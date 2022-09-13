Biden signs executive order designed to unleash transhumanist hell on America and the world

If anyone needed proof that the powers pushing the levers behind the mindless moron who sits in the Oval Office are fully on board with the World Economic Forum/United Nations agenda of biomedical tyranny and transhumanism, look no further than the executive order that Joe Biden signed on Monday, September 12.
By quietly getting Biden’s signature on this document, his handlers may have given us the most ominous sign yet that we stand on the threshold of a technocratic one-world beast system. Prepare to make your stand because it’s about to get much more intense.
This document’s Orwellian title, Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy, will assure that its significance will fly right over the heads of 99 percent of the media, even the conservative media.
They will read it and yawn. I plead with everyone reading this article to please not make that same mistake.
Because of the arcane scientific language in which this document is written, even most of those who take the time to read and study it (I assure you Biden did not) will not fully grasp what is being ordered by the White House.
That’s where we strive to help.
Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical-device industries, helps us decipher what’s going on in this executive order.
Kingston stated in a Twitter post:
“Let me read between the lines for America. Biden’s Sept. 12, 2022, executive order declares that Americans must surrender all human rights that stand in the way of transhumanism. Clinical trial safety standards and informed consent will be eradicated as they stand in the way of universally unleashing gene-editing technologies needed to merge humans with A.I. In order to achieve the societal goals of the New World Order, crimes against humanity are not only legal, but mandatory.”
Here is one of the most disturbing excerpts from Biden’s executive order:
“We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers…including through computing tools and artificial intelligence…“
Patrick Wood, an economist and author of several books on technocracy, has been following the transhumanist and global technocracy movements for four decades. He told me that Kingston is not overstating the issue.
He said this E.O. is proof that the executive branch is now owned lock, stock and barrel by the biomedical/pharmaceutical industry. It will be Katy bar the door from here on out.
“The transhumanists within Big Pharma have completely taken over government policy and taxpayer funds to promote their own anti-human agenda of hacking the software of life,” Wood told me. “It also clearly demonstrates who has the power, and who sets the policies in America.”
The mRNA injections that have already gone into the bodies of at least 70 percent of adults in the U.S. (and a smaller percentage of its children) mark the “gateway to transhumanism.” We have been told this by Kingston as well as by the late Dr. Zev Zelenko and Dr. Robert Malone, a co-inventor of the mRNA platform.
LeoHohmann.com was one of the first sites to blow the whistle on Moderna’s former chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, who told the world straight up in December 2017 that “We have hacked the software of life,” and that this mRNA gene-editing biotechnology would be incorporated into vaccines to treat and prevent all manner of illnesses. We’ve seen how well they work, with millions getting sick and tens of thousands dying after getting two or more doses of the Covid injections offered up by Moderna and Pfizer. With the FDA and CDC now totally on board, this mRNA technology is being included in scores of other vaccines, including flu shots.
The September 12 executive order was no doubt put in place as back up for the continued experimentation on the human population, and I expect the vaccine industry will exploit it to the max. Soon we will see the return of vax mandates, this time more ferociously policed and enforced than before.
This E.O. may also have been timed at least partly in anticipation of the new pandemic treaty that the Biden administration is hoping to get passed through the United Nations World Health Organization next year. This treaty will transfer sovereignty over matters of “health emergencies” from the national level to the WHO.
Wood said the E.O.’s intended consequences is to push the frontier of genetic modification of all living things and especially humans. He believes this will ultimately spark the biggest public backlash in modern history.
“Biden pledges not only funding but an all-of-government transformation to support this anti-human scheme from top to bottom,” Wood writes. “It also automatically blocks any agency or department from dissent.”
Below are just a few of the highlights quoted directly from the document:
- The term “biotechnology” means technology that applies to or is enabled by life sciences innovation or product development.
- The term “biomanufacturing” means the use of biological systems to develop products, tools, and processes at commercial scale.
- The term “bioeconomy” means economic activity derived from the life sciences, particularly in the areas of biotechnology and biomanufacturing, and includes industries, products, services, and the workforce.
