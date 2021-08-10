Renowned propaganda expert: Worst is still to come in global psy op if people do not rise up and resist

‘This should ring alarm bells for anyone who has even the most basic grasp of history’
Any student of military history will tell you: wars don’t just happen.
They are always foreshadowed by a propaganda operation intended to soften up the target, wear people down, weaken their resolve to fight.
The most successful operations come down to this simple strategy: identify your enemy, segregate, isolate, then annihilate.
Piers Robinson, co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies, is an internationally recognized expert on propaganda, but not just any propaganda.
His focus is on conflict and war and the role of propaganda within that framework. He is also an associate researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 ‘War on Terror’ and has served as an advisor to NATO leaders.
From 2016 to 2019, Professor Robinson chaired the department of politics, society and political journalism at the University of Sheffield.
He spoke at length about the propaganda aspects of Covid-19 in an Aug. 4 interview with Asia Pacific Today of Australia.
“Covid-19 is probably one of the biggest propaganda operations we’ve seen in history because of the global nature and the resources put into it,” Robinson said. “It was pretty clear from the beginning that propaganda was being employed.”
In the U.S. one of the main spigots of propaganda has been Dr. Anthony Fauci and the media’s elevation of this man to god-like status, hanging on his every word and never pressing him to provide data to back up his constantly swerving pronouncements. Every Western government has their version of Fauci, spouting ever-changing, confusing information meant to keep the population off balance, afraid and confused.
A fearful, dazed and weary public is less able to resist the dizzying array of draconian policies coming from governments, from facemask rules and incessant testing to quarantines of the healthy and mandatory mass vaccinations.
In his latest effort to prepare Americans for even greater medical tyranny, Fauci got on national TV Aug. 8 and said “a flood” of new Covid vaccine mandates are coming down the pike as soon as the shots get FDA approval, which he expects to happen as soon as next month.
Corporations are already piling on. Forbes reported Aug. 8 that companies are not only threatening to fire the unvaccinated; they are beginning to tack on a special surcharge of up to $50 for employees, deducting it from the paychecks of those who refuse the experimental shot.
Fauci has literally terrorized the American public for 18 months, wearing them down with a steady diet of propaganda.
Which gets us back to Robinson, who has decades of studies under his belt in the art of propaganda in war time.
After watching the above video, see my recent reports on this topic and you will begin to understand how the Covid narrative has been carefully controlled from the outset, with a clear end game in sight:
- World Economic Forum announces creation of Orwellian ‘Global Coalition for Digital Safety’
- Digital health passports: The snare that will lure many into the one-world cashless system.
- US Army vet turned journalism professor asks probing question: Are we becoming Nazi Germany?
- Red Dragon Rising: China preparing for future invasion of America
Robinson documents how the British government sought expert advice from behavioral psychologists on how to use the media to manipulate public opinion by ratcheting up the level of fear surrounding the Covid pandemic.
He cited U.K. government documents from March 2020 referencing groups skilled in applied psychology. They helped the government craft a plan of propaganda to drive a fear-based narrative with the goal of causing behavioral change.
One such group was SPI-B or the Independent Scientific Influenza Group on Behaviors.
“The key part of SPI-B’s behavioral change strategy that seems to have been adopted was to ‘persuade through fear,'” Robinson said.
The persuasion section of the document states: “A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened.”
Appendix B of the documents lists 10 options that can be used to increase social distancing in the public.
Option 2 advises: “Use media to increase sense of personal threat.”
SPI-B recommendations were to increase the sense of personal threat and “use hard hitting emotional messaging.” This included taglines such as:
- “Anyone can get it. Anyone can spread it.”
- “Don’t put your friends and family in danger.”
- “Stay home for your family. Don’t put their lives in danger.”
- “If you go out, you can spread it. People will die.”
Use of hysterical media headlines was another big part of the strategy.
Big Tech quickly agreed to come on board with the censoring of all competing narratives that countered the fear-based approach.
If that didn’t work, the psychologists argued for shame and approval tactics.
SPI-B psychologists knew that fear on its own would not persuade everyone. Messaging needed to be tailored to take into account different “motivational levers.”
Thus, the document suggested using both social approval and disapproval, with government compulsion as a backup, as follows:
- Option 6: Use and promote social approval for desired behaviors.
- Option 7: Consider enacting legislation to compel required behaviors.
- Option 8: Consider use of social disapproval for failure to comply.
As if on cue, the “heroes and covidiots” narrative began to appear in the “news.”
