Joe Biden is not incompetent: He is doing exactly what he was hired to do — collapse America

Joe Biden is a man in obvious cognitive decline. But he is not crazy, stupid or incompetent.
Biden knows who he is and for whom he works. He is a stooge for the global Great Reset and he is doing his job exactly as it was assigned to him by his superiors.
His job, in fact the whole purpose of his dubious presidency, is to precipitate the following:
· Collapse the supply chain, the dollar and ultimately the American economy.
· Collapse the American military and embolden enemy forces.
· Collapse the American healthcare system.
· Collapse the American border.
Biden is well on his way to accomplishing all four of the tasks laid out for him by his handlers, who themselves are puppets working for the goals and values of the power elites at the World Economic Forum, global corporations, the United Nations and other globalist entities.
It is thus with supreme confidence that a top Biden aide said that his boss would “run over” any GOP governors who tried to resist his sweeping vaccine mandates.
These globalists actually hate the American people and want to see them enslaved under a digital surveillance state similar to that already in effect in China. We laid out, in a recent blockbuster investigative article, exactly how that is going to happen starting with digital vaccine passports, a technocratic ploy being overseen by the United Nations World Health Organization in cooperation with the World Economic Forum [WEF].
The WEF’s esteemed goal for the world, as it announced just over a year ago, is to reset the global economy, social structure and really all of Western civilization. They call it the Great Reset, but it’s really just a rebranding of the old New World Order.
I encourage everyone not familiar with the rhetoric of the Great Reset to go to the WEF’s website and also to read the books, articles and speeches of WEF founder Klaus Schwab, Prince Charles, Pope Francis and the top executives of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. They all sing the praises of the Great Reset.
The slogan of the Great Reset is “Build Back Better,” a phrase that Biden, Trudeau, Pelosi, Schumer and the other stooges of the globalist revolution now sweeping the world are fond of repeating like mindless mockingbirds. Curiously, no member of the mainstream press ever asks these stooges where their trite little made-for-TV slogan came from or exactly what it entails.
The first and most obvious question should be: “Mr. President, before you can rebuild something don’t you first have to tear it down?”
What better way to go about collapsing the system than to mandate controversial injections that you know will be rejected by at least 25 percent of Americans. You know, the critical-thinkers who have actually researched the true efficacy and safety by seeking out honest, uncompromised doctors and scientists, thousands of whom agree this is not a vaccine but an experimental gene therapy.
But Biden says you must get the experimental gene therapy or you cannot work a job, you cannot remain in the military, you cannot continue to provide critical care in any hospital, you cannot work in law enforcement, fire prevention, food processing, piloting an airplane, or any other important position that is necessary for any civilized nation to continue functioning.
Is there a faster way to deconstruct a nation and bring it to its knees than to require, under threat of termination, the people in all of these critical positions to get an experimental gene therapy that has never been tested for long-term health impacts?
I don’t think so. If your mission is to destroy, it’s a stroke of genius.
So instead of honoring our military heroes and frontline workers on September 11, as has been customary on this day for the last 20 years, Biden threatens to fire them.
It has to be done, this great wrecking ball project, so the globalist elites can start over with a whole new system, a system that will be antithetical to the U.S. Constitution and every traditional American or Western value, i.e. freedom of speech, the press, religious practice, to assemble, to move about freely and to petition one’s government for grievances.
There are already many examples of all of the above-mentioned types of critically important jobs being vacated by extremely competent Americans who refuse to submit to the demands of Dictator Biden: Get the shot or be fired.
According to reports, at least 27 highly trained Air Force pilots have resigned since August 27 out of frustration with Biden’s forced vaccination program.
Watch video describing how multiple F-22 Raptor fighter pilots reportedly walked off the job in a single day, as did 16 crew members for B-52 bombers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVrd7FjEw4Y
What kind of signal is this sending to America’s enemies abroad?
But it’s not just the military that will be suffering the loss of essential workers.
All industries will be losing key people in the trenches who make America run smoothly — from doctors and nurses to plumbers, truck drivers, engineers, electrical linesmen, technicians and parcel delivery drivers.
One of the most important functions of any society is food production. That industry is also about to be decimated by Biden’s vaccine mandates.
Liberty Counsel, a public-interest law firm that is providing legal help to hundreds of Americans now under threat of losing their jobs, announced Sept. 10 it has sent a demand letter to Tyson Foods, the giant meat-packing company, on behalf of dozens of Tyson workers who are being threatened with termination if they don’t get Joe’s jab.
