2nd retired general calls on Trump to crush coup plotters: ‘This is more dangerous than the civil war’

The next 7 to 14 days bring grave dangers in which America will either succumb to a Chinese-influenced communist takeover or defend its constitutional republic
A second retired general has come out and said publicly that President Trump is all that stands between the American people and the onset of Chinese-style communism and that Trump must invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, declare martial law and arrest the perpetrators of a coup in progress.
“This is treason,” Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, [U.S. Army retired], told Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend TV in a Dec. 12 interview. “We have an enemy who, with China, has created an America that I don’t understand.”
He also addressed China’s infiltration of America’s business, higher-education, political and cultural institutions.
“They [China] have taken Hong Kong, and Taiwan is their next target,” Vallely said. “That’s why we have to keep President Trump. He understands this.”
Trump signed Executive Order 13848 on Sept. 12, 2018, that allows him to take action if a foreign power is determined to have interfered in the U.S. elections process. Under this order, the director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, has 45 days from the date of the election to submit a report determining that the election has been compromised by a foreign entity. That deadline is coming up on Friday, Dec. 18.
Trump also sidelined the CIA by invoking National Security Action Memorandum 57 on Nov. 18, right after he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and put all special operations forces directly under the new acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. CIA Director Gina Haspel has reportedly not been seen attending daily or weekly intelligence briefings at the White House and the CIA’s new role has it relegated to intelligence gathering, meaning it has been banned from conducting major covert military operations, exactly the role that President Kennedy envisioned for the spy agency before he was assassinated in 1963.
Trump invoked Kennedy’s memorandum #57 just a couple of days before the 57th anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination.
Some see these moves as possibly part of a strategy to block Joe Biden from taking over the White House in the wake of a highly controversial election that includes claims of widespread fraud.
Whatever the case, this next week promises to be a tumultuous one.
The Electoral College is due to meet Monday, Dec. 14, and the deadline for Executive Order 13848 to be invoked is Friday, Dec. 18.
Vallely was joined on the show by his old friend Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney [U.S. Air Force retired]. Neither one of the generals was willing to discount or debunk the idea that Trump may need to crack down on the coup plotters if America is to be saved from sliding into communism.
McInerney said the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear a lawsuit against four swing states filed by Texas and joined by 19 other states on the grounds that Texas doesn’t have standing to file such a case, does not appear to see the bigger picture of what is happening in America.
With 20 states declaring that they believe Joe Biden stole the election and another 20 states declaring that the election was valid and will certify the results, America is sitting atop a political powder keg that McInerney said is more dangerous than any moment in U.S. history since the first civil war.
“The Supreme Court of the United States said Texas lacks standing. Please. We’re not just talking about vote fraud and standing,” he said. “We’re talking about treason. President Trump must invoke the Insurrection Act, he must suspend habeas corpus, because this is the largest cyber warfare attack in history. This is Pearl Harbor.”
The mainstream media, by publishing news stories that say Trump’s claims of election fraud are “baseless,” are “complicit in the treasonous acts,” McInerney said.
“Four states all violated their constitutional rules for voting. There will be no surrender. This president, I believe, and looking at the 80 million I believe voted for him, it is very obvious this country is not going to sit back and turn it over to socialists and communists.”
Vallely had strong words for the mayors and governors who are closing down businesses and churches again, sending citizens back into lockdown. He said the president knows exactly what is going on and has intelligence that would justify a crackdown on the coup plotters, who are using COVID as part of their strategy to keep people distracted from the real danger to the republic.
“We see that with the COVID is how they are taking away the Constitution,” Vallely said. “Everything from the Supreme Court on down is so corrupted beyond the imagination. So we must stand tall against this, and you’re not going to get that from the Bidens.
“I agree [with McInerney] that it is communists and socialists” who are behind the coup.
Howse asked McInerney what martial law and military tribunals would look like and what Trump should do about the media, which has chosen sides in the dispute over the election and continues to say no fraud occurred and Biden is the “president elect”, though Trump has not conceded and the Electoral College does not meet until Monday, Dec. 14 and Congress does not open and count the votes until Jan. 6.
