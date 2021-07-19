Bombshell lawsuit alleges government covering up tens of thousands of injection-related deaths

Attorney Thomas Renz filed a lawsuit in federal court in Alabama on July 19 that alleges a massive government cover-up of injection-related U.S. deaths that number “at least 45,000.”
The suit, filed on behalf of America’s Frontline Doctors in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, is based on a sworn statement by a government insider under federal whistleblower protection.
Speaking at the Re-awaken Tour event held July 17-18 in Anaheim, California, Renz made the bombshell announcement he says is based on a whistleblower with access to government computers and can prove that “at least 45,000” Americans have already been killed by the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use by the FDA.
Watch video below of Renz’s 11-minute speech at the Re-awaken Tour Conference:
https://www.brighteon.com/embed/7f42ebae-7d62-4718-8460-619b977e505c
These numbers are very close to what Dr. Peter McCullough reported in a video posted June 20 by LeoHohmann.com, Behind the Vaccine Veil: Doctor cites ‘whistleblowers’ inside CDC who claim injections have already killed 50,000 Americans.
“This is brand new announcement. I’m filing papers in federal court today,” Renz said at the Re-awaken conference.
Renz is a partner at Renz Law, a Fremont, Ohio-based law firm that specializes in cases fighting against medical tyranny.
He encouraged everyone at the conference and viewing online to share the news about the lawsuit with friends, family and on social media.
“Yeah, go ahead and post it, it will be censored in about five seconds,” he said. “Let me say this to Google-YouTube, Facebook, Twitter. You are complicit in causing death and I cannot wait to sue you, over and over again.”
A government insider named only as “Jane Doe” is the whistleblower. She has access to the servers of the the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service or CMS.
“Under threat of perjury, this woman attested to this and she is an expert. We know based on what she said, that there have been at least 45,000 deaths from this vaccine,” Renz said. “I’m going to tell you what I know. I know based on this woman’s testimony, because she has seen the inside of the systems, there have been at least 45,000 deaths, based on how many people died within three days of the vaccine in just one system that’s reporting to the federal government.”
The CDC’s own reporting system, called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, provides numbers of people, updated weekly on Fridays, who have died or been injured by drug treatments in the U.S.
The COVID vaccine deaths reported to VAERS stood at just under 11,000 as of last Friday, July 16. This represents more deaths reported from all other vaccines combined since the VAERS system was established in 1990.
Vaccine makers have the best of all possible business models. On the one hand, they are shielded from liability by a special government program that protects them from lawsuits being filed by those harmed by their products. On the other hand, these Big Pharma corporations are often able to get governments, universities and other big corporations to mandate the injection of their drugs into people’s bodies.
The left’s mantra, “my body, my choice” works for abortion rights but doesn’t seem to carry the same weight when fighting against a pharmaceutical giant that spends billions every year on media advertising and lobbying members of Congress.
Vaccine manufacturers have enjoyed immunity from product liability since 1986 when President Ronald Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act as part of a larger health bill.
Renz said there are about a dozen different systems that are reporting deaths and injuries to the government.
“How many have really died and why are they covering it up?” Renz said. “These people are murdering people. This is complicity at a minimum.”
“I am telling you we have someone who is sworn under penalty of perjury that there’s been at least 45,000 …and my guess, I’ve been working on this for a while now, is that it’s an immensely higher number. They know it, and they are covering it up. And I want investigations immediately.”
Renz said social media companies that censor this information are taking a risk.
“You’re going to get censored when you try to talk about this. And you know what, if they try to censor the risk, I would say that’s complicity, and I cannot wait to find out in court.”
He challenged people to make posts on Twitter and Facebook pointing to the “45,000” who have lost their lives from these experimental, emergency-use only vaccines that still don’t have full FDA approval.
The federal law that allows for emergency-use authorization of medical treatments requires that people receiving the treatment have “informed consent,” meaning they accept the treatment of their own volition and are informed of all the potential risks.
This is not happening in many cases, where Americans are simply being told, over and over by high government officials, corporate pharmacies and medical practitioners, that the vaccines are “safe and effective.”
See sample informed consent document available at RenzLaw.com
The injections from Pfizer have an 80 percent failure rate in Israel, Renz said.
“They don’t work. The absolute risk reduction of these vaccines is 1 percent,” he said.
Renz was referring to the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials, which showed the absolute risk reduction for those getting the vaccine was 1 percent less of getting a severe case of the virus compared to those who got a placebo.
“And they want to experiment on my babies?” he said. “I’ve got an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old and as God is my witness, hell will freeze over before I stand down on this.”
“We need to share this information everywhere,” he continued. “We want everyone to hear this. I want investigations in Congress.”
He implored his listeners to “take action.”
“I can promise I’m going to do my best [in court], but if I were you I would take action.”
