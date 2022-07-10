The globalists’ war on nations has entered its final stages: Many are ready to fall like dominoes

Tensions are escalating around the world, more rapidly it seems with each passing week.

As we pointed out back on May 26, the globalists have entered the “kill phase” of their plan for a Great Reset. But the killing is not limited to individuals in an effort to meet depopulation goals, which they are doing quite efficiently through famine, war, abortion and toxic, sterilizing injections.

The “kill phase” also targets nations.

Why?

Because God created humans (not transhumans) in His image and at the Tower of Babel He divided them into nations. Satan has been working to kill people, especially babies and children, and set up a one-world government ever since. If he can’t kill them physically in an abortion he attempts to kill their souls through perverted adults like drag queens and pedophiles.

Free-thinking human beings and independent sovereign nations are the two biggest enemies of the one-world system that Satan and his minions are trying to implement.

Things are moving more quickly now, because the globalist predator class has triggered its final, end-game play for total power, using the puppet politicians they’ve installed in every nation of the formerly free world to do their bidding.

The globalists are pushing all the right buttons to stoke the chaos, reopening every national wound from the past, pouring salt in existing wounds. The ruling elites would only be doing this if their goal was to destabilize the nations and bring them down.

Not just a few nations. Not a single region. But worldwide, from Sri Lanka to Poland to the Netherlands, Italy, France, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and U.S. – it’s all coming apart at the seams at the same time.

I believe the abject failures of these puppet regimes, which is starting to cause much human pain, are part of a deliberate plan.

Think about it.

They are told to go full bore on their climate agenda, driving up the cost of fuel and food to the point of making it unaffordable. Then they stoke the war in Ukraine, which exacerbates the very shortages they had already set in motion through their Covid bioweapon and supply-chain disruptions.

Without food and fuel, nations die.

But they don’t die easily.

They will put up a fight.

Blood will get spilled.

A cop in the Netherlands this weekend shot at a 16-year-old boy on a tractor.

A cop in the Netherlands this weekend shot at a 16-year-old boy on a tractor.

This inflames already highly charged hatred for authorities.

At some point the “have nots” will storm the fortresses of the haves and steal their stuff. More blood gets spilled in the process.

This sets the stage for a global dictatorship that will come in to restore order and promise peace and prosperity, maybe even denouncing of the whole climate change agenda that is at the heart of so much pain right now.

Before you can “build back better,” according to the slogan of the World Economic Forum, you must burn everything down.

And that’s where we’re at right now.

Expect the fires to intensify. Many of us sense in our spirits that things are coming to a head, one way or another. The forces of good and evil are on a collision course, with all of the spiritual legions lining up behind their corresponding human agents here on Earth.

The angels of darkness have been exposed. We know who they are now. And the angels of light are receiving their assignments, filing into place to defend what is God’s from the vicious onslaughts of the Satan.

The dark angels, better known as demons, have been able to work their evil under the radar for decades while hardly being noticed. That’s coming to an end. As their masks come off and they are revealed for what they are, that will lead to more people’s eyes being opened and more people inviting Jesus into their lives as their Lord and Savior. Others will choose to side with the evil ones and just become more hardened against Jesus.

The great push back is about to begin but we must pray for wisdom so as not to fall into the booby traps and land mines laid by the enemy.

In late May, speaking at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Klaus Schwab told his fellow globalists that “We must prepare for an angrier world.”

Isn’t it interesting how the world has gotten decidedly more angry since Schwab made that statement?

That anger is now boiling over. We saw it this weekend in Sri Lanka when the president was forced to flee the country and protesters burned down the prime minister’s residence. We see it in the Netherlands, where farmers are blocking major roadways, now joined by farmer uprisings in Italy, Poland and Spain. It seems the United States is the calmest right now but the globalist Biden administration has tried its hardest to stoke anger and division. Americans are just still too comfortable compared to those in these other nations but that’s about to change.

The wealthier the country, the more time it will take to plunder and light the fuse of rebellion.

But eventually it gets lit, because owning nothing and having no privacy does not make people happy. It makes them angry.

Why is the plundering of the middle class populations being taken to such brazen levels? Because the globalists returned home from that WEF meeting in the last week of May with their orders to double down on their already outrageous climate policies, which they say are needed in order to “save the earth” from the existential threat of global warming. This involves phasing out fossil fuels, driving up inflationary pressures, putting the screws to the farmers by withholding fertilizer and diesel fuel, and also disarming the citizens worldwide.

That’s why the Dutch government is forcing farmers to reduce the nitrogen in the soil by 50 to 90 percent, not only stealing their means of making a living but also drastically reducing the amount of food they can grow per acre. A manufactured food crisis is well underway and we will have food rationing in many, if not all, of the wealthier Western nations by next spring.

That’s also why Justin Trudeau issued his new gun control bill, banning all handguns and limiting long guns to five rounds. In doing so, he informed Canadian citizens that they have no right to use firearms as a means of self defense.

“You can’t use a gun for self-protection in Canada. It’s not a right that you have,” says Trudeau.



"You can't use a gun for self-protection in Canada. It's not a right that you have," says Trudeau.

The same “no self-defense allowed” strategy is already in place in many of the major U.S. cities that have elected prosecutors and district attorneys funded by George Soros.

We saw it in the case of the McCloskeys in St. Louis, who were charged, prosecuted and convicted for brandishing their legally purchased firearms on their own property as it was being invaded by a mob in 2020.