- The term “biological data” means the information, including associated descriptors, derived from the structure, function, or process of a biological system(s) that is measured, collected, or aggregated for analysis.
- The term “key R&D areas” includes fundamental R&D of emerging biotechnologies, including engineering biology; predictive engineering of complex biological systems, including the designing, building, testing, and modeling of entire living cells, cell components, or cellular systems; quantitative and theory-driven multi-disciplinary research to maximize convergence with other enabling technologies; and regulatory science, including the development of new information, criteria, tools, models, and approaches to inform and assist regulatory decision-making. These R&D priorities should be coupled with advances in predictive modeling, data analytics, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, high-performance and other advanced computing systems, metrology and data-driven standards, and other non-life science enabling technologies.
- The term “life sciences” means all sciences that study or use living organisms, viruses, or their products, including all disciplines of biology and all applications of the biological sciences (including biotechnology, genomics, proteomics, bioinformatics, and pharmaceutical and biomedical research and techniques), but excluding scientific studies associated with radioactive materials or toxic chemicals that are not of biological origin or synthetic analogues of toxins.
What this means is that human beings will be data mined for their most personal possession, their DNA and genomic properties, and the government will offer no protection.
It will actually be encouraged and seen as a green light for biomedical practitioners worldwide. It is the goal of the technocratic proprietors of Agenda 2030 to catalogue, map out, and monitor every living thing on earth.
This was spelled out in the early 2000s by the late researcher Rosa Koire and put into book form in 2011 with “Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21.” Koire was a Democrat, but she understood that the takedown of America and indeed every nation of the formerly free world, would not be accomplished by the left or the right but by supranational globalists with an allegiance to no particular nation. In fact, these globalists detest the nation-state model that has dominated the world for thousands of years. Their goal is “global governance” and they say it out loud in their own documents.
Have no fear.
Do not be intimidated.
Truth will not be defeated.
Humanity will prevail against these anti-human eugenicist monsters because we have living souls and are created in the image of a Holy God with individual free wills.
Because of that, we humans are capable of having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and the one and only triune God of the Bible. Those who take the bait of the globalists and submit to the world system will in essence be handing over their humanity in exchange for empty promises of safety and security. They will become transhumans, thus foregoing, at some point, their ability to connect with God. That’s a very big step and a decision that will face every human being sooner or later as this technology ramps up. Your very soul will depend on the choice you make. Will you follow God or will you follow man?
Above all, this is a spiritual battle.
We must continue to expose the sinister transhumanist agenda that these globalist predators did their best to keep hidden within a scientific vernacular that they know will wow and mystify the average person. We have decoded it for you in this article from two of the best Christian experts on the topic available in the world today – Karen Kingston and Patrick Wood.
Share this article far and wide.
51 thoughts on “Biden signs executive order designed to unleash transhumanist hell on America and the world”
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
Reblogged this on Heeearing With Heart and commented:
“… Below are just a few of the highlights quoted directly from the document: [ … ] What this means is that human beings will be data mined for their most personal possession, their DNA and genomic properties, and the government will offer no protection. [ … ] It is the goal of the technocratic proprietors of Agenda 2030 to catalogue, map out, and monitor every living thing on earth. [ … ] we have living souls and are created in the image of a Holy God with individual free wills. [ … ] Those who take the bait of the globalists and submit to the world system will in essence be handing over their humanity in exchange for empty promises of safety and security. [ … ] Above all, this is a spiritual battle… “ — Leo Hohmann
Psalms 56:4 KJV
“In God I will praise his word,
in God I have put my trust;
I will not fear what flesh can do unto me.”
Romans 14:12 KJV
“So then every one of us shall
give account of himself to God.”
Psalms 11:4-7 KJV
4 The LORD is in his holy temple,
the LORD’S throne is in heaven:
his eyes behold, his eyelids try, the children of men.
5 The LORD trieth the righteous: but the wicked
and him that loveth violence his soul hateth.
