WATCH VIDEO: Pastor arrested again by ‘Gestapo’ police acting on orders of ‘corrupt Nazi politicians’

This is truly a stunning video. Pastor Artur Pawlowski was pulled over by multiple police vehicles. The cops handcuffed, arrested and forcibly tossed him into an SUV to be hauled away on New Year’s Day. They said he was in “breech” of some kind of legal constraints but refused to say how he had violated any law or edict. It was all caught on video by his son.
On Saturday night, Jan. 1, Pastor Pawlowski and his brother Dawid were arrested after a peaceful protest outside of Minister of Health Jason Coppin’s home in Alberta, Canada.
His crime? As a pastor and civil rights activist in Canada, Pawlowski refuses to close his church services and he has the audacity to peacefully protest the authoritarian actions of certain government officials.
This is the plan for America folks. It’s coming. Get prepared. Now.
This is how they want to treat all those who resist the death shots and the lockdowns and the mask edicts — all of the psychopathic Nazi orders brought in under the “new normal” of the Great Reset and under the cover of a medical emergency.
Remember, there is strength in numbers.
Canada’s problem is not only that it doesn’t have a Second Amendment.
No. They have a bigger problem.
They don’t have the numbers.
Where are all the other pastors and church members? Why aren’t at least half of them marching right now to protest this man’s arrest. Instead they are silent. They cower in their homes.
When the Lord’s people do not stand up for what’s right, the evil ones take note and oppress those few who do make a stand.
There are many states right now in the U.S. that are as weak, or nearly as weak, as Canada. I advise all those who are awake to the coming atrocities to leave those states ASAP. Otherwise, you will be treated like gutter trash, just like this poor pastor.
Pray for Artur Pawlowski. He’s a brave man of God. May the Lord’s angels protect him and keep him through these fiery trials. He is a modern-day Daniel.
You will recall Pastor Pawlowski’s first run in with the Canadian Gestapo back in April of 2021. Below is the video of that.
All of the charges against him in that initial dust up were eventually dropped. Now they are after him again.
We will all find ourselves in this situation eventually if the tide of medically induced tyranny is not turned back.
For those unfamiliar with Pastor Pawlowski, he takes a stand because he’s all too familiar with tyranny.
Pawlowski is a Canadian who was born in Poland on March 28, 1973, in the city of Kożuchów. He grew up under a communist regime seeing soldiers with machine guns and tanks on the streets as people rose up in 1981 to fight for their freedoms.
Soon after, he watched the end of communism in Poland. Artur attended one of the best high schools in Poland under the patronage of UNESCO. During this time, he started to travel around Europe and became a very successful smuggler. He profited in everything from alcohol smuggled from Hungry to electronics bought in Vienna and gold funneled in from Russia.
He later got saved and turned his life over to God. He immigrated to Canada, where he now has a church in Calgary, Alberta.
You can learn more about him on his Facebook page.
If you would like to help with his legal expenses: E-transfer art@streetchurch.ca PayPal www.streetchurch.ca or a check to 1740 25 a ST SW, Calgary, Alberta t3c1j9 “Street Church”.
Don’t be deceived. In these times, we are all Artur Pawlowski. We can stand together or fall in singular events like in the video above.
Do not forget my previous report from back in the summer: the CDC right here in America claims it has the legal authority to do everything you see going on in Canada, Australia, Austria and throughout Europe, which is to round up resisters and separate them from the rest of society.
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. Help us stay online with a donation of any size. Even 10 or 20 dollars makes a difference. You can send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
19 thoughts on “WATCH VIDEO: Pastor arrested again by ‘Gestapo’ police acting on orders of ‘corrupt Nazi politicians’”
There are already countries where a person can not buy or sell without a vaccine so I am sure Christians in those countries are wondering why they aren’t “raptured” yet:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/
LikeLiked by 1 person
uh oh, another person assuming the jab is the mark of the beast. Many Christians assume we’re already in Revelation so they do nothing because, after all, you can’t alter prophesy. People underestimate the slyness of Satan. Let’s give our opponent the respect he’s earned. He’s been at this for a few centuries.