According to his law firm’s website, Renz “and his network of Medical Freedom Fighters are fighting hard every day to protect your Constitutional rights. He has dedicated his entire practice to fight Big Pharma Poison, Big Tech Censorship, Big Media Lies, and Big Government Vaccine / Covid Propaganda.”
He said courage from everyday Americans will be what ultimately brings victory against the medical tyranny that has been rolled out over the last 18 months.
“Have some courage. The only reason you’ve heard about me is I’m willing to fight. That’s the only reason. I’m not special. You have to be willing to fight. And I want to encourage everyone here to have the courage to fight and to get others involved. They need to hear about this. This number was attested to in a case and came from someone who has access to government computers. It wasn’t made up, it wasn’t a projection and we actually discuss how we came at that number. You can fight.”
The lawsuit alleges that there is no legitimate national emergency that would qualify the injections for the Emergency Use Authorization that was granted last December by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. And even if there was an emergency, the suit claims the injectable treatments offered by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson do not treat or prevent SARS-COV-2, also known as COVID-19.
40 thoughts on “Bombshell lawsuit alleges government covering up tens of thousands of injection-related deaths”
There is a certain degree of irony here. Ford has massive recall because of 6 injuries & a clunking sound and the experimental/extermination concoction is considered safe because it has only killed 2,092 people last week — According to the CDC-linked VAERS website. ( For Second Week in a Row: More COVID-19 Vaccination Deaths than COVID-19 Deaths in the US According to CDC and VAERS Websites https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/second-week-row-covid-19-vaccination-deaths-covid-19-deaths-us-according-cdc-vaers-websites/)
“Ford recalls nearly 775,000 Explorer SUVs following reports of six injuries”
Excerpt:
Ford said Friday that it has recalled nearly 775,000 of its popular Explorer sports utility vehicles around the world following reports of six injuries related to steering issues in North America.
The auto company said the recalls were for the 2013-2017 models of the Explorer. Ford said in a press release that “affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/ford-recalls-nearly-775000-explorer-suvs-following-reports-of-six-injuries/ar-AAMgC87
This is simply because Ford has possible liability for those injuries, Big Pharma and the FedGov have been granted indemnity from vax related issues. There is no financial downside or risk to the Pharma companies. Period.
The Point EXACTLY. Humanity means nothing the the big corps unless they are forced to pay for shoddy work or intentional harm.
I do not know how to validate this or these numbers but, assuming this to be true, we need to spread this far & wide. We know our politicians (D’s and R’s) as well as the MSM will not allow this to see the light of day. Further, as he states in his presentation social media will censor / edit it. I will send to my list.
I am in my second year of medical school and I was just informed last Thursday that I will be forced to take the vaccine. All of my hard work, over a hundred thousand in school debt and I may have to quit because I refuse to take the vaccine. I am completely devastated. I have been a Paramedic for 12 years, medicine is my life. All I wanted is to become an ER physician and now it seems my dream and my life career will come to an end. It’s disgusting.
Call the lawyers at America’s Frontline Doctors, or May Staver at Liberty Counsel. Or John Whitehead at Rutherford Institute. There’s no time to be devastated. Fight it!
Leo this is for Melissa Belanger:
Here is the link to America’s Front Line Doctors College Student Plaintiff Form. It is short and the say they will get in touch with you. They want plaintiffs. The more the better.
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/forms/college-student-plaintiff-form/
Explore their site and then decide. I receive e-mail from them regularly and think that I would at least try them if in Melissa’s situation.
Whatever you do Melissa, do NOT succumb to the pressure to take the “vax.” I have good vibes about this effort to shut this bs down. Just put your plans on hold for a while, if you must, and wait for the results of this law suit.
Fight back. You have some legal tools. Here’s something you may be able to use. You and other like-minded colleagues should unite and demand that your school follow the rules.
In the case of an employer—According to OSHA if employers mandate Covid vaccination and an injury occurs as a result this is considered a work related injury and the employer can be sued. If an employer can be confronted with this possibility they are likely to back down. See this article with links. https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/05/19/employers-who-mandate-covid-vaccines-may-be-held-liable-for-any-adverse-reaction/
In the case of a school—It is against federal law for a school or business to mandate vaccination of a product that has only emergency use authorization status such as all the covid vaccines. See this article especially the paragraph mentioning Robert F Kennedy of Children’s Health Defense who reminded Rutgers University of this law. https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/04/30/can-colleges-and-employers-legally-require-you-to-get-vaccinated-its-complicated/
Not a Vaccine. Here’s your angle.