6 Upon the wicked he shall rain snares,
fire and brimstone, and an horrible tempest:
this shall be the portion of their cup.
7 For the righteous LORD loveth righteousness;
his countenance doth behold the upright.
One more story from my experience in life that gave me a foretaste of how to stand up boldly in the area of medicine. It might help someone.
Over six years ago I finally was able to go to the doctor after a long absence from such access. As it turned out, I had some really high blood pressure. I felt fine. I was the poster child for calm, peaceful, and happy people. The medical staff around me were the ones having heart attacks over my blood pressure. Well the doctor wanted to prescribe medication. I try to do things the natural way as much as possible, and my life was stressful. I was not a fan of medicine and avoided it if at all possible. Well I agreed to try it. So I tried one type, it brought my BP down but left me groggy and out of it. I told them this one was not working for me and why. So they tried another one. Same thing happened. I told them that if they are all like this, I cannot take them. It would impede my driving ability among other things. So we sort of went around the rink on that one. Their stance was that I could get a heart attack, a stroke, I could die or become incapacitated during driving and take other lives including my own. Or I could end up in a nursing home paralyzed and the State would end up paying for the care. These were all truly good points. Well they did end up finding a med that worked and did not make me groggy so that problem was solved.
But the dilemma was not. What if they hadn’t found such a med? The obvious philosophical arguments centered around such as: bodily autonomy, personal rights, responsibilities to society, well being of the community as a whole, my personal freedoms, my separation as an autonomous being versus the cohesive oneness of society, the greater good, individualism and independence versus the collective good and interdependence, consent of the individual, personal boundaries, ingestion of a substance into my body, just to name a few.
I had sorted out such matters and determined that without the individual rights, value, and freedoms, society is lost since the whole is made up of the parts, society is made up of individuals collectively. If we don’t respect the rights of one, we don’t respect the rights of all. I had not faced this in that arena until then, but came to the same conclusion. If they did not find a med that worked for me, I would not take any. It is my body. And anyone can die at any time anyway. And a little ditty they always forget, faith in God. He does not need us to compromise in order to prevail or to come to our aid! Many are trapped in a false dichotomy because they look only left and right, but forget to look up! God can help so that we are not left with a choice between ‘the lesser of two evils’!
Hope that helps!
According to the Bible not all of us will die. But I’m sure I will very soon–even without direct violence–because I have malabsorption issues that mess up my ability to process micronutrients. I need monthly B12 shots and iron infusions once or twice a year.
Yeah, I know, and then there’s that.
There is also ‘soft’ and ‘hard’ martyrdom, like you mentioned.
So long as the destination is heaven!
Have you tried an ionaphore to help with the uptake? Querciten is one that I take. two others are HQC and Ivermectin.mila3
mila3 (gene)
Thank you for the advice, Mila. But as bleak as things are, why bother about my health?
LikeLike
I am reading an excellent book by Erwin Lutzer, titled God’s Devil. The Incredible Story of How Satan’s Rebellion Serves God’s Purposes. I am only half way through the book but it has been a great reminder to me of God’s sovereign power and ultimate victory in the battle that has been raging since Adam and Eve. Satan’s “victories” are not always what they appear to be.
A philosophical dilemma arises during this Orwellian Digital Age for the virgins in Christ’s holy Bride that centers around: bodily autonomy, personal rights, responsibilities to the Marxist Beast’s Socialistically secured society, well being of Socialism’s Secured community as a whole, my personal freedoms, my separation as an autonomous carnal-minded being versus the cohesive oneness of society, the greater good, Democracy’s individualism and independence versus Socialism’s collective good and interdependence, consent of the individual, personal boundaries, ingestion of Medicare’s transhuman substance into the corporate body of Christ’s holy Bride, just to name a few.
