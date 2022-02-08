Homeland Security issues bulletin classifying Americans who exercise their First Amendment rights as potential terrorist threats

The federal government’s Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin Monday that is worth taking note of.
You really have to read it to believe it.
It is so unbelievable that it borders on the insane. The only thing that could spark the release of such an aggressive document would be pure desperation. The criminals in our government know, that we know, that they are illegitimate, that they have violated the social contract that we have with them and they have violated it in spades.
According to this bulletin, we the people have been reclassified from citizens to terrorists; we the people pose a grave “threat” to the nation because we are guilty of promoting “mis- dis- and mal-information,” which is code language for anyone who criticizes the government’s policies on vaccines, election integrity and theoretically any other hot-button issue they don’t want to hear your opinion about.
Were you aware that we no longer have the right to express an opinion in “free” America” unless it lines up with that of the government and its corporate partners who own the legacy media, Big Tech and Big Pharma?
There’s no mention of al-Qaida, Boko Haram, ISIS, or the Chinese Communist Party in this bulletin. But there are a lot of references to things that regular, everyday Americans do every day, which is write and speak publicly about what they see happening to their country.
That the DHS would go to such an extreme as to condemn and criminalize everyday, protected political speech tells you they must be on the ropes. They must realize the narrative they’ve spent the last two years building is on the verge of crumbling. Their lies about “safe and effective” have been exposed and they are afraid they could be held accountable.
Let’s be frank. The federal government has spent the last two years terrorizing the American people, similar to the way people in Canada, Europe and Australia have been terrorized by their globalist puppet governments. In America, it started with President Trump declaring a national emergency on March 11, 2020, and it hasn’t let up since. In fact, the pressure has only intensified under the Biden administration.
They have terrorized us with their needles, their forced masking of our children, their orders of social separation and forced closures of businesses and churches that were overnight declared “non-essential.”
But when they started telling us we had no right to reject a specific medical treatment, one that was clearly unproven and risky to the long-term health of our people, they crossed a line into a whole new level of government-corporate tyranny the likes of which has never been seen in human history.
Now, on Monday, February 7, the government released a document that serves as the ultimate cherry on top of their authoritarian cake.
The Department of Homeland Security in cooperation with the FBI and the Biden administration produced a bulletin declaring that anyone who so much as speaks against these tyrannical policies will be considered a terrorist threat.
This should tell us three things.
One, the end game is nearing, the point where all of the subtle coercion to get the shots and wear the masks is over. The carrot and stick approach is over. They are pivoting to a new narrative that will likely center on war with Russia and that will give them a new boogie man to blame everything on and deflect the anger of Americans and Canadians to something other than themselves.
Two, this coming war will also give them cover to go after their political enemies. Let me be crystal clear on what I mean by this. We, the subjects of this Department of Homeland Security memo, are not violent people, criminals or traitors. These are everyday Americans and Canadians who love their countries and don’t want to see them devolve into an authoritarian nightmare. The last thing they would ever wish to do is take up arms against anyone. We prefer to see things fought out in the courts, not the battlefield.
Three, the coming war will also put further pressure on already dwindling food supplies, giving the government the option of hording what’s left of the food and doling it out to the obedient ones. In short, they will use food to entice people into the totalitarian system that folks would otherwise reject. This will mean you carry an app on your phone that gives them access to your every move and allows you into certain places after you show your digital papers.
The globalists could also turn public sentiment against the truckers’ Freedom Convoy as that movement starts to result in fewer goods making it to store shelves, even fewer than were already arriving with the purposely disrupted global supply lines. (Dave Cullen has an excellent analysis of the dire potential for the truckers’ convoy to play into the hands of the globalists in his video posted below, but you’ll have to skip ahead to the 7:35 mark in the video to catch that part).
The timing of the DHS document is instructive.
It comes just as we are seeing the biggest movement to date against the onslaught of medical tyranny, that being the Truckers Freedom Convoy in Canada and now spreading throughout the formerly free world. It also comes as we head into the 2022 election season and the Covid scare is beginning to wear off with millions of people waking up. They need a bigger emergency that will allow them to postpone the elections, blame their political enemies for everything and tie them to the boogieman, which is the Russians and/or potentially the truckers.
As the saying goes, all’s fair in love and war.
You get into a war and every legal protection gets thrown out the door. What’s left of the Constitution gets thrown out the door. Look what happened to the thousands of patriotic Japanese-Americans during World War II. They had their property seized and they were thrown into internment camps.