LikeLike
Rob is not necessarily saying it is. He’s just pointing out how many Christians think they’ll be whisked away so they won’t have to suffer persecution. Economic sanctions against Christians are not a new thing BTW. They’ve been around since the Book of Hebrews was written. There have also been tattoos required to show loyalty to the emperor so a conquered people could engage in commerce.
The “vaccine” is not a mark. It’s not used as a form of currency.
There is something waiting, linked to cryptocurrency with a patent taken out by the Microsoft company. But it has not arrived yet. After the Great Reset, I believe, it will replace our dollar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rachel,
Wow, thank you for jumping in and letting us know what you think Rob meant! I think Rob can speak for himself. Rob, what say you?
LikeLike
Hi Stan! The vaccine mandates are what is pushing the world toward the coming “mark of the beast” as I prove here:
https://sumofthyword.com/2021/02/02/pure-from-the-blood-of-all-men/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. It’s not the vaccine per se but the technology coming in along with the vaccines that will lead to the mark. Also, just from a psychological standpoint, I believe that the vast majority of those submitting to the vax will submit to the mark. Their hearts and minds are already conquered because they chose to believe the world’s lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen Leo! Very well said!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
LikeLike
There is a time for police officers and soldiers to tell their bosses “No. I can no longer obey orders against the citizens of my country.” Madmen have controlled and murdered millions by using others to do their dirty work. You don’t obey orders on the basis of one person’s (President or General) abuse of power against citizens. Police and soldiers need to understand that their loyalty is to the people not a few elites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lack of numbers is the real thing. Despite the talk of being “in this together” people are not. At least not where the tyranny occurred. They are not looking out for their neighbor but letting him lose everything because the State said they might give each other the spooky sniffles. They are letting the elderly die alone in homes because the government they look to as their savior said they must.
The “little people” are responsible for what’s going on. One way this is different from the Holocaust or Holodomor situation. They need the snitches and tattlers and cowards in a way no other regime has. Along with the technology.
Even a small number may be able to make a difference if we get together. Even if the Reset occurs there may be places of Refuge for God’s people to survive in. The early Church had the catacombs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In early 2020 my Pastor tried to round up the troops in our region. He explained to the other churches what was happening and was labeled a fool and conspiracy theorist.
Your right Leo about numbers , we don’t have them here in Chinada and I think we’ll be the next Australia before long .
All eyes are on the United States and if you guys go down it’s over , barring a miracle from the Lord which could happen if we were to get enough to begin to pray and repent.
I feel for Pastor Artur as my father in law was polish as well ,and seen some hard times from Stalin as well. In March of 2020when they were closing everything down he could smell it as he said to my wife and I something is not right it doesn’t smell good . The people who have lived tyranny know it right away
We need to stand wherever we are and not give in , by the Grace of God we might buy sometime and reach some with the gospel.
Blessings
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too many young Americans hate everything. They think they hate the System/the Patriarchy/the Trumptards/Whiteness/America itself. They certainly do hate their parents and Christianity and are ungrateful for everything they don’t actively hate.
They need the Gospel and Christ’s love like the rest of us. BUT the problem is they are not real pagans. Many grew up in Church going homes and just left to look good or because they got bored.
Prime targets for the Psy Opp and ensuing Mass Formation. No family or friends. No purpose in life. They will not find love or purpose in the nightmare they’re being locked into. Maybe they sense it but wish to destroy what others have out of bitterness.
The problem is hardness of heart. God cannot save them if they are like Pharaoh. Too many Americans are hard-hearted, and their love has grown cold. Why should our holy God save those Who have mocked His mercy repeatedly and lived such unholy lives?
The only islands of sanity remaining in America are found in the Bible belt. What really made America great was our trust in God.
The globalists will take America down. Even if we avoid a civil war. The best we can hope for is breaking away from the madmen and women. Whether the insane blues or the federal puppet masters yanking their strings.
We need to give up on America and plan survival strategies for the time ahead. You Canadians should as well. Keep in contact with like-minded people.