Without Freemasonry’s individual rights, values, and freedoms, Democracy’s socially-secured melting-pot is lost since the whole is made up of the digitally-marked (SS#) parts, society is made up of individuals collectively, and the Devil’s degenerate children of darkness must assimilate together with God’s regenerated children of light (i.e. noxious tares united with fruitful wheat, ravenous wolves in sheep’s clothing mixing with autonomous self-willed goats and dependent self-less sheep, the Masonic Angel of Light’s socialistically secured foolish virgins fellowshipping with Jesus Christ’s eternally secured and sanctified wise virgins).
A few flashbacks from the past month…. the Opening Ceremony in Birmingham, England featured a woman riding a beast and people worshipping the beast. Symbolism straight out of Revelation. Prince Charles presided over the whole thing, smiling. Less than a month later the baton has been passed on to him, a key speaker at the World Economic Forum. Now he is King Charles. Many have said, and I could smell it coming too, that this is going to usher in a new level of tyranny upon the world.
Many including myself have had a bad feeling about 2022, and now about September, namely towards the end of the month from the time of the Feast of Trumpets on. So many things are culminating at that time.
When the ominous overture rises and the smoke clears, we will see a new tyranny as the world has never seen before. A new hitler will take the stage, with new flags in the background and a new target for sacrifice. The grand finale opera is upon the world stage. The final chapter of human history is about to unfold just as the Bible foretold.
We know there will be a global tyranny because the Bible says it, Rev. 13. We cannot avoid it by might or wishful thinking. But can we have victory, and if so, how?
We will also be persecuted and martyred in that system.
“Then I heard a voice from heaven saying to me, “Write: ‘Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ” “Yes,” says the Spirit, “that they may rest from their labors, and their works follow them.” Rev. 14; 13
Rev. 12; 11: “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they did not love their lives to the death.”
Christians have been martyred and persecuted throughout church history so this is nothing new and no one can assume that the ‘rapture’ is an escape from what Jesus said we were called to suffer. Philippians 1-4.
In Daniel 7 we see that the antichrist makes war with the saints and ‘overcomes’ them:
“I was watching; and the same horn was making war against the saints, and prevailing against them, until the Ancient of Days came, and a judgment was made in favor of the saints of the Most High, and the time came for the saints to possess the kingdom.
“Thus he said:
‘The fourth beast shall be
A fourth kingdom on earth,
Which shall be different from all other kingdoms,
And shall devour the whole earth,
Trample it and break it in pieces.
The ten horns are ten kings
Who shall arise from this kingdom.
And another shall rise after them;
He shall be different from the first ones,
And shall subdue three kings.
He shall speak pompous words against the Most High,
Shall persecute the saints of the Most High,
And shall intend to change times and law.
Then the saints shall be given into his hand
For a time and times and half a time.
Verses 21-25. Moving on it states how we inherit the kingdom and rule and have victory. That bit about times in the last line is the last three and a half years, the second half of the seven year tribulation period before Jesus comes back.
Note that the AC will prevail against us, the saints, during this time. We cannot sidestep that, it is prophecy.
So there are two things we can take note of.
1. The saints overcome the beast and his system.
2. The saints are overcome by the beast and his system.
But huh? Most will ask…. doesn’t that contradict?
No.
They intersect in the same act.
The beast (AC) persecutes us and has us martyred, and in so doing he ‘overcomes’ us. But we are overcomers by what? By…. “by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they did not love their lives to the death.” We overcome the beast by our salvation and testimony, and that we are willing to lay our lives down for Jesus. We are willing to be martyred for our faith. We overcome the devil by what it took all along; dying to self, picking up our cross, and following Jesus. Counting the cost of being a disciple, losing the whole world for the Gospel and His Namesake, surrendering fully to God and His will (not my will, but Yours be done), and laying our lives down on the altar for God as His faithful martyrs and sacrificing all this world has to offer us.
With Jesus it was no different, (other than He is fulfilling more and is God, etc.), the devil thought he had ‘won’ after the crucifixion, but by the crucifixion is exactly how the devil was defeated. It intersected in the same event and act.
It is no different in our lives following Jesus whether we die as actual martyrs or not. We must be willing to die for Him. If we cannot live for Him, neither can we die for Him and vice versa.
