After bashing it for 3 years and watching millions die, FDA now admits doctors had every right to prescribe Ivermectin as legitimate treatment for Covid-19

Just how corrupt is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the entire biomedical security state apparatus that peddled fear of Covid and said the only hope of defeating the virus was to wait for a new technologically advanced “vaccine” — the same “vaccine” that proved unsafe and ineffective?
We are talking about a corruption that is beyond the capacity of many Americans to comprehend.
The FDA, Fauci, the CDC, Biden, the entire U.S. medical system and the corporate media mind-controlled millions of Americans into believing that using the well-known anti-microbial drug Ivermectin was a laughingstock perpetuated by quacks and conspiracy theorists.
They kicked to the curb any physician who sought to prescribe Ivermectin to his or her patients infected with Covid. Despite the fact that Ivermectin has been FDA-approved for use in humans for decades, this same deep-state apparatus made it sound like Ivermectin was just a “horse drug” that stupid people were dangerously ingesting in a failed attempt to ward off Covid.
They mocked and derided us. Telling us we were using “horse paste” that was meant solely for livestock, when it was a known fact that Ivermectin, while used to protect equines and bovines from various viral infections, is just as effective in humans.
Now comes the bombshell report we’ve all been waiting for, exposing who the real quacks have been all along, detailing how they suppressed the administering of a well-known, very effective drug during the heat of the Covid pandemic that could have saved millions of lives.
The Epoch Times reports that doctors are now free to prescribe Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, two years after millions were killed by doctors listening to Fauci and the FDA’s advice not to treat them with a known effective drug.
It all came out this week in litigation against the FDA.
A lawyer representing the FDA said “FDA explicitly recognizes that doctors do have the authority to prescribe Ivermectin to treat COVID.”
That lawyer is Ashley Cheung Honold, a Department of Justice lawyer representing the FDA. She made her comments during oral arguments on August 8 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.
The government is defending the FDA’s repeated exhortations to people to not take Ivermectin for COVID-19, including a post on Twitter that said “Stop it.”
Three doctors brought the case against the FDA, alleging the federal agency unlawfully interfered with their practice of medicine with its repeated statements blasting and denigrating the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid patients.
Why did it take this long, you ask? Because a federal judge dismissed the case on December 6, 2022, prompting an appeal.
Jared Kelson, representing the three doctors, told the appeals court:
“The fundamental issue in this case is straightforward. After the FDA approves the human drug for sale, does it then have the authority to interfere with how that drug is used within the doctor-patient relationship? The answer is no.”
The FDA on August 21, 2021, wrote on Twitter:
“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”
The post, which linked to an FDA page that says people shouldn’t use Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, went viral.
In other statements, the FDA said Ivermectin “isn’t authorized or approved to treat COVID-19” and “Q: Should I take Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19? A: No.”
The plaintiffs are Drs. Paul Marik, Mary Bowden, and Robert Apter. They say they were professionally harmed by the FDA’s statements, including being terminated over efforts to prescribe Ivermectin to patients.
Other doctors were threatened with having their licenses revoked if they prescribed Ivermectin for Covid.
The Epoch Times article cites Dr. Marik, chairman of the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, as noting that a number of studies support using Ivermectin against COVID-19, as the FDA itself has acknowledged.
Federal law enables the FDA to provide information, such as reports of adverse reactions to drugs, but not medical advice, attorney Jared Kelson said.
A version of the drug for animals is available, but Ivermectin is fully approved by the FDA for human use against diseases caused by parasites.
Honold, the FDA lawyer, argued that the FDA didn’t require anyone to do anything or to prohibit anyone from doing anything.
“What about when it said, ‘No, stop it’?” Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, on the panel that is hearing the appeal, asked.
“Why, isn’t that a command? If you were in English class, they would say that was a command.”
Honold described the statements as “merely quips.”
So they were just playing with us. They were just making quips, playing with our minds and trying to influence us not to use Ivermectin, but they weren’t “requiring” us to do anything.
