Five conspiracy theories that came true in 2021

We can now say with confidence that at least five of the news stories that the fact checkers falsely deemed “conspiracy theories” in 2020 were validated in 2021.

With the exception of the 5-G issue, LeoHohmann.com reported on every one of these conspiracies in 2020 and 2021. The corporate-funded “fact checkers” labeled us fear mongers, conspiracy theorists and wing nuts. Now that they’ve all been proven true, does that mean we get to take off our tin foil hats? Of course not! Now we are reporting on other controversial issues, such as the coming digital, programmable currency that will replace cash and the coming social-credit scoring system modeled after that already in place in China. These are stories that the mainstream press shuns; but don’t worry, they will break the “news” for us a year or two from now, when it’s too late to do anything about it.

Below, Global Research and David Heller, bring a summary of each one of the conspiracies validated in 2021.

CONSPIRACY NUMBER 1: Vaccine passports. The idea of requiring people to show a special passport before they could report for work or enter a sporting arena, a concert hall or other public facility was once dismissed as a paranoid conspiracy theory that would never be implemented in free societies. But as we learned in 2021, numerous politicians and policymakers first dismissed the idea, only to change direction and impose the invasive and controlling mechanism – under the guise of wanting to open up society from the lockdowns they themselves had previously imposed. Despite the lack of an ethical and epidemiological basis for such an idea, vaccine passes swept the world in 2021. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposed domestic COVID passes at the start of the year, and implemented them by the end of the year. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau also opposed vaccination passports calling them “divisive” at the start of the year and later embraced them. A similar story played out across much of the developed world, what was once written off as a conspiracy theory is now official government policy.

CONSPIRACY NUMBER 2: Covid Camps. The idea that governments were planning to build quarantine camps was another rumor that was circulating in 2020. The fear was that the government would detain people, even healthy people, in internment camps – this was written off by the media and politicians as just more ‘disinformation’. By late 2020 questions were being raised in the Ontario legislature by MPP Randy Hillier about camps. He was jeered, shouted out with calls for him to sit down, and his microphone turned off. In Australia, camps were talked about, but only for travelers – anyone who said they may be used for others was branded as a conspiracy theorist and spreaders of fake news. As time went on these camps were built and opened both in Canada and Australia. The facilities in Canada were not used just for travelers or just for people who were looking to ‘voluntarily isolate’ but rather included other Canadians who were detained due to their non-compliance with COVID regulations.

CONSPIRACY NUMBER 3: 5-G and COVID. At the start of the pandemic, some speculated that COVID did not exist, and the illness was caused and transmitted by 5G – this speculation was with little basis and never proven to be true. At the same time, many were concerned that wireless radiation could cause flu-like symptoms similar to COVID, or that radiation could depress one’s immune system making people more susceptible to COVID. Did microwave radiation make people sick with COVID-like symptoms? This claim was fact-checked and dismissed as “unfounded” since there is “no evidence that 5G is harmful to humans.” The BBC, quoting a scientist, called the claim “complete rubbish”. Facebook’s COVID-19 policy still prohibits such claims on its platform.

Fast forward to September 2021, when the National Institute of Health (NIH) published a study confirming that “evidence presented here supports a premise that WCR [Wireless Communications Radiation] and, in particular, 5G, which involves densification of 4G, may have exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic by weakening host immunity and increasing SARS-CoV-2 virulence.” In particular, it was “amplifying immune dysfunction, including immunosuppression, autoimmunity, and hyper inflammation” and “increasing intracellular Ca2+ essential for viral entry, replication, and release, in addition to promoting pro-inflammatory pathways.” The study explains that it is certainly not the first study to conclude that WCR can cause bodily damage; “For decades, independent research scientists worldwide have emphasized the health risks and cumulative damage caused by WCR [here, here]. The evidence presented here is consistent with a large body of established research.” Unfortunately, this research has yet to influence policymakers while wireless communication systems continue to be rolled out across the world.

CONSPIRACY NUMBER 4: The origins of Covid. The origins of the COV-SARS-2 were straightforward as far as the establishment was concerned – the virus passed from an animal (likely a bat) to a human in the Wuhan wet market. This was the assessment made by the World Health Organization in early 2020. To further solidify the theory of the natural origin, a group of scientists published a firm statement in The Lancet, saying they “strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin” and that scientists “overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife.” Supported by big tech’s censorship, this theory was established as the undebatable truth.

By 2021 the unquestionable assertion of a natural origin began to unravel. David Asher, who led the State Department’s investigation into the matter revealed that several workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized with an illness very similar to COVID about a month before the new virus was identified. A study was written by Steven Quay and Richard Muller in February and later reported in the Wall Street Journal, examined the sequence of the amino acids in the genome of the virus. They found that “in the entire class of coronaviruses that includes CoV-2, the CGG-CGG combination has never been found naturally” and concluded “The presence of the double CGG sequence is strong evidence of gene splicing, and the absence of diversity in the public outbreak suggests gain-of-function acceleration. The scientific evidence points to the conclusion that the virus was developed in a laboratory.”

CONSPIRACY NUMBER 5: Microchipping people. Theories around new attempts by governments and tech companies to track the people have been circulating for decades. Since COVID there have been two main theories that involve the concept of implanting microchips in people. The first is that the vaccine itself contains some sort of communication device, this theory has not been proven correct. The second theory was that a vaccine pass or RFID would be implanted in people and be used in order to maintain or restrict people’s freedom of movement. This theory was declared to be false by Reuters in April 2020. in November of 2021 Swedish authorities announced they will require proof of vaccination in order to enter gatherings of more than 100 people. At the same time, a Swedish company called DSruptive, which makes implantable micro-electronics, found a new application for their product. Instead of carrying a vaccination pass on paper, or on a smartphone app, the company will implant it directly into the person’s hand.

Can you think of any more conspiracies that panned out in 2021, or are there any new ones you think will materialize in 2022? Please share them in the comments below.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. Donations of any size are appreciated and keep us online bringing you content that you won’t see in the compromised corporate media. Send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Or, you may use your credit card below. Thanks!