Did Biden’s DOJ just green-light employer-forced vaccine mandates?

The corporate media is making much ado about the U.S. Department of Justice issuing a legal opinion that employer mandates of the Covid shots are “legal.”

Are they hoping their readers and viewers are unable to tell the difference between a DOJ “opinion” and a Supreme Court opinion? It certainly looks that way.

In a July 6 memorandum opinion for the deputy counsel to the president, the DOJ magically “determined” there’s no federal law that prohibits “public or private entities from imposing vaccination requirements, even when the only vaccines available are those with [Emergency Use Authorization].”

Let’s be frank. This is a case of one arm of the Biden administration telling another arm of the Biden administration what it wanted to hear.

EUA status means the so-called “vaccines” haven’t been licensed for use but were allowed to be rushed to market due to a declared health emergency by former President Donald Trump. They are still “investigational,” according to the FDA, and everyone who’s received one is part of a massive human experiment.

Final say on whether an arm of the government or a corporate employer can legally mandate people to get the shots will rest with the courts, probably the U.S. Supreme Court.

But the DOJ could not resist the urge to weigh in on the budding controversy of whether employers should be allowed to jump out of their lane and interfere in their employees’ personal medical decisions — something that has never before happened in U.S. history.

This is nothing but a political opinion coming out of a totally politicized DOJ that provides cover for the Biden regime and its corporate cronies on Wall Street, and we all know Corporate America is desperate to get this experimental serum into the arm of every American 12 years old and up. They are evil and will do anything for profit if they think they can get away with it.

Pfizer, one of the three U.S. companies granted EUA permission for its Covid vaccines, announced Tuesday it has upped its already exponentially high earnings forecasted for 2021 by another 30 percent, meaning the vaccine has exceeded even its wildest dreams in terms of financial success. Moderna likewise expects record profits. What a wonder to have the government buy your product, launch a massive ad campaign at taxpayer expense to promote your product, and then your fellow travelers on Wall Street chime in to mandate that their customers and employees consume your product.

Never mind that the product doesn’t even work. USA Today quickly scrubbed a reference to an NBC News report Tuesday that cited an anonymous source inside the federal government saying vaccinated people are spreading the Delta variant to the non-vaccinated.

And CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday “we may be only a few mutations away,” from the virus totally evading the vaccinations. She then went on to say that “vaccine passports may be the path forward.” Hint, hint.

The propaganda campaign surrounding these shots has been unprecedented, not just in America but worldwide, in spite of the fact that Covid-19 has a survival rate of more than 99 percent for healthy individuals, even higher in school-age children.

The DOJ is simply putting us on notice that it will refuse to do its job of enforcing current U.S. law. It won’t be filing any lawsuits or criminal charges against employers or government agencies that violate both the U.S. Constitution and federal law by disrespecting the personal bodily autonomy of American citizens.

[For a more detailed legal analysis of this issue, see COVID-19 Vaccines and Emergency Use Authorization Challenges, National Law Review, July 26, 2021]

There is a good argument to make that telling someone they must inject an unknown substance based on an all-new technology, completely untested for the long-term impact on the human body, violates the Fourth Amendment.

If the state, let alone a private company, is prohibited from breaking into your home and sifting through your personal effects without a warrant, how is it OK to break your skin with a needle and put a bio-chemical agent into your bloodstream?

This DOJ opinion has absolutely no binding legal authority, but you wouldn’t know it by reading the day’s news headlines.

The motivation behind this opinion is as obvious as the toothy grin on Biden’s face: To send a message of intimidation to Americans and convince them that they might as well give up right now in their fight against vaccine mandates and totalitarian digital health passports.

The federal Emergency Use law that allows the FDA to authorize new drugs to be administered to the public before being licensed is crystal clear that persons receiving such drug treatments must have the “option to accept or refuse.”

Despite this clear “option to accept or refuse” language, and despite admitting the FDA has publicly affirmed this “option to accept or refuse,” the DOJ memo says it does not mean you have the option to refuse.

The “option to accept or refuse,” the DOJ asserts, is met merely by telling people they have the “option to accept or refuse,” and, once told, people can be forced to take these shots.

Mat Staver, attorney and chairman of Orlando, Florida-based Liberty Counsel, said the DOJ’s logic is “akin to interpreting the Miranda Rights to mean once you have been told ‘You have the option to remain silent,’ then you can be forced to talk! This is absurd.”

But of course the mainstream media was all over the story, spinning it as if the DOJ had just issued the final, authoritative word on vaccine mandates.

More surprising was how some conservative news outlets walked right into the DOJ’s propaganda trap, coming out with their own deceptively headlined articles.

Both Fox News and the Epoch Times posted headlines saying the DOJ had “declared vaccine mandates legal.”

Anyone who passed political science 101 in freshman year of college knows the DOJ, as a federal agency of the executive branch, doesn’t have the authority to “DECLARE” anything legal or illegal. They are a law enforcement agency, specifically set up to enforce federal laws.

Who are they to tell us what’s legal or illegal? They don’t make federal laws [the job of the Congress] and they don’t interpret laws [the job of the courts]. They are neither a legislative body nor a court.

The DOJ, like anyone else, is entitled to have an opinion. But that’s all it is. An opinion. It is utterly meaningless other than to inform us which federal laws this agency intends to enforce and which laws it intends to not enforce.

The federal Emergency Use Authorization law passed by Congress more than two decades ago does require that drugs still in the FDA’s “investigational” stages may be allowed to be administered during an “emergency” but such drugs must remain optional at the patients’ discretion.

The DOJ knows this. They simply don’t want to enforce the law.

But even if there was no such federal law, the DOJ has no say over the numerous state laws that have banned vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. A few states, like Montana, have banned this type of medical tyranny from being implemented by both government and private industry while a larger number of mostly red states have banned only government agencies from requiring people to be vaccinated.

The DOJ has become a rogue federal agency that selectively enforces laws based on its political opinion.

But the question remains, why did both Fox News and the Epoch Times choose to deceive their readers by suggesting in their headlines that the DOJ had just “declared” the law of the land on vaccine mandates? Either they are completely bereft of understanding with regard to our Constitution and how it lays out the separation of powers via a system known as federalism, or they are involved in the mass propaganda campaign surrounding these shots.

Shame on Fox. Shame on the Epoch Times. We expect more of you.

