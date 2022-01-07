With globalist puppets in control of every Western nation, brace yourself for their next diabolical move: The weaponization of food

Over the last several months, many Christians who deal in the prophetic have been hearing a particular sequence of words in their quiet time – often in dreams – which they believe is from God: “Brace yourself for impact.”
I’ve heard it from more than one person and if you search online you will see others who claim to have heard this same message from God.
I don’t pretend to be a prophet and don’t know for certain what this means. I can only take it at face value: Brace yourself. Something impactful is about to happen.
It could be something literally impactful, like a bomb, an asteroid, a tsunami or some other natural force suddenly crashing into the earth. Or, it could be something impactful in the political realm that forces dramatic changes in our way of life.
What, for instance, would happen if the U.S. Supreme Court gives its stamp of approval to Biden’s illegal, unconstitutional mandates?
The Supreme Court is a wild card that must be considered.
According to Katie Pavlich at Townhall.com, the first day of oral arguments on Biden’s vaccine mandates was “a total disaster,” with several of the justices exhibiting a level of cluelessness that was astonishing.
I strongly suspect two of the three justices put on the Court by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are imposters who were placed there for exactly this purpose – to force experimental gene-therapy shots on the American people.
I’m talking about Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. I hope I am wrong but I believe at least one of them, possibly both, will vote along with the other liberals to grant the Court’s approval of the illegal, unconstitutional, anti-American, anti-God, anti-human Biden shot mandates.
Only justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch can be counted on to stand against this evil. I expect a 5-4 or 6-3 decision to empower the federal government to force all employers – they won’t just stop at companies with 100 or more employees – to fire unjabbed workers or be bankrupted by massive fines.
This will absolutely crush what’s left of an already fragile supply chain.
If Pandora’s box is opened by a reckless Supreme Court decision, all of the major trucking companies will fire drivers who refuse the jab. This will encompass at least 30 percent of the nation’s overall trucking cohort.
Chris Spear, president of American Trucking Associations, told members of Congress in November that he warned the Biden administration: If they follow through on his vax mandate it will bring down the supply chain.
America already has a shortage of more than 80,000 truckers compared to pre-pandemic levels. Spear said that if Biden’s vaccine mandate is enforced, the industry will lose 37 percent of its truckers, or 2.5 million drivers, according to an ATA survey.
The survey “came back as 37 percent of drivers not only said ‘no,’ but ‘hell no,’” Spear testified.
Spear said the current struggling supply chain could not survive if even 10 percent of the current trucking force walks off the job.
So imagine if anywhere near 37 percent calls it quits. Watch Spear’s warning below.
Besides the truckers, think of the effect a vax mandate would have on the food processing industry, which is made up of large companies that would automatically start firing unjabbed workers as soon as Biden’s mandate received Supreme Court approval. This includes meatpacking plants.
If these mandates are allowed to go through, it’s game over for the supply chain, the economy and the healthcare system. They will be flattened, and it won’t take long.
Massive crime waves will ensue as people freak out at the sight of bare grocery-store shelves, and closed gas stations.
Hungry people who have as yet resisted the jab will roll up their sleeves in exchange for a government meal ticket.
The suburbs will be the first to come under attack under such a scenario. Then the rural areas.
Global power elites want everything to collapse because they need fear and disorder to finish the job of getting everyone jabbed with the track-and-trace mechanism they call “vaccines.” Getting everyone jabbed is a prerequisite for the first phase of the Great Reset of civilization. The new civilization will replace the 2,000 years in the making Judeo-Christian biblical moral code with those of man-centered gene editing, artificial intelligence, manmade immunity and a new way of defining justice and equality, all of which will lead to misery and death.
The society envisioned by global technocrats is one of total surveillance and control over everything and every body. That which they cannot tag, track, trace and monitor, they plan to kill or incarcerate. They want to own or control everything of value, both living and non-living.
