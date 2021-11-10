Aaron Rodgers: Did he know something other athletes didn’t? The mysterious cases of young, super-fit people being struck down by cardiac arrest

I opened my Yahoo account today and was greeted by the following top-of-the-page news headline:

“Aaron Rodgers spreads misinformation”

I clicked on it. It was a news story by the vaunted New York Times that read like an editorial — a propaganda piece so twisted it would make Joseph Goebbels proud.

When I clicked the headline it took me to a second headline: “Scientists Fight a New Source of Vaccine Misinformation: Aaron Rodgers.”

The article had this to say about Rodgers, the star quarterback for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers who recently admitted in an interview he has not been injected with the Covid serum:

“Rodgers justified his decision to not get vaccinated by speaking out against the highly effective vaccines and spewing a stream of misinformation and junk science. Medical professionals were disheartened not just because it will make it harder for them to persuade adults to get vaccinated, but because they are also starting to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds.”

Highly effective? Really? Is that why you need one every six months to ward off the virus?

But the article gets even more grotesque:

“‘When you’re a celebrity, you are given a platform,’ said Dr. Paul A. Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. ‘When you choose to do what Aaron Rodgers is doing, which is to use the platform to put out misinformation that could cause people to make bad decisions for themselves or their children, then you have done harm.'”

Rodgers, who is up there with Tom Brady and other superstars at the top of his profession, has committed the unforgiveable sin. He told a reporter that he chose, after much research, not to get the injection that is being forced on every man, woman and child by the U.S. government-media-biomedical complex, which in recent months has morphed into a vaccine-obsessed military Gestapo apparatus the likes of which has never been seen.

And it’s not just in America but worldwide. People in Israel, Australia, Greece, Italy, Lithuania and many other countries are being barred from shops, offices and grocery stores unless they can show their digital papers, proving they are up to date on their shots.

Rodgers, like every young athlete in the U.S., has every reason to be suspicious of the Trump/Biden death serum.

Watch the video below showing super-fit athletes in their teens, 20s and 30s from around the world who have been killed or maimed by this serum. Let me warn you: It will break your heart.

There’s a huge spike in these kind of incidents since, well, since the injections started being mandated for young athletes, and the media can’t seem to figure out why. Most of them involve some level of cardiac arrest. It’s a mystery no major media outlet seems curious enough to investigate.

An independent writer/blogger in the United Kingdom has started keeping a list of young, healthy, super-fit athletes who are known to have suffered sudden health issues or death.

A German researcher, Christine Singhof, is also compiling a growing list.

Such tragic deaths of young athletes did not used to be met with stony silence from the media.

In 1986, a 22-year-old University of Maryland basketball star named Len Bias died suddenly of cardiac arrest. It was big news and dominated the airwaves for weeks. The media asked all kinds of questions, demanding to know the young man’s medical history, which showed no prior incidents of heart problems. An autopsy was conducted and discovered that Bias had done a round of extremely potent cocaine shortly before having a massive heart attack. Mystery solved.

Today’s “journalists” have no such curiosity. You won’t see them performing any similar due diligence in a quest to get to the bottom of why so many young athletes are dying or suffering debilitating cardiac problems. That’s because the big corporate media companies have over the last decade or so weeded out all the true journalism professionals. What’s left are dishonest quacks who are either too lazy or too bought off to report what’s really going on in the world. They’ve decided to sleep through what could be the beginnings of a genocide, global in scope.

The politicians are just as guilty as the journalists.

One of the few members of Congress who cares about this issue is Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, which incidentally is the same state where Aaron Rodgers lives and plays for the Green Bay Packers. Johnson held a hearing this summer in which he heard testimony from the vaccine injured and their families. Among them was a mother of a healthy, vibrant 12-year-old girl who lost her ability to walk after receiving the jab. A father testified in a more recent hearing of his healthy 16-year-old son who died shortly after getting injected.

Perhaps Rodgers watched some of that testimony. We don’t know. Wherever Rodgers got his information, he did what every American has the right to do. He made his decision based on what he believes is best for his personal health situation. Anyone who could look him in the eye and say that’s wrong or evil or part of a “misinformation” campaign, isn’t worth talking to, listening to, or even acknowledging other than to call them out for the liars and con artists that they are.

Rodgers joins the ranks of rap artist Nicki Minaj and NBA basketball star Kyrie Irving as celebrity enemies of the state, having had the audacity to question the narrative being promoted by the corporate-owned, state-run media hacks posing as journalists.

Rodgers has a large following and has been found to hold dissident views. That makes him a danger to the biosecurity state that has been running a military psy-op built around Covid since February 2020. He must be put down, his reputation smeared.

This is a continuation of how the government-media-biomedical complex has acted since the beginning of this so-called pandemic. They moved quickly to isolate and punish any independent thought that challenges their lockstep narrative — that unless we remain masked up, shot up and socially distanced, forever, we’re all going to die of Covid. Fear breeds fealty. They must continue the fear.

