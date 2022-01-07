With globalist puppets in control of every Western nation, brace yourself for their next diabolical move: The weaponization of food

Over the last several months, many Christians who deal in the prophetic have been hearing a particular sequence of words in their quiet time – often in dreams – which they believe is from God: “Brace yourself for impact.”

I’ve heard it from more than one person and if you search online you will see others who claim to have heard this same message from God.

I don’t pretend to be a prophet and don’t know for certain what this means. I can only take it at face value: Brace yourself. Something impactful is about to happen.

It could be something literally impactful, like a bomb, an asteroid, a tsunami or some other natural force suddenly crashing into the earth. Or, it could be something impactful in the political realm that forces dramatic changes in our way of life.

What, for instance, would happen if the U.S. Supreme Court gives its stamp of approval to Biden’s illegal, unconstitutional mandates?

The Supreme Court is a wild card that must be considered.

According to Katie Pavlich at Townhall.com, the first day of oral arguments on Biden’s vaccine mandates was “a total disaster,” with several of the justices exhibiting a level of cluelessness that was astonishing.

Many Supreme Court Justices have falsely stated today that the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine "prevents disease" and transmission in the work place. This is absolutely false and highly alarming they're using that point as fact to make their decision. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 7, 2022

I strongly suspect two of the three justices put on the Court by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are imposters who were placed there for exactly this purpose – to force experimental gene-therapy shots on the American people.

I’m talking about Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. I hope I am wrong but I believe at least one of them, possibly both, will vote along with the other liberals to grant the Court’s approval of the illegal, unconstitutional, anti-American, anti-God, anti-human Biden shot mandates.

Only justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch can be counted on to stand against this evil. I expect a 5-4 or 6-3 decision to empower the federal government to force all employers – they won’t just stop at companies with 100 or more employees – to fire unjabbed workers or be bankrupted by massive fines.

This will absolutely crush what’s left of an already fragile supply chain.

If Pandora’s box is opened by a reckless Supreme Court decision, all of the major trucking companies will fire drivers who refuse the jab. This will encompass at least 30 percent of the nation’s overall trucking cohort.

Chris Spear, president of American Trucking Associations, told members of Congress in November that he warned the Biden administration: If they follow through on his vax mandate it will bring down the supply chain.

America already has a shortage of more than 80,000 truckers compared to pre-pandemic levels. Spear said that if Biden’s vaccine mandate is enforced, the industry will lose 37 percent of its truckers, or 2.5 million drivers, according to an ATA survey.

The survey “came back as 37 percent of drivers not only said ‘no,’ but ‘hell no,’” Spear testified.

Spear said the current struggling supply chain could not survive if even 10 percent of the current trucking force walks off the job.

So imagine if anywhere near 37 percent calls it quits. Watch Spear’s warning below.

Besides the truckers, think of the effect a vax mandate would have on the food processing industry, which is made up of large companies that would automatically start firing unjabbed workers as soon as Biden’s mandate received Supreme Court approval. This includes meatpacking plants.

If these mandates are allowed to go through, it’s game over for the supply chain, the economy and the healthcare system. They will be flattened, and it won’t take long.

Massive crime waves will ensue as people freak out at the sight of bare grocery-store shelves, and closed gas stations.

Hungry people who have as yet resisted the jab will roll up their sleeves in exchange for a government meal ticket.

The suburbs will be the first to come under attack under such a scenario. Then the rural areas.

Global power elites want everything to collapse because they need fear and disorder to finish the job of getting everyone jabbed with the track-and-trace mechanism they call “vaccines.” Getting everyone jabbed is a prerequisite for the first phase of the Great Reset of civilization. The new civilization will replace the 2,000 years in the making Judeo-Christian biblical moral code with those of man-centered gene editing, artificial intelligence, manmade immunity and a new way of defining justice and equality, all of which will lead to misery and death.

The society envisioned by global technocrats is one of total surveillance and control over everything and every body. That which they cannot tag, track, trace and monitor, they plan to kill or incarcerate. They want to own or control everything of value, both living and non-living.

To them, you are just a number to be treated like a unit of cattle standing in a feedlot with a tag in your ear. When your useful shelf life has expired and you’re no longer considered a viable unit of production, or maybe you’re no longer sufficiently obedient to the new digital beast system, you will be carted off to be re-educated or, in some cases euthanized. Yes, they take their cues from Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel, Brave New World.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves in the scenario taking shape in 2022, the one which calls for bracing ourselves.

Once the mandates are approved by the Supreme Court and implemented with brutal speed and efficiency, the supply chain will collapse. Then the scapegoating begins.

The government and its mass-media propaganda machine will blame all of this self-induced pain – the scarcity of food, the lack of fuel and shoddy healthcare – on the unjabbed.

Christians and Jews who resist the jab will be targeted with special ferocity.

Watch the clip below and you will see how the corporate media is already setting up an evil narrative that conservative Christians are to blame, using Franklin Graham and other clueless Christian leaders to help demonize the vaccine holdouts.

Just as the Germans turned on the Jews as the cause of their economic hardship after World War I, the jabbed will be all too eager to have a scapegoat on which to turn their anger.

The injected ones were for the most part [of course there are exceptions] the blind ones, the ones who never saw anything nefarious in the draconian Covid rules, never saw the corruption and the greed and the utter falsity of the narrative that underpinned this entire scamdemic from the outset.