The word “covidiots” was coined in spring 2020 by The Economist, the official magazine of the world’s most elite globalists. The magazine described “covidiots” as follows:
“The term “covidiot” describes any and every person behaving stupidly or irresponsibly as the epidemic spreads. Sometime in early March the word was born, and, almost as fast as the virus spread, so did instances of covidiotic behavior.”
The U.S. government was party to similar discussions about how to control the media narrative about Covid at Event 201 in October 2019, two months before the virus was discovered in China.
In Germany, equally insidious propaganda strategies have been documented within the so-called “Panic Paper,” a leaked document from the German Department of Interior that shows the population was deliberately driven to panic by politicians and mainstream media.
Among other things, the Panic Paper calls for children to be made to feel responsible “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow the corona rules,” that is, if they do not constantly wash their hands, put on masks and avoid contact with their grandparents.
Scientific data shows children are not efficient spreaders of the virus but that couldn’t be allowed to disrupt the fear-based narrative. They were masked and socially distanced, their schools shut down, their social lives destroyed, leading to a record number of teen suicides.
It became obvious to Robinson that the extreme government responses had nothing to do with public health.
“What has becoming increasingly clear is this is not being driven by a health crisis,” he said. “We are seeing profound changes in our society.”
The changes include everything from the introduction of digital currencies and vaccine passports with scannable QR codes, to the regulation of worship services and small businesses.
The World Economic Forum immediately seized on the Covid pandemic as an “opportunity” to change the economic, political and social structure of the free world. Elites at the WEF, United Nations, the British Royal family, the Vatican, World Bank and International Monetary Fund did not hide their excitement about the “opportunity” that came with a global pandemic. In fact they were very open about it, writing books, making speeches and participating in glitzy promotional videos posted to YouTube.
“What we seem to have here are political actors exploiting the circumstances for political, economic and social objectives,” Robinson said. “It’s certainly very clear for example, organizations such as the World Economic Forum had a very specific vision from the very beginning on how to respond to Covid and had a very specific vision for the future, talking about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart cities and so on, and it would appear that actors such as that are using and exploiting Covid for substantial political, economic and social restructuring.”
The role of propaganda then becomes key because it conditions people to accept these drastic changes without any scrutiny or public debate, “because people are thinking this is all about a virus and people are scared. So all of the transformative changes are being swept through without any scrutiny. This is very, very dangerous. A terrified population has extracted a huge opportunity for people with agendas who have the power to realize that.
“So we are moving into pretty worrying territory now, in terms of how governments are behaving.”
Those who speak out against the propaganda start to be treated as the “other.”
The virus now becomes an engine to drive society to vaccine passports, a digital ID system and a social-credit scoring system similar to what’s used in China to keep people toeing the government line.
“All of these seem to revolve around a major restructuring of society, major redistribution of wealth, much more control, much less democracy,” Robinson said.
The role of the mask
Laura Dodsworth, in her book A State of Fear: How the UK Government Weaponized Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic, interviewed behavioral psychologists that work for the UK government. What she found was astonishing: the mask was primarily about keeping people’s fear levels up.
“Keeping the virus in the forefront of people’s minds,” Robinson said. “Behavior scientists admitted that’s what the mask is mainly about. It’s not about protecting people from a virus but managing their perception of the virus.”
Governments set up snitchlines in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Australia, and throughout the formerly free world, further dividing their populations and turning friends and family against each other.
“This concept of divide and control is becoming more apparent. We’re starting to see it over the last couple of weeks in terms of mandated vaccination,” Robison said.
Headlines like this from the LA Times are commonplace, “COVID-19 cases surge in L.A. County, fueled by ‘enormously selfish’ unvaccinated.”
Often the media campaigns for even more restrictions than are currently put in place by the government, such as barring the unvaccinated from airline flights, restaurants, stores and basically every public venue, even outdoor sporting events and concerts.
Blaming the unvaccinated for continued flare ups of the pandemic is everywhere.
“This should ring alarm bells for anyone who has even the most basic grasp of history. You start to talk about segregation, you start to talk about people who are unclean, unhealthy, unvaccinated versus vaccinated,” Robinson said.
None of these policies are based on scientific data.
“All of the level-headed epidemiologists that I listen to are very clear that this idea that the unvaccinated spread the virus is not accurate scientifically, but that is the kind of message which is being communicated by people who have been pushing the agenda from the beginning,” Robinson said. “And that will create divisions, and we’ve been in this kind of place in history and it ends very badly when we start segregating people and we start using that language. But, quite terrifyingly, this is the language which is being used by the people who have been pushing draconian restrictions, vaccines, for the last two years.”
