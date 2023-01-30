U.S. Founding Fathers and Early Presidents in Shock After Touring D.C

‘What are all these buildings? Who works in these buildings?’

What would the founding fathers of America have to say if they came back and were given a tour of Washington, D.C.

Conservative broadcaster Brannon Howse entertained that idea in a January 26 radio/TV broadcast.

He built his monologue on the March 4, 1837, farewell address of President Andrew Jackson. It contains numerous warnings about the dangers of a growing centralized federal government, some might call it the administrative state, which would at some point be hijacked by people with money and power. This would lead to the gradual accumulation of more power, centralized in the hands of a few, until it grew beyond the American people’s ability to control.

Among many other nuggets in this speech, Jackson said:

“It is well known that there have always been those amongst us who wish to enlarge the powers of the general (federal) government, an experience that would seem to indicate that there is a tendency on the part of this government to overstep the boundaries marked out for it by the Constitution.”

Ah, boundaries. That’s a word most of today’s politicians could stand to get acquainted with.

Legal, ethical, and constitutional boundaries were carefully inserted into our Constitution to hold the size and scope of government, especially the federal government, in check.

“Wouldn’t he be shocked if he came back today?” Howse asked his audience. “Wouldn’t so many of our presidents be shocked if they came back today and toured Washington, D.C. They wouldn’t even recognize it. What are all these buildings? Who works in these buildings?”

Uh, this is the EPA over here, sir.

The what?

The environmental protection agency.

What? What do they do? Where’s that in the Constitution? What’s this over here?

Well, that’s the IRS?

The what?

The Internal Revenue Service, sir.

You mean you have a permanent federal income tax? Like, not just during time of war but it’s always? And the people tolerate this? What’s this over here?

Oh, this is HUD, sir, the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

You gotta be kidding me. You got the government now involved in setting policy in the states for housing? And what is urban development, pray tell?

Oh, we provide housing for poor.

You’ve got to be kidding me. We are now opening up the Treasury and are giving out money to people? Are they able bodied? Can they to work? We subsidize their housing? Are you kidding me? How are you guys paying for all this?

Uh, we tax people, sir.

How are you doing this?

Uh, uh, it’s a progressive scale.

You’re kidding me. You tax people not during a time of war for a limited time, reason and purpose, but this is ongoing and you do it on a progressive scale? You’re telling me that you have a socialist system where you tax those who actually create the jobs? The people that are entrepreneurs? You tax them in order to give government housing to those who don’t want to work? How is it that you haven’t had a revolution in the country? The American people tolerate this? How is that?

Uh, this building over here might have something to do with it.

Pray tell what is that building?

Oh, that’s the Department of Education.

Huh? Where is that in the U.S. Constitution? You now have a federal government dictating to the states what they should teach their children? I thought that was the job of the parents. I thought the local community and often the church was used as the school room. And the parents chose to pay for the education of their children and the hiring of a teacher should they not want to do it themselves on a daily basis. I thought this was all done by the choice of the parents and the parents paid for it.

You’re telling me now that the federal government sets out curriculum and what shall be taught? Pray tell, what are they teaching?

Um, Marxism (based on the teachings of Karl Marx).

Who is Karl Marx?

Let’s see, he was a lazy loaf whose children committed suicide or starved to death because he was so lazy, and he wanted to profit from the benefits of others, including his buddy (Frederick) Engels, who’s dad actually was a capitalist and an entrepreneur, a free market guy, and they took his money and used it for their ideas, which included nationalizing things.

You mean like, as in D.C., like all these buildings I don’t recognize? Nationalizing one thing after another like housing and education and…?

Yeah, so that guy Karl Marx, we’re teaching him in schools.

Well, what is Marx known for other than the Communist Manifesto and the ten planks you’ve been explaining to me?

Well, he said things like “our object in life is to dethrone God and destroy capitalism.”

What? You’re teaching in your schools of America a guy that openly said one of his goals in life was to dethrone God, and you think the republic can survive? What else are you teaching, through this federal Department of Education?

Uh, we push policies of LGBTQI-plus.

You teach the alphabet? Your family is funding the teaching of the alphabet?

No, no, no, we’re teaching the LGBTQI-plus.

What’s that?

Oh, it’s the lesbian, bisexual, transgender, … (they go offline to explain further).

Returning online. You gotta be kidding me. You’re teaching that the children have to value, appreciate and celebrate homosexuality, what the Bible says is an abomination? And I don’t understand how you have the technology but you’re telling me you have technology to do surgery that changes the sex of little boys and little girls, and this is being promoted, and if you are a parent who opposes this, this FBI building over here sends out people to harass these parents?

Yeah, actually, they’ve kicked down their doors, handcuffed them?

Oh, I’m sure the American people started a revolution over that, right, right?

No. Oh no. They didn’t.

Howse then paused the running dialogue to put things in perspective.

“Could you imagine if many of our presidents came back and toured Washington D.C., and started to ask what is this building and that building and that building, and that building, and what do they house?” Howse said. “And they found out that it was all these alphabet agency buildings housing things that are in no way constitutional. They would be dumbfounded.

“How is it you have not had a civil war? How is it that this country has not split apart, pray tell. Why have some of the states not stood up and separated themselves from this tyranny?

“And many of them would come to understand that Andrew Jackson, among others, warned us that a powerful, monied group would have not only permeated the nation’s capital but the capitals of all 50 states. A powerful monied group. And that politicians will have been bought and paid for by this powerful monied group, this cartel of banksters. I think they would be absolutely stunned.

