Third Australian province announces rollout of biometric digital identity; Bill introduced in U.S. Congress would do the same for Americans

Victoria, Australia, is set to become the third state in the land down-under to rollout digital drivers’ licenses stored on citizens’ smartphones.

Citizens of Victoria can expect to obtain a new digital ID by next year, though a six-month pilot program will be launched in July in the city of Ballarat.

The new ID will provide three options: display all of one’s credentials and a unique barcode that can be scanned by law enforcement; conceal the important data and only reveal your name and date of birth; or a third selection that displays only the user’s date of birth.

Each option displays a new QR code every 90 seconds as a precaution against hackers..

Government Services Minister Danny Pearson made a complete fool out of himself at a press conference last week announcing the news.

Like a clown selling snake oil at a carnival, Pearson said:

“This is just such a glorious day and, I can’t wait, I just can’t wait. I gotta say, you’re gonna love it. It’s just going to be woo! It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so exciting!”

Another citizen, clearly chosen for the propaganda show masquerading as a press conference, spoke about how she feels this will make her life so much easier, and convenient.

“It’s going to make life a whole lot easier,” she beamed, adding she and her friends are all “thrilled.”

Watch below how the local 9 News presents this as a wonderful, exciting advancement for the citizens of Victoria, who they hope will be gullible enough to swallow it whole.

Who would have ever thought that selling digital slavery would be so easy?

Oh boy, we get to be tagged and tracked with a digital QR Code! Yippee!

Oh and it’s not just more convenient. It’s “safer” too.

In an interview with the news station, Pearson claimed that this digital identifier is “much safer” than the physical, tangible IDs “that we know have had its issues in the past.”

I reported last month that a bill has been introduced in Congress that would create a digital ID for all Americans. As has been done in every other country that moves to digital IDs, the U.S. politicians who introduced the bill in the U.S. Senate, Senators Kyrsten Synema of Arizona and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, claim these digital tracking devices will make your life safer, more secure and more convenient.

Australia’s 9 News reported this digital ID is “not meant to replace the physical ones,” and if you believe that you really are dumb. Pearson himself, probably without realizing it, admitted that’s exactly what they’re meant to do, is replace the old physical IDs.

“We want Victorians to have the flexibility to leave their wallet or purse at home, have everything on their phone,” he said.

According to The Winepress News, New South Wales and South Australia have already had digital drivers’ licenses since 2019.

However, in March NSW officials announced a new all-in-one digital app that will totally replace physical documents, allowing for the storing of banking records, health records, etc., with access to the app requiring users to provide their faces to be scanned by facial recognition software.

As I reported in a seminal article last week, the globalists are moving things fast toward the Great Reset’s promise of an all-digital society where everything will be tagged and tracked, all human movement, all purchases both online and in stores, all vaccine injections and healthcare, everything. And the ultimate purpose of this is so government and corporations can track your carbon footprint and punish you for going beyond your allotted purchases of meat, fossil fuels like gasoline and natural gas, etc. Politicians will sell digital IDs and digital money as the answer to all of the problems currently plaguing the world, both real and manufactured, such as climate change, border security, election integrity and rising violent crime.

It never fails: Safety, security, convenience. Those are the three watch words used to make people clamor for their own enslavement.