To them, you are just a number to be treated like a unit of cattle standing in a feedlot with a tag in your ear. When your useful shelf life has expired and you’re no longer considered a viable unit of production, or maybe you’re no longer sufficiently obedient to the new digital beast system, you will be carted off to be re-educated or, in some cases euthanized. Yes, they take their cues from Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel, Brave New World.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves in the scenario taking shape in 2022, the one which calls for bracing ourselves.
Once the mandates are approved by the Supreme Court and implemented with brutal speed and efficiency, the supply chain will collapse. Then the scapegoating begins.
The government and its mass-media propaganda machine will blame all of this self-induced pain – the scarcity of food, the lack of fuel and shoddy healthcare – on the unjabbed.
Christians and Jews who resist the jab will be targeted with special ferocity.
Watch the clip below and you will see how the corporate media is already setting up an evil narrative that conservative Christians are to blame, using Franklin Graham and other clueless Christian leaders to help demonize the vaccine holdouts.
Just as the Germans turned on the Jews as the cause of their economic hardship after World War I, the jabbed will be all too eager to have a scapegoat on which to turn their anger.
The injected ones were for the most part [of course there are exceptions] the blind ones, the ones who never saw anything nefarious in the draconian Covid rules, never saw the corruption and the greed and the utter falsity of the narrative that underpinned this entire scamdemic from the outset.
Because this segment of America bought all of the lies at every step of the way starting from January 2020, they now live in an alternate reality cut off from the rest of us who managed throughout this propaganda assault to retain our critical-thinking skills. They saw none of the hardship coming, they believed the government had their best interests at heart with all of the social distancing, contact tracing, mask mandates and shot mandates, and so they didn’t prepare for what’s coming.
When these policies lead to a failed supply chain, extreme deprivation and starvation, they will become increasingly desperate and violent. They will take up arms, possibly supplied by the government, against their neighbors who saw through the lies, who refused the experimental serum that destroys our God-given immune systems and who took precautions by storing up food, learning to plant gardens, to can and freeze-dry their harvests, and who live mostly in the rural areas.
The long-predicted civil war will be on, with one side fully backed by the government and its media propagandists.
At some point, after perhaps months or years of civil war, some combination of China, Russia and other foreign troops will be “invited” to land on American soil and restore order, probably under the banner of the United Nations “peacekeepers.”
China, for those who aren’t aware, is not giving its people the mRNA experimental injections. Nor is Russia. The experimental gene therapy is being reserved, at least for now, primarily for the formerly free nations of the Western World – the U.S. and Canada, Australia and Western Europe.
Their plan to get every man, woman and child jabbed with their continuously updatable operating system and connect people’s vaccine history to a new global ID system.
Don’t forget that Moderna, on its own website, describes its “vaccine” as a device that works “very much like a computer operating system.”
This operating system requires a certain number of “updates” before it becomes fully operational inside the human body.
Should we be surprised that the CEO of Moderna announced Friday that a fourth shot “could be necessary?” Gee, who could have seen that coming? The U.K and South Korea have already ordered the fourth dose while Israel is already administering a fourth to its people.
Truth is, these shots were always meant to be continuous. Along with the masks, the shots are the ritual sign of submission to the new global “beast” system.
But here’s the bad news for the global predators who are so frantically pushing this mass-genocide, which they cloak in Orwellian language like “safe and effective” and “life-saving vaccines.”
The problem for them is that after more than a year of flooding the zone with saturation propaganda, only about 60 percent of Americans have received two doses of the serum and less than 35 percent have received a third dose or “booster.”
While the entirety of Western civilization is the target of this genocide, America is the real plum. If America falls, no other nation will be able to withstand what is coming. The force of global tyranny now underway is more formidable than Hitler’s Third Reich and Stalinist Russia combined. Neither of those evil empires had this level of technology and propaganda devices at their disposal.
