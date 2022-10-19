What are they hiding? Biden administration sued by group seeking transparency on JFK assassination

Trump’s behind the scenes shenanigans continue to amaze me. Yesterday we posted an article showing how it was the Trump administration that gave us lab-grown meat, making it possible for billionaire swindlers like Bill Gates to buy up U.S. farmland, reducing cattle herds and beef production, and thereby creating a market for their fake meat.
Now here’s a real humdinger. Trump also had a hand in controverting an Act of Congress that was meant to finally shine the light on what really happened in November 1963 when John F. Kennedy was gunned down.
That’s a really big deal, especially to those of us who believe the federal government was taken over in a coup on that brisk autumn day in Dallas.
Trump also gave us the death shots, which this very week, tomorrow, October 20, the CDC will consider adding to the routine child vaccination schedule. Never forget that. Never, ever forget.
In the below article by NBC News, they bury the lead, which is this:
The hidden documents, however, could also show something potentially more sinister: CIA contacts with Oswald while Kennedy was still alive, which the CIA has repeatedly covered up, according to experts like Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, a former CIA agent who is critical of the agency and has lectured about JFK’s assassination at Harvard University.
Article by Marc Caputo, NBC News
October 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM
The country’s largest online source of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives to force the federal government to release all remaining documents related to the most mysterious murder of a U.S. president nearly 60 years ago.
The Mary Ferrell Foundation filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday one year after Biden issued a memo postponing the release of a final trove of 16,000 records assembled under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, which Congress passed without opposition in response to Oliver Stone’s Oscar-nominated film “JFK.”
The JFK records act, signed by President Bill Clinton, required that the documents be made public by Oct. 26, 2017, but President Donald Trump delayed the release and kicked the can to Biden, who critics say continued the policy of federal obfuscation that has existed since Kennedy was assassinated November 22, 1963, in an open motorcade at Dealey Plaza in Dallas.
“It’s high time that the government got its act together and obeyed the spirit and the letter of the law,” said the vice president of the nonpartisan Mary Ferrell Foundation, Jefferson Morley, an expert on the assassination and the CIA.
“This is about our history and our right to know it,” said Morley, the author of the JFK Facts blog.
Morley’s sentiment is shared by fellow historians, open government advocates and even some members of the Kennedy family, who usually don’t comment on the assassination.
“It was a momentous crime, a crime against American democracy. And the American people have the right to know,” said Robert Kennedy Jr., the son and namesake of JFK’s brother. “The law requires the records be released. It’s bizarre. It’s been almost 60 years since my uncle’s death. What are they hiding?”
Read the entire article
It’s a well known tactic that if a cabal wants total control of the political landscape, you control the party in power and its opposition. It was really puzzling that Trump consistently appointed swamp creatures to his administration, including the rabid warmonger John Bolton. He appointed the very people who took him down. Why??? Nor has he supported the J6 prisoners. As Leo said Trump allowed many things during his administration that has paved the way for the massive problems that the Biden regime is taking to its ultimate extremes.
Remember things like this happened during the Reagan administration, supposedly a conservative administration but it brought us the Iran-contra scandal which allowed huge distribution of cocaine in this country as payment for the gun running the CIA did in Latin America. All that cocaine devastated many poor neighborhoods. And yet many Christians like the Moral Majority didn’t look too close at things like this that was destroying the nation.
In 1986 the FDA, CDC and NIH watchdog agencies were allowed to be “captured” by Big Pharma. This was the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act which prevented lawsuits against vaccines makers This law has had direct effect on the Covid response today (as well as on cancer treatment) to prevent real and effective medical solutions.
Looking back over the years since 1963, I think JFK and RFK tried to take this country away from the corrupt elements that were driving us to war and fascism. Some say JFK and RFK had dirty laundry so we must discount them but I must now question a lot of that. It could well be slander in order to discredit what they stood for. And what they stood for and the forces they stood against are the same today. I think it’s time we take a very close look at that time and what it meant because that’s where much of today’s problems began.
I want a full and unredacted release of all documents regarding the assassinations of the Kennedy brothers, as well as what happened to JFK Jr. I am glad that RFK Jr is carrying the torch by his expose of Fauci in his book and documentary. It’s a dangerous thing he is doing to be a watchdog because the evil forces are even more powerful than they were in 1963 and 1968. A true hero for our times.
I’ve noticed that everyone is dumping on Trump lately. Could the myriad of efforts made by the Left to obliterate him from existence be rubbing off on everyone? I’m just sayin’, perhaps we should, as believers, seek the truth for ourselves and stop looking at the world for our answers. If Trump is as evil and cruel as they say he is, well, perhaps we ought to be in prayer about him and for him. Ask God to reveal the truth as only God can. I am not defending him by any means, but I am just not going to jump on the bandwagon because everyone else is.
