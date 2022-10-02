With fewer people willing or able to have children, global technocrats believe they have the answer: ‘digital’ families

Experts in artificial intelligence are predicting that within a few decades we will not only have digital money, digital IDs and digital surveillance of everything we do and everywhere we go.
We will also have digital families.
The idea of creating “virtual children” powered by AI is already in the pipeline.
And within 40 or 50 years, as people find themselves increasingly frustrated in their inability to pro-create, behavioral scientists and computer engineers believe these folks will warm to the idea of raising a digital child in the metaverse.
Author Catriona Campbell is one who believes parents will want to care for digital children online. Just flip on a headset and you can feel like you’re really there with a fake CGI baby, toddler or pre-teen. Just type in the age and gender and other data points of your desired child and, shazam, there it is, with all the needs and concomitant responsibilities of a real child — or not.
Catriona’s comments appeared in an article in the Daily Star, where she claims these virtual kids will be just like the real thing but could be switched off at the touch of a button.
And you’ll never guess Campbell’s reasoning as to why women of childbearing age might want a “virtual” child instead of a real one.
She argues that by going with a digital child over a real one, you will be helping the world deal with “overpopulation,” which of course is a big lie made up by eugenicists like Bill and Melinda Gates, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, the United Nations and the bloody abortion industry.
But if you think about it, these technocrats really are working hard to cover all their bases.
They know it’s a natural human instinct to want to have children and raise families.
But they also know that with Big Pharma expanding its offerings of mRNA jabs and getting governments and corporations to mandate them, more people will discover in the years ahead that they’ve jabbed themselves right out of the possibility of parenthood.
If you type the words “Covid-19 vaccines and fertility issues” into your search engine, you will get one “fact check” article after another saying there is “no evidence” that the injections lower fertility.
But that’s just one more lie by Big Tech working in cooperation with Big Pharma and the governments around the world that are pushing the shots.
U.N. Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, a World Economic Forum member, openly discusses how global elites work with Google and other digital platforms to censor information they deem to be politically unacceptable.
The truth can be found in the Pfizer clinical trials data submitted to the FDA, which thanks to a recent Freedom of Information Act request reveal the FDA knew that these Covid vaccines had a harmful impact on pregnancies and fertility but they covered it up and approved the shots anyway.
The Daily Expose reports that “these decisions led to medical professionals, who are far too trusting of Medicine Regulators, to wrongly inform pregnant women that the Covid-19 injections are perfectly safe during pregnancy, leading to many pregnant women feeling pressured to get vaccinated.“
According to the Centers for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Database (VAERS), as of April 22, 2022, a total of 4,113 fetal deaths have been reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections, 3,209 of which were reported against the Pfizer injections and 996 from the Moderna injections.
And remember that the VAERS numbers are vastly under-reported. Only about 1 percent of the adverse events from vaccines actually get reported, according to a pre-Covid Harvard study.
Other sources have also shown recent rises of miscarriage that align with the introduction of vaccines, like a report by Health Independence Alliance showing the miscarriage rate climbing 43 percent due to the vaccine, based on a study involving women in Utah.
So the globalist technocrats who are depopulating the planet before our very eyes know they have a budding problem on their hands. The truth will eventually sneak through all of their fraudulent fact checkers and AI filters and young people will realize they are incapable of having kids.
In a book released this year, Campbell says a “Tamagotchi generation” will be born and be available to parents for a “small monthly fee.”
In the book, she says: “Virtual children may seem like a giant leap from where we are now, but within 50 years technology will have advanced to such an extent that babies which exist in the metaverse are indistinct from those in the real world.”
Blurring the lines between the real and the unreal has always been a goal of transhumanism, which Patrick Wood calls the “evil stepsister” of technocracy.
Campbell adds: “We’re already well on our way to creating the Tamagotchi generation which, for all intents and purposes, will be ‘real’ to their parents. On the basis that consumer demand is there, which I think it will be, AI children will become widely available for a relatively small monthly fee.”
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg is no doubt already salivating over the profit potential of providing artificial babies in the Metaverse.
This is the same old satanic trick we see over and over where the technocrats create a problem, in this case infertility, and then try to offer a solution — fake babies. Of course it’s all destined to fail.