Think of the impact this will have on food stocks if all of the major food-processing and trucking companies follow the order handed down Sept. 9 by Dictator Biden: Every company with more than 100 employees must fire those who refuse the jab, Biden said, or face fines of up to $14,000 a day. This could easily entail 20 to 30 percent of a company’s workforce. It’s not difficult to imagine bare store shelves within a few weeks of when these terminations take effect, which could be as soon as November.
Prepare accordingly.
Below is the release from Liberty Counsel regarding the situation at Tyson Foods.
SPRINGDALE, AR – Liberty Counsel has sent a demand letter on behalf of employees in multiple states to Tyson Foods regarding the company’s attempt to punish employees with one year of unpaid leave for not taking the COVID injection. Liberty Counsel is prepared to take legal action if Tyson does not accommodate these employees’ religious exemption requests.
On August 3, 2021, Tyson announced its “Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy,” stating that Tyson “is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021.” Tyson also informed all other employees that they must be vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.”
Tyson is telling its employees who filed for religious exemptions that the so-called “accommodation” will be a one-year leave of absence with no pay, and after the one year, they will be terminated.
A one-year leave of absence without pay followed by termination is no accommodation at all. Tyson employees are protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Under Title VII, Tyson must reasonably accommodate its employees unless doing so would be an undue hardship on the company.
However, the past accommodations during which the COVID shots have been available prove that Tyson can, and must, do better.
Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver said, “Tyson Foods cannot punish employees for their religious exemptions against the shot mandate. Tyson is violating federal and state law by discriminating against employees’ sincerely held religious beliefs. No one should be forced to inject this or any substance in their bodies against their will. It is wrong to violate the fundamental right to free and informed consent and bully people into compliance.”
26 thoughts on “Joe Biden is not incompetent: He is doing exactly what he was hired to do — collapse America”
Sadly walking off the job is exactly what our enemies hope they will do…
Okay. That’s it. They’ve gone off the deep end with this pandemic joke. The more heavy handed they get, the more people get woken up to their silly game.
I no longer consider our government a valid authority over us. Done. Finished. Kaput. Leave us alone. They need to simply go away.
Bingo. We have no federal government. Only enemies out to destroy us.
The 10-horned UN Beast actually hates the Great American Whore and her digitally-marked (SS#) patriots who sit, Socially Secured, upon its back. For over a century John Dewey’s public education system has indoctrinated American citizens under the strong delusion of Marxism’s Social Justice Gospel. Therefore the Marxist Beast enslaves them under Socialism’s global surveillance state similar to that already in effect in China. (Revelation 17:16)
The “destroy America” agenda has to be fought in the courts. Unfortunately, we cannot rely on judges to either apply the law neutrally or support the Constitution. It seems to me that those filing suit need to avoid Obama or other leftist judges whenever possible, filing where chances are good that they will get someone decent. But even then, how many “good” judges are being bought or blackmailed, even as we speak?
These are terrible times. We have to do whatever we can, but only God can save us.
Leo almost completely spot on.
I suspect that you did not wish to identify who the Elite and the WEF and The WHO and all of the extremely rich ones who have signed up to this are directed by?
It does look as if this utterly diabolic bunch are themselves completely duped and believe that their mad crazy drive for the One World order will allow them access to all of the power they have ever craved for. However they are indeed following one directive, that of their puppet master for complete world domination and the elimination of mankind. By the very final subjugation of this group the despotic ruler will have them bowing to the worship of this evil one and with the final MARK will probably have their DNA modified causing them to become transhuman and completely unable to be redeemed.
Yes it certainly looks that the final act is about to be unravelled. However ”They” and the puppet master have forgotten – BUT GOD, He is our only hope and we must fasten our Hope in Him by belief IN Jesus Christ of Nazareth and His future Kingdom. Keep on proclaiming the Gospel and Look up. Maranatha.
Spot on! Now is the time for Christians to prepare spiritually to face and resist this demonic tsunami.
Anyone who has defended the US constitution in the past and anyone who has love of our country and our God given rights of freedom and liberty need to step up to the plate. We need to be ALL IN to defend our country and our constitutional rights and freedoms.
Although I don’t agree with her entire statement, this Cellular & Molecular PhD Biologist argues that mandating vaccines is senseless and is actually counterproductive.
https://www.bodychek.co.uk/uncategorized/4898/phd-cellular-molecular-biologist-explains-why-the-un-jabbed-are-not-selfish/
Reblogged this on Richard's Watch.