Because this segment of America bought all of the lies at every step of the way starting from January 2020, they now live in an alternate reality cut off from the rest of us who managed throughout this propaganda assault to retain our critical-thinking skills. They saw none of the hardship coming, they believed the government had their best interests at heart with all of the social distancing, contact tracing, mask mandates and shot mandates, and so they didn’t prepare for what’s coming.

When these policies lead to a failed supply chain, extreme deprivation and starvation, they will become increasingly desperate and violent. They will take up arms, possibly supplied by the government, against their neighbors who saw through the lies, who refused the experimental serum that destroys our God-given immune systems and who took precautions by storing up food, learning to plant gardens, to can and freeze-dry their harvests, and who live mostly in the rural areas.

The long-predicted civil war will be on, with one side fully backed by the government and its media propagandists.

At some point, after perhaps months or years of civil war, some combination of China, Russia and other foreign troops will be “invited” to land on American soil and restore order, probably under the banner of the United Nations “peacekeepers.”

China, for those who aren’t aware, is not giving its people the mRNA experimental injections. Nor is Russia. The experimental gene therapy is being reserved, at least for now, primarily for the formerly free nations of the Western World – the U.S. and Canada, Australia and Western Europe.

Their plan to get every man, woman and child jabbed with their continuously updatable operating system and connect people’s vaccine history to a new global ID system.

Don’t forget that Moderna, on its own website, describes its “vaccine” as a device that works “very much like a computer operating system.”

This operating system requires a certain number of “updates” before it becomes fully operational inside the human body.

Should we be surprised that the CEO of Moderna announced Friday that a fourth shot “could be necessary?” Gee, who could have seen that coming? The U.K and South Korea have already ordered the fourth dose while Israel is already administering a fourth to its people.

Truth is, these shots were always meant to be continuous. Along with the masks, the shots are the ritual sign of submission to the new global “beast” system.

But here’s the bad news for the global predators who are so frantically pushing this mass-genocide, which they cloak in Orwellian language like “safe and effective” and “life-saving vaccines.”

The problem for them is that after more than a year of flooding the zone with saturation propaganda, only about 60 percent of Americans have received two doses of the serum and less than 35 percent have received a third dose or “booster.”

While the entirety of Western civilization is the target of this genocide, America is the real plum. If America falls, no other nation will be able to withstand what is coming. The force of global tyranny now underway is more formidable than Hitler’s Third Reich and Stalinist Russia combined. Neither of those evil empires had this level of technology and propaganda devices at their disposal.

For them, it’s go time. They’re in their final hour. They are into their end-game scenario. In order to complete this global coup d’etat, they must move with blitzkrieg speed to get the remaining holdouts injected or removed from society.

That’s why we have seen increasingly aggressive rhetoric coming out of the mouths of Western puppet leaders in recent days. They are getting ready to replace the carrot and the stick with a baseball bat made of steel.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that the unvaccinated in his country should be treated as “non-citizens” and he wants to “piss them off” as much as possible by banning them from all of society.

One day after Macron announced he was declaring war on his country’s remaining unvaccinated citizens, Italy and Austria followed suit. Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government had already made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health workers, and since October all employees have had to be vaccinated or show a negative test before entering the workplace. Refusal results in suspension from work without pay, but not dismissal.

Austria has announced plans to make vaccination mandatory for those over the age of 14 starting next month, while in Greece it will be compulsory for over-60s starting Jan. 16.

German leaders are siccing the police on people who appear in public without masks.

Watch this video from Germany and prepare to be shocked.

Canada’s federal health minister announced Jan. 7 that country is likely to make vaccination mandatory in the coming months.

Australia’s Northern Territory chief minister, Michael Gunner, announced harsh lockdown measures Thursday, Jan. 6, for unvaccinated citizens. Gunner told the unvaccinated that they are not to leave their homes to work, exercise, or for any reason other than “essential” shopping, providing care to the sick, and receiving medical treatment.

In the video below, skip ahead to the 5:22 mark and watch Gunner speaking his dictates to the unvaxxed at Thursday’s press conference.

Those of us who know the truth will not bend or break.

As we have learned from the growing number of brave doctors and scientists, these jabs contain a self-assembling network of wireless nanosensors. With each new shot or booster, more of the network is established as the shots create a type of scaffolding effect inside the person’s body. At some point, the recipients will begin to lose their humanity. At least that’s the plan. I don’t think these wicked scientists at Big Pharma know exactly how things will turn out for the poor guy on his ninth or tenth booster.

But because not enough people are buying the lies that they will need to be injected every five months to stay healthy, the power elites need to make another bold move.

In some countries they will unleash the full force of military power against the unjabbed.

If this happens in the U.S., it would likely involve forcibly detaining people in the camps that we know exist in every state.

Australia has already gone this route so we know it’s on the drawing board for the other nations.

Along with all of these mandates, the government continues to spend wildly in an apparent attempt to drive inflation and collapse the dollar.

Are you ready for your money to become worthless?

Are you ready for the challenges of severe deprivation?

Are you prepared to feed yourself and help others?

You may need to show a young family how to grow a garden, how to fix a car, how to do whatever it is that your skill set prepared you for in these troubling but exciting times.

Remember, how you react under pressure reveals the real you.

Brace yourself for impact.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and is not beholden to any corporate sponsor or advertiser. You make send contributions c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.