God won’t let their chicanery succeed and nor should we. We must call it what it is — the evil arrogance of psychopathic scientists thinking they can replace the wonders of God by offering a cheap substitute. There is no way that any digital wizardry can be used to replicate the experience of first-time parents, seeing and touching a new creation, a part of themselves, in the moments after giving birth to a real live baby. Nor can science reproduce all of the joys and heartaches that go along with raising that real living child. No satanic counterfeit can ever compete with the real thing.
But they will try. And it doesn’t stop with digital children. The technocrats are trying to replace and offer substitutes for everything. Japanese technocrats, for example, are developing ever more “life like” sex robots as stand-ins for men who no longer know how to relate with real women and therefore have no hope of ever finding a spouse.
In the technocrats’ twisted idea of utopia, they are hoping to cultivate a new breed of soulless human beings, increasingly isolated from each other as more of life gets shifted online. These “useless” people, as Yuval Noah Harari describes them, will resort to entertaining themselves in an alternative universe based on fakery. Everything is going digital and in the digital world everything is easier to fake. Fake science, fake news, fake vaccines, fake money, fake friends, and now even fake babies and fake sex.
10 thoughts on “With fewer people willing or able to have children, global technocrats believe they have the answer: ‘digital’ families”
?? SPIRIT OF ANTICHRIST versus ? SPIRIT OF CHRIST We are truly in latter days. God has allowed the perversness of man’s Sinful desires to overtake God’s plans for successful Biblical living. The WORLD is collapsing under the weight of suffocating darkness …. There is also a dimming light that is slowly being overtaken by the darkness…. but within this rising darkness there is also a growing brightness that repels the dark. A brightness encased in God’s righteousness, a brightness that is resistant to the dark. A brightness that will SOON be carried away to a new glorious eternal WORLD where GOD’S LIGHT will exterminate ALL DARKNESS.
This is the condemnation, light [Jesus Christ] has come into the world. [Sadly foolish] men loved ?darkness [sin] ?rather than light, ?because their deeds were evil. [OFFENSIVE to a RIGHTEOUS GOD that they do NOT KNOW or understand]
Everyone that ?does evil hates the light, and they refuse to acknowledge the light, [JESUS CHRIST, the Son of God, who came to offer Himself as a sacrifice for sin. For all who humbly bow down, acknowledge Him as Savior, and call out to Jesus in repentance-for forgiveness & cleansing of their sins ]. [However the doer of evil hates] his deeds to be ??reproved. But he that ?doeth truth comes to the light [absolute TRUTH is found in Jesus Christ], that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.
Isaiah 60:1–3 Arise, ??shine; for thy light is come, And ?the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. For, behold, ??the darkness shall cover the earth, And ?gross darkness the people: But the Lord shall arise upon thee, And ??his glory shall be seen upon thee. And ?the Gentiles shall come to thy light, And ?kings to the brightness of thy rising.
¦ ¦Jay was raised in a home where God was present, only on the occasional holiday, and occasional repetitive prayers at meals. The rest of the week his family lived doing as they pleased. His parents allowed him to make a lot of his own choices, (they were too busy with their own lives and worldly desires). He got to form his own friendships, watch whatever TV shows & movies he desired, listen to his choice of music, play violent video games (even where cops were the bad guys), and even allowed to experiment with drugs, alcohol, and sex. School was a joke and waste of time, he eventually dropped out; and his parents didn’t seem to care – as his dad had done the same. Without a parental structure & void of any Biblical values/morals, he grew into a rebellious young adult. He despised authority. By 17 he had his first arrest for theft and destruction of property. He had other arrests after that. He never learned about consequences, only how to bypass the system to not get caught; how to easily lie to escape punishment. He dabbled in pornography and had numerous sexual relationships, he cared nothing for the women he was involved with. They were nothing more then a means to satisfy a temporary desire. Drugs, alcohol, and sex left a deep widening darkness within, he could find no release or satisfaction. Violence & anger was intensifying within his soul. He had become numb inside. ¦¦ Luke was raised in a home where God was present, inside and outside the home; GOD was a vital part of his family’s life. He grew up with parents that loved the Lord, and desired for their children to also come to know Jesus as their personal Savior. At a young age his parents led him to Christ; and from there, with use of Scripture they helped guide him on the pathway to glorifying God in all he did. He had his struggles, but he learned early on about repentance and forgiveness thru Jesus. He fell in love with a young woman at his church who also had a deep abiding love and joy in Christ. They married a few years after graduation. Christ brought a deep satisfaction and many blessings into his life, as well as his marriage. He felt a deepening burden for the lost soul, the attacks on the innocent, and the hurting.