Former Fox News commentator Piers Morgan, for example, took to Twitter last week and suggested that the unvaccinated should be denied medical treatment.
“We know from history this kind of talk can lead to very, very dark places,” said Robinson. “Many of the things we are seeing, the need to carry special passports for instance, have parallels in 1930s Germany.
“Very credible, eminent scientists, are now being smeared in the media because of their anti-lockdown views or for questioning the Covid vaccines. The casual smearing is certainly a big part of what’s going on. This should be another warning sign to those who think everything is OK and there are no problems out there. People should ask themselves, why are very eminent scientists from the beginning [like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone] being smeared and being censored and shut down and shut out from debates? That tells you something. That tells you this isn’t a rational response that’s going on. This is a propagandized response. And it’s being carried through by shutting people up, by humiliating them, smearing them and so on.”
All institutions complicit in the propaganda war
Mainstream journalists operate in close proximity to people in political power. They frequent the same groups and social gatherings.
“They share basically the same outlook,” Robinson noted. “They depend on each other for information. So journalists are not as critical as they should be and not as independent as they should be. So it shouldn’t surprise us that when it comes to Covid, they are reluctant to go against the government narrative.”
Those in academia also tend to self-censor. They come up against pressure within institutions to “stay within the program,” leading to a groupthink mentality.
“We are seeing lawmakers, parliaments being incredibly timid, and not engaging in the kind of democratic scrutiny that they should be,” he said. “So I think we’re seeing all of the institutions in our society being bent to this propaganda campaign.”
He said hope lies in new political parties that are rising against the establishment, but it’s too early to tell if they will gain the traction needed to turn back the tide of authoritarianism in nations that have a long history of freedom.
“Most of our democratic institutions are hollowed out. We need to get democracy back,” Robinson said.
Those fighting for the resistance have a small window to get their message out, educate the public and stem the tide.
“In all my life I have never experienced anything as worrying and as extreme as what we’re seeing at the moment,” Robinson said. “You’re not going to be able to rely on your local politician or the mainstream media to suddenly pick up this issue. We’re in a phase where people need to mobilize, and that’s what we’re seeing. And that means not relying on your mainstream or established political parties.”
The growing protest movements in France and Italy will need to continue to intensify and spread beyond Europe if they are going to be successful.
People must get out and start organizing and communicating with like-minded groups. That’s the key, as Robinson sees it.
“We will have to see how this develops, the people getting out in the streets and the new political parties representing those views. Will that start to change the course of what we’re seeing?”
Robinson’s gut feeling is that it will, but one can sense his hesitancy to become too optimistic.
“I sort of have a feeling in my own heart, maybe just my instinct, that it’s so extreme what is being proposed: lockdowns, and vaccinating children, people being forced to vaccinate. This is so extreme that as this goes on, the numbers who are willing to organize and join new parties will increase.
“We can’t see for sure what is going to happen. My guestimate at the moment, is the propaganda around Covid 19 is quite a fragile bubble.
“In my career researching and exposing propaganda I’ve never seen this number of people who are waking up.
“All the alarm bells are ringing with anyone who has a knowledge of history, and a knowledge of propaganda, how governments don’t always operate in the best interests of their populations. All the alarm bells are ringing, and we are in extremely dangerous times, unfortunately, and very worrying for the future.”
So what is the end game?
“There are some great investigative journalists out there, who have reported on the World Economic Forum and the idea that the end game is a restructuring of society which involves more control over individuals and their lives by the state,” Robinson said.
“There are many theories out there. But one thing is clear; this all seems to be driving toward a real end to proper freedom. If you have a vaccination passport which you need to get into your supermarket, you’re not actually free anymore.”
Digital currencies are another thing that seems to be in the offing.
“This gives a tremendous shift in power to governments,” he said. “This is all pretty anti-democratic. If you think democracy and freedom are generally good things, and I’m one of them who does, this is all extremely concerning.
“We are at a pivotal moment…it could go either way. That’s why people must mobilize and realize something is wrong beyond Covid-19.”
As for the QR codes on the vaccine passports, “we should have all learned a lesson after 9/11, with the Patriot Act, surveillance, monitoring everything, and governments, if they can get away with it, will exploit all of this.”
Seeing the writing on the wall, some resisters are already talking about buying swaths of land and forming self-supporting communities that exist off the grid.
“Hopefully,” Robinson mused, “it isn’t coming to that.”
