Who’s really running Biden White House? Patrick Wood has the answer: Clue — it’s the same folks who’ve been pretty much running every administration since 1976

The Trilateral Commission is the gatekeeper of the modern technocracy movement, and technocracy is ground zero for the global totalitarian (beast) system. This organization was co-founded 50 years ago by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski. Trilateralists are the ones today who are pushing the war on carbon, the war on food and the coming world war between Russia-China and U.S.-NATO. Their overall agenda represents a war on humanity and, as such, receives inspiration from the very depths of hell.
Since the Carter Administration in the 1970s, members of the Trilateral Commission have dominated every president since, both Democrat and Republican, to establish their self-proclaimed goal of a New International Economic Order. For all who think the Commission is over-the-hill, you need to get a grip on what is actually happening.
Here are the top 10 Trilaterals controlling Biden. (Trilateral Commission current or former members are in bold type.)
Joe Biden is surrounded by TEN current and former members of the Trilateral Commission. They have become like a personal guard and policy controllers for virtually everything that Biden has pursued since his inauguration. Since the Trilateral Commission membership is global – only one third are Americans – these 10 interlopers collectively represent the interests of the global hegemony that is trying to destroy America.
First, foreign policy is locked down by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Then there is Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The NSA is the gatekeeper of what reaches the president’s attention. During the Carter administration, Trilateral co-founder Zbigniew Brzezinski was the NSA.
Three of the most important ambassadorships are occupied by Trilaterals:
- Mark Brzezinski, U.S. Ambassador to Poland.
- Nicholas Burns, U.S. Ambassador to China (who also served in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations).
- Ken Juster, U.S. Ambassador to India (who by the way also served in the Trump administration as deputy assistant to the president for International Economic Affairs).
China and India are the two most influential powerhouses of Technocracy in the world. And yes, Mark Brzezinski is the brother of MSNBC broadcaster Mika Brzezinski and son of the late Zbigniew Brzezinski. Are you surprised that Poland is currently in talks with the US about hosting nuclear weapons? Who do you suppose came up with that idea? The Brzezinski family was originally from Poland, so they have a deep history there (the Poles and Russians have a deep-seated hatred for each other going back centuries).
Domestic policy?
- Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, is the dominant force who creates and oversees Biden’s domestic policy. Remember “Benghazi Sue”? She was President Obama’s National Security Advisor when the disastrous attack on Benghazi occurred in 2012 – then she infamously claimed the attack was over some totally idiotic video released in California.
Monetary policy?
- How about the vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Lael Brainard, If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell seems a little confused and bewildered at times, she is right there as his right-hand policy-maker.
- David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, is there to coordinate global monetary policy.
Environmental policy?
- John Podesta has recently been appointed senior advisor to the president for Green Energy Innovation and Implementation. This means he is in charge of spending the $370 billion on green programs that was authorized by Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Podesta was the original architect of environmental policy while serving in the Clinton administration. He also served as Hilary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager.
To recap: foreign policy, domestic policy, environmental policy, and monetary policy are all dominated by current or former members of the Trilateral Commission. Cognitively challenged Joe Biden is nothing more that the home-boy puppet of this globalist cartel.
It’s time to stop seeing only what you think you know and start knowing what you can clearly see.
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. Please consider a donation of any size so we can keep bringing you the real news behind the news you hear from the mockingbird corporate media. Donations may be sent c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
16 thoughts on “Who’s really running Biden White House? Patrick Wood has the answer: Clue — it’s the same folks who’ve been pretty much running every administration since 1976”
That quote on top is sooooo true! I noticed that for a long time, but I recall around the year 2000 and the few years that followed that there was a huge dumbing down of society from every avenue. It all became about celebrity news, sports, assinine music full of dissonance, trivial pursuits, superficiality, outward glamour and appearances, and every form of vainglory! I was in college, taking every subject like math, logic and philosophy, art, and listening to classical music and doing IQ puzzles and that sort of thing while society around me was losing IQ points every time they exhaled. Well the operation is obviously complete as I look around me at nothing but zombies marching to the beat. Latest beat happened to be the needles. Next beat may be the beast.
Anyway, that last quote is spot on, and in the right way!
Now as far was voting and elections go, it’s a sunk ship. I know the strings are pulled from behind the curtain and they put their puppet of choice in for that round to serve their purposes. Yes, even if it’s a ‘conservative,’ just to create a straw man people can love to hate, that sort of thing. I do get such a kick out of it when people act like all the future of the world is hanging on the next ‘mid term election cycle’! And oh, the pillsbury dough boy is shooting rockets into the air again to thwart the next mid term elections, so that the world will be messed up instead of good, as if it all revolved around those totally orchestrated outcomes and these events like WW3 were just to mess them up when they have no bearing on them at all as they are already staged and the outcome set. Nevermind about the actual spiritual warfare going on all around us….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant. Get some rope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More like the WH has been run by the same folks who pulled off the coup d’etat on November 22 1963. There’s a reason why the most important records on that event have remained locked up since that day. (I remember that day the government said these records and the autopsy pictures were going to locked up for 30 years “to spare the family”. Well, it’s been 59 years…).
I’m sure every president since then has viewed the Zapruder home film and drew the right conclusions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, so, I have an honest question. Does it really do any good to vote anymore, at least in the general? You have Trump, a republican, who brought on board Fauci and Birx, and who now whores himself out to big pharma. His policies contributed to the death of my mother in law.