For them, it’s go time. They’re in their final hour. They are into their end-game scenario. In order to complete this global coup d’etat, they must move with blitzkrieg speed to get the remaining holdouts injected or removed from society.
That’s why we have seen increasingly aggressive rhetoric coming out of the mouths of Western puppet leaders in recent days. They are getting ready to replace the carrot and the stick with a baseball bat made of steel.
French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that the unvaccinated in his country should be treated as “non-citizens” and he wants to “piss them off” as much as possible by banning them from all of society.
One day after Macron announced he was declaring war on his country’s remaining unvaccinated citizens, Italy and Austria followed suit. Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government had already made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health workers, and since October all employees have had to be vaccinated or show a negative test before entering the workplace. Refusal results in suspension from work without pay, but not dismissal.
Austria has announced plans to make vaccination mandatory for those over the age of 14 starting next month, while in Greece it will be compulsory for over-60s starting Jan. 16.
German leaders are siccing the police on people who appear in public without masks.
Watch this video from Germany and prepare to be shocked.
Canada’s federal health minister announced Jan. 7 that country is likely to make vaccination mandatory in the coming months.
Australia’s Northern Territory chief minister, Michael Gunner, announced harsh lockdown measures Thursday, Jan. 6, for unvaccinated citizens. Gunner told the unvaccinated that they are not to leave their homes to work, exercise, or for any reason other than “essential” shopping, providing care to the sick, and receiving medical treatment.
In the video below, skip ahead to the 5:22 mark and watch Gunner speaking his dictates to the unvaxxed at Thursday’s press conference.
Those of us who know the truth will not bend or break.
As we have learned from the growing number of brave doctors and scientists, these jabs contain a self-assembling network of wireless nanosensors. With each new shot or booster, more of the network is established as the shots create a type of scaffolding effect inside the person’s body. At some point, the recipients will begin to lose their humanity. At least that’s the plan. I don’t think these wicked scientists at Big Pharma know exactly how things will turn out for the poor guy on his ninth or tenth booster.
But because not enough people are buying the lies that they will need to be injected every five months to stay healthy, the power elites need to make another bold move.
In some countries they will unleash the full force of military power against the unjabbed.
If this happens in the U.S., it would likely involve forcibly detaining people in the camps that we know exist in every state.
Australia has already gone this route so we know it’s on the drawing board for the other nations.
Along with all of these mandates, the government continues to spend wildly in an apparent attempt to drive inflation and collapse the dollar.
Are you ready for your money to become worthless?
Are you ready for the challenges of severe deprivation?
Are you prepared to feed yourself and help others?
You may need to show a young family how to grow a garden, how to fix a car, how to do whatever it is that your skill set prepared you for in these troubling but exciting times.
Remember, how you react under pressure reveals the real you.
Brace yourself for impact.
65 thoughts on “With globalist puppets in control of every Western nation, brace yourself for their next diabolical move: The weaponization of food”
Leo,
Historically, every empire must fall. I did not think the USA would / could fall so quickly.
I did not take into account the gaslighting, the MSM and Hollywood.
The propaganda machine is beyond my thinking,
Lee
I am VERY angry at all the Christians who fell for it. They listened to the Serpent and were therefore deceived.
May God have mercy on them. I sure don’t feel merciful toward them.
They shouldn’t have sided with those known to lie and practice evil. The Bible kind of makes that clear in Psalm 1.
…at all those false ‘christians’ who are the Devil’s deluded children of darkness (i.e. tares, goats, foolish virgins)
I don’t feel sorry for them.
They’re were never Jesus Christs Christians.
They’ve always worshiped another Jesus and another gospel that has left themselves cursed.
They’re are the type of “ Christian’s” that abuse lil children and fellow church goers, who fleece the congregation of their substance and call it love.
The Holy Spirit showed me many years ago that the Antichrist has Christian’s too. They’re the Antichristians.
The tares planted by the enemy while we slept.