We saw it again just last week in New York City, when a 61-year-old deli clerk used a knife to defend himself from a vicious attack by a man who was much younger, bigger and stronger. The elderly clerk was charged with second degree murder while the attacker’s girlfriend, who helped spark the entire incident, was not charged at all. Check out the video below.

They want a disarmed populace, but if they can’t disarm them, they will render their weapons impotent. Use them and you go to jail.

Less than two weeks later Biden moved on his gun control bill, which he somehow got enough Republicans in Congress to support. The bill includes a new red flag law that allows police to take away the weapons of a law-abiding citizen who has committed no crime, simply on the word of another. This is completely unconstitutional but when has that ever stopped them?

They received their orders in Davos and now they’re carrying them out.

Schwab has bragged about how half of Trudeau’s cabinet are his puppets, having graduated from his Young Global Leaders program. He’s made similar boasts about the leaders of Sri Lanka.

Here he is bragging about the Netherlands (fast-forward to 0:53 mark).

Here he is bragging about “penetrating” the cabinets of most countries, naming specifically the leaders of Canada, Germany, France, Russia and Argentina.

Putin has obviously backed out of the club but the others are good little soldiers saluting their master, whether it’s Schwab or Soros or some other hidden kingmaker.

Many of these puppet leaders also opened their nations’ borders, allowing crime to run rampant, at the same time they are taking away guns, making it illegal to use guns for self defense, and causing runaway inflation and all kinds of shortages.

Meanwhile the U.S. government is buying up millions of rounds of ammunition through its various federal agencies like the IRS, U.S. Department of Education, Energy, Agriculture, etc.

If you have a car with no fuel, you have lost your freedom of movement.

If you have a gun without ammunition, you have lost your freedom to bear arms.

If you have a gun and ammunition but are unable to use it against a criminal attacker, you have still lost your right to keep and bear arms.

All of this is being slowly stripped away in every country.

They know that without food, fuel and weapons, the post-World War II order crumbles. People will be desperate and dependent.

As Dr. Zelenko said in his final message to the world, “let the games begin.”

We are in the fight of our lives, for our lives.

Some of us won’t make it, and we’ll go to a better place.

For our enemy, it’s all about shattering what’s left of our independence and forcing us into dependency.

Dependency on them, the government and its corporate partners, for our very existence. For food, for travel, for money to pay the bills, they want us to come on bended knee to the government and its corporate partners, waving our vaccine passport in hand and showing we are obedient little serfs willing to prostrate ourselves to the “new normal,” which is Satan’s kingdom based on total control over all human activity.

And upon the ashes they can build the New World Order based on a new digital economy with digital money replacing cash and a digital ID system replacing the card in your wallet.

The uprisings we see around the world are just proof to the globalists that there are too many people, too many people who still desire to live freely and just be left alone. They must be eliminated.

They’ve got many tools that have already been activated. The toxic spike-protein injections, the stoking of World War III in Eastern Europe, the war that’s been declared on food and the growing of food. This is all totally justified in their eyes by their morally superior mission to save the earth and hoard its resources for themselves. Because they’re going to live to 130 years old once they tap into new technologies related to transhumanism. They can’t have the resources, gas, oil, land, fish, wasted on us useless eaters.

So they keep stoking the divisions, they keep gaslighting the masses, hoping they will get so out of line that they will be justified in calling martial law and start rounding up the resisters.

So while I greatly admire those with the courage to take to the streets, to block roadways with their tractors, to parade through capital cities with signs denouncing the globalist predators, I do not think that in every country it’s wise to participate in these demonstrations. Pray for wisdom as to whether this is the best strategy in your country. I believe, if you do participate, in some countries there’s a good chance you are playing right into the hands of the very globalists you oppose. They now have grounds to round you up and remove you from the ultimate fight, which is coming later. While the rest of us are fighting pitched battles to defend our homes, farms and land, you will be rotting away in a prison somewhere unable to help the good guys.

Resist. Do not obey whatever evil dictates they are trying to impose. But getting out in the streets may not always be the best practice.

The J6 folks were baited in this way.

The Canadian truckers were baited the same way.

And now we have similar mass protests going on in the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, France and Sri Lanka. The assassination of Japan’s former prime minister who wanted to return the country to a more Japan-first economy. The sudden resignation of Boris Johnson in the U.K. All of this happening in the same week is no coincidence.

And in Canada, millions were left with no access to their money on Friday as a massive banking outage occurred throughout much of the country, affecting close to 25 percent of the population. Could this have been a test run for a much larger cyber attack? Remember, Klaus Schwab stated last year ahead of the World Economic Forum’s Cyber Polygon event, that it was a matter of when, not if, the world experiences a major cyber attack that targets the banking and financial sectors. He called it a “cyber pandemic” that will “make the Covid pandemic look like a minor disturbance.”

Here in the U.S., we’ve witnessed a series of earth-shaking Supreme Court decisions, followed by the toppling of the Georgia Guidestones, which may be a sign from heaven that we are not to worry about all of the chaos and confusion we see going on around the world, that the network of global predators will ultimately meet their fate, crumbling into so many pieces under the mighty sword of Jesus Christ. The Lord’s Prayer, or the “Our Father” if you are Catholic, tells us that we are to pray for the day when the kingdoms of this world will be brought into alignment with the Kingdom of God in Heaven. The two will essentially be made one, all under the reign of Christ. It is this ultimate victory that we were told about ahead of time by our Savior that gives us the strength and courage to endure all of the little battles that look like they’re being won by the enemy. That’s a temporary mirage. We already know who wins the ultimate war. I know it’s a cliché but Satan’s days really are numbered.