Jesus rose from the dead having defeated sin and death, the only one capable of this as the sinless Lamb of God, was crowned the Victor and will reign over the kingdom in glory. He returns as the Lion and defeats His enemies at His return.
We receive martyr’s crowns and reign with Him in glory in His kingdom. We follow Him as overcomers.
So as for the beast system, I will not comply.
But others who say this must realize what that entails, and be willing to make the sacrifices that follow. There will be a fork in the road ahead.
Are you ready and willing to give up everything in this world? Including your life? Have you counted the cost? During the time before hitler, most had not and got entangled in the snare. They were already entangled with the affairs of this world and all its comforts and pleasures. Our livelihood and all that it brings us must be laid upon the altar. It should have been that way all along. Those who live for the flesh and not after the Spirit all along will have a much harder time now disciplining themselves as a disciple in order to be strong enough to make the right decisions in the days ahead. We all will be called to sacrifice. The question only remains; to whom will the sacrifice be made? To God, or to the devil? You cannot serve both God and money. What will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul? Sound familiar?
Many ‘survived’ hitler’s tyranny and avoided the camps. But he overcame them as they complied with his tyranny, and they were accomplices in the Holocaust and this is the broad road that leads to destruction. They were weak. They had no moral compass, no backbone to stand up to evil rearing its ugly head. They had too many things they did not want to lose that they valued more. Doing the right thing did not matter to them, nor did preserving their souls.
Moral of the story: Don’t be that guy!
Prepare now to muster up the resolve to resist, dissent, and withstand. Time is just about up. Turn to the Lord and pray.
VERY strong testimony. Like 16 Carmelite nuns who went to the guillotine amidst the Reign of Terror.
Beautifully arranged, explained and written. Your parallels regarding “circumcision of the flesh” in favor of eternity in Him using Hitler and a compliant populace as the absolute wrong path to follow, is the perfect real world backdrop for those who struggle with the idea of sacrifice for gain. Satan is a liar and the father of lies; truth and light does not dwell in him. The more he takes the more he will want until he owns that which is rightfully owned by God and paid for by the Precious Blood of our Savior, Jesus Christ – your very soul.
By the same token the globalists with the help of world governments, corporations and yes, religions/churches, will not stop until they own and control every aspect of our being, knowingly or otherwise aiding and abetting the enemy. It is our obligation as citizens of His Kingdom to resist, stand strong in His Light and witness to His Divine Providence, for in our weakness we are made strong in Him.
As with the Apostle Paul, “to live is Christ, to die is gain”.
I will resist.
I will follow God.
And it’s John Lennon who takes four bullets to the body.
The REAL Problem here is the participation of the ALWAYS COERCION-BASED Gov/State in science! AND secondarily the cooperation of BigPharma & Gov/State – via taxpayer money AND legal removal of liability!
Add the above to the further coercive actions the Gov/State has taken re. Mandates to submit to experimental “treatments”/”prevention” measures under pain of loss of jobs, schooling, movement, services, etc for refusal AND w/o full disclosure of the adverse effects of the injections increasingly found to be possible.
Anyone should be at liberty to seek & obtain transhumanist measures – at their own expense. BUT NO ONE should be required to pay for (via taxes) AND especially NOT BE REQUIRED to submit to these measures, including not being tricked into accepting them under false pretenses.
I am a child of God. Therefore, I will not, voluntarily, do anything that goes against God’s will in my life. If I involuntarily, give my DNA to those that wish harm on God’s children, then He will deal with them and it will be unstable.
The person in the Whitehouse is a scoundrel following the orders of Satan like a slave.
We win in the end. Halelluyah!!
Exactly why I refuse to use Ancestry, 23AndMe or other ‘family tree’ sites. Once anyone has your DNA who knows where else they’ll use it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very True, although that may entail the end of our lives in this world.