They will be bundled up and thrown in the fire.
They’re are the modern Pharisees and the Synagogue of Satan.
Their true colours have been revealed and they have drunk the cup of the whore of Babylon to their own judgement.
I have no compassion for them at all.
They have left many peoples faith a shipwreck because of their wickedness practiced behind the whitewashed tomb.
@ Rachel , to be angry at fellow believers for being deceived I don’t think is wise choice, Matthew 5:22 I think you should reconsider and pray for them instead . Blessings
@ Rachel January 8, 2022 at 12:20 am
It’s very frustrating when you know the truth but those around you just can’t see it or refuse to see it. Once people have formed a view, it can be very difficult to change their mind.
So many people just got caught in the snare set by the media. They trust the media and the medical authorities and are paying the price.
There go I but for the grace of God.
The key question is, are they Christians?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The founding fathers of Neo-Babylon’s harlot Judaeo-Xian Church-State (USA—Revelation 17-18)) were Freemasons who were demonically enlightened in Lucifer’s Masonic Temple where they created Uncle Sam’s fatally-flawed humanistic Constitution.
Klaus Schwab said that the fourth industrial revolution ” will come at breath taking speed. It will be like a tsunami.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anthony , re: It’s very frustrating when you know the truth,
Hasn’t that been our life whenever we share the gospel , it is very frustrating this is why we pray that God would remove the scales from their eyes , the mandate of the church has never changed .
Being hypnotized is a choice. And while under hypnosis you cannot be forced to violate your morals. Therefore “mass formation” is no excuse. They have chosen to believe ungody, deceitful people just because they’re rich and famous. This scenario is entirely their fault.
They love TV celebrities more than their own friends and family. They trust and obey the ungodly science and political shills more than Christ Himself.
My best friend died a couple months ago. I hope to join her soon. I hate what this world has become and find it insane people are so desperate to stay alive now in a world devoid of truth, goodness or beauty.
You right Rachael. If I can’t live with the spirit, soul and body that God allowed me to be born in. I say good riddance to this wicked world. I did not get saved to still end up in the lake of fire with the wicked. One pastor friend of mine asked what is the difference between the covid jabs and the mark of the beast? None whatsoever if you can’t participate in society without it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FrsnklinGshsm snf other pro clot shot clergy are apostates and want gov. to control people liek livestock. Avoid the 501c3 churches, they are gov. controlled and told what to preach.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Franklin Graham and (corr.)
Not sure what you are trying to tell me here Laura.
I have the same thoughts that you write about here and have had them for several years now. Still, this is some of the scariest stuff that I believe that I have ever read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you read this article? I did. It Doesn’t sound good.
Sent from my iPhone
>
False prophets were quoted in the beginning of the article. God speaks to us through the Bible during the Church Age. Those people are saying they are hearing what would be equivalent to the inspired Words of God and they are not.
LikeLike
Patty, nobody is saying these folks’ visions or dreams are the equivalent of the inspired Word of God. There is a difference between God speaking something into a person through a dream and the inspired word of God. I thought that was obvious but maybe should have delineated between the two in the article. But surely you are aware that God does communicate with his people through dreams, right?
Basically these dreams are all communicating the same message: Prepare for persecution and get right with God. Surely you would agree there is nothing unbiblical about that message, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think some Christians somehow believe that persecution is and will always be non-existent in North America. And I once naively believed that the United States would fight tooth and nail against the rising beast system. I changed my mind about that delusion about 15 years ago. From the looks of things and if given the chance. Political leaders in the US will be ring leaders in establishing the world-wide reign of the anti-christ. Probably one of the little horns who will give all of their ill-gotten gain and authority to the beast and his system. Regardless of whatever whoever says or does on this side of eternity. I intend on experiencing the blessings of eternal life mentioned in Revelation chapters 21-22. I for one have had enough of devils, evil and the effects of sin in this life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Believers need to stop putting down other believers for taking covid shots. That is not our business and it is their right to take them. I believe they are dangerous but I believe that in America we have the constitutional right to chose for ourselves. The holier than thou doesn’t cut it so stop it.