I just watched a great presentation given by a well-spoken, thoughtful, intelligent doctor. Please share:
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-ryan-cole-what-the-vaccine-spike-protein-does-to-the-body/
The holocaust should never happen again and yet they are preparing for one and priming the public with propaganda.
Check out this document from the CDC, they are preparing camps and I can guarantee you having the “shot” WILL NOT matter!!! This is sinister!
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Yes, thank you for sharing Sharon!
Rise up. Plan quietly. Swarm parliament. Do what needs to be done……worldwide…..use EXTREME PREJUDICE
IF YOU’RE HEALTHY YOU CAN PARTICIPATE FREELY IN SOCIETY PERIOD END OF STORY. AIN’T GETTIN NO VACCINE AND AIN’T WEARIN NO MASK. I’M A FREE MAN SO GET OUT OF MY FACE.
This point needs to be pounded home and the pushback against tyranny needs to come from this position. Don’t budge an inch people. This is the line in the sand and hill to die on.
Agreed
DR.SCOTT MCQUATE Is The TRUTH!!
BTW:Thanks For The Report(*_*)
Excellent. My daughter in law is fighting Furman University’s policy on forced vaccination. She’s a fireball. I sent this to her as part of her ammo.
Wow Furman? Isn’t that a Baptist school?
Sounds like Esau
One thing more… Darpa N3 project is intended to soften resistance by pacifying and dociling the general population by magnetic neurotransducers and stimulation which see on youtube via neurostimulation
Video is not playing.
It’s playing for me !
I HAVE BEEN SAYING
THIS SAME THING
The Global Elite
Intend To Reduce
The World’s Population
By 90 Percent
To Below 500 Million
By Engineering Pathogens
In the Laboratory
And Unleashing Them
Upon The World
To Depopulate The Planet
And after each artificial
deadly pandemic,
The World will be offered
And even coerced To receive
What will be hailed as the cure
But will just be more harm
Disguised as a Life-Saving Vaccine.
Sound familiar?
Well it should.
Utilizing a Laboratory engineered virus
To advance a forced vaccination agenda
for the purpose of advancing a
global population reduction agenda,
as well as simultaneously advancing
an agenda of TOTAL GLOBAL CONTROL.
It won’t be long until you will not be able
to enter a grocery store to buy food
Unless you can prove
You have Received the vaccine
By Scanning a vaccine passport app
on your phone!
But don’t be Deceived!
Vaccinaton Calculates to precisely 666
If that is the case, if there is a war coming and we (all disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth) are called His Ambassadors. Guess what happens to Ambassadors if their country goes to war with the country in which they are dwelling? Give up?
You never realise how helpful it is going to be when somebody drifts into your life, only to disappear as you move on. I used to share a Mews Cottage in London with several girls and one of them was a young woman whose father was an Ambassador for her country – one of those in Africa (she was here studying at the LSE) I do not recall which – and this is what she told me happened to her father once. The country to which he had been assigned had declared war on the country of his birth so his ’employers’ removed him out of that country before the war started. Now isn’t that interesting, apparently this is quite normal.
All I can remember of her now is her first name – Merrileese – but then this was January 1968 and I only lived there a couple of months before I met up with my future husband and moved to be closer to him. This all occurred in London.
Gosh Leo, you have done it again, your research is impeccable, I will be sharing this with several like-minded friends who, for one reason or another, are not able to subscribe to you. Thank you so very much, thank God that He promises us His peace regardless of our outward circumstances, this is what we all need to learn to rely on.
This should ring alarm bells for anyone who has even the most basic grasp of the history of Lucifer’s reincarnated 7-headed Beast. If you have received Socialism’s Security passport that has digitally marked your soul with the Marxist Beast’s SS#, which you need in this Orwellian “Digital Age” to get a drivers license, a bank account, a credit card, a passport, a job, you’re not actually free anymore!!
Anybody who has put their faith/trust in the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth and in His life, death and bodily resurrection can NEVER EVER lose their salvation no matter what they do because it is not dependant upon them it is dependant upon the promises of Jesus, those who write in the Lamb’s Book of Life do not have erasers, you cannot be unborn and the seal of the Holy Spirit which was given to you on conversion again cannot be taken away, He is there permanently. Anybody who teaches differently obviously does not know either the Bible or God very well at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anybody who has been born-again, with the Spirit of Jesus Christ’s obedient and most holy faith, will repent of being a dependent ward of the Marxist Beast’s Socially Secured UN “City of Destruction”.
We have fight to get to Heaven, but it’s hell getting there. As Will R. says above, ‘this is the sand and the hill to die on’.