Read the above-mentioned DHS document for yourself. Let me know in the comments if you a rat similar to the one I see, which is the building of a narrative to entrap the patriots, demonize them and round them up. This time it won’t be Japanese-Americans. It will be every American who dares open their mouths publicly to criticize the rogue totalitarian entity in Washington.
Biden talks like he hates Trump and Trump talks like he hates Biden. At this point, I don’t believe anything either one of them says. I have reason to doubt that such rhetoric is anything more than political theater with the leader of each party playing their well-rehearsed roles.
Trump set the ball in motion with his declaration of a national emergency and the launching of his “operation warp speed” while claiming the government would never try to mandate the injections. Trump also signed the CARES Act, which to this day is being used to financially incentivize hospitals to invoke certain treatment protocols that have proved deadly.
Biden picked up the ball, which had already been advanced to the 50-yard line by his predecessor, and moved it farther up the field with mandates, gaslighting rhetoric against the vaccine refusniks, and then siccing the FBI and DHS on the American people, raiding the homes of home-school mothers like they did in Colorado a few months ago and honest journalists such as Project Veritas like they did in New York. Now they’re trying to further intimidate good patriotic people into silence by declaring them terrorist threats.
But guess what Mr. DOJ chief Merrick Garland and Mr. DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas? We are not afraid of you. We the people will stand our ground, keeping our heads held high in the knowledge that truth and justice always has a way of prevailing. You will not silence our voices. By your actions and words in this bulletin you prove that everything we’ve said about you is true. You are a rogue entity. You don’t answer to the people. You are not accountable to voters, taxpayers or law-abiding citizens. You are criminals and you are inviting, provoking and hoping that we will strike out in violence against you. You never took the time to understand us because you didn’t want to understand us, just like Trudeau in Canada never wanted to sit down and hear the grievances of the peaceful trucker movement.
No, all you wanted was to destroy us. That was your plan all along. But you miscalculated. You really thought you could intimidate us and get us to change our messages of truth.
Justice is waiting for you because we the people, we the peaceful ones, we the freedom-loving Americans and Canadians outnumber you and will not submit to your tyranny. Ever.
Pray for the peace of America, Canada and the world. Prepare for the real possibility that these war-mongering globalist predators affiliated with the World Economic Forum and the Great Reset are about to yank peace from the earth and unleash a bloody war.
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and operates on donations from our generous readers. You may send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
13 thoughts on “Homeland Security issues bulletin classifying Americans who exercise their First Amendment rights as potential terrorist threats”
Mayorkas is a Cuban Cimmunist, not the type that opposes the Castro Regime. He is a deep plant Castroite who is doing his best to destroy the USA from within. This is well known as he sported a t-shirt with a Che Guevera likeness around for years. He is one of our nation’s primary security risks and should be returned to Cuba and held for trial and execution on treason charges. Instead he is the head of DHS. What further proof do you need that the Obiden Regime is an organized crime syndicate placed in power by the CCP who planned, financed, and executed the massive election fraud that gave our nation away to the Communists?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let Alexander Solzhenitsyn explain what happens when you lose your courage to resist and allow the monsters the Obiden Regime, Garland and Myorkas to take over:
“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand? After all, you knew ahead of time that those bluecaps were out at night for no good purpose. And you could be sure ahead of time that you’d be cracking the skull of a cutthroat.”
― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Leo! WHOooa! (Poor babies!) … ‘They’ is gettin downright desperate! ..
I’d throw in the words “Dirty and Mean’ too but we have always known that! Now “They’re” taking off their masks and tossing their gloves in the ring and laying ALL of their cards on the table!
The bi-dung people (and All of the So-Called Rulers) Are Now puffing themselves Rising UP declaring themselves as gods! They sure as hell aren’t mine!
Time to get ready and prepare and stock up and load up and for heavens sakes…
PRAY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, personally don’t believe that the Biden administration will go into an all out war over Ukraine. Sending a few thousand troops into countries surrounding Ukraine is just a containment operation and a show of little support to the Ukrainians. Remember that the Russians have 135,000 troops already in place. As I said before, I believe it will be a short war with a quick surrender by the Ukrainian leaders.
Klaus Schwab has the ‘Global Reset’ carefully planned and will not tolerate an all out war between the super states. The super states have shown their compliance to the global reset already with the roll out of the transhuman vaxxine, so I expect the international compliance will continue.