Remember that next time you hear anything come out of the FDA, or any government agency for that matter.
Below is just one of the hundreds of corporate media reports mocking Ivermectin as a drug “intended for barnyard animals,” and citing the FDA as the authority warning Americans not to take it.
Fauci’s hands are also full of blood. He was routinely bashing Ivermectin as a viable treatment for Covid during the peak of the pandemic. In an interview with CNN’s Chuck Todd, Fauci also said, “Don’t do it.”
The interview appeared totally staged. Todd phrased the question this way: “Cases are spiking in places like Mississippi and Oklahoma, because some Americans are trying to use an anti-parasite horse drug called Ivermectin to treat coronavirus. What would you tell someone who is considering taking that drug?”
“Don’t do it. There is no evidence whatsoever that that works and it could potentially have toxicity because they’ve taken the drug at a ridiculous dose and wind up getting sick, and there’s no clinical evidence that indicates that this works.”
The reason Fauci, the FDA and the entire mainstream corporate media had to destroy the credibility of Ivermectin was because they had the real toxic drug — mRNA jabs — ready and waiting to be deployed, the one that indeed had “no clinical evidence” of efficacy or safety.
We must also remember that hospitals only received their bonus cash payouts if they used the vaccines and an expensive new drug called Remdesivir, which in many cases led to kidney organ failure. And many states barred pharmacies from filling prescriptions for Ivermectin even when doctors prescribed it.
These were crimes against humanity on a scale the world has never seen.
As a result, millions died.
Sadly, no one of significance will be held to account.
When the ‘government’ doesn’t want you to do something, they use that stalling static, where they bully and make things difficult, then months or years later, whatever timeframe they people is appropriate to achieve their objective, they move the goalposts/walk things back and reverse course. End result, their aim is achieved and people are damaged, whether that is soft kill or whatever the case may be. It’s often used in court cases/legal strategies also to wear people down physically, emotionally, financially, etc.
The Centers for Disease Creation built up a TRUST in the organization, with the medical community, that took decades to develop. In 2020 the CDC played their “trust” card and deceived millions and killed millions (and they’re still dying).
The medical community was snookered and to this day MOST would never believe they were taken for a dangerous ride. Some souls saw through the smoke screen and either retired or just quit well paying jobs. Most continue to kill. Hospitals were, and probably still are, monetary incentivized to kill patients via murderous CDC protocols. They PURPOSELY withheld Ivermectin from patients that asked for it… instead, putting them unnecessarily on dangerous ventilators and giving them deadly Remdesivir.
Now they’re saying Kings X… you could have used it all along! There’s not a hot enough corner in hell for these people. May they go there soon.
Great comment. Thank you sir.
Pistol Pete, I find it hard to believe that people are still running to the medical industrial complex for any type of healing or relief from disease. I suspect that the people who refuse to take off the blinders will be lining up for their mRNA shots this fall. Not that I delight in people suffering. However, I truly hope the gluttons for punishment will live long enough to remain cash cows for big pharma so that the rest of us can send medicate, and seek out doctors and treatments in peace that actually work in our favor.
How many people have died from Cancer because the Federal Death Administration wont allow life saving drugs? The American Cancer
Society has been around getting money for research for 70 years and
guess what NO cure, not even close. All kinds of Big Pharma drug$ to
prolong Cancer, make it bearable, but No cure.
Cure a patient, lose a customer.
Absolutely true.
Radiation and/or surgery is best cancer treatment. Refusing any shots is a choice under first amendment (religious exemption) and the civil rights act 1964 title seven (no religous discrimination.
Leo,
You are a very effective communicator.
Please let people know what’s to come very soon:
The 2023 HHS and CDC budget has been given additional BILLIONS for MANDATORY child and adult vaccination, surveillance, electronic registry.
Plandemic 2.0 has started to push this fall’s poisonous fast-tracked tri-valent Flu-Covid-RSV heart-breaking Turbo-cancer clot shot, necessitating more Emergency measures, Vaccination Health Pass digital ID, and resulting economy banking disruptions.
