BREAKING NEWS: Chinese spy balloon likely gathering intel for EMP attack

The Washington Examiner is quoting sources within the intelligence community who say the Chinese balloon floating over America from west to east is likely on a mission to collect intel that would aid the Chinese in launching an EMP attack.

It could even be a dry run of sorts.

“High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key ‘delivery platform’ for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials,” the Examiner reports, adding:

Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are now far more sophisticated, can fly at up to 200,000 feet, evade detection, and can carry a small nuclear bomb that, if exploded in the atmosphere, would shut down the grid and wipe out electronics in a many-state-wide area. The threat of balloon-launched electromagnetic pulse attacks was warned about by a congressional EMP commission and inside the military several years ago.

I have gone on the record over the last year and a half saying that a Chinese/Russian attack on America is on the shelf and being seriously considered.

The balloon is no longer over Montana. It is now over the middle of America. Of course our military leaders act as if they are paralyzed by fear and incompetence. See video below.

UPDATE ON BALLOON’S LOCATION: A Chinese balloon is approaching the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, located in the center of the United States, where B-2 strategic stealth bombers are based. –Associated Press

After the Russia-Ukraine war broke out one year ago and the West responded in all the wrong ways, I personally was convinced that the globalists have already decided to bring World War III into being. The Chinese and their traitorous allies within the Western governments, especially the U.S., E.U., Australia and Canada, are going to launch this war and there is nothing we can do to stop them. I believe it would likely start with an EMP attack. That’s why the below article in today’s Washington Examiner is huge breaking news. The writer cites the research of the late Peter Vincent Pry, who died in August 2022 and was the world’s pre-eminent authority on EMP attacks.

By Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets columnist

In a 2015 report for the American Leadership & Policy Foundation, Air Force Maj. David Stuckenberg, one of the nation’s leading EMP experts, wrote extensively about the threat balloons carrying bombs pose to national security.

“Using a balloon as a WMD/WME platform could provide adversaries with a pallet of altitudes and payload options with which to maximize offensive effects against the U.S.,” he wrote in the report.

“A high altitude balloon could be designed, created, and launched in a matter of months. There is nothing to prevent several hundred pounds of weapons material from being delivered to altitude,” he added.

On Friday, he told Secrets, “China’s recent balloon flyover of the United States is clearly a provocative and aggressive act. It was most likely a type of dry run meant to send a strategic message to the USA. We must not take this for granted.”

Now in the private sector, Stuckenberg, a national security expert and scientist who led the Defense Department’s EMP Task Force and chairman of the American Leadership & Policy Foundation, pointed to Japan’s World War II “Project Fugo” that targeted the U.S. with balloon bombs as an example of the threat. “Not since WWII has North America faced a threat of this nature. Project FuGo in Japan used balloons to float bombs on the trade-winds across the Pacific to the U.S. and Canada,” he told Secrets.

EMP experts have warned that China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran have programs to hit the U.S. grid with electromagnetic pulse weapons that would cut the cord for a year or longer. A congressional report has warned that a blackout that long could result in millions of deaths.

Stuckenberg cited the research of the late Peter Pry, who headed a congressional commission on EMP and reported on the potential of a balloon-launched attack.