“What he has to do is probably shut them down,” McInerney said. “These are constitutional measures placed in our Constitution, so we are still operating under our Constitution but they are harsh measures.”
He said Big Tech – Google, Facebook and Twitter – are shutting down or censoring the president’s communications, as well as that of his supporters, and that must be stopped.
“High Tech companies are censoring against Americans’ First Amendment rights,” he said. “And at the same time we have mayors locking down cities for COVID 19. We know this virus was introduced by the Chinese at the same time the impeachment was an exercise in distraction. Dr. Fauci put $3.7 million into the Wuhan lab.”
He said martial law would not curtail the freedoms of law-abiding Americans as much as these mayors’ COVID restrictions.
“It would be far less restrictive than COVID. Antifa is going to riot and they must be crushed and crushed swiftly and violently,” McInerney said, adding:
“We’re not going to look to those governors and mayors. The Supreme Court was given a simple task, but if they think they are just looking at fraudulent voting, they don’t get it. This is treason. Martial law, the Insurrection Act and suspending habeas corpus allows you to begin arresting people right away. The penalty for treason is death, and all those people [arrested] are going to start singing.”
McInerney suggested President Trump enlist retired generals to organize and head up the military tribunals.
“There will be fair trials but they will be trying them for treason,” he explained. “How the FBI and DOJ missed it, that’s another thing that needs to be looked into. The CIA also missed it. There was too much going on. You couldn’t have missed it. I think there must have been some military involved in it. If they think this was just dirty politics as usual, no. It’s treason. And the American people should support President Trump in establishing the military tribunals.”
McInerney said he believes America is at its most important crossroads in the country’s 235-year existence as an independent sovereign nation.
“Antifa and BLM have been armed. If not dealt with this is going to be the last election we have. They’re going to win all of this. Georgia included. This is more dangerous than the civil war,” he said. “America beware. We are facing the biggest threat in American history and we have to meet that threat.”
He said naval forces and other military movements are being placed in motion to defend the country.
“The president is waiting for the right opportunity. Does this happen before Christmas? Yes. And it could happen after Christmas… The American people have to demand that he do it.
“Mr. President, you have no choice. You must defend the nation against enemies foreign and domestic. Period.”
Vallely agreed that, at this point, the civilian courts seem unable to tackle something this big.
“If the Supreme Court of the United States bends to political considerations, then the president needs to take it on with the military,” Vallely said. “I stand firmly behind the president.”
The retired Army general has posted a series of articles on his website, StandUpAmericaUS.com, that he says document the infiltration of the Chinese Communist Party into American political, business and cultural institutions. He writes:
“Today, President Trump is facing an even graver adversity: The CCP is barking at the door, ready to take over America at any moment; the swamp of D.C., colluding with the mass media, social media, high-tech giants and celebrities faked a President-Elect and rushed to shove him into the White House through a deeply corrupt election and unprecedented fake propaganda. Not only is this a time for the American people to choose their future between freedom or communism, but this is also a time for everyone in the world to make a choice between good and evil. ‘These are the times that try men’s souls.'”
He also has posted a complete list of significant claims of errors/fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as researched by former CBS News journalist Sharyl Attkisson.
McInerney and Vallely are no strangers to each other.
The two co-authored a book together in 2004 titled End Game: The Blueprint for Victory in the War on Terror, and both served as military analysts for Fox News.
“Beware America,” McInerney said. “Now is the time to stand up. Fight.”
25 thoughts on “2nd retired general calls on Trump to crush coup plotters: ‘This is more dangerous than the civil war’”
I agree
Hi Leo,
I hope you’re doing well. We can only pray that President Trump takes their advice. The fraud is rampant and obvious unless you’re a Lib.
I don’t know how we can let this go: you cheat and break the law and that’s accepted.
BTW – I looked up Article III of the Constitution when SCOTUS denied the case for standing. The way I read it – the states have standing. This is total BS.
Warmest regards & Happy Holidays!