Hospitals are now reinstating ineffective mask mandates for another emerging Scary-Variant.
DO NOT COMPLY. Our lives and Consitutional Republic depend upon it.
1. Coordinated hype cycle: https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/covid-19-is-heating-up-all-around-this-summer-should-we-be-wearing-masks-again/ar-AA1f02HB
2. Local hospital mask mandate on August 9 in Central NH: https://www.vnews.com/Masks-back-at-APD-51906176
3. US Covid Health pass are ready. Read and see application diagram:
https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/apn/how-capgemini-is-enabling-organizations-and-employees-to-return-to-the-office-using-aws-services/
4. USA DoD-HHS has extended Covid-19 medical emergency “Countermeasures” EUA from May 11 2023 thru Dec 31 2024 and now is expanded to include influenza.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/05/12/2023-10216/eleventh-amendment-to-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for
5. USA 2023 HHS budget now funds a new mandatory adult vaccine program modeled on the Childhood Vaccine Advisory. *search doc for keyword term “mandatory” found 120 times:
Click to access fy-2023-budget-in-brief.pdf
6. Refer to biometricupdate.com for daily global and USA Digital Id developments.
Remember, they need strong state of fear to get unquestioning consent for control. Watch for upcoming Climate Change Emergency declaration, coordinated 2008-like banking / currency crash to usher in CBDC financial relief programme.
This all is taking place exactly according to WEF/BIS/World Bank/IMF Financial Stabilization Board Global Unique Identifier project plan 2022-25. Save the document and month timeline.
See pgs 14-15 item: Action 2 milestone date within document below:
G20 Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-border Payments: Consolidated progress report for 2022
“ID systems worldwide, (ii) legal and regulatory framework related to the adoption of Digital ID as well” <- FSB language
Click to access P101022-1.pdf
https://www.fsb.org/search/?q=Digital+ID&entqr=0&entsp=0&sort=date%3AD%3AL%3Ad1&output=xml_no_dtd&oe=UTF-8&ie=UTF-8
Anyone can refuse medical treatment incl vaccines under first amendment religious rights (religious exemption incl) Parents need to remove their children from gov. schools and home school or hire someone to teach their child with a mom who is home schooling/finding a Christian school that allows parents to decide these issues.
LikeLike
They’ve probably got poison or mRNA added to ivermectin. Nothing they do is for our benefit.
Mine came from India whence the leaders in quality and quantity.
Flu shots (who knows what else) now have mRNA. Some sya flu and covid boosters can be given together.
I’m looking into ways I can get enough B12 without taking shots at the doctor’s like I have been.
Here’s something interesting—according to the WHO online article dated 11/20/2020, WHO “conditionally” recommended AGAINST using Remdisivir, saying there was no evidence that it was effective against any degree of severity of Covid. And yet—the FDA, CDC, NIH, Fauci, the government would not allow any other drug to be used for hospitalized patients except Remdisivir:
“WHO has issued a conditional recommendation against the use of remdesivir in hospitalized patients, regardless of disease severity, as there is currently no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients.”
“This recommendation, released on 20 November, is part of a living guideline on clinical care for COVID-19. It was developed by an international guideline development group, which includes 28 clinical care experts, 4 patient-partners and one ethicist.,,,”
“Work on this began on 15 October when the WHO Solidarity Trial published its interim results. Data reviewed by the panel included results from this trial, as well as 3 other randomized controlled trials. In all, data from over 7000 patients across the 4 trials were considered.”
“The evidence suggested no important effect on mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and other patient-important outcomes.”
(Note: this article said work began on this Remdisivir trial in October 2019! Before the pandemic.)
A 4/22/2021 article by an Indian doctor in National Herald India found that Remdisivir was not effective in patients requiring ventilation.