LikeLike
Sandra, the Bible tells us that if we know of an approaching danger and do not warn our brother then the blood is on our hands. I will continue shouting from the housetops about the evil of these shots as long as I have breath in my lungs. People are getting slammed with false information, lies and deception from all angles and your concern is about the few of us who are giving people the other side of the story? Stunning! And by the way, no one on this site has ever said people shouldn’t have the right to choose the shots as long as they are given what the Nuremberg Code requires — which is informed consent. That’s not being done. If fact it’s the exact opposite of informed consent that’s being given.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ Leo, exposing the lies and deception and warning people I 100% agree, just as Christians we are the warn the world of the hell that exists beyond the grave without Jesus Christ . But to begin to say I show no mercy towards them or they deserve it , sorry these are not Godly qualities.
Forgive much as you have been forgiven . Ephesians 4 :32 Col; 3 : 12 – 13
Blessings.
Leo I forgot to mention that at this point. We need to be ever mindful that we live in a world full of fake Christians. I ignore them as much as I ignore the devil (vaccinated or unvaccinated).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good for you Leo. As a Born Again Believer I had a check in my Spirit from the get-go on this Lie called Covid. I saw this as a Lie to take Trump down and for the so called Global reset. The entire PLANdemic was based off the PCR test which has been proven to be a fraud/lie. Take away the PCR test and Covid is nothing more than a bad case of the flu. I believe NOTHING coming out of our Government, media or medical establishment when it comes to Covid. If these shots were so good then the they would NOT have to push so hard for everyone to take them. The more they push the more I see something sinister behind them. To me Covid was the PLANdemic, the Clot Shots ARE the Pandemic……..I WILL NEVER TAKE THEM!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not being holier than thou.
It’s being obedient to God or not.
God doesn’t want us to defile his temple which is our body.
God proclaims a mighty judgement in those who do that.
He says that if anyone destroys his temple then he will destroy them.
Yes In America you do have a choice but so does everywhere.
Even the bible promotes freedom of choice.
But In his compassion and mercy God warns us of the repercussions of making the wrong choice so that we can be saved.
This is not a matter of opinion.
Gods opinion is the only one that counts.
You defile God’s temple when you over eat, when you eat junk food, when you smoke, when you drink to become drunk, when you sit on the couch and never exercise. If people have been tricked into this thinking it is for their safety and will keep them from dying, God will not destroy them.
We should not be judging people for taking the shot. Then we are as bad as those that judge us for not taking it.
This is not the mark of the beast. This is them trying to control us and see what they CAN get away with. And I believe it is a depopulation shot. But 50-60 percent who have taken the shot would say I’m crazy for saying that. Or have never heard anything of the sort because they listen to and trust the regular news.
LikeLike
In their defense many don’t know that the shots alter DNA or fill the body with cyborg nano particles. They think that they work on the same premise as ordinary vaccines before 2020. They do not.
I had my MMR shots and polio vaccine as a kid. Smallpox vaccines were very effective.
These experimental mRNA shots are being touted as a kind of polio vaccine–only high tech with scientific sounding stuff thrown in.
Normies don’t know the abysmal long-term results of the lab animals scientists have tried this on. And churches prefer well-heeled normies to visionary artsy weirdos like me. The kind that tends to see things differently than most.
Lies are everywhere and truth is suppressed.
Still frustrating. If western Christians weren’t so tight and cozy with the ungodly (rich and famous) more would have seen through this. If western churches weren’t so shallow and lacking in discernment we would not have been taken in for so long.
