With fewer people willing or able to have children, global technocrats believe they have the answer: ‘digital’ families

Experts in artificial intelligence are predicting that within a few decades we will not only have digital money, digital IDs and digital surveillance of everything we do and everywhere we go.

We will also have digital families.

The idea of creating “virtual children” powered by AI is already in the pipeline.

And within 40 or 50 years, as people find themselves increasingly frustrated in their inability to pro-create, behavioral scientists and computer engineers believe these folks will warm to the idea of raising a digital child in the metaverse.

Author Catriona Campbell is one who believes parents will want to care for digital children online. Just flip on a headset and you can feel like you’re really there with a fake CGI baby, toddler or pre-teen. Just type in the age and gender and other data points of your desired child and, shazam, there it is, with all the needs and concomitant responsibilities of a real child — or not.

Catriona’s comments appeared in an article in the Daily Star, where she claims these virtual kids will be just like the real thing but could be switched off at the touch of a button.

And you’ll never guess Campbell’s reasoning as to why women of childbearing age might want a “virtual” child instead of a real one.

She argues that by going with a digital child over a real one, you will be helping the world deal with “overpopulation,” which of course is a big lie made up by eugenicists like Bill and Melinda Gates, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, the United Nations and the bloody abortion industry.

But if you think about it, these technocrats really are working hard to cover all their bases.

They know it’s a natural human instinct to want to have children and raise families.

But they also know that with Big Pharma expanding its offerings of mRNA jabs and getting governments and corporations to mandate them, more people will discover in the years ahead that they’ve jabbed themselves right out of the possibility of parenthood.

If you type the words “Covid-19 vaccines and fertility issues” into your search engine, you will get one “fact check” article after another saying there is “no evidence” that the injections lower fertility.

But that’s just one more lie by Big Tech working in cooperation with Big Pharma and the governments around the world that are pushing the shots.

U.N. Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, a World Economic Forum member, openly discusses how global elites work with Google and other digital platforms to censor information they deem to be politically unacceptable.

The truth can be found in the Pfizer clinical trials data submitted to the FDA, which thanks to a recent Freedom of Information Act request reveal the FDA knew that these Covid vaccines had a harmful impact on pregnancies and fertility but they covered it up and approved the shots anyway.

The Daily Expose reports that “these decisions led to medical professionals, who are far too trusting of Medicine Regulators, to wrongly inform pregnant women that the Covid-19 injections are perfectly safe during pregnancy, leading to many pregnant women feeling pressured to get vaccinated.“

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Database (VAERS), as of April 22, 2022, a total of 4,113 fetal deaths have been reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections, 3,209 of which were reported against the Pfizer injections and 996 from the Moderna injections.

And remember that the VAERS numbers are vastly under-reported. Only about 1 percent of the adverse events from vaccines actually get reported, according to a pre-Covid Harvard study.

Other sources have also shown recent rises of miscarriage that align with the introduction of vaccines, like a report by Health Independence Alliance showing the miscarriage rate climbing 43 percent due to the vaccine, based on a study involving women in Utah.

So the globalist technocrats who are depopulating the planet before our very eyes know they have a budding problem on their hands. The truth will eventually sneak through all of their fraudulent fact checkers and AI filters and young people will realize they are incapable of having kids.

In a book released this year, Campbell says a “Tamagotchi generation” will be born and be available to parents for a “small monthly fee.”

In the book, she says: “Virtual children may seem like a giant leap from where we are now, but within 50 years technology will have advanced to such an extent that babies which exist in the metaverse are indistinct from those in the real world.”

Blurring the lines between the real and the unreal has always been a goal of transhumanism, which Patrick Wood calls the “evil stepsister” of technocracy.

Campbell adds: “We’re already well on our way to creating the Tamagotchi generation which, for all intents and purposes, will be ‘real’ to their parents. On the basis that consumer demand is there, which I think it will be, AI children will become widely available for a relatively small monthly fee.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg is no doubt already salivating over the profit potential of providing artificial babies in the Metaverse.

This is the same old satanic trick we see over and over where the technocrats create a problem, in this case infertility, and then try to offer a solution — fake babies. Of course it’s all destined to fail.

God won’t let their chicanery succeed and nor should we. We must call it what it is — the evil arrogance of psychopathic scientists thinking they can replace the wonders of God by offering a cheap substitute. There is no way that any digital wizardry can be used to replicate the experience of first-time parents, seeing and touching a new creation, a part of themselves, in the moments after giving birth to a real live baby. Nor can science reproduce all of the joys and heartaches that go along with raising that real living child. No satanic counterfeit can ever compete with the real thing.

But they will try. And it doesn’t stop with digital children. The technocrats are trying to replace and offer substitutes for everything. Japanese technocrats, for example, are developing ever more “life like” sex robots as stand-ins for men who no longer know how to relate with real women and therefore have no hope of ever finding a spouse.

In the technocrats’ twisted idea of utopia, they are hoping to cultivate a new breed of soulless human beings, increasingly isolated from each other as more of life gets shifted online. These “useless” people, as Yuval Noah Harari describes them, will resort to entertaining themselves in an alternative universe based on fakery. Everything is going digital and in the digital world everything is easier to fake. Fake science, fake news, fake vaccines, fake money, fake friends, and now even fake babies and fake sex.