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
As always thank you for being the watchman on the wall for so many of us. After scanning this order, the language appears to stipulate the implementation of an organization that will implement and facilitate the global agenda. It is like molding a cauldron to be the receptacle for the demon biological developments that are being engineered quietly by many organizations to establish global control over the population of earth.
There are so many organizations that have been working on these technologies for decades. This order sets the stage for implementation.
So many pieces falling into place in the past few years it is just downright deliberate blindness to ignore the handwriting on the wall.
A Future Vaccine to Prevent Knowledge of Soul and Spirit From The Fall of the Spirits of Darkness (Bristol: Rudolf Steiner Press, 1993; GA 177), p. 85.
October 7, 1917 85 – “The time will come – and it may not be far off – when quite different tendencies will come up at a congress like the one held in 1912 and people will say: It is pathological for people to even think in terms of spirit and soul. ‘Sound’ people will speak of nothing but the body. It will be considered a sign of illness for anyone to arrive at the idea of any such thing as a spirit or a soul. People who think like that will be considered to be sick and – you can be quite sure of it – a medicine will be found for this. . . . The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a drug. Taking a ‘sound point of view,’ people will invent a vaccine to influence the organism as early as possible, preferably as soon as it is born, so that this human body never even gets the idea that there is a soul and spirit. “. . . the heirs of modern materialism will look for the vaccine to make the body ‘healthy,’ that is, make its constitution such that this body no longer talks of such rubbish as soul and spirit, but takes a ‘sound’ view of the forces which live in engines and in chemistry and let planets and suns arise from nebulae in the cosmos. Materialistic physicians will be asked to drive the souls out of humanity.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
This already came true–in part–years ago. Psychiatry is reshaping human thoughts and behaviors with mind altering drugs, brain mutilations including shocks, and periods of confinement. This course is justified through denial of the human soul or spirit.
If the psychiatric consumer lacks insight (disagrees) or resists or tries to get away they must be forcibly treated. The doctor of psychiatry argues public health and safety. Due process is moot once a former free citizen has been diagnosed as severely mentally ill. It’s for your own good even if it kills you.
Sound familiar?
So it’s true. “There is nothing new under the Sun.”
Exactly the case! One has to be already soul-less not to see or dismiss these facts.
I scanned through this EO. What a lot of gooblygook. It’s obvious that this EO has been in the works for a long time, hammered out by a lot of corporate and governmental actors who expect a BIG profit for corrupt and senile Biden to sign off on. (He plays the puppet role really well, doesn’t he? Wonder what kickback he got.) Lots of agencies will be involved in managing all this “bioeconomy”, so I wonder what’s going to happen to small farms, private gardens and the like. Similar to the IRS is hiring 87,000 thugs to harass the American citizenry, how many agents will have to be hired to manage every aspect of our biology? Will they demand our DNA profiles so they can develop some drug to sabotage our DNA? Will they demand that the heritage seeds repositories by handed over or destroyed in favor of patentable “terminators” seed as Monsanto had developed?? (Bill Gates bought up many of those repositories). Will wild animals be destroyed lest they “contaminate” manufactured breeds? I mean, what is their limit on what they plan to do to the whole biological system? Seems to me that this EO is about protecting developing bio-technologies for the corporate sector and there is no stated limit on what they can or will do. I noticed in the EO a section about dealing with “threats” and opposition to this agenda. Need to study that section carefully…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only kickback Joe Biden needs now is ice cream.