Leo, you are a truth teller, so those who are caught up in deception won’t like what you are sharing. God is judging the apostate church, which is far more extensive than I previously had believed. I have been following your blog since this whole covid narrative began. Your insights have confirmed my suspicions that this was a fraud so I for one appreciate the time and effort you have put into your research. Carry on and realize there are still many of us out here as part of the Remnant!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree 100 %, Leo is right and we need to prepare. I got two answers for my prayers.
1) chop firewood for the next winter (not this one yet)
2) grow food, especially potatoes, I have bad clay soil so I got further instructions to use wood chip mulch.
Thats all I got, and even it is simple message, makes lots of sense.
God bless you Leo, linetab and others reading this as well.
Don’t forget to stock up on salt and protein
There are many Biblical scriptures that we are to abide by and take comfort in. The Word of God says that we are in this world but not of this world. We are to stand and protect our family. We cannot love God and the world at the same time. You must choose one over the other. Our enemies will come from within our own family. Son will turn against father and daughter against mother. Evil must flourish in these last days (years) in order for the Word of God to be fulfilled. Nations rise up and fall. We are not any different than previous nations of old. God has given us time to turn to Jesus and now our judgement is at hand. He (God) has allowed evil to rule over us and judge us. Yes, when the US falls than so will the rest of the world. We must pray for individuals to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour. Do not waste your time in pray for this country. Our time is at hand. Help those that can’t help themselves. Help the widows, the orphans, the sick and broken hearted. Lay your treasures up in Heaven and not on this earth. Do what is good and right in the sight of God. Trust in the Lord. Be of good courage and He (God) will strengthen your heart. He (God) will cause 1000 to fall at thy left side. 10,000 to fall at thy right side. He (God) will give us the courage and the strength when it is needed. Do not wonder what you will say to others for God will give you what to speak by the power of the Holy Spirit. Draw nigh to God and He (God) will draw nigh unto you. Encourage each other. Help one another. Turn from evil and evil will turn from you
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
Mark , Amen 🙏
@ Frank M January 8, 2022 at 2:03 pm
Anthony , re: It’s very frustrating when you know the truth,
Hasn’t that been our life whenever we share the gospel , it is very frustrating this is why we pray that God would remove the scales from their eyes , the mandate of the church has never changed .
Hello Frank, In fairness to Rachel. Despite her feelings about those people, she said “May God have mercy on them.”
She has subjected her feelings to the will of God.
This reminds me of when Jesus subjected His feelings to the will of the Father and said, ” nevertheless not My will, but Thine be done.”
Anger is a human emotion but we must not let it fester and become a negative destructive force. Paul says “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath:
Feelings of care can turn to anger when people reject that care. I can understand a gracious Christian like Rachel struggling with the frustration of it all.
I remember an old man who used to come along to antagonise us as we were witnessing to people on the street. I remember how frustrated and angry I would feel when he would interrupt as I was witnessing to someone. The fellowship would pray for him at our prayer meetings. Then, one day we got the news that the man had died.
So there it is.
In the future we can expect to have our emotions severely tested. I pray that we can manage and submit our will to the will of God.
May God bless you, Frank.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN!!!
Great and informative article! I think everyone who reads it is now responsible to heed its warnings. 👍🏼
LikeLike
Excellent. True.
This is insightful, thought provoking commentary complete with video that not only supports Leo’s opinions & ideas but should chill any sane person to the bone…it’s a jolt of reality, a wake-up call.
I know there are many differing opinions on when the 7 year tribulation period actually starts. For my part I have to say that lately I’ve been seriously wondering if we’re now within the 7 year window?