-Ken Ken Greenberg ken@alertli.org
An ACT for America Chapter
Mission Alert Long Island is devoted to educating Long Islanders and notifying citizens of impending threats by working with local law enforcement, local and state legislators, and members of Congress.
We’re focused on strengthening national security, assuring the preservation of Israel, upholding the Constitution, achieving energy independence, protecting our power grid and assuring the safety of our citizenry.
>
I listened to Brannon’sshow last night and I am waiting until he posts it so I can share it. I pray these Generals (Flynn included….because he has been on Brannon’s show saying the same thing) are talking to President Trump.
Amen! Time to fight back! God save what’s left of what we knew as the “United States of America! If it means fighting then it’s time to fight! I don’t mean whine or talk but action is needed, now!Get these communists out of this land!
Leo please join Parler so your excellent articles can be seen by the conservative community Thanks Suzy Varner
I’m on there Suzy. @LeoAHohmann
And Mewe?
Already notified the WH, and the Governor. We must move forward, and if they don’t do this… it will be even more messy when the American public gets involved.
Waiting in quiet desperation has gone on long enough. I now stand at the ready and trust in the Lord. Grace for America.
Brietbart and General Dispatch, Whatfinger’s in house news page is flogging Georgia’s Senate race today. Click bait headlines and salacious stories to attact eyeballs. However, they won’t allow free commentary. Anyone and everyone is welcomed to see, if they can get my comments, which are below passed the censors using another screen name, should anyone think any of it worthy of being shared and passed on.
This is to be expected I suppose, the new normal, censorship and any and all rights we once thought we had are now discretionay, to be bestowed and dispensed as the masters of the universe see fit, as it advances their business model and serves their purposes. We begin our new mission, to expose these hypocrites and closet enemies of the republic, to develop strageties and tactics with, which to resist the tyranny and the censorship of these web sites and news aggregators who control our abily to communicate freely===========
Who cares who wins the Senate? Dare to ask. We have just lost the republic. Hello? It was stolen in a brazen media coup using blantant voter ballot fraud. We are living under the threat of future tyranny. Why should the American people, such as they are continue to play monkey in the middle for Republican business interests, which represent the ruling ellites, the establishment, which has just betrayed us?
Why would we care about their fake Senate, or another fixed election in Georgia? This ain’t no square house. Why would anyone ever put their money down, if they knew there was no chance of winning?
What matter can it possibly make, this senate race? The senate will no longer be the senate you say. Is that the RINO Republican argument? Please come out to vote for our two, corrupt, Republican RINOs. Oh yeah, and send money. We must defeat the Democrats, or they will change the rules of the Senate, there will be no more filibuster, they say. So what, I say?
The Senate is already a failed institution. It has proved itself time and again to be worthless, and unworthy as an institution. Let the Senate and the financial interests behind these Senators deal with the Antifa communists and fascists, the BLM street scum, who helped put them in their positions of power. Pay them reparations, go ahead, “break them off a bigger piece.” This is the monster Democrats created. Either they keep feeding them, or let then riott and burn the Democrat’s cities. Let them gut their apartment buildings, and the sky scrapper flag ship store fronts in Atlanta and New York. Who cares? They are your stores, your cities and your problem. They work for you. Our America is dead. The Senate and the RINO Republicans helped kill it. Personally, I don’t care what happens to them anymore, not the disgusting RINO Republicans and certainly not the Democrats. I wouldn’t cross the street to save any of their lives. I spit on them.
The Senate has already proven to be a failed institution along with the House of Representives, along with the Presidency, along with the Supreme Court. Am I suppose to worry the Democrats will pack the court? Really, seriously, why? The Supreme Court has already failed. They are all failed and worthless, useless and positioned against democracy and what’s left of the American People. They are all about their own advancement, all for the communist Chinese and the globalists who armed the Chinese. The President couldn’t even control his own executive branch, the DOJ, the FBI, CIA, NSA, DHS, the Pentagon, his own Dept, of Defense, none of it. They are all enemy.