“I would think some of them turning, and seeing the white dotted hills of Arlington National Cemetery … I think they would have to say, ‘so these fields are at almost capacity with men who fought against the very philosophies and ideas that now have become accepted as virtuous within the very halls of Congress and that of the state legislatures? For what did these men die?

“Can you imagine spending one day with Andrew Jackson and explaining to him all that has gone on? One day with Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry, and so many others. They would not believe it. I think their greatest outrage would be, not just at the government, because they expected the government would grow outside its bounds, many of them feared the judiciary. I think many knew the potential danger of the central government, that’s why we had to have the Bill of Rights to handcuff the central government. I think they would be shocked by the legislative-judicial gymnastics that would have been accomplished to take those handcuffs, the 10 Bill of Rights and take them off the government and put them on the states, and the people actually tolerated it.

“I think they would be disgusted with the American people.

“I think they would have compassion for a segment of the American population who, every day, get up and work, and endeavor to provide for their families, and yet not be discouraged or give up under the weight of the burden of regulation and taxation, much less the burden of ridicule and mocking of those very same people because their life’s toil is based on their conservative Christian, patriotic worldview, and yet they are the enemy. They are the source of all suffering and oppression. The ones that get up every day, go to work, obey the laws, even obeying these unconstitutional, tyrannical laws, they get up every day, being people that desire to be peaceful. Working it out if they can, through the process of our system, that has now been hijacked so that their own will is not honored at the voting booth.

“They would be, I believe, appalled yet have great compassion for so many of us that have become the enemy of our own government, because we hold to a worldview that is so closely aligned with theirs.

“So, I think their ire would be split between anger and compassion toward many of the American people.

“I think then they would say what, pray tell, is going on in the churches of America?”

So, let’s continue our tour of Washington, D.C., with our founders and early presidents coming back from the grave to learn about the current status of the country they founded.

You guys just told me about this Department of Education that’s teaching this LGBTQ, what’s that again?

Oh, that’s the LGBTQI-plus.

OK, this perversion, you’re telling me this is coming out of your Department of Education that the people and the Christians are paying for, and you’re telling me that the pulpits of America have nothing to say about this?

No, they don’t, they don’t, no.

Why?

Because the seminaries of America were captured. They were captured by that Marxist ideology we were telling you about. They were captured through the idea that this is what Jesus would do. That Jesus was a socialist, that Jesus was for redistribution. They have exchanged the biblical gospel for a social gospel, and they have transitioned from the spiritual to the material.

And people still go to these churches and give them their money?

Yes. It’s a three-legged stool of big government, big business and of spirituality that has brought down America.

The pulpits. What has happened, to America’s so-called pastors? How were they silenced?

They were shackled by the building I showed you, the one that houses the IRS, by declaring that if they actually lift up a voice in favor of a candidate who wants to proclaim (the truth about America’s founding).. and should that church actually work on behalf of such a representative they would lose their tax exempt status. And so they were shackled. They focused instead on merely the material social justice.

Now what if our tour guide invited this group of founding fathers and early presidents into his home and I said “gentlemen please have a seat, my wife is preparing some refreshments. I would like you to turn your attention to the screen on the wall we call a television, and it is through this box that the American people have, well, been brainwashed. Not only through education and through their churches, but the media. Not just newspapers but where you can view the newscaster coming over the screen that can tell you what you should think about events.

And we don’t have to rely only on certain terrestrial signals but now we are able, through fiber and channels, to watch any kind of programming you could desire, good or evil. May I show you some of the most popular programs in America today?

…Their faces fill with blood and blush.

You mean this is actually what the American people are watching? The sexualization of children? Two men kissing each other? This is open to the public? Well, no wonder your culture is so immoral and debased.

Howse then explained that many of these men, if they could come back from the grave, would say they don’t understand the technology. I see it but I don’t understand it. The technology is overwhelming. The softness of your lives. The appliances. The conveniences. You are a blessed people. So I don’t understand the technology but I do understand the philosophies. I think many of them would say, those are the same philosophies, maybe your times have changed with your technology and your advancements, but the philosophies are no different than our day and we understand those philosophies and we warned you about those philosophies. Some of these institutions are the same that we warned you about. Some of the monied powered people are the same people we warned you about. They’ve just been able to use the technology of your day to further their cause, for conditioning and to brainwash the people to think they are free, when they are really enslaved.

So, Howse said, Andrew Jackson, in his March 4, 1837, farewell address, warned that this government could overstep the bounds that were marked out for it by the Constitution. And these founding fathers would look at this and say, none of this is in the Constitution. What this so-called agency is doing is not in the Constitution. They have overstepped their bounds. And now the central government is involved in things for which they were never created to be involved. Every attempt to exercise power outside these limits should be promptly and firmly opposed. For one evil example will lead to another, and to more mischievousness. And the general government will before long absorb all of the powers of the legislation and you will have but one consolidated government.

If it is accepted, what is allowed will be beyond the control of the American people and you will end up with one, gigantic, tyrannical central government.

Which is exactly what has happened. Andrew Jackson’s worst fears have been realized. We the people tolerated it. The churches and pastors tolerated it.

And the hard-working Americans who get up and go to work every day are being looted, sifted, and tested beyond anything the founders ever imagined.

