him, not knowing who he was. When he revealed who he was he said, in effect, “you meant this for evil, but God . . . . . . ” and this is where we are coming from – the “but Gods . . . .” make all the difference in the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leo,
Great info, once again. I am in Brazil now where one only sees masks used in urban areas and where the President has refused the jab. Back home in rural central Texas, one gets a sense of normalcy, people sick of the tyranny, “unreconstructed”.
We are certainly in desperate times, but so what. Cowboy up, stand up to evil by doing the right thing, and we will prevail!
LikeLike
Hello Leo. Why is there no reply button under KJ’s post.
LikeLike
Julie, if you and Ian need financial help please let us know. The food shortages here are not bad yet. This is a farming community. I can spare quite a bit this month.
Things are bizarrely normal too. As if the spirit of fear has not overwhelmed us. Not even my Democrat landlady.
Weird how some places are relatively unaffected. Without this insane fear the globalists would never have pulled this off. (And an equally insane trust in the government and celebrities. Fauci is implicitly trusted by many simply because he’s a CELEBRITY. Ugh.)
LikeLike
Rachel, I am blown away, considering how our ‘relationship’ has not always been cordial you are certainly modelling Jesus right now. Thank you kind soul we are managing on our pensions, after all there is not much we can do so not much is being spent. But I do truly appreciate your offer and I pray that the Lord will bless you in some special way today for your kind thoughts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is what I always hoped this site’s comment section would inspire. Thank you Rachel and Julia for your showing how true Christians are supposed to relate with each other with kindness, love, compassion and respect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look up the 5th degree of Satanism. There is no coincidences in life.
LikeLike
I have been a disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ for 46 years and have read the Word of God from cover to cover on a regular basis throughout that time, what on earth made you think that I would believe in ‘coincidences’. Should there ever come a time when I become tired of reading the Bible, perhaps I might take you up on your suggestion, in the meantime I will keep my focus firmly on Jesus Christ of Nazareth and His Word.
LikeLike
If you live in the USA and you aren’t putting back food, water, and hygiene items, you are making a big mistake. When this gets implemented here and it will, you won’t be forced to take the death jab just to buy food.
LikeLike
“Put back food”? For how long? How much?
A month’s worth of dry goods won’t tide you over for years of this.
LikeLike
Out of curiosity where does God come into all this or of you of the persuasion who believe that God helps those who help themselves, which is absolutely nowhere in the Bible nor is its sentiment there either. I am not writing to be nasty or confrontative for all I know you are not a believer so, of course, you would do those things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it anti-Christian to prepare for famine? Isn’t that what Joseph did in Egypt and was therefore able to help many people as a result? If I, using the discernment God gave me, know what’s coming and am able to prepare for it ahead of time, then this allows me to help others when the lean times arrive. This is very biblical, I believe, but that’s just me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not live in the times before Christ I live in the times after He came and in the New Testament this is not the tenor of the whole book but rather we are to learn to trust in the Lord, to depend upon Him as children who depend upon their Father and that is the way we choose to live. It requires faith I know, but what an adventure, it is this sort of faith which He delights in and He has ministered to us in incredible ways because we believe His Word, particularly referring to the New Testament.
When we were extremely poor we had an ‘open house day’ and expected about 20 people, 20 was all we could afford to cater for, we had 70 and the pan of lobby (Midland stew) never emptied until the last person was full. This is what I mean about trust your Father to care for you like a Father. He has never let us down so why should He start now? We have a little in store mainly just in case one of us ill and are unable to go online to place our order, otherwise we will continue to walk with our most glorious God into eternity.
PS The more we spend on food the less we have to give to those in need – it’s a ‘no-brainer’ really!
LikeLike
Julia, soon our money will be declared worthless and replaced with a new digital currency tied to one’s health passport and bank account. I think food will be the thing many people will need at that point, especially the uninjected whose social credit score will be so low that they will not be allowed to participate in the new digital money system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So how much food should we buy, a week’s, a month’s, a year’s? And if we do that from whom will we be taking it if, as you say, there are shortages? Another problem, where are we going to find the money to store all the food? Will we have to buy another fridge, another freezer? Where will we find the money for that, where will we put tham and what if there are power outages?
