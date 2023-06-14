In run-up to WW III, former Marine intel officer says U.S. government ‘overhypes’ its weapons capability and sells a perception of American invincibility

As U.S.-sponsored war games get underway in the skies over Germany on a scale not seen since the founding of NATO in 1949, one well-positioned analyst says U.S. government has lied to us for years about the effectiveness of the Patriot system and other weapons
The United States is taking the next couple of weeks to hold massive war games over the skies of Europe that are meant to send a message to Russia.
But does U.S. military power live up to the hype? Let’s break it down and get into a side of the story you are unlikely to get from the corporate mainstream media.
This exercise has been dubbed “Air Defender 23.” It kicks off today, June 14, billed as the largest air-deployment exercise in NATO history. Germany will serve as the host and logistical hub. Three flight zones will be temporarily closed to civilian air traffic over Germany, and authorities are warning there will be delays to civilian flights.
From June 12 to June 23, up to 250 aircraft will be stationed across six military bases, with 25 countries taking part. The U.S. alone is sending 100 aircraft across the Atlantic.
This “training” exercise is so intense, that some analysts have even warned about the danger that it could actually be cover for a surprise NATO attack on Russia and the launching of World War III. We all know that if the U.S. and its allies take us down that path, such a war would likely escalate to nuclear exchanges. But even a conventional war with Russia could result in significant damage to major U.S. cities and military installations, all of which would become easy targets for non-nuclear hypersonic missiles — these are super-fast missiles that the U.S. Patriot system appears helpless to defend against.
To hear former U.S. Marine intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter tell it, much of Western military power is built on perception and not on real-world war scenarios. He says Russia, on the other hand, is focused more on making sure its military hardware works and works consistently, rather than on trying to bedazzle the world with a glitzy public relations campaign.
I can’t vouch for how accurate Ritter’s assessment is. I don’t know him. But I do think it’s important to give him a full hearing and make up your own mind. He does have actual military experience in Iraq and has inspected the weapons he talks about up close and personal. Does he have some secret motive to lie to us? I don’t know. And time will tell whether his perspective is the right one or not, but again, I think we would be foolish to write him off without even giving him a full hearing.
The Patriot anti-air defense system is one weapon that Ritter focuses on in an interview that was livestreamed today, June 14, on YouTube. If the truth about U.S. capabilities lies halfway between what Ritter tells us and what corrupt U.S. military officials like Gen. Mark Milley and Lloyd Austin tell us, which I suspect may be the case, then U.S./NATO military power is not nearly as invincible as Americans and Europeans have been led to believe.
Ritter says many of the weapons systems in the Western NATO arsenal are “overhyped” and “don’t work,” at least not as advertised in the slick propaganda videos put out by NATO member states or even as seen in the skies during their vaunted military exercises. Why? He gives an intriguing answer to that question.
“Because they were built by criminals,” he says. He then goes on to explain how the U.S. defense industry works, with contractors putting out weapons that maximize profits rather than focusing on functionality during actual military scenarios against a fellow superpower like Russia or China.
“The Russians, their stuff might not look as cool or as down-draft but their stuff works,” he said.
The Patriot system, for example, is “filled with glitches in its radar. It is a problematic system, at best,” he said, especially when run on full-auto mode.
To run it effectively, he said it must be run on manual mode, but that requires several operators per unit to get months of training.
If running the system on full auto mode, which the Ukrainians have been trained to do, it can take up to six or seven missiles to hit one enemy missile and knock it out of the sky. “That is unsustainable,” said Ritter, who goes into detail about how these systems are designed and how they are not vastly superior to Russian counter-weapons, at least not in a real-world scenario of how wars are fought.
We can argue about how much credibility should be assigned to Ritter’s analysis, but here’s the bottom line: The U.S. military has never gone up against a force like Russia or even China. If you look at all the wars we’ve been involved in since the end of World War II, they have all been against countries that have little or no real air force. Iraq had SCUD missiles but nothing like what Russia possesses in terms of the numbers and capability. We have never seen war against a country with an air force comparable to ours, armed with hypersonic missiles, thousands of tanks and armored vehicles, all supported by its own defense industry capable of churning out endless munitions.
Have we been lied to by a succession of U.S. presidents, going back to the early days of the Cold War? Has our government, combined with a corrupt media, given we Americans a false sense of security and invincibility? Please hear this man out and draw your own conclusions. Share with others if you find him credible. We cannot allow our government to continue to escalate this conflict and steer us into World War III and nuclear Armageddon.
12 thoughts on “In run-up to WW III, former Marine intel officer says U.S. government ‘overhypes’ its weapons capability and sells a perception of American invincibility”
I have a cousin stationed in Guam. He has been brainwashed into believing our military can defeat any foe no matter the size or armament….. Mystery Babylon will fall I’m led to believe!
Time draws short….. deception and lies are everywhere….. as believers and watchmen we must fulfill our commission and warn those with an ear respectively.
Thx Leo once again!!
I do understand that anything could happen with an O’biden admin that wants to destroy America so that we no longer get in the way of the globalist agenda, but this sounds a little far fetched.
