Caught on video: Navy doctor seen misleading service members about injection-related deaths, injuries

The U.S. Naval Air Command held a recent online conference call in which 1,800 service members and personnel participated. A whistleblower present on the call secretly recorded parts of the meeting that show a Navy doctor providing blatantly false and incomplete information to the participants about the safety of Covid injections.

The meeting took place at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, or NAWCAD, headquartered at Patuxent River, Maryland.

The meeting facilitators can be seen on video misleading the service members about the number of injection-related deaths and the effectiveness of natural immunity versus the synthetic immunity provided by the shots.

Rear Admiral John S. Lemmon, the commander of NAWCAD, led the meeting, and handed many of the questions off to Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Doubrava, a flight surgeon with NAWCAD who can be seen sitting alone wearing a mask while answering questions.

The meeting began with an anonymous attendee asking, “Do you know the death count by receiving the vaccine?”

This question received 73 “likes” on the livestream chat and the facilitators could not avoid giving an answer.

Watch their response in the video clip of the event where Doubrava says:

“Blood clots to the brain (Johnson & Johnson). Very few deaths, if at all, have been associated with the vaccine.” “We are saving hundreds of thousands of lives, thousands of hospitalizations… so we’re saving lives, we’re saving money, and we’re saving our healthcare capacity. So, we appreciate the question, but no, there are very few deaths, if at all, associated with the vaccine. But compared to the problem we’re facing it’s a drop in the bucket.”

Dr. Doubrava provided no solid data nor any resources to back up his outlandish claim that “very few …if at all” had died from the experimental gene-therapy injections.

Another anonymous attendee asked the question, which appeared to be censored: “RE deaths associated with COVID-19 vaccine – The CDC has a database to track deaths and other adverse reactions. The status: 14,506 deaths, 58,440 hospitalizations, 77,919 urgent care, 106,184 office visits, 5,783 anaphylaxis, 1,757 miscarriages, and more. This is a nicely formatted version of the raw VAERS data. The original source of the data is on the CDC website here: Why is NAVAIR [Naval Air Systems Command] pointing to CDC when it is supporting the COVID narrative, but they omit CDC data when it goes against the narrative?”

The reports of adverse events and deaths can’t be denied. Especially since, “Health Care professionals are required to report all adverse events that come to their attention,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Most VAERS reports are filed by healthcare professionals but LeoHohmann.com has received numerous reports of hospitals pressuring doctors and nurses not to report adverse events.

Dr. Lee Merritt, who served nine years as a Navy physician and orthopedic surgeon, said during a recent address of the American Frontline Doctors that she discussed how in 2020 there were 20 deaths among all active-duty military personnel related to COVID. Since then, there are now many reports of tumors and over 80 cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), which has a five-year mortality rate of around 66 percent following the COVID-19 shots given to our military women and men.

“With the vaccine program we’ve ostensibly killed more of our young active duty people than COVID did,” Dr. Merritt said.

The question remains, why isn’t the FDA pulling these shots as they have done for a long list of other drugs that were found to have caused adverse events up to and including death? The Swine Flu vaccine was pulled after 53 deaths in 1976.

At the end of the meeting an anonymous attendee asked, “Is there data to back up the claim that the vaccine is more protective than our own natural antibody?”

Watch Dr. Doubrava’s answer to the above question, in which he is either ignorant of or deliberately withholds hard data out of Israel and Washington University — see this video clip where he says:

“Boy, I don’t know – don’t even know where to begin with that. The answer is yes [inaudible]… How long they last depends on the severity of the disease you have. If you have a mild disease, you have a mild antibody response, you may not be protected even though it may linger for a while.”

Dr. Doubrava proceeded to tell the 1,800 Navy Air system participants that “natural immunity’s great but it’s an unknown quantity that we don’t know how long it lasts.”

He also told the service women and men “that the data shows that the vaccine will work about eight months until you need a booster.”

The obvious spin and lack of concrete evidence left many of the 1,800 attendees not trusting nor believing what Dr. Doubrava was telling them, according to the whistleblower.

A study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine found that antibodies after having had COVID-19 “could persist for a lifetime, churning out antibodies all the while.”

The findings were published May 24 in the journal Nature where it continues to say, “COVID-19 leave those infected with lasting antibody protection and that repeated bouts of illness are likely to be uncommon.”

An Israeli study showed that natural immunities are at least 13 times more robust and long lasting than vaccine immunities.

This debunks the narrative the doctor was presenting to the attendees that the shot was the only solid evidence for antibodies.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden regime’s top coronavirus advisor, seemed to be caught off guard when asked by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta last Friday if people with natural immunities still needed to get the injection.

“I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that. That’s something that we’re going to have to discuss regarding the durability of the response,” Fauci said.

No firm answer? Really? Then why has Fauci and the government and its army of corporate cohorts been demanding that every man, woman and child get the injections regardless of immune status?

The article in Nature points out that, “Last fall there were reports that antibodies wane quickly after infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, and mainstream media interpreted that to mean that immunity was not long-lived,” said senior author Dr. Ali Ellebedy, an associate professor of pathology and immunology, of medicine and of molecular microbiology. “But that’s a misinterpretation of the data.

“It’s normal for antibody levels to go down after acute infection, but they don’t go down to zero; they plateau. Here, we found antibody-producing cells in people 11 months after first symptoms. These cells will live and produce antibodies for the rest of people’s lives. That’s strong evidence for long-lasting immunity.”

Throughout the meeting, Dr. Doubrava never provided substantiating data that supported his numbers and claims when he spoke to the 1,800 sailors participating.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a release that Americans who signed up for the military to defend freedom should be given hard facts about the shots, not subjected to propaganda and mind games.

However, the military does not have a stellar record of informing America’s fighting forces when it comes to medical facts. There is the disgusting history of Tuskegee, Alabama, in which the CDC conducted syphilis experiments on black soldiers from 1932 to 1972 [more than 100 died]. In Vietnam there was the disaster with Agent Orange defoliant chemicals, and more recently during the Iraq war, U.S. Army soldiers and Marines were subjected to the often debilitating anthrax vaccine.

“They did not sign up to be human guinea pigs or social experiments,” Staver said. “We hurt our soldiers with Agent Orange and turned abled-bodied soldiers into disabled veterans with the experimental anthrax vaccine. These heroes voluntarily gave up everything to defend us and now we must honor them and not threaten them with discharge.”