We have to stop thinking, acting, and behaving like the world! My bible tells me that there is but ONE accuser, and he is doing whatever he can to kill, steal, and destroy, everyone and everything. Deception is running rampant and the advice of Jesus Himself to His beloved is this: DO NOT BE DECEIVED. In my humble opinion, Donald Trump had an ENTIRE administrative state working AGAINST him every single day he was in Office, including, but not limited to, his OWN family members and “loyal” friends and co-workers. Can YOU imagine such pressure? I can’t.
Anyway, like I said, my two cents. Oh, and let’s not forget how dirty JFK was.
You’re not but you are. Are you telling me I should just shut up? Just close down this blog if I can’t keep my two cents to myself? That’s the way it sounds. I thought my readers appreciated getting my analysis, which is based on facts, not feelings. I, as much as anyone, wanted to believe Trump was going to turn things around. But he left office leaving us in a world of hurt, with a genocidal mass injection program in place and an economy that was intentionally sabotaged. Now we find out that he played ball with the globalists in other ways as well, like approving dangerous GMO fake meat and agreeing to further delay the release of documents that would expose the deep state’s involvement in Kennedy’s assassination. The fact that Kennedy himself had his own “dirty” laundry has nothing to do with it. We as Americans should all want the true facts to be released. And if Trump surrounded himself with dishonest advisors whose fault was that? If we knew some of his picks for these key positions were back-stabbing deceivers (like Christopher Wray, Jared Kushner and Bill Barr) why didn’t he? And if he discovered while in office that it’s impossible to truly take on and dismantle the deep state like you suggest then why does he want to go back into that lion’s den? Also, why did he sit down and talk with Bill Gates when he was considering doing something good on vaccines and let Gates talk him out of it? Is he really that naive as to not know that Gates is heavily invested in Big Pharma being able to continue forcing its poison on we the people? Now we have them pushing an experimental death shot on our children, mandating it for school attendance! So no, I will not be quiet about this!
Leo, just as I told you last Friday night, “keep doing what you’re doing”.
Keep on doin what you’re doin Leo! When you ruffle some feathers then that means you’re making them think, and they don’t want to really think, just parrot their programming.
Trump fits the saying “Don’t listen to what people say, watch what they do”. As you point out, Trump did a lot of questionable things and had lots of sketchy people around him. On the other hand, he’s just the president and his authority is supposed to be constitutionally limited. But that’s an argument for another day. Maybe tomorrow.
NEVER TRUST A POLITICIAN.
The light needs to shine upon this tragedy and expose the truth! I truly believe we are now living in the days that Kennedy was trying to warn us about and attempted to expose their wicked plans. There is info that George HW Bush was just made head of the CIA prior to that infamous day in 63 and lots of reason that he had a part in it.
One thing for sure is that Oswald didn’t act alone, there were others involved. John F Kennedy tried to stand up to the devils, Illuminati or deep-state or ‘Cabal’ or whatever you want to call them.
There’s nothing hidden that will remain hidden and the Kennedy assassination is one of them that God will expose, and those that were involved.
We are at the door now I think of the unveiling of many things, including 911 and Covid and the shots, Fauci, Gates,Schwab, Biden, Trump, Clintons, Bush …etc. and what all is really going on in Ukraine and Russia. ….
and Hunter’s laptop.
Kgazin—correction. John McCone was head of the CIA throughout 1963, not George HW Bush. Bush became its director on January 1976. He likely had a CIA connection in 1963 but his role then is unclear.
Much more likely that Oswald functioned as the patsy—just as he said publicly when he finally figured out he got screwed by the corrupt powers that planned and carried out this awful coup.
Bush had some connection. Oswald did NOT fire the fatal head shot, so there had to be another shooter involved.
Very likely Oswald never fired any shots. He was not a trained sniper and was not in the supposed 6th floor lair at the time of the shooting. Lots of evidence instead that he was set up to take the fall.
At the time I thought it was odd that Oswald was so quickly apprehended as if the police knew exactly who to nail and exactly where to find him. The media went nuts over him really fast and he was already condemned in public opinion within the hour. He didn’t have a chance. A patsy for sure.
More and more evidence has been coming out that it was team of trained shooters employed in that assassination. JFK was caught in a firing triangle to make sure he didn’t survive. And it’s worth noting that there were no secret service agents riding on the running boards of that car. They had been called off at Love Field. Generally when a leader is to be taken out the first thing that must happen is to remove his protection. That certainly occurred in this case (as it does in so many other similar incidents globally). It was well planned and it’s highly suspicious why the records of this event were locked down since day one. It was originally supposed to be for 30 years—supposedly to spare the family. That policy was decided that very day. What was being hidden and who decided on that? We need to know.
I hope and pray that day comes soon when the truth is revealed, as also the 911 event! And Bush (Scherf) family ties to Naziism and their dirt.