The irony? After the Reset we will be better off outside Their prison cities if there is anything left and any way to fend Them off. Those trapped inside will be permanently divided and caught in joyless, meaningless bondage to controlling sadists.
However, it will not last long. 42 months. (Revelation 13:5.) Either Christ will return immediately to destroy it or cause it to collapse. Internal conflict, technological structural collapse, or both could end this reign of terror.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Rachel,
The only contacts I have left and trust are like minded people, I do agree with most of your comments, especially concerning the young people some of which are my own children . I think a generation that has never seen hard times will in no way know what to do when it hits . I can’t say I lacked anything growing up but we certainly heard a lot about the 2 wars and respected those who went through them. It kind of gave you a greater appreciation for all that you had . Not that we were any better and without sin , but I heard so much of how difficult life could be and turn so quickly.
I am praying that this year 2022 is the year of the harvest and that we will see our Lord move in a way like we have not seen since the two great awakenings . He has done it before and He can certainly do it again .
I know many will say this is not in scripture but I choose to keep my focus on Him who can do greater and above all that we can see or imagine. Only He knows what tomorrow truly holds and as one wise Teacher said don’t worry about tomorrow, this day has enough trouble of its own. Praying for you and your family in these times and that God would grant us His wisdom to make wise choices.
In Him
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whether or not it works, God is taking away many blessings we have taken for granted as a final appeal to men and women everywhere to call upon His name.
LikeLike
Micah 3:11
“Her leaders accept bribes for dishonest decisions. Your priests and prophets teach and preach but only for money. Then you say, the Lord is on our side. No harm will to to us.”
Is this not the state of the major denominations today? LBJ was the big pusher behind making the churches 501c3 tax exempt. One of the main reasons for his interest in this was to make sure the pulpits weren’t criticizing the body bags coming back from Vietnam.
When Covid arrived, they marched in lockstep with the gubbermint directives, masks, social distancing and of course closing their doors. When the “warp speed” vaxx was announced, they advised the people to go get their shot.
Clutching on to their paychecks and pensions, they are mute as a wonderful man like Pastor Powlowski is terrorized. With the push to jab the children, these compromised “leaders” tell the parents that no harm will come to them, the Lord is with us! These leaders have their foot positioned keeping the door open for Satan to ravish God’s people.
LikeLike
Rob and Rachel,
Yes, I do believe born again believers, [Romans 10:9,10] are spared from the wrath to come, [1 Thessalonians 1:10.] Christ is returning TWICE, once FOR his saints, [1Thessalonians 4: 13 – 18], and then WITH his saints,
1 Thessalonians 3:13, Revelation 19: 15 – 20.]
We have not been appointed to wrath, [ 1Thessalonians 3:13.] All end times talk, what the mark of the beast is, what it isn’t, when it is, who is the mystery Babylon, is pure speculation. No man knoweth the times,
[Mathew 24:36].
Instead, the born again believer should be focusing in the rewards that are available at the gathering together like the crown of righteousness,
[2 Timothy 4:8.] The epistles list 5 crowns that are available. Most Christians have never even heard of them let alone know how to receive them.
Once born again, Satan cannot take your eternal life away, so he endeavors to steal future rewards. He wants believers to focus on events in Revelation that they will not have to go through.
LikeLike
I use to believe everything you presently espouse because my “pastor” said so. After careful study of what Father’s Word actually says I changed my mind on most of what I was taught and placed all the scripture to prove pure doctrines within my website! Please contact me through the email provided here for further discussion so as not to tie up Leo’s comment section:
https://sumofthyword.com/contact/
LikeLiked by 1 person
EVIL COMMIES Just Like Australia & coming soon to the UNITED STATES by DEM/COMMIE!
LikeLike
Joe Rogans interview with Dr. Robert Malone might actually wake some people up both Christian and secular in regards to Covid. Rogan’s got a huge audience. I never listened to him until he did the interviews with Dr’s McCullough and Malone, but those interviews will remove the scales from many peoples eyes. The data coming out from the insurance company in Indiana about the huge increase in deaths overall, not just from Covid might also get some people’s attention. The truth is starting to be told no matter how much the tech giants and main stream media try to hide it.
LikeLike