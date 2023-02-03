BREAKING NEWS: Chinese spy balloon likely gathering intel for EMP attack

The Washington Examiner is quoting sources within the intelligence community who say the Chinese balloon floating over America from west to east is likely on a mission to collect intel that would aid the Chinese in launching an EMP attack.
It could even be a dry run of sorts.
“High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key ‘delivery platform’ for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials,” the Examiner reports, adding:
Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are now far more sophisticated, can fly at up to 200,000 feet, evade detection, and can carry a small nuclear bomb that, if exploded in the atmosphere, would shut down the grid and wipe out electronics in a many-state-wide area.
The threat of balloon-launched electromagnetic pulse attacks was warned about by a congressional EMP commission and inside the military several years ago.
I have gone on the record over the last year and a half saying that a Chinese/Russian attack on America is on the shelf and being seriously considered.
The balloon is no longer over Montana. It is now over the middle of America. Of course our military leaders act as if they are paralyzed by fear and incompetence. See video below.
UPDATE ON BALLOON’S LOCATION: A Chinese balloon is approaching the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, located in the center of the United States, where B-2 strategic stealth bombers are based. –Associated Press
After the Russia-Ukraine war broke out one year ago and the West responded in all the wrong ways, I personally was convinced that the globalists have already decided to bring World War III into being. The Chinese and their traitorous allies within the Western governments, especially the U.S., E.U., Australia and Canada, are going to launch this war and there is nothing we can do to stop them. I believe it would likely start with an EMP attack. That’s why the below article in today’s Washington Examiner is huge breaking news. The writer cites the research of the late Peter Vincent Pry, who died in August 2022 and was the world’s pre-eminent authority on EMP attacks.
By Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets columnist
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials.
Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are now far more sophisticated, can fly at up to 200,000 feet, evade detection, and can carry a small nuclear bomb that, if exploded in the atmosphere, would shut down the grid and wipe out electronics in a many-state-wide area.
The threat of balloon-launched electromagnetic pulse attacks was warned about by a congressional EMP commission and inside the military several years ago. (This commission was chaired by Dr. Peter Pry).
In a 2015 report for the American Leadership & Policy Foundation, Air Force Maj. David Stuckenberg, one of the nation’s leading EMP experts, wrote extensively about the threat balloons carrying bombs pose to national security.
“Using a balloon as a WMD/WME platform could provide adversaries with a pallet of altitudes and payload options with which to maximize offensive effects against the U.S.,” he wrote in the report.
“A high altitude balloon could be designed, created, and launched in a matter of months. There is nothing to prevent several hundred pounds of weapons material from being delivered to altitude,” he added.
On Friday, he told Secrets, “China’s recent balloon flyover of the United States is clearly a provocative and aggressive act. It was most likely a type of dry run meant to send a strategic message to the USA. We must not take this for granted.”
Now in the private sector, Stuckenberg, a national security expert and scientist who led the Defense Department’s EMP Task Force and chairman of the American Leadership & Policy Foundation, pointed to Japan’s World War II “Project Fugo” that targeted the U.S. with balloon bombs as an example of the threat. “Not since WWII has North America faced a threat of this nature. Project FuGo in Japan used balloons to float bombs on the trade-winds across the Pacific to the U.S. and Canada,” he told Secrets.
EMP experts have warned that China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran have programs to hit the U.S. grid with electromagnetic pulse weapons that would cut the cord for a year or longer. A congressional report has warned that a blackout that long could result in millions of deaths.
Stuckenberg cited the research of the late Peter Pry, who headed a congressional commission on EMP and reported on the potential of a balloon-launched attack.
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and committed to providing news and analysis for such a time as this. We are not beholden to any corporate ads or sponsorships. You may send a contribution of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, Editor in Chief, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
9 thoughts on “BREAKING NEWS: Chinese spy balloon likely gathering intel for EMP attack”
John Kerry investigated for his private meetings with CCP. Gee, what a surprise!
https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/huge-house-oversight-investigating-john-kerry-for-his-private-meetings-with-communist-china-on-deals-that-undermined-us-economy/?inf_contact_key=af38a5bd70b4b9ebfc83d7c86296b9ee680f8914173f9191b1c0223e68310bb1
LikeLike
Thanks Leo for informing us more on this China balloon and the downloadable MP4 video. (I used to be a hot-air balloonist)
The threat of an EMP & power-outages would really be bad and kill a lot of people! Citizens without electricity and furnaces (even if we still have gas) need electricity for the fans, blowers. Refrigerators with food in them won’t last too long. People in hospitals on life support and on oxygen ..etc.. Then communication will be down, computers, etc. Grocery stores would be chaotic and people fighting over food, Martial Law would be declared! Thankfully we have several good battery operated radios. We have plenty of flashlights and solar lights.
Also several Coleman grills with propane. Sleeping bags too. I can’t afford any generators.
Biden and his bunch & The Pentagon will not shoot this balloon down, (NO, because Biden & his gang are probably in on it)
They all have their bunkers ready!
I have One like-minded Neighbor to keep in touch with, he’s an outdoor-Survivalist ‘sort of guy’ He’s concerned about WW3 and Russia.
Prepare the best you can and pray, that’s all I know to do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe. Looks like a false flag to me and could very well be a weather balloon blown off course (do balloons have steering mechanisms like an airplane?). Check out today’s jet stream going over the US—the stream comes down from Montana, sweeps through northern Missouri and is going southeast.https://www.eldoradoweather.com/current/currentusjetstream.html
I don’t think the Chinese are this blatantly stupid to send over a spy device that’s as big as 3 soccer fields and easily seen. As for the panic our military seems to be in over this (too bad our jets weren’t scrambled during 9/11), what sleight of hand is really going on that is likely using this as a distraction? Should I trust a government that lied to us about Covid and its vaccines, which lied to us about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction, which has lied to us about Vietnam and so much else, and continues to lie to us about nearly everything under the sun. Why get stampeded by this? Let’s not over-react as we so often do and get led gung-ho into yet another costly and useless conflict. Be calm and wait and see what’s really going on.
And think a moment—does China really need a spy balloon to surveil us?? They have satellites which can take as detailed pictures as ours. They have Eric Swalwell on a Congressional Intelligence committee who sleeps with a Chinese spy. Clinton gave away military industrial secrets to them in the 90s. Who else do they have as agents working in our government? Just asking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do agree with you on that; however, he would have been tougher on China and Russia too.
LikeLike
Didn’t Klaus say that covid would be a “mild disturbance” compared to the civil and social disasters from a major cyber attack? And what better pretense to get us into a war?
A simple, traditional cyber attack (non-EMP) would be harder to identify the enemy, like the borderless “terrorism” we’ve been fighting for a while. Already setting it up, and it seems strange that China would be picking this fight at a time when they also seemed poised to take Taiwan.
More going on here than meets the eye. When ALL the media is showcasing this event, something’s going down. Soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama gave the Chinese a nice tour of the electric grid.
What has changed that causes them to keep looking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Well, at least Trump is no longer our President”…….I can hear the liberals say.
LikeLike
I still do not want that big pharma whore to be president again. There is NOTHING that can make me want him back. Trump is no more a savior than Biden. After his handling of covid and subsequent arc as a pharma shill for the most devastating medical experiment in world history, and the deaths of several friends and family members as a result of his policies, I want him nowhere near the seat that he will end up selling to the highest bidder. Guy never met a dollar he didn’t like. Maybe we should all remember that. You don’t drain the swamp by putting in yet another swamp creature.
LikeLiked by 3 people