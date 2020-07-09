Police: Armed black militia’s march through Stone Mountain Park no cause for concern

An armed militia marched through an Atlanta-area suburb on Independence Day toting AR-15 rifles and shotguns, shouting black-power slogans and demanding reparations from white motorists.

The event in Stone Mountain lit up social media sites with chatter about the group’s goals and military capability.

But Georgia’s law enforcement community has for the most part dismissed the militia group’s demonstration as inconsequential bluster — nothing to worry about in terms of an actual military threat to persons or property.

According eye witnesses, the militants entered Stone Mountain Park, home of the nation’s largest Civil War monument featuring the images of Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson carved into the side of a granite mountain. According to a July 8 Fox News article, the city of Stone Mountain is receiving increased calls to remove the monument but that would take an act of the Georgia legislature.

A July 5 post from GeorgiaLeo.org described the demonstration as follows:

“’Protestors’ from the self-proclaimed ‘NFAC – Not F*cking Around Coalition’ marched through the streets of Stone Mountain Georgia yesterday chanting anti-white, anti-BLM, and anti-Police sentiments. Along the way their leader stopped and berated white drivers asking them for reparations and telling them to ‘go on with your white denial before you lose your life’ when they laughed in his face. “At this time it is still unclear what their actual goal was as the leader can also be heard shouting ‘We aren’t here to talk, and we aren’t here to overcome.’

The racially charged rhetoric did not stop there. The militia leader also threw out taunts to rival white militia groups:

“I don’t see no white militia, the Boogie[sic] Boys, the Three Percenters and all the rest of these scared-ass rednecks. We here, where the **** you at? We’re in your house… let’s go!”

The area east and northeast of Atlanta contains a large concentration of Muslim refugees and some of the marchers could be heard chanting “Alhamdulillah.”

“’Alhamdulillah’ means ‘Thanks be to Allah‘ and is not usually said except by observant Muslims,” noted Robert Spencer at Jihad Watch.

But law enforcement in the area doesn’t seem concerned.

“If it’s public land, they have every right to be there and we have no right as law enforcement to question them, ask for their papers, any of that stuff,” said Jimmy Callaway, police chief in the city of Morrow about 25 miles south of Stone Mountain. “I know it’s disturbing to some people but it’s almost the same thing as what the Boogaloo Boys, a far right militia, has done at the state Capitol, parading around with their guns. Is it a huge threat to where I’m at? No, I think it was more show than anything else. Some of those weapons were a joke. Some had some pretty nice ARs, but a lot of what I was seeing was low-end stuff.”

Callaway did concede that some of the confrontations captured on video, particularly the situation in which the militia leader stopped a white man’s car and demanded he pay reparations, were “disturbing.”

They were engaging with motorists who didn’t want to be engaged with, and that’s outside the bounds of one’s First Amendment rights.

Local police ‘woefully unprepared’

David Bores, a retired police chief in Woodstock, a suburban community north of Atlanta, said he spoke with a high-ranking officer at the Stone Mountain Park Police Department, who similarly dismissed the demonstration as nothing much to worry about.

Bores thinks that’s a mistake.

He said the wave of violent crime sweeping through Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, New York and other major cities should be seen as a red flag for the surrounding suburban communities.

Most suburban and semi-rural counties are severely undermanned in their sheriff’s departments. Most post no more than three to eight deputies on the night shift and many rural counties will have only two working at night.

That means they would not be able to handle an armed militia attacking residential communities or commercial properties.

“Major cities are a powder keg. And it’s just a matter of time before they decide they have to take that and move it into the suburbs,” said Bores, who now works as a consultant to law enforcement agencies.

Bores said most suburban and rural law enforcement agencies are “woefully unprepared” for the next step in the ongoing racially charged uprising sweeping across America.

“Oh without question, they have no clue. They don’t understand the Islamic threat, they don’t the Marxist threat,” Bores said. “They’re not getting any training on any of that. I no longer give any training at the Georgia Police Academy only because they say their budget has been cut back considerably.”

He said the FBI decided to change gears during the Obama administration, turning away from intelligence gathering on Islamic and Marxist elements and focusing instead on white nationalist groups as the biggest threat to America’s domestic security.

“For the most part they’re just absolutely clueless on the nature of this threat,” Bores added. “The purge of FBI training manuals in 2011 and 2012 removed any meaningful training on the Islamic threat at the national level and this has rippled down to the local level.”

That focus hasn’t changed much under the Trump administration and now the Marxist and Muslim groups are working together.

“As we saw in Stone Mountain, there is a nexus there between the jihadists and Black Lives Matter and these anarchist groups,” he said.

Not only are law enforcement not taking the threat seriously, many of the commenters in conservative Facebook groups chose to dismiss the July 4 event with words like “laughable” and “comical.”

Again, Bores says such statements are borne out of ignorance about what’s happening, and ignorance of how revolutions have gone down historically in other countries, often with a well-organized ragtag band of zealots.

“That’s just a way to keep your head in the sand. When you mock your own enemy, that’s a good indication you don’t have a clue, so you make fun of your enemy, you trivialize him and it makes you feel better,” Bores said. “That way you don’t have to do anything.”

In the video below, posted to Twitter by former NYPD cop John Cardillo, one of the militants can be heard telling a white motorist, “We’re not Black Lives Matter, none of that bullshit. We’re black power. We’re your worst nightmare.”

OK, game changer. Approaching someone’s car armed because they’re white and demanding “reparations” is perilously close to felony armed robbery and is most definitely a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/05eNY5P0ST — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 5, 2020

Many observers have warned that it’s just a matter of time before Marxist revolutionaries turn their focus from statues – mere symbols of America – to living, breathing people with whom they have a vendetta. They want reparations. They want revenge against Trump supporters. They want wealth redistribution and the seizure of private property, and they are ready to spill blood in pursuit of their goals.

One might expect the mainstream media to be AWOL on a story like the one that played out in Stone Mountain, where a leftist militia makes a show of force. But where is the FBI? Where were the police when a man was being interrogated by the mob and told to pay reparations?

Bores said it’s easier to debunk, downplay and deny. So he’s not optimistic that things will change anytime soon. That means we the people must be prepared to protect ourselves, and do that by creating our own secure networks of like-minded patriotic Americans. In my next webinar, via Zoom at 7 p.m. on July 20 with The United West/Sharia Crimestoppers, I will be discussing how to go about doing that with my friend Shahram Hadian.

When the mob arrives, we must be ready to protect our churches, our small businesses, our families. If the tide turns for the worse, the most dangerous time will be November through January, just as winter blows in. Stocking up on firewood and other winter supplies is something to think about now!

Leo Hohmann is an independent freelance journalist and author of the 2017 book “Stealth Invasion.” If you appreciate these articles, please consider a donation of any size to support our continued work on the front lines of the culture wars.



