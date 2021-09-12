VIDEO: Watch Dr. Judy Mikovits and panel discuss Joe Biden’s dictatorial claim of ownership of every American’s body

Every place we go in life, we encounter people carrying myriad viruses and germs. This has always been the case, since the dawn of mankind. It’s a fact of life.
They carry tuberculosis, AIDS, influenza, measles, chickenpox, meningitis, mumps, rubella and all manner of contagions that can be transmitted in all manner of ways.
Yet, we don’t see any calls for digital health passports, no apps on your phone, no social-distancing marks on the floors, no calls to show your papers or a recent negative test for any of these illnesses. Only one. Covid.
And never have we seen a president go on national television like Joe Biden did last week and order everyone to get an injection claiming to prevent any of these diseases under penalty of losing your job and livelihood.
“We are losing patience,” he sneered into the camera with the sinister look of a man possessed.
The power of propaganda: Or is it something more?
Propaganda has always been present in the big government-big media narrative but what we’ve seen recently crosses the line into something more serious.
This bears the hallmarks of a cleverly managed psy op. Mind control.
The goal of the mind-controllers is to create a mob mentality. They whip up mass hysteria, using the fear generated in this case by an invisible virus to manipulate and divide the public into two camps: The obedient and the disobedient. Then they incite the obedient to hate the disobedient.
That was the real purpose of Biden’s speech, to fuel hatred and violence against unvaxxed Americans.
People have been conditioned to believe there is only one disease they must fear to the point of getting up into everyone else’s personal medical business. One disease we must be tested for constantly and even inject ourselves and our children with an unproven, unknown mystery serum. We’re told repeatedly across all media platforms that it’s some kind of magic potion, that it’s the only thing capable of saving us and returning us to that elusive “normal.”
Even when the potion turns out to be a fraud, causing more people to get sick, the obedient ones await their next command from the same set of hypnotists: “Just take one more shot and it will offer the protection you are looking for. ‘Normal’ is just around the bend. Trust us. Trust the science.”
But normal never appears. Just more commands, more “requirements,” more mandates, more shots.
Forget that we already conned you into taking two shots that didn’t work. Don’t ask questions. Just shut up and take another dose of the magic potion, then another, and another, and…
The obedient ones remain locked in a vicious cycle of Stockholm Syndrome, displaying a love-hate relationship with their tormenters, ever ready to switch gears and salute on command to the next big lie. But I sense some may be growing weary of “trusting the science.” Their religious fervor for the needle is waning as fast as the fake protection it delivers.
It’s simply not normal for the establishment to be this determined, to the point of being obsessed, with a single medical treatment, especially one that has failed so abysmally in its stated purpose.
For more insights, please watch the panel discussion below that I was honored to participate in with renown scientist Dr. Judy Mikovits, former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston, attorney Thomas Renz and fellow journalist J.D. Rucker.
The question that should haunt every patriot, every God-fearing Christian in every country, is this: What if we never agreed to take part in this abnormal “new normal”?
I didn’t. My family didn’t. Many of my friends didn’t. We went right on living, normal as normal could be.
We refused their masks, their social distancing, their needles. Instead, we took responsibility for our own health, getting rest, eating right, taking supplements that boost the immune system.
If more people would resolve to return to their old normal and take responsibility for their own health, the real-life normal might come back into focus. The fictitious, virtual normal promoted by Bill Gates and his buddies at the satanic World Economic Forum would be extinguished.
There are indications that this “pandemic” is not as scary as we are told. Yes, it can kill, but the vast majority of deaths could have been prevented if not for negligent hospital care. [The video above explains how hospitals are killing people].
By the way, has anyone heard of a single billionaire that has died of Covid? One professional athlete still in the prime of life? One famous movie star under the age of 80? Hmm, how odd. Neither have I.
If this virus was as deadly as we’re told, wouldn’t it make sense that it would be killing people across all walks of life?
But the media-driven panic must continue on so that more people will roll up their sleeves for the magic potion. It’s safe and effective, safe and effective, safe and effective…
Don’t look at those VAERS reports of blood clots, strokes, heart inflammation, Bell’s Palsy, neurological disorders, skin conditions, blood disorders, miscarriages and the list goes on. It’s so safe and effective that it requires a lifetime of booster shots to keep you “protected.”