Regardless, pretty much everything prophesied as a harbinger of Jesus’ return is in place. “Even so, come Lord Jesus.” – Rev. 22:20
How are Christians to claim a religious exemption when our “leaders” do not stand against the genetic modifying of “their” people? We have been as well served by the clergy as the Jews were by theirs at Messiah’s first coming. We have our religious convictions invalidated by our so called leaders. We will find the churches and clergy as useless as the synagogues and Rabbis were for the Holocaust. Brothers and sisters, gather your own manna.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some of the churches in America are on the same level as the synagogues of Jesus’ day, filled with Pharisees, scribes and blind leaders of the blind in the pulpits and congregations. Whether they know it or not. They are working hand in hand with the devil and his upcoming beast system. We may not all be biblical scholars. With God’s grace we don’t have to follow the blind off the cliff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen ! Discernment through the Holy Spirit is key today more than ever.
Just thought about that verse where Jesus said that he that saveth his life would lose it. But he that loseth his life for my sake shall find life. Also in Matthew chapter 10 we are told to fear Him who is able to destroy both body and soul in hell. I don’t have a death wish. However there’s no doubt in my mind that when political leaders of world governments, along with bureaucrats and technocrats decide it’s their right to dictate the terms of everyone else’s existence. It is high time to check out of this world by the hand of God.
I have friends and acquaintances who have taken the covid jabs out of fear, ignorance or both. I get it that it is none of my personal business and that was their choice. However, I don’t have the luxury of jeopardizing my spiritual or physical health by hanging on to those relationships. I was recently invited to a wedding under the condition that I be either covid vaccinated or bring a negative test result with me. This was before the Omicron outbreak. I won’t be going anywhere under those circumstances. Some folks are being steadfast in hanging on to their lies and delusions as people are suffering and dying left and right from the covid jab related injuries. And I for one don’t need any deception and delusion ruling over my life. Those who are happy living there can remain so without my participation in their world. And that includes any former friend or family member that was once a part of my life. My eternal destiny is my first and most important priority. I have love ones I’m looking forward to joining in eternity in The Kingdom Of God. And there is no one or no thing worth losing any temporal or eternal blessings over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long before the shots appeared people showed they prioritized physical health over spiritual life in refusing to assemble. Not only were they obeying and honoring Caesar over Christ–they showed where their real trust lies. Government and Science are where their hearts lie.
Jesus talks about bringing a sword and division rather than peace.
This New Abnormal has been all about swords and division. The Reset technocracy has set itself up as a rival to Christ. The longer people go along with this conditioning the harder it will be to withdraw. There is a fate worse than death Franklin Graham still says he believes in. He needs to wake up and smell the sulfur.
Washington state will hold metting to consider granting police power to detain those not following covid rules incl VACCINATION. Its begun!
LikeLike
No doubt in my mind that God will deliver His people from the evil in this world and in in the world to come. (First Corinthians 10:13). I suspect that a part of this wicked agenda is in part an attempt by Satanists to drive and draw people away from. I am often reminded by the Apostle Peter’s words to remember the patience of Job. Jesus told us in John 16:33 that in the world we would have tribulation; but to be a good cheer because He has overcome the world. So whether it’s sunny or cloudy outside so to speak. God’s grace and divine power remains the same for those who utilize it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot to mention that the Apostle Paul may have spent 25-50% of his ministry time in prison. He stated that the word of the Lord is not bound. Neither are His promises imprisoned for those who love Him. As we can see from Joseph in the Book Of Genesis. God can reverse what was meant for evil into good. Romans 8:38 tells us that “For we know that all things work together for good for those who love God; to them who are the called according to His purpose.” I’m not sure where or if FDR stood with the Lord. But I must give him a thumbs up for the we have nothing to fear but fear itself statement. And living in fear is as much of a personal choice as living in ignorance and delusion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Countdown to the time spoken of in prophecy is near.
We are at what, 15 and older mandatory?
When that age is lowered to infants…then the time spoken when. ALL ARE FORCED TO TAKE A MARK TO BUY OR SELL… has arrived.
That spring is approaching
WoW so true when you put it that way
Socialism’s Security System of FDR’s New Deal has been digitally marking the souls of all babies, that are birthed in its medical institutions, with the beast’s SS#. Without a SS#, they would not be able to function and survive (i.e. buying and selling) in the global-e-commerce of this Orwellian Digital Age. A SS# is required for a banking account, credit card, drivers license, passport, business license, etc.
