Watch Sen. Josh Hawley’s epic confrontation with Biden lackey over DOJ’s threats to ‘silence and intimidate’ parents voicing concerns about their children’s education

A U.S. Senator took the Biden administration to task Tuesday during a Senate hearing into a memorandum that the Department of Justice issued Monday, Oct. 4, that seems to threaten parents and discourage them from showing up at local school board meetings to express their concerns about what their children are being taught.

Parents nationwide have been turning out en masse to voice concerns to their local boards of education about sexualized books in the schools, curricula promoting racial hatred, gender confusion, pedophilia and all manner of filth.

That has caught the attention of federal law enforcement agencies.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, questioned Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general of the United States, during a hearing on the controversial, some say intimidating, memorandum that was issued Oct. 4 by her boss at the Justice Department, Mr. Merrick Garland.

Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO, grilled deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco and delivered a stunning rebuke to the Biden administration's "weaponization of federal agencies" against Americans.

Read the full memorandum. Read the DOJ’s Oct. 5 press release about the one-page memorandum.

Sen. Josh Hawley said the Biden administration has moved with lightning speed since taking office on Jan. 21 to politicize and “weaponize” the DOJ against the American people.

“Practically every day brings new reports about this administration weaponizing the federal bureaucracy to go after political opponents,” Hawley said in an Oct. 5 Senate hearing. “Frankly I don’t think we have seen anything like it in American history. For those of us who missed the McCarthy era, I guess this president is intent on bringing it to us. But with new force and new power and new urgency unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Watch Hawley’s impassioned grilling of Monaco in the 5-minute video below. It’s perhaps the most damning and daring indictment of the current DOJ tactics you will ever hear on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Rest assured this clip won’t be played on the nightly newscast of any mainstream outlet or reported in any local newspaper.

Monaco continuously tries to misrepresent the content and context of the memo. She says the memo is strictly about violence and threats of violence, when the memo clearly goes much further than that, making vague references to “harassment and intimidation.” Hawley tried to get Monaco to define her terms. Where is the line over which one crosses from “spirited debate” at a school board meeting into “harassment?” She never answers that question.

“At local school board meetings, parents waiting, sometimes waiting for hours to express concerns about critical race theory, or the masking of their students, particularly young children, is that in and of itself harassment and intimidation?

“I think we can agree that violence should not be condoned, looked away in any way, swept under the rug at all. But harassment and intimidation? What do those terms mean in the context of a local school board meeting? In the context of the First Amendment, we talk about the chill, the chilled speech. IF this isn’t a deliberate attempt to chill parents from showing up at school board meetings, for their elected school boards, I don’t know what is. I’m not aware of anything like this in history. We’re talking about the FBI. You’re using the FBI to intervene in school board meetings. That’s extraordinary.

“Tell me where the line is with parents expressing their concerns, where parents waiting for hours in these school board meetings, we’ve all seen the videos, this happened in my state, parents have waited for hours, sometimes the school board meetings have been ended before they can speak because the school board doesn’t want to hear it, and now the parents are being told that if they wait and express their views they can be investigated for intimidation?”

Monaco again sidesteps the question and rambles on about threats and violence.

“All I can say is this is truly extraordinary. I think you know it is,” Hawley shot back, adding:

“It’s unprecedented, you can’t point to a single incidence where anything like this has happened before. And I think parents across this country are going to be stunned to learn [about it]. Stunned, that they show up at a local school board meeting, by the way, where they have the right to appear and be heard, where they have the right to say something about their children’s education, where they have the right to vote, and you are attempting to intimidate them, you are attempting to silence them. You are attempting to interfere with their rights as parents and, yes, with their rights as voters. This is wrong, and dangerous. I can’t believe that an attorney general of the United States is engaging in this kind of conduct, and frankly, I can’t believe that you are sitting here today, defending it. I intend to get answers to these questions. You won’t answer my questions, I’m going to get answers to these questions. Mr. Chairman we need to have a hearing on this subject, we need to hear from the attorney general himself. He needs to come here, take the oath, and sit there and answer questions. We have never before seen anything else like this in our country’s history. And frankly, I want to say, I think it is dangerous, dangerous precedent.”

LeoHohmann.com was one of the first to warn, months ago, that “they are coming for your children.”

The mask is now off. Thanks to Sen. Hawley, the truth has been exposed on the floor of the U.S. Senate. There are no more excuses for any parent to keep their children in a public school. If you do, you are sending them to an institution that now has federal backing to dismiss any meaningful expression of opinions on how or what that institution should be teaching the children. And if you do express your opinions, you are opening yourself up to criminal prosecution.

They make the rules. You must sit down and obey. Sound familiar?

Think of how the Trump/Biden “vaccine” program has been rolled out. It happened at warp speed, the people were given zero information on what was actually in it, how it might affect their health, if or how it might actually work. All we were told was that it was “safe and effective,” and to sit down and roll up our sleeves for the “greater good” of society. Months later and millions of injections into the program, the CDC and Fauci admit this injection only offers three to six months of “protection” before it starts to “wane” and you then need another “booster” to keep your now compromised immune system working at a fraction of the strength offered by natural immunity.

Anyone who questions the brute force with which the Trump/Biden magic serum has been rolled out is labeled a conspiracy theorist, an extremist and a half-baked purveyor of “misinformation.” This continues, despite the growing number of casualties from this poison death shot.

Don’t separate the issues. They are all related. America is being systematically deconstructed from the inside out and the outside in, from the top down and the bottom up.

Biden is just the front man for a China-compromised, technocratic, global communist revolution [think Great Reset and its ‘build back better’ mantra — you will own nothing and be happy] that claims the raw use of naked power over every individual on the planet.

The number-one target of every communist revolution in history has been God and traditional religion. The second target is the family. That’s why they always come for your children first. Then they come for you, the parents. Before they can do that, they must play tricks with the language to brand you – as an extremist, a domestic terrorist, a threat to society and “democracy.” This DOJ memo is a declaration of war on every parent, every grandparent, who asserts their constitutional rights at a local public board meeting, which is the very foundation of democracy in action. It’s game on from here. Things will only get more interesting.