It would be shear suicide!! Of course that would definitely take out the 70% that
is needed before 2025. You are not just talking Russia you are talking China and
N Korea [who can take out Alaska and Hawaii.]. It would be US against those world ‘powers’, forget NATO or anyone else for that matter.
Of course whatever is said is overhyped thats called propaganda, and it does not win wars. And those ‘powers’ KNOW our military and the pentegon dopes are half what they once were, and even less now with all the stuff going to Ukraine and Taiwan. They are ready to respond at any moment They choose, and there
wont be a damn thing we will be able to do about!
Its in the LORDS hands , but right now He has given this country over to our reprobate minds. Prayer might help, but dont count on it that either. As in Jeremiah God told Jeremiah, “dont even pray for them, because I wont listen
to you and I wont answer. “my anger has turned to wrath” meaning Judah
passed the point of no return to God.
Keep reaching out to people with the Gospel for as long as you can,
sowing seeds that they may repent and turn to the Lord before its too late.
The Holy Spirit is still here in this country because God wishes that no one
would perish. A prayer for forgiveness and accepting Christ is probably
the only prayer He will answer in this country now.
Sorry I dont know why my sentences keep getting broken up?
If there was an edit i could fix that after seeing the posting.
Even before Biden’s Inauguration, there were articles put out about how first, the USAF could not repel the Chinese over Taiwan. Then articles about how our Navy could not prevail. And so on. Now that the war mongers, MIEC (Military Industrial Everything Complex), OGUS (Occupational Government of the United States), and the criminal syndicate operating within OGUS and with NATO, other cabalists, Congress will bless the bloated NDAA.
Thanks from a fellow Georgian Leo. I’ve followed Scott Ritter for years and trust his assessments of the military capabilities of the US, NATO & Russia. He and his daughter just returned from a one month tour of Russia to gain insight into what makes Russians tick. As a former combat medic I can verify that our current military is a shell of it’s former self and more concerned with appearance than warfighting ability. Patriotic hetero males are being replaced with sodomites, transgenders and ESG-indoctrinated females, blacks and non-citizen immigrants. The bioweaponized injections are slowly killing and disabling those that are not committing suicide. One very important thing to remember is that the military-industrial complex warning from Eisenhower in 1961 has resulted in vastly overpriced and poorly made weapons and munitions while the Russians and Chinese get more bangs for their bucks. Just as we are now represented by a uniparty political system the government, arms industry and military are also a single entity producing nothing but hype, propaganda and dysfunctional weapons. I fully anticipate Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and other nations to secretly plan and execute an EMP combined with jamming of our nuclear launch systems and physical invasions from land and sea and end our arrogance and hegemony forevermore.
There wont be a “land invasion” here. They wont need it.
I think the CCP will come up the rivers in CA, WA and OR. Those states are very engaged and entwined with the CCP as is GA. I believe the top floor of the Pentagon has been polishing logistics of helping the CCP take us, with infrastructure, military bases and hardware intact. Our military, those who are woked and the sleeper Jihadist army has built up from border inffiltration, will round us up using various pretexts, and then eliminate us (the Chinese will harvest organs as well.). They have no use for Big Nosed Barbarians, and they HATE blacks and darker skin tones even more. They will keep some useful people around, but those that are Neo-Maoist Marxist ideologues, took bribes, were useful idiots, will be shot before the rounding up is finished. Marxists have no respect for traitors that sell out their country, they don’t care to return favors, and the don’t want those with good memories of who, what, when etc., around. If the e!itists just read some history they’d realize they and their families are not going to be exempted.
Well, so does Russia. In fact, you guys oversell their (Russia’s) capabilities to make us fearfool then you go ask for a bigger military budget.
We all should be very much afraid. We have incompetents and insane people with their thumbs on the nuclear button. I do not fear the Russian , but I fear the insane fools who cannot tell the difference between a man and a woman, among many other things. Go to http://www.nukerefuge.com and download their Nuclear Survival Manual. Trump has warned us we are on the brink of a nuclear war and if this miitary exercise is a prelude to invasion of Russia we’l l be in it next week.
Question: Do we, the US, have deployable hypersonic missiles?
The proxy war waged by the Obiden Junta on behalf of the military indiustrial compex ghouls is not working out so well as the Russians systematically destroy each and every vaunted, hugely overpriced weapon thrown against them Most of the equipment supplied has either been destroyed or rendered useless due a lack of proper training and maintenance or simply because they do not work as advertised. The Obiden Junta is quickly running out of Ulrainains, equipment and muntitions and the Russians will soon have a million battled hardened troops sitting on the Polish border ready and eager to go all the way to Berlin. What’s toi stop them? Our army is made up now mostly of low IQ, obese people who joined up for free drag shows, salute the LGBTQ+ flag, and free sex change operations, not the fight Russians. The Only thing left are nukes and the Obiden Junta is crazy enough to use them. I suggest you head over to http://www.nukerefuge.com and download their Nuclear War Survival Manual and be prepared.