It’s Obama running this disaster.
Ignore. Mock & Disobey the (D)istrict of (C)riminals, (D)irectorate of (C)ommunists, (D)emonic (C)ovens & (D)epraved (C)hildmolesters they KNOW they Cannot Win – they are already LOSING.
Joe Biden and the rest of this illegal BADministration is doing nothing positive for the country and it’s loyal REAL American citizens. Their agenda is obvious, dangerous to people world wide and not only multiple crimes against humanity, it is enhancing the powers of global eleite terrorists who only seek to enrich themselves by feeding like parasites off of hardworking people across the globe. This needs to stop and stop now. These brainwashed people who have not come to realize what is happening may not be a lost cause but they are going to the bitter end until the TRUTH jumps up and bites them on thier asses. Enough good people have suffered and even died during this endless covert war. It is time for the human race who truly seeks their rights and freedoms to have the opportunity to stand up, say “No more!” and assist the militaries across the planet, the few remaining good politicians and other patriots take back their countries and hold ALL of those accountable by they most extreme penalties established by law.
Excellent.
I encourage everyone to look up the Albert Pike letters regarding the 3 World Wars
He nailed the first 2…and the last was to be fought between Christianity and muslims. Biden just imported the army that will be set upon us.
I hate to break it to you but Biden is far from the first president to import refugees from a Sharia-compliant country. It started with the first Bush and has continued under every president since.
Again, Leo, you are spot-on!
Who will be the person to lead the insurrection?
Thank You Leo! … All Right On, except for the picture of that woke demon at the very top! Rage, Horror, Fear, Hatred…You name it I feel it!….. I’ve got to go buy a generator soon and some other items. I guess just on past the horizons of despair we can be caught up into the air and go to some better place and be made anew.
601/2 years, I guess that’s a plenty, not that I’m giving up just yet, I can’t, I have my Mom to look after. I sometimes lately have been looking back through the years since 1961 and I ask myself What the Hell was the Point to All of this?….. Why in the hell was I ever put on this Stinko earth?….., I was never $uccesful and never had the “perverbial-whoopdee-doo” American-Dream Lifestyle with the fancy house & cars & materials and surrounded by beautiful people and to travel and all of that BS.
Then again it says..’What good is it to gain the whole world and lose your soul?”……
I relate to your situation and want to try to make a supportive comment. I pulled my Mom out of a nursing home during the initial phase of the mask…, in March-April of 2020. God knows exactly who you are and exactly what you will do. The gift God is giving you and I and all is for you to prove to yourself who you are. You have not turned your back on your Mom in her time of need. God will not turn His back on you.
Thank You Steve and God Bless & Protect you and your Mom
Prior to the deployment of the aborted baby fetus injections cv 19 was never anything more than a respiratory virus that had a 99.98% survival rate. So you are spot on Leo. Yesterday one of your readers asked if their intention is to go to house to house with the enforcement. The answer to that question appears to be a resounding, yes! We know this because of the plan set in motion in Australia whereby people are being rounded up and taken against their will. Yesterday I proposed actions people can take in resistance. They are not absolutes and certainly people should do as their conscience dictates in prayer with God. God Bless to all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Jim for your heartfelt comment. God bless you!
During WWII the excuse for killing the Jews was, “we were following orders” .What came out of that was an individual has the right to refuse an unlawful order, a LAW against nature!!!! We can NEVER again ask how did “they” allow this to happen!These private corporations have the RESPONSIBILITY to say NO to these unlawful orders by Biden/Shwab and the Globalists.The may be 200 global elitists can NOT control 7 billion PEOPLE!!!STAND and say NO!!! Sharon and Don Gricol
schwab, soros, obnoxious schumer, feinstein, adam schliff, filthy anthony weiner and barney frank, bernie sanders, dick cheney, debbie wasserman schultz, jerry Nadler. those who run wall street, BIS, World Bank, IMF, hollywood and the porn industry, the aclu, the splc, the Federal Reserve and until recently the naacp. those like the Bolsheviks who murdered the czar and millions of orthodox Russian Christians, get ready. czarist Russia was the preview. it will be czarist Russia 2.0 on a world wide scale from the same players.
Exactly what you expect from evil. Play a role of poor… poor pitiful me and GOTCHA! I would volunteer to be the executioner…to know Obama was next in line.