The only thing we had to do was to put our faith/trust in the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth and in His life, death and bodily resurrection, because, actually, Jesus has done the fighting for us, that is what happened when He hung on the cross and died. That is why He said “It is finished”! All we need to do is stay as close to the Lord as possible, we are called to put on the Armour of God and stand and watch what our God does. My walk with the Lord has been diffiocult primarily due to the battles I have had with my flesh but I would not consider that hell. Gosh I was kiddyfiddled by paedophiles as a child and even that was not hell – you truly, thank God, have no idea what hell is like!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen and Amen!!
Mic Drop, watch this video. Guy nails it:
That’s a very clear presentation and easy to understand. Thanks very much for posting the video I found it very helpful.
I see many mentions of the covid “virus” in this article. Even Mike Adams of Natural News has reversed his position and released a detailed article explaining how the covid virus does not exist. Have you read his article? If so, why do you continue to believe the virus is real?
Because there is a massive possibility that that which has been spread abroad about somebody suing some government somewhere (I think it’s Canada) because they had proof the bug is not real has been completely rubbished by the very ‘conspiracy theorists’ we support.
I don’t understand your response to my comment and question. However, are you familiar with the work of doctors Cowan, Kaufman, Lanka, and many others providing detailed evidence that the virus has never been proven to exist? Have you read the SOVI document? Are you aware of the many informative books on the topic, e.g. “The Contagion Myth”, “What Really Makes You Ill?”, “Virus Mania”, and others? Your comment indicates a level of unfamiliarity with this topic.
Whilst I know we would all acknowledge we are being lied to by Fauci et al, please do not consider that everything is going to be as cut and dried as that. The enemy of our souls will work wherever he can gain a foothold and, in this instance, it looks as though he is succeeding. No need to be so aerated all of us have, I am sure, at one time or another, been deceived, and whilst what is happening is bad enough, the enemy could easily motivate people to pile on the pressure and produce the most amazing lies. With regard to all the names and books you mention, you need to realise I do not live in the US nor am I American so there will be a lot of things I do not know. I am also blessed by a husband who tries to shield me from things which he knows I would be better off not knowing, so perhaps he can fill you in with the details, okay? So I was just repeating something he told me. So please rest easy and be at peace, the Lord will bring us all to the truth in His good time.
20 years i have labored at telling people this…..and now…..it’s here. Not tomorrow….IT’S HERE NOW……WHAT THE FK ARE YOU WAITING ROR?
The problem is that no one wants to be the first person to take the steps necessary. They don’t want to lose their life, or their livelihood and loved ones. That’s it. Because that will happen. They will come for you. They may anyway, but the illusion is that we can escape it all if we just wait it out, or wait for someone else to do it.
We are not called by God to be passive but to be pro-active, if only in prayer if you are unable to do anything else. Also leaning into God and trusting God is definitely not a form of resignation again it iss pro-active, you have to deliberately exercise your faith to lean into Him and to keep on leaning into Him and you have to be listening to His guidance like never before. If you are fit then I am sure there are many things which can be done but some of us are ancient and not that fit due to our years.
Hello Leo, Check out this article and tell me if the CDC is NOT preparing camps!!! 😲😲😲😲Keep up the good work. Sharon and Don Gricol
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.htmlSent from Yahoo Mail on Android
The holocaust should never happen again and yet they are preparing for one and priming the public with propaganda!!!Great article Leo, keep up the good work. God Bless you.
Check out this document from the CDC, they are preparing camps and I can guarantee you having the “shot” WILL NOT matter!!! This is sinister! Sharon and Don Gricol
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
Excellent.
Thank you, Leo, for more helpful information. This article shows a mighty point that shines like Light from what Piers Robinson says: “Covid-19 is probably one of the biggest propaganda operations we’ve seen in history because of the global nature and the resources put into
it. . . . It was pretty clear from the beginning that propaganda was being employed.”
Well, you and Mr. Robinson are also giving We the People the world over some major credit. Because of whom we all are, those of us who are Believers, and other good folks, look at the work evil is having to put in to try to topple us. I Believe the unequaled Power in us from The Holy Spirit is why villains have had to devise layer on top of layer for centuries to try to pull off their wickedness. And just now, you provide us with this sharp thinking of Mr. Robinson. All of this works hand in hand the facts that we are constantly praying and keeping on the Full Armor of Our Father and obeying the Commandments and Statutes. Father is right here helping us fight this monstrous attack; and Father on our side, we win.