You know, Leo, I have been reading the word of God from cover to cover on a regular basis for over 46 years and nowhere has He ever told me to store food because ‘famine’ is coming, in fact what He tells me is I will not be here when the famine comes so, I reckon I will use the money God has given us serving the Lord by supporting those out there on the coal face, rather than spending it on me and mine and trust God will care for us. After all He has done a brilliant job up to now, why should He fail now?
It makes no sense in the light of what He calls us to do and how He promises us to just concentrate on one day at a time. I have the advantage of being old so it is highly likely I will die soon, which will be brilliant as I know He will be with me through it.
I am sorry but I totally disagree with all this storing of produce, unless, of course, you have grown it yourself, as my friend is doing, that is another matter entirely, but then if she did not grow it herself her ‘income’ is so minute she would starve so the Lord anointed her hands and gave her green fingers.
LikeLike
Hi Julia, I don’t say this with malice, but, just because you’ve read His Word for 46 years does not mean you are well read.
I kindly ask you to read the following regarding a pre-trib rapture http://www.paulbenson.me/downloads.html
Also, please re-read Christ’s parable regarding the 10 virgins regarding preparedness. God Bless
LikeLike
Really, I trust you realise that your comment is just your opinion, as far as I am concerned those who know their Bible well are the best read people in the world because they have had hearts which seek after God, which love Him and which desire to know Him better and there is no better way to know Him better. If He is the Creator of the Universe, If His Son the Lord Jesus Christ gave His life in order to pave the way to a relationship with God. If the Bible is God’s inspired Word given to men, then I cannot believe that anything else can improve on one knowing the Word of God inside and out. As far as I am concerned the thing which delights God most of all is when His children put their entire trust in Him and believe His promises and choose to fulfil the one commitment He has given us which is to go into all the world and preach the gospel. This my beloved and I have done having left the country of our birth and, amazingly, despite being, according to you, not well read, we have had the most brilliant time fulfilling His commission and He has not let us down once, nor failed us, nor have we ever gone hungry, except through choice, nor have we ever not had decent clothing, nor have we ever been without a roof over our heads, anything else He has given has been an added bonus. Everything we have been given by Him is His and we hold onto nothing not even this world. I do not need to read what somebody, of whom I have never heard, says about the Rapture, I know what the Bible says and that for me is being “well read” enough.
I have no idea why you felt the need to respond to me, I am walking the walk God has given to me, if you are unable to trust Him with all your tomorrows that is your challenge, it is not for you to show me where you think I am going wrong.
LikeLike
Very true Leo and I agree totally , there is this thing called wisdom which God gives all of us if we ask . 1 chronicles 12:32 From the Issacharites who understood the times and knew what Israel should do , by the way great listening to you with Jan Markell
Blessings
LikeLiked by 1 person
My neighbors that have gotten the shots have threatened to kill me because I haven’t. They used to be so nice, so tolerant and respectful of others but they have changed and are angry and hateful now.
This is in the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cowardice is a sin.
Not all the vaxxed act that way. This brutality started back in spring of last year.
At one point I told people online that if someone passed out in a store a Christian should break social distancing to offer help before ER arrived. They could quarantine later the way Jesus did.
Lots expressed shock at my advocating such risky behaviors. Aren’t some things worth risking your life for? Or dying for?
No wonder the church has been dying. No harvest to reap because that requires the sacrifice and death of the seeds.
LikeLike
I don’t know everyone in this world that have gotten these shots. I can only speak from my experiences .
As far as the church goes, they have always served evil.
LikeLike
What a nasty thing to say, your ignorance is showing.
LikeLike
You have no idea.
LikeLike
And I thank God for the fact that, according to you, “I have no idea”! The only thing which I know really well is the Word of God through reading it from cover to cover on a regular basis for the last 46 years. With that ‘under my belt’ anything else is superfluous.
LikeLike
2wit4u, not the real church. According to the Parables of the Wheat and Tares and The Sheep and the Goats there will be fakes attending church until the end.
LikeLike
The sooner the world realizes the truth about unicorns, er viruses (I sometimes get the two mixed up, lol), the sooner the world will be freed of the tyranny which is based entirely upon this deception.
Millions already know the truth. For only $5 anyone can download Dr. Thomas Cowan’s 45-page e-book (written for the layman) and also have this knowledge.
