BREAKING: Cyber attack hits federal agencies; Hackers announce another attack they say will target Western banking system

There is breaking news today, June 15, that several agencies of the U.S. federal government have been hit with a cyber attack, the extent of which is not yet known, while another attack targeting the Western financial system has been dangled out there by a group of hackers said to be affiliated with Russia.
This global cyberattack is reportedly exploiting a flaw in widely-used software used by “several U.S. federal government agencies.”
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed the attacks in a statement to CNN.
“CISA is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions,” said Eric Goldstein, CISA’s Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”
The officials have yet to confirm whether the recent string of intrusions may be related to a Russian-speaking ransomware group claiming responsibility for a string of cyberattacks that they say will occur by tomorrow, June 16, targeting the Western financial infrastructure.
Biden, when asked by a reporter about the cyber attack today against the federal agencies, refused to comment.
Several news outlets reported Wednesday evening and into Thursday that three notorious hacktivist groups, KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil, declared a cyber war on the West targeting banks with membership in the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT). Russia was kicked out of the SWIFT system last year after its invasion of Ukraine as part of a slew of economic sanctions that have largely backfired on the West.
The three hacker groups declared their intention to unleash a massive cyber onslaught on the European banking system, threatening to bring it to its knees within “48 hours” (this threat as made Wednesday afternoon), the Russian online newspaper Lenta.ru reported Wednesday. The hacker groups are claiming this will be a devastating cyber attack that shuts down the flow of money that is financing the military aid to Ukraine. (See below)
Klaus Schwab, the globalist/transhumanist founder of the World Economic Forum, announced last summer that a coming “major cyber attack” would strike the global banking and financial sector and it would cause repercussions so severe and be so disruptive to life on planet earth that it would make Covid look like “a small disturbance.” He and other globalists have compared this major cyber event to a “pandemic,” referring to it repeatedly at the Cyber Polygon event as a “cyber pandemic.” This means they envision it starting out small, and growing. If you read today’s CNN article, it sounds like that’s what’s in play, with various state governments reporting being hacked over the last “two weeks,” including the Georgia state university system and the governments of Illinois, Minnesota, and others. Corporations getting hacked over the last two weeks include Shell Oil, British Airways, the BBC and others. Is this the beginning of the “pandemic”? Again, it’s too soon to know for sure.
Watch Schwab explain in typical villain style below what he predicts for our future.
Also don’t forget the Cyber Polygon tabletop exercise that the WEF and major corporations participated in at a conference last year.
Is this current cyber attack against the U.S. federal agencies the first glancing blow in what becomes the “big one” predicted by Schwab and others last year? Or is it all hype and false warnings? I don’t know. It could be yet another false alarm meant to cause confusion, chaos and distraction. We will find out over the next couple of days.
It’s also possible that this is part one of a larger cyber event. First they hit the government agencies that people are dependent upon for monthly checks, healthcare, etc. Then they hit the banks 24 to 48 hours later.
But as Christians we don’t live in fear. We live in faith. As always, prepare for the worst while praying for the best. Pray for the Lord’s protection of his followers amidst the coming storm.
Stay tuned for further updates to this article.
Hello Mr. Leo, may I ask if your request for biological resources is ready? If you receive any message, please reply.
I am not sure what you are asking me. What biological resources?
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
There is a war being waged against the traditional Christian values by a Cabal of elitists and their minion followers.
With war the truth is always a casualty.
No doubt in my mind, as they are ramping up the Reset timeline and banking is but one tentacle of their designed grand plan.
Folks, things will escalate and these are the tip of the evils coming to drastically change the landscape of America.
Leadership; true leadership must come by our fervent prayer that the Lord gives each believer, for his/her individual household….. it will take no less to abide and survive as the tests come at us!
Thx Leo
Just a matter of when. It has been announced by WEF, like the WHO announcing another pandemic. These people are untouchables. They give fair warning and then the billionaire elites chime in with their 2 cents.
Trouble is people ignore them, if they even know who they are. They dont listen!
These New World elite orgs are telling us the end game plan and people have
no clue whats going on. Just another “conspiracy theory”.
Or, “That would never happen”.
Well said Marcus. You are exactly right.
I have worked in the security for over 30 years and working as a cyber security consultant now. I am aware of this government attack .
I would have you all be calm as this is just a normal part of our cyber security daily problem as we are constantly getting attacked. You see it at home with all the security updates you get from Microsoft. They are monthly fixing security issues in your PC.
As a Christian I believe like many we are getting closer to the end times and this is just part of the rising of evil 😈. We need to be unified to fight it
I wouldn’t put it past our own government to do this. Yes, to hack itself, or better stated, us.
“””said to be affiliated with Russia”””
That says all you need to know. The only attacks going on are the bankers attacking the people.
And here comes the WEF’s cyber polygon right on time to keep everyone from noticing that the parasitically evil, foreign-owned Federal Reserve Central Bank will begin to control the payment system from the Federal Government to the taxpayers next MONTH with the blockchain based FEDNOW system… Which is the digital traintracks for CBDC.
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (RINO-NC) thinks it’s a “more streamlined payment system.” His staff do not have a clue and really don’t understand how badly we can be abused by the corrupt use of block chain digital ledger systems.
Nor do they believe that it is WRONG for a private bank cartel to control payments from the government to the citizens. How many people will have to lose their Social Security deposits before our mind-controlled congress nullifies the fed?
Schwab has been predicting this since 2020 in his notorious book, Covid-19 and the Great Reset. Wondering if there is anything we can do to prepare. My income will likely be cut off soon. Better make stuff I can sell to church people so I won’t be forced to mooch completely. Thank God I just got my rotten molar extracted!
So, is this connected to the release of the Halderman report [documenting how easy it is to hack into voting machines] = now ? ?
Ah, I’m not the only one who sees a connection to the Halderman Report, which was released yesterday and explains how vulnerable our voting machines are to hacking from outside sources.
Wow. As if they don’t want us to trust our electoral process any more.
