Georgia hospital weaponizes Biden’s vax mandate, holds couple against their will for days

A petition drive may have helped save the lives of two Georgia residents who were trapped in a hospital that refused to respect their daughter’s power of attorney and release them to another medical facility that would administer critical life-saving treatments.

Joseph and Beverly Rickels were both admitted to Piedmont Hospital in Cartersville, Georgia, on Sunday, Sept. 12, diagnosed with Covid-related pneumonia. The condition of both husband and wife has now deteriorated to the point where both are receiving oxygen. Joseph is in critical condition.

LifeSite News, a conservative media organization, asked people Thursday to sign a petition requesting the governor to step in and allow the daughter to get her parents out of Piedmont Hospital and into another facility that will give the treatments they need.

Shockingly, the attending physician said that she would not release the patients to their daughter’s care unless she (the daughter) proves she is vaccinated.

See our previous article explaining how hospitals nationwide are complying with top-down CDC guidelines focused on a vaccine-exclusive approach that is actually killing people.

Word came late Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, that the petition campaign was yielding results. Officials at Piedmont Hospital had finally conceded to let the couple see any doctor of their choice who could come to the hospital and give them the treatment they requested, but that decision came days late and only after extensive public pressure had been applied on the hospital, Steve Jalsevec, president and co-founder of LifeSite News, told LeoHohmann.com.

“Crucial time was lost in dealing with their obstinance and denying the use of critical medications that are known to work all around the world, and then they wouldn’t release the patients to their daughter who had power of attorney, simply because she was unvaccinated,” Jalsevec said.

The LifeSite email alert sent out Thursday asked readers to “urgently CONTACT Governor Brian Kemp to intervene in this case and demand that Piedmont Hospital respect the power of attorney of their daughter, and the desire of Joseph and Beverly Rickels to be moved to another location to receive the care of their choice.”

The couple’s daughter, Courtney Rimmer, has power of attorney, which should, by law, allow her to make decisions for her parents, both of whom indicated they agree to the move.

You can still call or email the Governor’s Office to let him know your displeasure on how this hospital is failing its patients. The number is (404) 656-1776.

The Rickels have the right to receive fully-approved, known safe alternative treatments such as Ivermectin, and this hospital did not respect their duly-appointed power of attorney, as well as medical privacy, until it was possibly too late.

If Piedmont is denying critical treatment to the Rickels, they are likely doing the same to other Covid patients. This must stop.

It might also be a good idea to contact Georgia State Attorney General Chris Carr to ask that his office investigate the medical tyranny that is overtaking Georgia’s hospitals. The Attorney General’s number is: (404) 458-3600.

If this can happen to the Rickels, it can happen to anyone.

Piedmont Healthcare is a private nonprofit operating 16 hospitals and hundreds of clinics throughout Georgia.

The hospital chain claims on its website factsheet to “provide safe, compassionate, convenient, and high-quality care across 16 hospitals, 50 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 610 Piedmont Clinic physician practice locations and more than 2,770 Piedmont Clinic members.”

If Piedmont is truly interested in “high-quality, compassionate care,” it would not have delayed the administering of critical treatments to the Rickels. It would not need to receive dozens of calls and/or emails to remind them how to make such basic good-faith decisions. And it certainly would not be asking for the vaccine status of a worried daughter before honoring her wishes as power of attorney for her parents.