I despise the untrue moniker “Judeo-Christian biblical moral code”.
There are two opposing ideologies melded as one.
This is the first problem. Thanks, Scofield.
@ BMan January 8, 2022 at 11:21 am
Scofield’s false teachings concerning the return of Jesus Christ are a lie which has done huge damage to the witness of the church.
Those who accept Scofield’s false teachings are very confused when trying to expound on the scriptures. If you are preferring the false teachings of Cyrus Scofield over what the Bible actually says, then you are not in the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On another topic. I forgot to mention two free web streaming health summits starting next week. These talks can be purchased for those who want copies and/or to watch at their own pace. The Vaccine Secrets Reloaded series starts on 1/10/21 at 8 pm EST and ends on 1/19/21. Info will also be shared about possible ways to heal from vaccine injuries. Visit vsecretscc.com for further details. This health summit is hosted by Johnathan Otto. Email sign-ups are required to view these summits.
The Brain Immune Gut Summit hosted at healthmeans.com/ event-calendar will began on 1/10/21 – 1/16/22. Click on the event to register and for more details. I’ve heard from several doctors that parasites, toxins and excessive bad gut bacteria are leading contributors of diseases. Saints, I am a firm believer that along with obeying God. We had better learn all that we can about avoiding and fighting diseases through nature’s medicines. As is apparent. The healthcare system as a whole is filled with corruption and is on the verge of collapse. Better in my opinion that we learn to tend to our own health. Lots of truth can be learned from listening to honest healthcare practitioners, who know how to minimize, or eliminate suffering without the disastrous side effects always being the end result of most contemporary medical treatments and medicines.
Leo,
Great article. I am holding out some hope in the Supreme Court. It “appears” as if a majority is skeptical of the Fed’s overreaching grab at control through OSHA.
However, even if that aspect of their edict is shot down, I think the Fed will still be in control of who they do business with contractually. I could be wrong. If this is the case, it won’t matter what the court does, as most businesses are reliant on Federal dollars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very good information. It is all right here and now. It is hard to believe I am living in the last days…
Thanks Leo! In regards to the Food issue then haven’t they been killing us for a long time? Getting us with the Food, the Air, the Water, the Medications, Medical ,Legal… everything… including Religion. Perhaps death is the ultimate rapture? All of these unfolding events leaves one with an unsettling horribly wonderful feeling. How temporary everything really is!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can now plainly see why the Apostle Paul told us to set our affections on things above, not on things in the earth in the Book Of Colossians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Amen, Anne.
Anthony , thank you brother very well said , I thank God how we can learn from one another .
God bless you as well.
👍
I read Mario Marillo’s blog one day when he said “wearing your typical mask is the same as putting up a chain link fence to keep out mosquitoes”. How true! The masks do nothing against a virus. In a hospital setting masks are N95 or better, form fitted (no leaks) and only worn for a specific procedure, patient visit, etc. Masks were never meant to be worn all day as they get filthy and you’re rebreathing exhaled CO2 with each breath. This spells Oxygen deprivation. Especially bad for children in school!
Most have little to no knowledge of mRNA, or spike proteins, or genetically altered viruses, which are designed for gain of function, to infect humans, just as most have little to no spiritual knowledge of the Word of God, which still remains a mystery, 1 Timothy 3:16, just like with God’s chosen people, Jeremiah 4:22, but things will soon change, on the Sabbath of God, during the Feast of Tabernacles, and I would strongly advise everyone to stop worshiping those who control the money, that controls the politicians, who control the money, that controls the people, Timothy 6:10, because if you don’t, you will suffer, and the suffering is only beginning, as the War of Words continues unabated, and Satan continues his subtle deceptions of lies and innuendoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, thank you Damon.