The Science site said in an 10/28/2020 article that the FDA held no advisory meetings over Remdisivir for its use as an antiviral; the EU signed a contract for this drug without knowing of its failed trials:
“Science has learned that both FDA’s decision and the EU deal came about under unusual circumstances that gave the company important advantages. FDA never consulted a group of outside experts that it has at the ready to weigh in on complicated antiviral drug issues. That group, the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC), mixes infectious disease clinicians with biostatisticians, pharmacists, and a consumer representative to review all available data on experimental treatments and make recommendations to FDA about drug approvals—yet it has not convened once during the pandemic.”
“The European Union, meanwhile, decided to settle on the remdesivir pricing exactly 1 week before the disappointing Solidarity trial results came out. It was unaware of those results, although Gilead, having donated remdesivir to the trial, was informed of the data on 23 September and knew the trial was a bust.”
So all of this and more was known globally about Remdisivir EARLY on during the pandemic, and yet this was the drug mandated for hospitalized patients. Combined with ventilation, this protocol became a deadly combination for these patients who could have survived with the right meds—like Invermectin. (One of my relatives was treated with Remdisivir and died in reaction to this drug and/or that this drug was also ineffectual in treating her Covid.) Remdisivir is a harmful drug that was proved ineffectual for use in other diseases, like Ebola. But Fauci and his minions kept pushing this poison. Wonder how much kickback he got from Big Pharma.
But how the Nobel prize winning drug Ivermectin with its long-standing, stellar reputation for the successful treatment of many diseases got so maligned, ridiculed and outlawed is a disgraceful chapter in the history of our medical and research institutions. Their houses need to be cleansed of their corruption, but so far, nobody responsible for this debacle has been prosecuted and removed from office. Or jailed. Fauci’s successor still recommends remdisivir for treatment of Covid. The corruption continues…
It’s high time too that people realize that we are considered ginny pigs by governments and big pharma to be experimented on, resulting in becoming another life-long pharma customer. Health insurance premiums are outrageous even if you never or rarely use the insurance. Another racket in my book. Since the passage of Obama care in the US. My health insurance my employee health insurance premiums have increased from $60 a month to to almost $250 and rising no less than once a year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also auto and homeowners/renters increased because (they say) hurricane damage, fires, higher cost for car repairs and parts from accidents..
As to why the lie is tolerated by some…because it’s too uncomfortable to admit you were wrong. Rather not hear the truth, even if it means being vulnerable to the lie next time…and, the next time is coming soon, I believe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s something interesting—back in 2020 WHO “conditionally” recommended AGAINST using Remdisivir, saying there was no evidence that it was effective against any degree of severity of Covid. And yet—the FDA, CDC, NIH, Fauci, the government would not allow any other drug to be used for hospitalized patients except Remdisivir. https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/who-recommends-against-the-use-of-remdesivir-in-covid-19-patients
This 4/22/2021 article by an Indian doctor in National Herald India found that Remdisivir was not effective in patients requiring ventilation.
The Science site said in an 10/28/2020 article that the FDA held no advisory meetings over Remdisivir for its use as an antiviral; the EU signed a contract for this drug without knowing of its failed trials:
“Science has learned that both FDA’s decision and the EU deal came about under unusual circumstances that gave the company important advantages. FDA never consulted a group of outside experts that it has at the ready to weigh in on complicated antiviral drug issues. That group, the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC), mixes infectious disease clinicians with biostatisticians, pharmacists, and a consumer representative to review all available data on experimental treatments and make recommendations to FDA about drug approvals—yet it has not convened once during the pandemic.”
“The European Union, meanwhile, decided to settle on the remdesivir pricing exactly 1 week before the disappointing Solidarity trial results came out. It was unaware of those results, although Gilead, having donated remdesivir to the trial, was informed of the data on 23 September and knew the trial was a bust.”
So all of this and more was known globally about Remdisivir EARLY on during the pandemic, and yet this was the drug mandated for hospitalized patients. Combined with ventilation, this protocol became a deadly combination for these patients who could have survived with the right meds—like Invermectin. (One of my relatives was treated with Remdisivir and died in reaction to this drug and/or that this drug was also ineffectual in treating her Covid.) Remdisivir is a harmful drug that was proved ineffectual for use in other diseases, like Ebola. But Fauci and his minions kept pushing this poison. Wonder how much kickback he got from Big Pharma.