Biden has always been corrupt but I believe he has dementia now. This one’s on Obama and all the others whispering in that earpiece.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please go to mysevensimplesteps.com to learn how Dr. Robert Epstein exposes Google’s tactics used to steal elections via insidious pysops manipulation. This monstrous Biden E.O. is unconstitutional. I do not understand why Dr. Malone did not scrap his mRNA technology a long time ago. Is he trying to assuage his guilty conscience by claiming to warn us against it when he should have destroyed it? He knew it goes throughout the human body and targets the ovaries, even though he claimed otherwise in a video three-person discussion on this so-called gene therapy. Dr. Zelenko was, and is, a hero, as he cared about human life and believed in Jesus Christ. These people who are playing god are really devils in human form or humans possessed. Prayer and staying united we will defeat this demonic force that has taken over the government. People are being brainwashed by Google and other tech instruments of evil. Please see Dr. Epstein’s work to understand how and why people seem to be “zombies” these days. – and why it is of pandemic proportions. The horror is so great that it is very difficult to comprehend it that any human could develop such assaults on the whole of God’s creation, yet that is exactly what these megalomaniac, greedy, power hungry narcissists are doing. Their sheer stupidity in thinking they can rebuild after their cataclysmic destruction is actually their “Achilles heel”. They may be temporarily safe in their underground bunkers, but all their AI and other technology will be a “Humpty-Dumpty” that no one can put back together – no one left to rebuild anything and nothing left to rebuild with or from. Killing off all their human “useless eaters” will also kill off all means of their own survival.
God Bless you all and God save America and the world from this unimaginable tyranny. We are blessed to have Karen Kingston, frankspeech.com, this Hohmann website, et al to help us unravel the evil we face, and to reassure us with hope that we are on the right side of history, of life, as “In God We Trust” will save us and our dollar. Only the Truth will set us free.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” believed in Jesus Christ”
================================
Wasn’t he Jewish, or did he convert?
Patrick Woods has been spot on with the real life developments in his many books, essays and warnings for decades. Nobody pays attention, majority eat the grass with sheer indifference.
David Icke has been spot on in calling current events with surgical precision since early nineties. Loughs, ridicule and public shaming. Nobody cares, everybody voluntarily lines up for regular sheep shearing.
George Orwell, Aldous Huxley, H. G. Wells, Bertrand Russell, Jacques Attali, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Henry Kissinger and few dozens other predictive programming prophets go unnoticed, dusting in the grand’s old and forgotten college chest somewhere in the country home.
All spelled out in plain view for at least a dozen of decades and passed over, neglected and unnoticed. Nobody learns, nobody cares, but a few.
Why the heck this time should be different.
They always keep up to their promises, because they have our collective consent.
And it doesn’t take long to forget. Just a couple of years and it’s gone from memory.
Anybody remembers the hit phrase of the time of early 2020: “two weeks to flatten the curve”?
Hopeless.
Henry Kissinger was allegedly the mentor to Klaus Schwab, the head of the New World Order, World Economic Forum who is hosting and sponsoring all this transhumanism and biotechnology, etc. along with an international cadre of malevolent death cultists. Luckily our Founding Fathers and those who fought to create our fabulous United States of America did not give up hope because they fought for the Christian values/principles our country is founded upon, our constitution and our constitutional republic. There is no room for hopelessness here. The enemy wants us to lose hope. Remember who the Good Shepherd is. We have to stand up for our God-given rights that no technocratic system can take away. These technocrats may think they are god, just as Lucifer desired to be, but they have a rude awakening next when they wake up in the Lake of Fire prepared for those who choose the Luciferian path to perdition. As described in this new Biden E.O. these technocrats seek to program our DNA and control our brains and corrupt our souls via AI and computer manipulation. They want to meld us or merge us with machines, creating human robots they exert power over.
I for one, and there are many patriots who stand with our Founding Fathers’ values, will never give in or up. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is King and Lord who will “reign forever and ever”. Do not despair. Pray for our country and our countrymen and women to be awake and alert. “Do or die” as the saying goes. Goliath didn’t stand a chance against David, a young boy who loved God and saved his nation from giant tyranny. So too. the New World Order loyalists also don’t stand a chance. Remember, God wins. Hope is His gift as is Love.
Except the truth be told, as a former pastor of mine once said; this country was founded on Free Masonic principles as most of the founding fathers were members of that brotherhood and the ‘Creator’ of which they refer to is not God as we think of Him but the Grand Architect of the Universe’ in Masonic speak.
Be prepared to drop out.
Embracing early white martyrdom may save many lives. And prepare others for red martyrdom.