The FDA pulled an experimental swine flue vaccine in 1976 after 53 deaths. These Covid shots have been blamed for 14,000-plus reported deaths.
Why are they so desperate to get this mystery serum — the full contents of which has still not been disclosed — into the arms of every person on earth?
Why are hospitals treating Covid patients with Remdesivir, known to cause kidney failure, while refusing to provide known safe treatments that actually heal?
Why?
When that question finally gets answered, and it will, the truth has a way of running roughshod over roadblocks to justice. Every doctor, every nurse and every pharmacist who injected this substance into people without asking what was in it, without demanding to see data on the adverse reactions, they will all be seen as complicit in the horrific crimes against nature now playing out. They all violated the international Nuremburg Code requiring informed consent.
Slave or free: The choice is yours
By definition, a slave is someone who is the property of another and must obey every command given by their owner. Last I checked, we were not the property of Joe Biden or his regime, not the CDC, not the WHO, nor any corporation.
There is nothing this satanically inspired regime would love more than to provoke some patriot or group of patriots to violence.
Violence is not the way to break a demonic stronghold. Has an exorcist ever succeeded in expelling a demon by challenging it to a fist fight?
The way to break this enemy is to refuse to obey him. Give them no power over your body or your life and they will have none.
More than anything, this enemy covets your submission. Why? Because they know once you submit to that mask, to that first shot, they have you marked in their system and it will not be an easy trick to find your way out.
An enemy like this cannot be ceded any territory, not one inch. If you give them one thing, they will quickly see you as weak and demand another.
They want chaos, disorder and volatility. They want us to start shooting, they want a civil war, so they can call in their comrades from China to help mop up the patriots. Don’t give in to their provocations. We are up against demonic forces seething with hate and foaming at the mouth in anticipation of an opportunity to justify using military force against we the people. You can see the hatred in Biden’s eyes.
Don’t let them have their wish for a blood bath. We can deny them that satisfaction. And we can win this battle, simply by saying “no, we refuse your serum, we refuse your masks, and we refuse to go to work or fulfil any contract with any person or corporation who doesn’t respect our bodily integrity.”
The left loves to make enemy lists.
It’s time we start making some lists of our own.
Truckers and nurses and doctors and plumbers and trash collectors unite! We are strong together. We have the power to shut their system down.
We need to compile lists of wicked people and corporations that none of us will spend our money with, or punch a clock for, or deliver products or services to.
In short, you don’t own us Mr. Biden. You are not our master. Not you or any of your corporate buddies. And we will defy you to the bitter end.
PLEASE HELP LEOHOHMANN.COM continue posting truthful information and critical analysis. We have hit the proverbial end-of-summer lull and could use some help from our loyal readers. Donations can be sent c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Moreland, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
10 thoughts on “VIDEO: Watch Dr. Judy Mikovits and panel discuss Joe Biden’s dictatorial claim of ownership of every American’s body”
These workers were smart. They forced the hospital to fire them so that the hospital can be sued. If more companies realize that the unvaxxed workers will sue them, then the companies are more likely to resist Biden’s stupid and illegal mandate. Resist the injection of the Nazi poisons now or there will be no end to their evil T4 Nazi medicine https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/kentucky-health-care-workers-refused-comply-vaccine-mandate-forced-hospital-fire-videos/
LikeLike
Watching the world unravel is like a script from a bad movie–a VERY BAD movie. Getting to the glorious, final scene is going to be that much sweeter!!
Leo wrote :’“We are losing patience,” he [Biden] sneered into the camera with the sinister look of a man possessed.’ Precisely.
Ideally, we would all stand & and tell them how crazy-evil their plans are but I am not seeing that kind of courage.
“Another one bites the dust”– a lady apologetically told me her sister’s girlfriend talked her into the vax. Others know my stance but are not spiritually equipped to understand/discern. Think for oneself? Pffft! Easier to let others do the heavy-lifting.
“Conspiracy-theory” is a powerful weapon against the weak-minded, ill-informed character.
I know how Lot must have felt.
2Peter 2:7 And delivered just Lot, vexed with the filthy conversation of the wicked: 8 (For that righteous man dwelling among them, in seeing and hearing, vexed his righteous soul from day to day with their unlawful deeds;).
