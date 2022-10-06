Who’s really running Biden White House? Patrick Wood has the answer: Clue — it’s the same folks who’ve been pretty much running every administration since 1976

The Trilateral Commission is the gatekeeper of the modern technocracy movement, and technocracy is ground zero for the global totalitarian (beast) system. This organization was co-founded 50 years ago by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski. Trilateralists are the ones today who are pushing the war on carbon, the war on food and the coming world war between Russia-China and U.S.-NATO. Their overall agenda represents a war on humanity and, as such, receives inspiration from the very depths of hell.

By Patrick Wood

Since the Carter Administration in the 1970s, members of the Trilateral Commission have dominated every president since, both Democrat and Republican, to establish their self-proclaimed goal of a New International Economic Order. For all who think the Commission is over-the-hill, you need to get a grip on what is actually happening.

Here are the top 10 Trilaterals controlling Biden. (Trilateral Commission current or former members are in bold type.)

Joe Biden is surrounded by TEN current and former members of the Trilateral Commission. They have become like a personal guard and policy controllers for virtually everything that Biden has pursued since his inauguration. Since the Trilateral Commission membership is global – only one third are Americans – these 10 interlopers collectively represent the interests of the global hegemony that is trying to destroy America.

First, foreign policy is locked down by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Then there is Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The NSA is the gatekeeper of what reaches the president’s attention. During the Carter administration, Trilateral co-founder Zbigniew Brzezinski was the NSA.

Three of the most important ambassadorships are occupied by Trilaterals:

Mark Brzezinski, U.S. Ambassador to Poland.

Nicholas Burns, U.S. Ambassador to China (who also served in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations).

Ken Juster, U.S. Ambassador to India (who by the way also served in the Trump administration as deputy assistant to the president for International Economic Affairs).

China and India are the two most influential powerhouses of Technocracy in the world. And yes, Mark Brzezinski is the brother of MSNBC broadcaster Mika Brzezinski and son of the late Zbigniew Brzezinski. Are you surprised that Poland is currently in talks with the US about hosting nuclear weapons? Who do you suppose came up with that idea? The Brzezinski family was originally from Poland, so they have a deep history there (the Poles and Russians have a deep-seated hatred for each other going back centuries).

Domestic policy?

Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, is the dominant force who creates and oversees Biden’s domestic policy. Remember “Benghazi Sue”? She was President Obama’s National Security Advisor when the disastrous attack on Benghazi occurred in 2012 – then she infamously claimed the attack was over some totally idiotic video released in California.

Monetary policy?

How about the vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Lael Brainard, If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell seems a little confused and bewildered at times, she is right there as his right-hand policy-maker.

David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, is there to coordinate global monetary policy.

Environmental policy?

John Podesta has recently been appointed senior advisor to the president for Green Energy Innovation and Implementation. This means he is in charge of spending the $370 billion on green programs that was authorized by Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Podesta was the original architect of environmental policy while serving in the Clinton administration. He also served as Hilary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager.

To recap: foreign policy, domestic policy, environmental policy, and monetary policy are all dominated by current or former members of the Trilateral Commission. Cognitively challenged Joe Biden is nothing more that the home-boy puppet of this globalist cartel.

It’s time to stop seeing only what you think you know and start knowing what you can clearly see.