I would like to read the email "broken down" or simplified. Thank you.
Grace Ford 912-441-4419
>
Sorry Grace. My article is my best attempt to break it down. I have included a large chunk of the E.O. text itself and then provided analysis in plain English from myself and two others with skills in this area of transhumanism. Basically this is one big exercise in data collection, grabbing people’s DNA at every opportunity, allowing for them to run roughshod over our privacy rights as well as our rights to bodily autonomy.
Grace, I just found another disturbing section of the E.O. and included it in the article, which hopefully will help crystalize what’s going on here. It states, as follows: “We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers…including through computing tools and artificial intelligence…”
You didn’t include the E.O. number. Could you provide that? According to the Federal Register the most recent E.O. Biden signed was #14080 on 25Aug.
LikeLike
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s Still More of us than You Kreeps from the fiery flames of hell!….And that’s where you’re going!
Please point out to them that Leo–and others of us–no longer support Trump.
A big problem now is being too proud to admit you were wrong even to yourself. (This prevents learning.) And putting our faith in the wrong people and things.
It would appear that we, as a nation/people, are toast.
And too many Christians are in denial of that, Tradcat1213. An overwhelming normalcy bias–since the evangelical subculture has strongly discouraged creativity or critical thinking.
When I mention how our country is as good as fallen, they get upset. Some accuse me of negativity or conspiracy theories or even a lack of patriotism.
Loving someone won’t bring their corpse back to life. Ditto for a country.
Rachel. I’d imagine nothing is outside three realm of possibility. I’d imagine a lot of French people didn’t think a Joan of Arc would arise but arise she did and that isn’t to say we will have a similar scenario in our case. It might just be that Providence has seen enough of our sordid lives.
Yes! I agree whole heartedly! T-Rump is in all of this too, he pretended he was going to save us from what we are in now. So many of my leftist-family, friends and neighbors love Biden because they hate Trump, also they cannot see past the end of their noses. God Above and His Son IS The Only Answer!
This EO is very troubling!
Jeff
B”H 5782
Urgent podcast on famine and shutting down farms here and overseas killing millions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7gAEkzIgvw
Good work . Here is a confidential advance copy of my next paper.FYI I WILL NOT COMPLY That is My Message to the Traitorous Usurpers Ruling Our Republic withthe Barrel of a Gun, Andrew C.Wallace.
September11, 2022Newswithviews.com
We mustresist this unconstitutional occupation by a private, foreign corporate entitypretending to be our National Government in every LAWFUL way! The following iswhat I am doing. I pray that American Citizens have the courage to emulate me.Our failure to resist will lead to destruction of all we hold dear, and willresult in massive bloodshed, as History has proven.I WILL NOT COMPLY with any Presidential ExecutiveOrders, for they have no Constitutional authority over me.I WILL NOT COMPLY with Common Law unless it hasConstitutional compliance with my Protected Rights.I WILL NOT COMPLY with Judicial rulings at any levelthat attempt to make law, as this is the role of the Legislative Branch. I WILL NOT COMPLY with laws made by unelectedbureaucrats who have no authority over me.I WILL NOT COMPLY with any Laws passed by Congress thatare in violation of the Enumerated Powers and Bill of Rights.
I WILL NOT COMPLY with a majority of Federal Laws thatare unconstitutional because they are beyond the scope of the Limited andEnumerated Powers in our Constitution.I WILL NOT COMPLY with unconstitutional edictsrequiring me to submit to faux vaccine injections or other protocols.I WILL NOT COMPLY if unconstitutionally ordered tosurrender my firearms, nor will I relinquish the right to use deadly force indefense of life and property. HOWEVER, I WILL HONOR MY OATH OFALLEGIANCE AND COMPLY WITH ALL CONSTITUTIONALLY-COMPLIANT LAWS. THE PURPOSE OFTHE CONSTITUTION IS TO PROTECT OUR RIGHTS!GOD BLESS AMERICA
“for we wrestle not with flesh and blood…”. Thank you you for all you do.