The strategy to punish dissenters was laid out at Event 201, a conference held in New York in October 2019, three months before anyone heard about Covid. That conference was co-sponsored by the Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum with attendees from NBC News, the CDC, WHO and the Chinese CDC. The CIA also had a representative at that meeting, Avril Haines, who has since become director of national intelligence in the Biden administration.

Listen, in the second video below, to what Haines said in 2019 about “misinformation” and how it must be put down:

Haines discusses Centralization of Info



"You wanna work with the private sector and those who are spreading information generally, to see that they can bring things down that are in fact lies"



Discusses using survivors, employers, trusted faith leaders to gain public trust



🧵3 pic.twitter.com/gsxnoCzC3q — Peznt Journalist (@PezntJournalist) September 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers had no idea the hornet’s nest he was stepping into. Or maybe he did. Advertising sponsors are now dropping him like he’s got the plague. One of them, Prevea Health of Wisconsin, announced Saturday it was ending its relationship with Rodgers because he “defended his decision to remain unvaccinated.” State Farm defended Rodgers’ right to make his own choices but ad-counter services showed a small fraction of the normal number of State Farm ads featuring Rodgers aired during Sunday’s games.

These corporate bullies, and that includes the media, are sending a message to everyone, starting with the rich and famous and moving on down to the rank and file Americans.

The message goes something like this: Speak against this vaccine and we will crush you. We will smear you. You won’t be able to work a job or speak your opinions. Why, by the time we’re done with you, you won’t even be able to buy groceries, keep your driver’s license, or get medical treatment of any kind. We are the beast and you are our prey. Get used to it. We own you.

Professional athletes typically get cut a lot of slack by the media.

Henry Ruggs III, former member of the Las Vegas Raiders, crashed his corvette into a 23-year-old woman’s car and killed her. No big deal. No crime of the century type coverage. In fact, if you Google it, some of the headlines about Ruggs sound almost sympathetic. “Former Alabama teammates of Henry Ruggs III trying to cope with fatal accident,” reads one headline from MSN.com Cope? Accident? Really guys? This was someone’s sister, someone’s daughter, and Ruggs ran her over while drunk.

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of 22 sexual assaults against women, but, like Ruggs, he gets straight up news coverage, no loaded words or editorial opining in what are supposed to be news reports.

Enter Aaron Rodgers and, just like they did to basketball star Kyrie Irving, the rules change. He gets treated like a mass murderer by the New York Times, ESPN, Yahoo News and the other fake-news outlets.

Because they didn’t like his personal medical choice, these cockroaches descended on him like angry demons. They are literally freaking out over the audacity of this man, this reprobate. He’s spreading the dreaded “M” word. Misinformation. Ready the gallows. Sharpen the knives.

Let’s be clear. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t spreading anything. He wasn’t trying to influence anyone else’s decision about the injections. He was trying to stay alive. He did his research and found that he was allergic to a certain ingredient in the mRNA shots and he didn’t want the J&J shot because of concerns it could impact fertility. Horror of horrors, the man wants to have kids – another crime to the climate-change fanatics like Bill Gates and Al Gore who think the earth is being destroyed by too many humans. Oh wait a minute, Gates also happens to be the world’s biggest pusher of vaccines, but nothing to look into there, right?

Contrary to what the CDC and the paid-off “fact checkers” from Google say, there have been studies showing that the spike proteins delivered by these shots do not stay in the shoulder muscle but get into the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, collecting in the female ovaries and male testes. That means they could damage fertility.

Outside of Senator Johnson, nobody in government has shown any interest in the mass casualties being caused by these shots. Mention the VAERS numbers [nearly 20,000 deaths and 1 million injuries] and they label you as a lunatic, even though before Covid it was widely known that incidents of adverse reactions to vaccines were grossly under-reported to the government’s VAERS system, not over reported.

Those who don’t do their own research and instead listen to the corrupt CDC, the FDA and the Soros-Gates-Rockefeller funded fact-checkers, risk being the next statistic to be swept under the rug.

It doesn’t matter if you keel over during a ballgame, like the young people in the above video, or die in your sleep, your death or injury will never be tied to the injection. There will be no autopsy. No media questions.

Rodgers did the right thing. He has final say over what goes into his body and nobody is allowed to violate that sacred territory, not in a society that purports to be free.

Rodgers’ crime was he chose to do his own research and to think for himself, rather than be dictated to by some outside authority which hasn’t earned his trust.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Tuesday that people who “spread misinformation” about Covid injections and dare to disparage his product are “criminals” and should be treated as such.

The Gateway Pundit called it correctly, “Translation: The vaccine holdouts are costing him money so he’s going to use his platform to attack Americans exercising their rights.”

Aaron Rodgers, please stand your ground. We need more Americans like you, from all walks of life, to fight this tyranny. If that doesn’t happen, we will become Australia, where people’s bank accounts and homes are being seized for violating government Covid rules, and where you can be jailed for speaking your opinion if it doesn’t square with the official narrative of the government-media-biomedical complex.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported, not beholden to Big Pharma or any other corporate interests. You can help us keep reporting by send a donation of any size, c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.