I’m sorry Melissa. Look for an attorney. I hope you don’t take it and hope you’re prayers are answered soon and will have freedom to pursue your dreams and selfless calling. Breaks my heart. I’m praying for everyone in this predicament. My daughter has dreams too that may be affected when she graduates HS in a year. I pray she can too go into medical field without forcing against her will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sweetheart, my hear grieves for you, especially as my daughter is a consultant surgeon called of God. Are you a Christian, if so there are many promises made by God in His Word (the Bible). Please talk to Him about this and expect Him to open another door. He has promised to care for you, I would not be at all surprised if your desire to be a doctor was planted in your heart by the Lord just as it was planted in my daughter’s heart. If you know any other born-again, Bible-believing Christians, ask them if they will come and pray with you and for you. If you are not a born-again disciple of Jesus Christ, then I would ask you to put all of your faith/and trust, which you already have, into Him, into His life, death and bodily resurrection. He died to save you from the consequences of your sins (hell) – in other words anything and everything you have done which is contrary to His Word. There is so much more I could tell you but the following scriptures tell you all you need to know to become a disciple of Jesus: Romans 3:23; Romans 16:31; Romans 10:9. Then of the four gospels I recommend you read the gospel of John because it is the only gospel written for unbelievers, in it you will encounter the word ‘believe’ at least 99 times. May the Lord bless you completely and thoroughly as you turn to Him knowing there is nowhere else to go. We always turn to Him last which is so silly but He loves us enough to understand and still He helps us. It would be good to hear how you get on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not despair Melissa, where one door closes another opens. Turn to God, he put your vocation on your heart he will not suffer you to fail. Psalm 91:17 And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us; and establish thou the work of our hands upon us; yea, the work of our hands establish thou it. PS 92:4 For thou, Lord, hast made me glad through they work: I will triumph in the works of thy hands.
Reach out to Dr. Sheri Tenpenny and others like her, doctors against the vaccine, see if they can direct you to places where you can continue your education vaccine”shot” free.
God WILL provide.
Sharon Gricol
Lovely.
Hire a very good lawyer and find a new school. You know your life is more important.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Specifically a Constitutional Lawyer. Hard to find and expensive. That is why joining the law suit brought by Attorney Thomas Renz on behalf of America’s Frontline Doctors in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, is the ideal solution for Melissa. I provided the link for her earlier to investigate the possibility of joining & how to sign up.
They want plaintiffs. The more the better.
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/forms/college-student-plaintiff-form/
You can still migrate elsewhere and put your career in good purpose!
Curious where you would suggest immigrating to? Most of the EU requires the experimental concoction passport, Australia & New Zealand are locked down the NE & ME are not practical.
Australian politicians take it upon themselves to warn people not to talk to each other in very clear terms.
I’m not sure if it applies to school too, but they say to fight it. By first calling them out and asking for proof of their statistics, ask them that if you should decide to take this vaccine if they are willing to sign their name saying that they will be liable should anything happen to you, and never quit, have them let you go. Idk that what I’ve heard. If you are a believer in Christ just know, He is your provider and His plan for your life is not moved by any of these circumstances. If you don’t know Hom personally, what are ya waiting for? God bless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Avoid the vax. Your life truly depends on it.
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: UNVAXED BLOOD VS. VAXED BLOOD — Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2dOi10cOnShO/
LikeLike
Here is an article from the Children’s Health Defense site which gives some valuable legal information on dealing with vaccine mandates including a link to a booklet at the end of this article for legal strategies to deal with this issue. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-rutgers-covid-vaccine-mandates-violate-federal-law/
Add that there was a massive scheme in numerous cities, particularly in NYC, to have all deaths announced as “COVID19” cause off death, regardless of the actual cause. Gov Andrew Cuomo pf NY ordered the Dept of Health to falsify these death certificates. I can attest to this with the death of my mother who died of parkinson’s disease-related symptoms and NOT “covid19” as was falsely and boldly pronounced on her death certificate which took 6 months to get from the DOH. Doing research on the falsifying matter it was found that multitudes of relatives found their dead had death certifs falsely indicated as “covid19” and all for the purposes of “funding for covid19 impact”, money which went directly to politicians and not the people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What has been an utter blessing is reading the replies to ‘Melissa’ they have been so heartwarming in how everybody has shown their care in what they have offered. And I am encouraged to read how much is available to her to help her. It sounds like her future is not so bleak after all. Thank you everybody, you have blessed me so much so therefore must have also blessed Melissa who must need it right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.blessedquietness.com/journal/prophecy/strong-delusion.htm
Melissa can you transfer schools? I work for local government, and if they require it of me I’m out. I’ll be looking for other employment in the same field where it is not required. I’ll even move if I have to. This is demonic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take out private prosecutions against those discriminating against you and they might change their tune.
Wow. That is a true bomb shell.
https://truth11.com/2021/07/21/america-has-been-overthrown-by-the-satanic-cult/
Graphene Oxide.
Brilliant info Leo. I am constantly sifting through your info and others and sharing with many. I have in the last week sent an email to everyone on my email list. Some have simply stuck their heads in the sand and ignored me. Sadly they are very likely to ignore Jesus and suffer the consequences.