Breaking The Spell: The Scientific Evidence for Ending The COVID Delusion
https://drtomcowan.com/products/breaking-the-spell-the-scientific-evidence-for-ending-the-covid-delusion?variant=41299699171481
LikeLike
But as some of us have never heard of the man why should we, in what way can we ascertain if his life is modelling the fruit of the Spirit, for Jesus told us we would know those who were His by the fruit in their lives.
LikeLike
@ Julia Pomeroy. Where does it say in the Bible that Jesus will return before the great tribulation.??
LikeLike
Leo would rather we did not debate the Rapture -v-the Tribulation. Suffice it to say Jesus returns to the earth just the once.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I can say is thank god that I live in the great state of Texas. We don’t mask and nobody cares if you took the shot or not. My family will not be taking it.
LikeLike
Great Sadness. In prayer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You let the mentally ill rule you saying they were more worthy than the capable man of Donald Ttrump.
SO EAT IT, if you are lucky to find something to eat.
LikeLike
There can be no doubt as to the lateness of the hour, unfortunately the darkness will get darker still and will only continue to get darker. And if it’s true, as some have said in the comments, that God intends to pull His church from this world then there’s no truth to the Scriptures that speak of the Light growing brighter as the darkness gets darker. And no hope for those who remain on the Earth for redemption. But anyone who knows The God of the Bible knows that He doesn’t abandon or write off any human being. There’s hope in a chance for repentance until the dying breath. I saw it also said in the comments that a Believers place is assured, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. Very true! No one can remove a person’s name from the Book of Life, including that person themselves. And knowing that, God has never shrunk from allowing His Church to be persecuted, to share, however minutely, in the sufferings that Christ endured on our behalf. There are those who say it’s not for the Bride to suffer but isn’t the ENTIRE Church the Bride? From the 1st century on to today the Church has existed and there most certainly has been persecution right from the very beginning! “If the world hates me they will hate you also”. When the very simple, mostly uneducated disciples asked Jesus when He would return and what would be the sign of His coming, He didn’t give them a convoluted answer or a parable they’d need to figure out. His answer was simple and straightforward….”AFTER the tribulation of those days you will see the Son of Man returning on the clouds”. Also, the a/c time is cut short “…for the sake of the Elect (“Elect” refers only to the redeemed who have accepted Jesus as savior and not to an automatic salvation of any nation or people). In short, there’s only 1 removing of God’s people from this world and it occurs after the tribulation, which we are likely staring down the barrel of now, so there’s an urgent need to prepare as best you can if you have not already. Scripture is replete with examples of preparing…”Look to the ant who works all summer to prepare for the winter” “A wise man sees trouble ahead and avoids it, but the fool does not and suffers for it”, Pharaoh prepared for the 7 lean years based on Joseph’s wise counsel, Noah built the ark prior to the flood. And once again as to God’s people being left during the tribulation, Scripture confirms itself. The Hebrews were left in Egypt as God poured out the plagues and aside from the first 3, which were merely nuisances, the Hebrews, their livestock and crops were supernaturally protected! With the very last plague requiring an act of faith and action on their part.
From what I have seen in Scripture, we have been forewarned, by many Apostles and Jesus Himself, that we will be the Light that remains in this darkening world, as our place in Heaven is assured but this world remains lost, but not without hope, as long as Christ’s Ambassadors remain. Therefore, we must prepare, as best we can, knowing full well you cannot prepare for the full tribulation and trust Him to do what we can’t.
I say all this not to stir an argument about the timing of Christ’s return but in the hope that it might spur some to prepare, however much they can, with the thought that what I’ve said here might be right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shalom Leo and shalom to your readers. Thank you for your cogent, salient and insightful reporting. Truly we will need transcendent forbearance, courage and discernment for what’s coming. I think that the enemy is “bleeding” us. Zbigniew Brzezinski described a strategy of political warfare (bleeding) and that seems apparently what is being perpetrated against humanity in general and those which resist evil in particular. To gradually and progressively weaken a victim is a natural proclivity of sadistic minds. Yet for those “victims” to retain their dignity and virtue gives glory to the One for whom we have this very short opportunity within eternity to honor. He is more than worthy of our sacrifices!
LikeLike
@ KJ Thanks KJ for the link. I’m looking forward to reading it.
LikeLike