Biden is the worst president in American history, so one would figure most any republican would do better, but how much can, say, even a Desantis do if he runs and is elected? At this point, besides doing our “civic duty,” does it matter? And if so, how? Or is it all just a dog and pony show?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s good to know that you know about the Trilateral Commission too. I learned about this nefarious organization, and performed my first research on it in 1987, adding to the literature for a Ph.D. professor in an independent study for which she gave me an A and told me that she passed my references onto another student. A modified article of that research is at http://www.truedemocracy.net/w01/3.html
Then, I did further research on it and uncovered an unpublished dissertation on its effect on the banking industry in which the Bilderberg Group was mentioned as well. Its author successfully defended his dissertation to earn his Ph.D. at the University of Kentucky. He gave me written permission to publish his dissertation as a book. Alas, I never could afford to do that, but keep the unpublished dissertation wherever I live.
I refer to it at http://www.truedemocracy.net/about_us.htm
I agree with you that Jimmy Carter was brought into the Trilateral Commission in order to oversee the overthrow of our ally, the Shah of Iran, and I wrote and published The Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Victim of His Times ISBN: 978-0-972578-3-4 which I self distribute; ships worldwide. See https://owg.livejournal.com for comments by a few who have read it followed thereafter by ordering information.
Peace,
Arlene Johnson
Publisher/Author
LikeLike
I love and appreciate ALL of the work that is done on both this site and a lot of other independent writers but the truth of the matter (sad truth, I believe) is that I’m not certain there is one thing that the average citizens can do to upend this evil short of divine intervention and I have no idea how that would look. We can write about it until out hands hurt, talk about it until we’re blue in the face but it doesn’t appear that there is anyone in any position of power who is of the mind to want to stem this tide. The rote runs that deeply aside from the fact that a great portion of America is so self absorbed in their own self absorption that they cannot even see this evil. The country is seemingly irreparably divided on far too many issues which makes it much more vulnerable to this wickedness. They evil goons know how to go about their deeds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reposted at vineyardpress.news.
Great update. The cancer is spread far and wide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The list of names in this article don’t even include the members of that untouchable group in the Senior Executive Service (SES).
What could possibly go wrong?
Another great article, Leo!
LikeLike
Thanks Leo! There’s also The 300 Club and Knights of The Round Table and the 12-Illuminati Families and many more. The public still believes the President Of The United States IS the Highest you can get!….”yeah Right!’….That Zbigniew Brzezinski is a scary kinda Creep, and there’s Kissinger too. Obama must have been quoting Zbighoul BreezeStinky once as he giving a speech somewhere said “Americans Can’t Think for Themselves!…They Need Those to Make Decisions for them”…..something like that….. Obama has a hand in pulling Biden’s strings too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, the powers that be certainly have a chokehold on the US and most of the Western nations, and many people think there’s no reason to vote in ’22 or ’24 or ever again. But though I’m not a Trump Guy (anymore), his SCOTUS appointments did work to shred Roe’s & Doe’s gross misinterps. of the Constitution. (Who expected that to ever happen, or that he’d win in 2016?)
Trump became Pres. because of people voting (and the Electoral College).
‘Course, if Repubs. ever win another nat. election, it’ll be with sharp eyes watching the vote counting. Failing in that, we’ll see the Communist Rule applied (again): “It’s not who wins the election, it’s who counts the votes.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hubby and I quit voting for good sometime ago when we realized politicians are puppets of globalists ongoing. America is off the rails (permanently derailed) and the economy is ruined and nothing will get fixed. The quote is 100% true, very few can reason and think for themselves, trusting only in corp gov. news (TV and radio incl npr. ) those tuned in can watch a corp news and know (like natural disasters) what to get info from.
LikeLike
” “It’s not who wins the election, it’s who counts the votes.”
Stalin, was it who made that statement?
LikeLike
What an in-depth, informative text on the origins (depths of hell) of the Trilateral Commission, Technocrats, et al, the evil cabal that is destroying America, and the world – thank you so much for this expose!. As Jesus once said, there is much evil in the hearts of man. Yet those who follow Jesus, have much good in their hearts. It seems that we need a class action lawsuit before the US Supreme Court, as well as State Supreme Courts, to expose and denounce this global mafia-like cartel cabal takeover.
This is our country and we must take action to unseat these self-appointed, power hungry, narcissistic assassins – morally, spiritually, physically. Notice that not one of the names in bold type are elected officials.
Thank you for bringing forth this history. Now we need an action battle plan before time runs out. Any ideas on how to formulate such a plan? Are all the governors bought and paid for, and attorneys general, or can we pull enough of the Red states together to take such action? We must be bold and put on the armor of God so we can be victorious for our children and future generations. We have a duty we must honor for our country. West Point motto: “Duty, Honor, Country” with God being First and In Charge. Let us courageously charge forward to victory. We thank God for patriots like Leo Hohmann and Patrick Wood. We have a patriotic responsibility to stand with them.
LikeLike
Leo – Do we really ‘vote’ and then reform our way out of this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Globalists are now in control of this gov. down to state and local, (other first world countries incl.) if they put a monkey in office, it would be no different than voting for sold out politicians taking office. America is ruined, recent treaties have been signed (climate change, etc). An article I read: ones in middle age will have to keep working just to live, with inflation
ongoing, saving for retirement will be impossible for majority. They will never prosper. Those in the trades (electrical, plumbing, repair/mechanic) or physical workers may later end up disabled and can’t work because of health issues end up on welfare.. This country is unfixable now under agenda 2030 thus we must realize because most didn’t speak out and expose corruption and evil over time https://www.wnd.com/2022/10/eric-metaxas-silence-american-church-echoes-1930s-nazi-germany/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=wnd-breaking&utm_campaign=brea
LikeLike