I believe that they are planning a new “pandemic treaty” which will be put in place for the next ‘plandemic’ where we will see a more uniform response to the engineered crises. The treaty will be set to include all nations, I believe this will set the precedent for a world government.
The sudden stop to the Covid pandemic suggests that they have something even more sinister planned. It looks like they are moving the goal posts in order to undermine the increasing public awareness with regard to the fake Covid crises.
The best way to take people’s focus away from a given crises is to present them with another even worse crises. Recently, they have discovered cases of a new more virulent and transmissible HIV variant in the Netherlands.
I believe that this is actually a side effect of the vaccine which some people call VAIDS = Vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. If this is the case then many people who received the Covid vaxxine will begin to suffer depending on what cocktail they have been given.
This would set the scenario for a more lethal threat to the public which would be used to introduce mandatory vaccinations world wide. Ivermectin etc., will be deemed to be useless against this new threat.
Klaus has to keep the vaccine agenda fresh in order to push more vaccines. The uptake of the booster shot was much less popular than the first two vaccination shots, so a new fear must be introduced. They may even blame the new HIV variant on livestock and begin an international cull.
Success of the transhuman agenda will depend on general consensus and the best way to generate a consensus is through spreading fear of a given enemy.
So these are just some of my opinions. We will have to wait and see. 🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sounds about right and just recently the ugly Gill Bates said that another virus / pandemic was coming and maybe even Small Pox. Whatever the pukes in high places aren’t through with their plans yet.
LikeLike
@ kgazin February 8, 2022 at 7:44 pm
Here’s a news headline dated 04/11/2021 ·
” Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks and urges world leaders to use ‘germ games’ to prepare”
It’s worth remembering that the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation hosted a preparation game for a Corona virus pandemic scenario months before the Covid 19 outbreak was announced.
So if he’s urging for ‘germ games to prepare’ for bio terrorism then it’s almost inevitable that they will stage a bio terrorism event such as chicken pox in order to push more RNA/DNA vaccines.
It sure looks like there will be another pandemic crises this year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many “super states” are there?
LikeLike
In Prayer for the people of the Americas. May they find Salvation and Healing in Christ Jesus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leo,
It is truly sad that we have to fear our government. Their tentacles stretch far and wide. Once I began reading the DHS memo, all I could think of was false flag. I wouldn’t be surprised to see an attack on one or more of our grids. It seems clear to me that they are going to label anyone an insurrectionist who goes against their plans. Going so far as labeling people as terrorists. This does not bode well for the nation, as I could see martial law in many places on the horizon. Yes, I think we may have a brief reprieve from the Covid madness, only to be led perhaps into civil and or world war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree Steve. We have entered a very dangerous period in history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the “cyber pandemic” Klaus Schwab predicted?
“Misinformation” means warning people about the impending financial collapse.
It’s about the economy. And a bunch of displaced, unemployed people due to technological advances.
Remember those CEO’s who sold out their companies for golden parachutes during the dot com bubble? That is what the billionaires and governors are trying to pull.
https://rnichols.substack.com/p/what-are=people-good-for
LikeLike
Thanks for the reporting Leo. This recent report is alarming to say the least. Some of us realize that we are dealing with people (if they were actually born as humans in the first place) that have become a habitation of devils. I think one major priority of Christians should be to keep our focus on looking unto Jesus, the author and the finisher of our faith who for the joy that was set before Him, endured the cross despising the shame; and is seated at the right hand of the Father. “I have set the Lord before me: because He is at my right hand, I shall not be moved.” (Psalm 16:8). Let’s also remember that the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much (James 5:16).
It certainly won’t hurt to have medical supplies, extra food (storable or regular) and other basic items as much as we can afford. And even if I had enough funds to buy survival food and other items for 20 years and store it somewhere. Anything could happen before I got around to using it or having access to it. I do get it that there’s no harm for making an effort to have some type of resources for rainy days.
So my number one solution is to look forward to the day when the Pharoahs of the world and their armies are drowned in the Red Sea so to speak. As that song goes. God is never too early, never too late. He’s always on time. The people who are causing human suffering, chaos and distress in this world , will be facing an eternity of more suffering than they ever caused to anyone else in this life. Let the children of God make sure that we make our calling and election sure. And live lives pleasing to God so we won’t have to live eternally with those who oppressed us at every opportunity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two words. Second Amendment.
LikeLike