Thank you, Leo, for using your talent and access to ‘ears that hear’ so generously. Nice to know others are here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is how we end-up with underqualified staff. I’m not inferring they shouldn’t have quit– I applaud them!– but the hospital already speaks of replacements who have been vaxxed.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-york-hospital-pause-baby-deliveries-many-staffers-maternity-unit-quit-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also applaud them. I also believe that they will eventually be replaced by the influx of immigrants. Those who do not go along are replaceable. It has been systemic for decades and also justifies keeping wages down while economic statistics are manipulated to reflect a good economy.
LikeLike
Thank you Leo for this article. You always explain everything so well. Sadly the video doesn’t want to load for me. Just a sign up for Frank Speech.
LikeLike
Yes, you have to put in your email address to sign up and then the video will automatically load. There is no cost involved.
LikeLike
It’s rather simple. A legal contract is binding. When Americans agreed to use Federal Reserve monies, we gave ourselves over to them and their controllers. They literally own us and can do anything they like, including using the covid-19 plannedemic as an excuse for population reduction. Part of the key to recovery is kicking the addiction to Fed Reserve money. Until that happens, things will continue on down to the pits of hell. Hint on how this works: Biden will tell the states that they are beholden to obey emergency executive orders since they took grant monies under SF424 program, so he’ll say obey or else loose all federal monies and be in debt to them.
LikeLike
Been pretty sick with Covid lately. In quarantine for over 2 weeks. On HQ and zinc and better now.
I don’t consider myself a rebel or someone who fights social order for the fun of it. But this is unnatural and a lot of their commands are evil. Jesus touched lepers. The State demands we shun humanity (forever?) because anyone MAY have this glorified flu. And quit going to church.
A lot of Christians need to repent of idolatry. Their real gods have shown themselves to be: the State, Scientism/Technology. and TV celebrity pop culture. They look to the three to save them from ever dying. Holding Christ Jesus’ promise of everlasting life and the Resurrection in contempt. Guilty of cowardice and unbelief.
Jesus said not to fear those who can cause the death of the body, but rather God Who can send the body and soul into Hell. I wonder how many “Christians” will dare to be killed if the State requires a formal renunciation of Christ. I bet a lot of the Covid Cowards would have no problem bending the knee and saying, “Caesar is Lord! Please save us from ever dying Nero!”
Shame on them all.
Doug Wilson has been criticizing “Christian’s” abject cowardice and disloyalty during the past year and a half. He said, “When you say, ‘I follow the Science’ you really mean, ‘I follow the TV.'” A lot of it is also the obsession of alleged “Christians” with celebrity pop culture and slavishly following worldly fads.
LikeLike
Fantastic article Leo! “ Every doctor, every nurse and every pharmacist who injected this substance into people without asking what was in it, without demanding to see data on the adverse reactions, they will all be seen as complicit in the horrific crimes against nature now playing out. They all violated the international Nuremburg Code requiring informed consent.” I could not agree more.
There has also been the historical compact that the doctors work for us as individual and that we hire them to advise and consult with regard to our medical care. This, along with their willingness to violate their Hippocratic Oaths, the Geneva Convention and Nuremberg Code does not bode well for them. People such as yourself and I try to shame them into doing the right thing but be it as it may they continue their flagrant violations.
Everyday we do see more doctors coming out and doing the right thing and acknowledge the fact that we are witnessing child abuse and mass murder coming from the medical establishment. That their so called “protocols” and “vaccines” are medical perversion.
In the meanwhile, everyday we also see good and innocent people being harmed and killed by their refusal to administer life saving medicines that have proven successful. Even when people are to the point that they only have less than a ten percent survival rate the doctors still refuse to comply to wishes of the families and patients.
It is great to see that a majority of governors are speaking up. However, as I have mentioned before, we are most likely facing a Hitler type of scorched earth situation. While I agree with your feelings of non violence and that certainly they will lose they will likely kill tens of millions before their Order of evil is stopped. We need every able bodied person with a keyboard speaking up, shaming the doctors, and writing letters to their elected representatives.
H.R 4953 is on the march. Beware as you watch the onslaught against Freedom and Liberty. Take action now. https://www.missourifirearmscoalition.org/action/hr4953-pet/
LikeLike