???LUKE ? SPIRIT OF GOD . . . . The protest became ugly and started turning violent outside Planned Parenthood. Luke stood at the fence with his wife praying for the 2 young women who were being ushered inside the cold foreboding brick building. One girl, who looked to be about 16 glanced into his eyes. She looked scared and uncertain as her hand hovered over her slightly extended belly. He whispered towards her “The life inside is a part of you; placed by a God who deeply loves you. Please walk away.” ???JAY ?? SPIRIT OF THE ANTICHRIST . . . . He stood across the street feeling a burning anger and hatred for the individuals standing across the street along the fence. What fools believing that some mass of tissue in a woman’s womb held any value! He wanted to go across the street and just throw his fists into their faces. Their GOD was a joke and meaningless in this world. He felt a sudden pain in his chest, but he ignored it and continued with his profanities directed at the fools across the street. He picked up a nearby rock and flung it in their direction, barely missing the bowed head of a heavyset woman. The pain in his chest deepened and moved down his arm. His breathing became labored, as his anger intensified. He noticed the girl glanced at his group, he yelled at her “take your f****n s inside, let them do their job. That glob inside is nuthin’ but a worthless pile of S*. You’ll live & be better off”. He felt a sudden sharp burning stab radiate across his chest. Aside from the pain, he felt contempt and anger at those on the fence; and a sense of humor, satisfaction, & joy at the girls walking towards the building. His profanities & hatred increased when he looked back and noticed the girl break free and run towards the fence. It was then the pain inside dropped him like a ton of bricks and he fell gasping for air. The darkness within his soul intensified, and along with it came a sudden intense tormenting heat, sinister laughter & sharp piercing screams grew closer – unlike any he’d ever before. He now felt another emotion, intense terror. ?? She didn’t want to be there, but she felt she had no other option. The women ushering her inside left her feeling a coldness and deep loneliness inside, she felt abandoned. Depression & sorrow was consuming her. She heard the anger and violent words of some individuals who were across the street, they were openly supporting her decision to take the life of her baby and violently condemning the folks at the fence who were asking her and the other gal to reconsider, to look at other choices, to protect the life in their womb. Was it a life? Was there a baby forming inside who would look like her? They had her convinced it was nothing but a mass of tissue, that it wouldn’t form into a human being until close to 9 months. They said it would not feel anything, and she wouldn’t either throughout the quick procedure. They refused to allow her to see the ultrasound telling her it was expensive and wouldn’t show her nothing but a dark smudge on the screen. Yet, she had a deep inner feeling something was NOT RIGHT. She had deep surfacing questions that she could not evade … “if it was nothing more then a mass, why do I feel occasional movements within my belly?” … “Why does this whole procedure feel cold, uninviting, and wrong?” … “Why are there individuals who desire to end my baby’s life, while their mother chose life for them?” . . . . GOD ? As she was hurriedly pushed towards the entrance she glanced towards the fence. She locked eyes with a man in his mid-twenties. She noticed a glow about him, a feeling of love & sorrow seemed to radiate from him & the woman standing next to him. This same glow seemed to radiate from a number of the individuals who stood at the fence, many with their heads bowed.
It was a stark contrast to the individuals across the street where darkness surrounded them, even their black clothing represented darkness. Glancing at them she felt more fear, confusion, and abandonment. GOD ? She glanced back at the fence as the young man whispered something directed at her. The woman next to him had a sweet, yet sad smile, tears were flowing down her face. She noticed their clasped hands, and yearned to have someone who loved her in that same way. Her steps faltered. She felt a sudden voice inside tell her to STOP and GO towards them. The woman’s grip on her arm tightened, as she hissed in her ear “keep walking, ignore those heathen at the fence!” She looked in the woman’s cold, dark, uncompassionate eyes and broke free telling her “No, this doesn’t seem like the answer.” She then ran outside the fence, and fell into the couple’s inviting arms. Their love and compassion fell upon her hurting soul as they told her about the love and forgiveness of a Savior she did not know. He told her … “this baby in you is valuable & worthy of life: just like you are highly valued & loved by Jesus Christ, who gave his own life for you.”