We don’t even know who’s making the decisions anymore. Who orchestrated all this? Who was that mysterious guy from the Fox Decision Desk who mysteriously just appeared in front of God and everyone, who was so self assured and relaxed, casually dressed, so cloaked in informal authority, with such an air of calm assuredness. He radiated such certainity with folded legs, leaning back in his chair, so expansive as he explained to us that it was time now for eveyone to go to sleep. No need for concern. It was over. Never saw him before and I’ve never seen him since. Is he the guy in charge? Did he decide to shut the count down? Was he the wizard monitoring the Dominion systems across 6 states and then too, will Biden pee his pants when he is sworn in. Am I required to care? Are you?
We need to send a message and throw them in prison
All true,but missing is the hand of islam behind the treachery and chaos egging on the socialists and communists. Their warrior, obama, is orchestrating this.
Leo, is this something you have heard about? It is new to me. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-real-simple-fact-prove-massive-fraud-election-inventor-qr-code-can-prove/
So was the decision by the Supreme Court to not even accept the Texas case on state legislative sovereignty with reference to elections equivalent to the Dred Scott case, a monstrously wrong decision directly leading to the Civil war with hundreds of thousands if not millions of people being killed, maimed or dying as refugees from disease, and four years of terrible war.
It is reminiscent of the British court system with parliamentary sovereignty over the court system. Of course they have a different governmental system, but the American system was certainly influenced by it.
I think the Supreme Court missed the opportunity they were created for. Such opportunities usually only come once in life, perhaps in the life of a country as well.
its our FREE WILL either EVIL or USA as a sovereign nation now or never!
The time to stand is now. There are more veterans in this country than active duty personnel. Add the millions of freedom loving individuals who are experienced hunters and you have a formidable army ready to support, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
IMO the only course left our corrupt civilian justice system (oxymoron} is for PQTUS to invoke Insurrection Act, He takes his OATH as seriously as our WarFighters do. He better have the courage to stand against this TREASON & I believe he does. Blood must be shed for TREASON, Blood has already been shed in Frankfurt getting proof. When PQTUS pulls the pin and the first arrests begin, the guilty will line up to make a “DEAL”. No deals should be made. We have it all means something. tiQ-tQq MFKRs.
Well, insurrection is coming, one way or the other!
Either Trump invokes it through LEGAL means through use of the military, or this boils over and the citizenry does it IN SPITE of the govt. It will be far less messy and disruptive if enacted by govt however.
Either way, i refuse to accept this current condition, as do 10’s of millions of other Americans.
Chinamen or democrats… Doesn’t matter to me… They both stop bullets equally.
Democrats are NO COUNTRYMEN OF MINE….
I posted this on the English broadsheet The Times just now, it will be interesting to see how long it stays there, espcially in the light of the lying narrative it has been producing for months now. It won’t be long, I think, before they will ban me for a length of time, last time they did it was for a month, despite the fact that I pay a subscription. –
“The mainstream media, by publishing news stories that say Trump’s claims of election fraud are “baseless,” are “complicit in the treasonous acts,” McInerney said.”
I read something on Terry James’ blog today which gavae mdee the words I needed to try and explain what it is I am feeling (and I dond’t live in the US nor am I American!) and in his blog he mentioned Lot and how Lot felt about Sodom – he was SORELY VEXED!
I agree completely!!!
This is so scary and yet God is in control. Praying the real leaders of our free republic will go forth and unified bring a stop to the evil infiltration of anti-freedom agenda. God bless America. May He lead us to victory and give Trump 4 more years and our country turned back to a Constitutional country.
UN Agenda 2030…look it up. Scary as all hell! These retired generals are right on and we need to keep President Trump in office. I just wish the foolish people who voted for Biden would look at more than the FAKE NEWS! Makes me sick!
When you’ve done all you can STAND!
Damn! From what I read, things are getting intense. I certainly don’t intend on going down without a fight. As a vet, I believe the votes were illegal in most if not all the battleground states. The SCOTUS should not have disrespected the 75 million who voted for President Donald Trump.
