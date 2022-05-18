DHS memo warns pro-abortion militants planning to burn down Supreme Court and murder justices, clergy, lawmakers if Court’s leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe materializes

Radical elements within the United States are planning to launch attacks on the United States Supreme Court as well as on members of Congress, churches and clergy, if the Supreme Court follows through with its well-publicized plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This information comes from an unclassified memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as reported by Axios.

The Mother’s Day “disruption” of church services was just the beginning. It’s about to get not just uncomfortable for Christians but downright violent. Prepare accordingly, dear pastors and church leaders.

We now have the first piece of official evidence (I say official because it’s been out there for weeks in plain view for those willing to acknowledge it) that radical pro-abortion militants are planning to launch violent attacks, not only on churches but on the Supreme Court itself, should that judicial body follow through with the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

In an unclassified memo sent out May 13 by the intelligence arm of DHS, investigators say they have identified threats that followed the leak of the draft opinion — “targeting Supreme Court Justices, lawmakers and other public officials, as well as clergy and healthcare providers.”

These threats “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling,” the memo states.

Of course, DHS had to put out a memo like this because the threats have been coming fast and furious, many of them right out in the open spaces of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. This is to cover their hind ends. Should an attack occur, they can say they were investigating but the perpetrator somehow slipped through the cracks.

I don’t expect federal law enforcement to do anything to stop these attacks because DHS, according to my sources, has been completely politicized against conservatives for several years now. They prosecute conservatives for entering the U.S. Capitol while giving a wink and a nod to violence threatened and committed by leftist mobs.

In fact, the DHS, true to form, felt the need to include in its May 13 memo an epithet targeting “white” extremists, making it sound like an abortion-related attack is just as likely to come from the right as from the left, stating:

“Some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists’ embrace of pro-life narratives may be linked to the perception of wanting to ‘save white children’ and ‘fight white genocide.'”

For the record, we in the pro-life movement have been shouting from the rooftops for years that the abortion movement, if anything, targets the BLACK COMMUNITY and that Planned Parenthood is, at its roots, an anti-black racist organization founded by the racist Margaret Sanger, who wanted to kill as many black babies in the womb as possible. She considered blacks inferior to whites.

In a letter to Dr. Clarence Gamble in 1939, Sanger infamously wrote: “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population…”

So we’re not fooled by the fraudulent, disgusting propaganda put out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, trying to make pro-lifers out to be racist and violent. To my knowledge there have been no violent threats made by pro-life groups since the draft opinion was leaked last month, but there have been plenty of such threats being bandied about by leftist progressives, Marxists and extremist baby butchers.

Also complicit is the media. Where is the New York Times and the Washington Post? What about CNN and MSNBC? This is huge news that we actually have American citizens threatening to burn down a major government institution, the Supreme Court, and assassinate its justices and law clerks along with clergy and members of Congress. Crickets from the corporate media.

According to documents obtained by Axios, these radicals are planning to storm the Supreme Court building and burn it to the ground (this sounds reminiscent of the attack and burning of the police precinct building in Minneapolis two years ago for which the perpetrators were never arrested or punished), then murder the justices and clerks. Pro life members of Congress are also under threat of death. All it will take to trigger these insane, demon-possessed individuals is a vote of the Supreme Court, which is being attacked daily by an out-of-control media that is gaslighting the leftists into doing something like what’s included in this report.

As reported by Lifenews.com, the last two weeks have seen a shocking amount of pro-abortion violence following the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. Radical abortion advocates across the country have firebombed the buildings of pro-life groups in Wisconsin and Oregon, they have vandalized and disrupted church services, they have forced crisis-pregnancy centers to close and staged intimidating protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the leaked draft opinion, has been forced into hiding with his family in order to protect themselves from these crazed mobs and their threats against his life.

Alito said he and his colleagues would not be intimidated, but make no mistake, what we are watching is the deconstruction and delegitimization of one of our republic’s three major branches of government. The presidency has already been delegitimized by what happened on Nov. 3, 2020, as evidenced by the recently released documentary film 2000 Mules.

A DHS spokesperson told Axios that the department “is committed to protecting Americans’ freedom of speech and other civil rights and civil liberties, including the right to peacefully protest.

“DHS is also committed to working with our partners across every level of government and the private sector to share timely information and intelligence, prevent all forms of violence, and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe.”

We’ll see.

CBS News reports that many of these threats have been made on social media and are being reviewed by law enforcement agencies:

The National Capital Region Threat Intelligence Consortium — the Washington, D.C., regional intelligence hub charged with tracking domestic terrorism threats — has referred at least 25 violent online posts to partner agencies for further investigation. According to the bulletin, some of the social media threats discussed “burning down or storming the U.S. Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks, members of Congress, and lawful demonstrators.” The DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis said in its bulletin that “grievances related to restricting abortion access could fuel violence by pro-choice abortion-related violent extremists and other [domestic violent extremists.]” Arson investigators are looking into a fire that broke out inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action on May 8. Graffiti found at the scene read, “If abortions aren’t safe [then] you aren’t either” and included symbols “typically used by anarchist violent extremists and others to convey anti-law enforcement sentiment,” according to the DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

Pro-life advocates have shared videos and reports of being assaulted by abortion activists at rallies and events. And abortion advocates have threatened to bomb a church in New York City.

Many of these actions are in direct violation of federal law, which of course is not being enforced because it is leftists who are doing it.

Federal U.S. code 1507 prohibits individuals from protesting with the “intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer … in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer.” Violators face fines and/or imprisonment of up to a year but don’t count on seeing anyone arrested who is protesting on behalf of Planned Parenthood or any other pro-death leftist organization.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, blasted the protests outside the justices’ homes as “flagrantly illegal.”

“Federal law makes it a crime for a person, ‘with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty,’ to ‘picket or parade … in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge.’ 18 U.S.C. §1507,” Hawley said.

So don’t expect the DHS to do anything to intervene with “the plan,” no matter how violent it becomes. This memo uncovered by Axios is pure window dressing. If DHS was serious about stopping violence on the left it would already be arresting the lawbreakers, as pointed out by Hawley and others.

We already have all the evidence we need.

The group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights posted on Twitter the following message:

The leaked draft memo that states the Supreme Court has struck down #RoeVWade is an ATROCITY but It is not yet law & doesn’t have to be, but what they plan to do & will do if WE don't stop them



Rise up! & RAISE HELL!

May 8-14 w. Mass protests Sat. May 14https://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) May 3, 2022

As noted by Lifenews, abortion activists are trying to intimidate the Supreme Court justices to change their minds and uphold Roe after the leaked draft opinion showed the majority voting to overturn the infamous 1973 ruling. The draft is not final, judges can change their minds, and it is not clear when the high court will issue its final ruling on the abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, but many believe the court will overturn Roe and allow states to protect unborn babies again.

It’s about time.

Since 1973, more than 63 million unborn babies and hundreds of mothers have died in supposedly “safe” and “legal” abortions. Abortions are safe and legal just like Covid gene-therapy shots are “safe and effective.”