The young couple told her of other options; and offered to assist her in any way they could. The crowd at the fence formed a barrier around them as the woman then asked if she would like to have a relationship with Jesus. With tears flowing down her face, she eagerly said YES! They then all bowed their heads and prayed for the girls Salvation and for her safety and that of her unborn baby. As peace, Love, and acceptance flooded her whole body; the young girl lifted her eyes towards HEAVEN. She had a new hope, LIFE, and purpose – not just for herself, but the baby growing inside her!!
In the distance the sound of an ambulance was heard coming their direction.
SFC S. BERNIER
24yr U.S ARMY ret ????
OIF Combat veteran
TO GOD BE ALL GLORY!
Jesus is coming soon, are you ready?
LikeLike
They are already doing it. So many men have been addicted to porn, that they see through their technology. They are demonically tied to this to the point that they cannot have normal sexual relations with their wives. Thus, no or less children result. It is one step away from sex with a robot. AI is at work in this. They have test tube babies and they have recently made a synthetic embryo. Next is a robot baby. Not far away. This is not ‘decades down the road.’ I would never want to live in this kind of world. I can’t stand it even as it is right now.
LikeLike
Agree, things have changed a lot in my lifetime and others born in the boomer generation, or even a few decades ago.. It is getting wacky like having over 50 genders and attack on the family mentioned on Tucker Carlson interview with Italian prime minister. Some women choose marriage and full time careers and other couples see this country and elsewhere is unfit to raise a family in because society is degranding daily. Not to mention the expense of raising a family. Men feel same way, this country has no future really. Europeans likewise.
LikeLike
I once knew a young Afghan refugee family with 2 small children that settled in my city (a year before 9/11). The husband said to me that in his country, it was normal to have 6 or more children and that it was cheap there to have a large family. “But here it cost lots of money to have children. Maybe we shouldn’t have anymore.” He said with dismay.
He was right. It is too expensive for most couples to have many children or even any. What it is about our economy that is making families stay small in order to stay solvent?? Supposedly we’re much more prosperous today than our immigrant ancestors who came here with nothing but managed to raise big families here. It’s not simply because our pioneer ancestors had less birth control than now or needed to breed farm hands and we’re more “advanced”.
So what is the problem? The constant rising inflation (for the last 100 years) that necessitates two wage earners to work out of the home? Too much consumerism that makes couples choose acquiring things over children? Exactly what?
Or is it that we have become much less forward looking and have focused on fulfilling our own present desires and needs—living entirely in our moment—and not building our dynasties? And this lack of future focus has become our culture and our economy reflects this? Or did a skewed economy cause this change in attitude? I’m not sure which came first.
Even China is beginning to see a population decline (due to their previously aggressive one child policy). They recently changed this draconian policy to allow families to have 2-3 children and were encouraging families to produce more children. But when ordinary Chinese were asked whether they would have more children, most said no. “How does the government think we can afford it?” Was the most common reply.
So it not only that our elites want to depopulate the globe and we’re their targeted victims. There’s more going on with ourselves.
LikeLike
Significantly the Japanese, with their collapsing birth rate, have pioneered “virtual” people with their robotics, near life-like sex dolls, metaverses and the like. Wonder why the Japanese of this generation are committing what amounts to national suicide as few of their young want to get married and have children. The West is not far behind. Something psychologically and spiritually wrong has been going on since WWII.
Looks like virtual people will also replace pets (today often a substitute for children but these high protein eaters will not be allowed in the Great Reset as these are also classed as “useless eaters”.) So unless this depopulating attitude can be turned around, and all life valued again, marriages and children seen again as a blessing, expect an empty world eventually.
So whether one is single or married, foster life where you find it and teach children especially to recognize and resist the false imitation of it that is a temptation to so many.
LikeLike
Let’s take this a step further.
https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/yearsandyears
LikeLike
Sorry I pressed the link for the BBC video “I’m transhuman I’m going to become digital ” thinking that it would just show that video only. I’m not familiar with the other videos.
LikeLike
Hello Leo Sorry for the confusion . Here’s what I hope will turn out to be a more direct link, in which case you could delete the previous link.
LikeLike
Disturbing.. Is that an Irish name.. Republic of… Catriona.. Hmmm
LikeLike
I foresee a Children of Men future even if the technocracy collapses. Why Christ will have to return soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person