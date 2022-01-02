WATCH VIDEO: Pastor arrested again by ‘Gestapo’ police acting on orders of ‘corrupt Nazi politicians’

This is truly a stunning video. Pastor Artur Pawlowski was pulled over by multiple police vehicles. The cops handcuffed, arrested and forcibly tossed him into an SUV to be hauled away on New Year’s Day. They said he was in “breech” of some kind of legal constraints but refused to say how he had violated any law or edict. It was all caught on video by his son.

On Saturday night, Jan. 1, Pastor Pawlowski and his brother Dawid were arrested after a peaceful protest outside of Minister of Health Jason Coppin’s home in Alberta, Canada.

His crime? As a pastor and civil rights activist in Canada, Pawlowski refuses to close his church services and he has the audacity to peacefully protest the authoritarian actions of certain government officials.

This is the plan for America folks. It’s coming. Get prepared. Now.

This is how they want to treat all those who resist the death shots and the lockdowns and the mask edicts — all of the psychopathic Nazi orders brought in under the “new normal” of the Great Reset and under the cover of a medical emergency.

Remember, there is strength in numbers.

Canada’s problem is not only that it doesn’t have a Second Amendment.

No. They have a bigger problem.

They don’t have the numbers.

Where are all the other pastors and church members? Why aren’t at least half of them marching right now to protest this man’s arrest. Instead they are silent. They cower in their homes.

When the Lord’s people do not stand up for what’s right, the evil ones take note and oppress those few who do make a stand.

There are many states right now in the U.S. that are as weak, or nearly as weak, as Canada. I advise all those who are awake to the coming atrocities to leave those states ASAP. Otherwise, you will be treated like gutter trash, just like this poor pastor.

Pray for Artur Pawlowski. He’s a brave man of God. May the Lord’s angels protect him and keep him through these fiery trials. He is a modern-day Daniel.

You will recall Pastor Pawlowski’s first run in with the Canadian Gestapo back in April of 2021. Below is the video of that.

All of the charges against him in that initial dust up were eventually dropped. Now they are after him again.

We will all find ourselves in this situation eventually if the tide of medically induced tyranny is not turned back.

For those unfamiliar with Pastor Pawlowski, he takes a stand because he’s all too familiar with tyranny.

Pawlowski is a Canadian who was born in Poland on March 28, 1973, in the city of Kożuchów. He grew up under a communist regime seeing soldiers with machine guns and tanks on the streets as people rose up in 1981 to fight for their freedoms.

Soon after, he watched the end of communism in Poland. Artur attended one of the best high schools in Poland under the patronage of UNESCO. During this time, he started to travel around Europe and became a very successful smuggler. He profited in everything from alcohol smuggled from Hungry to electronics bought in Vienna and gold funneled in from Russia.

He later got saved and turned his life over to God. He immigrated to Canada, where he now has a church in Calgary, Alberta.

Don’t be deceived. In these times, we are all Artur Pawlowski. We can stand together or fall in singular events like in the video above.

Do not forget my previous report from back in the summer: the CDC right here in America claims it has the legal authority to do everything you see going on in Canada, Australia, Austria and throughout Europe, which is to round up resisters and separate them from the rest of society.

