Georgia hospital weaponizes Biden’s vax mandate, holds couple against their will for days

A petition drive may have helped save the lives of two Georgia residents who were trapped in a hospital that refused to respect their daughter’s power of attorney and release them to another medical facility that would administer critical life-saving treatments.
Joseph and Beverly Rickels were both admitted to Piedmont Hospital in Cartersville, Georgia, on Sunday, Sept. 12, diagnosed with Covid-related pneumonia. The condition of both husband and wife has now deteriorated to the point where both are receiving oxygen. Joseph is in critical condition.
LifeSite News, a conservative media organization, asked people Thursday to sign a petition requesting the governor to step in and allow the daughter to get her parents out of Piedmont Hospital and into another facility that will give the treatments they need.
Shockingly, the attending physician said that she would not release the patients to their daughter’s care unless she (the daughter) proves she is vaccinated.
See our previous article explaining how hospitals nationwide are complying with top-down CDC guidelines focused on a vaccine-exclusive approach that is actually killing people.
Word came late Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, that the petition campaign was yielding results. Officials at Piedmont Hospital had finally conceded to let the couple see any doctor of their choice who could come to the hospital and give them the treatment they requested, but that decision came days late and only after extensive public pressure had been applied on the hospital, Steve Jalsevec, president and co-founder of LifeSite News, told LeoHohmann.com.
“Crucial time was lost in dealing with their obstinance and denying the use of critical medications that are known to work all around the world, and then they wouldn’t release the patients to their daughter who had power of attorney, simply because she was unvaccinated,” Jalsevec said.
The LifeSite email alert sent out Thursday asked readers to “urgently CONTACT Governor Brian Kemp to intervene in this case and demand that Piedmont Hospital respect the power of attorney of their daughter, and the desire of Joseph and Beverly Rickels to be moved to another location to receive the care of their choice.”
The couple’s daughter, Courtney Rimmer, has power of attorney, which should, by law, allow her to make decisions for her parents, both of whom indicated they agree to the move.
You can still call or email the Governor’s Office to let him know your displeasure on how this hospital is failing its patients. The number is (404) 656-1776.
The Rickels have the right to receive fully-approved, known safe alternative treatments such as Ivermectin, and this hospital did not respect their duly-appointed power of attorney, as well as medical privacy, until it was possibly too late.
If Piedmont is denying critical treatment to the Rickels, they are likely doing the same to other Covid patients. This must stop.
It might also be a good idea to contact Georgia State Attorney General Chris Carr to ask that his office investigate the medical tyranny that is overtaking Georgia’s hospitals. The Attorney General’s number is: (404) 458-3600.
If this can happen to the Rickels, it can happen to anyone.
Piedmont Healthcare is a private nonprofit operating 16 hospitals and hundreds of clinics throughout Georgia.
The hospital chain claims on its website factsheet to “provide safe, compassionate, convenient, and high-quality care across 16 hospitals, 50 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 610 Piedmont Clinic physician practice locations and more than 2,770 Piedmont Clinic members.”
If Piedmont is truly interested in “high-quality, compassionate care,” it would not have delayed the administering of critical treatments to the Rickels. It would not need to receive dozens of calls and/or emails to remind them how to make such basic good-faith decisions. And it certainly would not be asking for the vaccine status of a worried daughter before honoring her wishes as power of attorney for her parents.
9 thoughts on “Georgia hospital weaponizes Biden’s vax mandate, holds couple against their will for days”
Those at Georgia hospital should be arrested immediately.
We were watching Brannon Howse with Leo Hohmann, Dr Judy Mikovits, and two other people one a journalist and the other a lawyer and then this comes along. Whatever you do, do NOT GO TO HOSPITAL YOU ARE LIKELY TO DIE there, this is not my opinon but what came out of that which we watched which can be found on Frank Lindell’s site.
We are now rethinking some of the things which are not happening with us and one of the major things I now believe is, I thank God my husband cannot go to the local hospital for his outpatients appointment because who knows what he will ‘pick up’ there! As it is our consultant surgeon daughter has told us that Ian’s PSA test is fine, nothing to worry about. His blood test was okay too. Therefore like Joseph said to his brothers – “you meant it for harm (which is what is now happening to so many and watching your President I can truly believe it) but God has used it for good!
We have started our walking around the block again now that the temperature has diminished into the high 80s and I do believe God is already at work within our bodies because I have had no exercise for months and yet the walk was fine! Hallelujah God is so very, very good.
I pray that neither my husband nor I has an accident or event that would send us to the hospital. Until all this craziness goes away (if it does), the risk is too great. I don’t want a swab shoved way up my nose, nor a PCR test that, at 40 cycles, could give a false positive. Nor do I want an ultimatum: you must have the jab or we cannot treat you.
These are dangerous times.
Holding people against their will or that of their legal power of attorney is called kidnapping. The second time they refused I would have called the police, the Georgia State Patrol and State AG.
Wow. Fine as usual.
This “doctor” should be beat about the head with a bat. I would not hesitate to do just that if this was my family. This country is full of sheep. Keep up the good work Leo! B.
Wow, they will not even move the patients with the family power of attorney request!
About a year ago my Mom was given a vaccine/serum at Mercy Hospital while she was in a incapacitated state. I am her durable power of attorney and they knew that and did not consult me.
I have not been able to find a lawyer as they say there is no provable damages. Not enough $$$$ involved. This is tantamount to saying rape is okay so long as financial or provable damage is not incurred.
It is great to see some bifurcation amongst the hospitals in that one will actually treat covid illness.
The first serums for covid 19 were released in December of 2020. Only nine months have passed since that time. Mathematically it is impossible that ANY cv 19 “vaccine” has passed long term trials. If somebody knows of a way that ANY so called “cv 19 vaccines” have passed long term trials please explain it to me.
Meanwhile theses aborted baby fetus injections are being subjected and coerced upon the masses as though it is okay to do so under law. Here we have an egregious instance of the doctors tearing the country apart for their own power and profit.
On another end of the medical tyranny through the doctors and their organization of the AMA laws have been made regulating pain medications. The laws and brainwashing is so extreme that many feel that the murder of a man was justified when it was found he had two pain pills in his possession. Thus it was okay for a cop to stand on this alleged violator’s neck until he was dead. Here we have another extreme instance of doctors tearing the country apart to enhance their personal profit and power.
The nanny Doctor Inflicted Tyrrany is now such that people cannot even get life desperately needed life saving medications such ivermectin and nutrition. https://www.prvbsgirl2.com/my-dads-story-c-vid-didnt-kill-him
Democrat Party of Criminals is waging WWIII to murder Americans. Prisons already segregate millions of Dems. Time for the rest of them. Dems do not belong in any free country.