But how the Nobel prize winning drug Ivermectin with its long-standing, stellar reputation for the successful treatment of many diseases got so maligned, ridiculed and outlawed is a disgraceful chapter in the history of our medical and research institutions. Their houses need to be cleansed of their corruption, but so far, nobody responsible for this debacle has been prosecuted and removed from office. Or jailed. Fauci’s successor still recommends remdisivir for treatment of Covid. The corruption continues…
Just a few years before this mess, I discovered how corrupt the FDA is from Mad In America. I’d gone there for support in tapering off the mind-altering drugs I’d been assured were “safe and effective.” Till I discovered the truth thanks to writers like Peter Breggin.
Our medical system is broken because of the corruption and refusal to see the damage done to human beings when $$$$ is on the line. Greed and cowardice have made this whole nightmare possible. And people not caring about those declared “non-essential” by experts. Not enough to investigate their suffering but accept whatever TV ads and pundits tell them. (Especially if it enables them to rest easy doing nothing.)
AND…. the excess deaths continue :
Dr. Campbell in the UK reports….
Sure they are. After all, Dr. Pierre Kory testified before Congress about the efficacy of ivermectin, in December of 2020. His testimony was ignored. Why? The “vaccines” could not have received emergency use authorization if it was known that there were other effective treatments, so those treatments had to be suppressed. This has been a dark time in medicine, but it’s not the first such time. In the 1990s, Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski was having much success with an alternative cancer treatment, so the government came after him. (Link below) Around the year 2000, Dr. Umberto Meduri was successfully using corticosteroids to treat lung diseases and he came under attack in a manner similar to what has been done to those treating with ivermectin. (Link below) Add to that, the fact that not a single childhood vaccine has been properly tested with a control group receiving placebos, then the fraud with the covid vaccines, and it is clear that our healthcare system is broken. Big pharma has captured the agencies which are supposed to be protecting us.
Burzynski story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_7LZ8GLerI
Meduri story: https://covid19criticalcare.com/the-cost-of-corruption/
As someone who lost family to COVID – this is past the point. Sick of the greed in this country! They have all those deaths to answer for! Admitting it after the fact is not worth a %$*%!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, but this is how the deep state operates. They know exactly what they are doing, as they are doing it, then years later the truth comes out. It’s been going on like this since 1963 when they killed a president. It boggles my mind that the government is still listened to as a valid source of information by anyone.
The big question is-and I’m not advocating full out war-WHY is it tolerated?
Because many people remain comfortable in their ignorance.
My mind translates that into no courage to stand up for what is right. Bury your head and pretend. If ‘the people’ didn’t accept it-it wouldn’t be. Although I don’t ‘accept’ it-I feel like I’m banging my head against a brick wall.
Leo, the truth is horrifying. It’s scary to know your government wants to kill you.
My sibs and I are grateful to have been raised by a rebel i.e. dad who knew 80 years ago that vaccines were dangerous and useless. Polio came through our town in the ’50s followed by vaccines. Dad said polio was virus related, keep clean you won’t get sick. No to vax!None of us, including cousins got sick. Dad’s brother, a Naturopath/chiropractor advised we all be allowed the childhood diseases i.e. measles, mumps, chicken pox as they would form antibodies protective against future adult diseases. Our mom knew proper care. We kids are in our 70s and 80s and are very healthy. I am the elder kid and I do not accept any shots from docs – never. I rarely have to visit one and face disbelief at being my age with everything operating normally without drugs. Effort is made to remain healthy and drug free. Covid annoyed me because of silly maskwearing. We all used nanoparticle silver if any illness was perceived. All fine. It is disturbing and very sad to think of the lives lost due to lack of information, suppression by the govt. It is not your friend!!
