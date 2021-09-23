Biden ups the ante: Tells military to get jabbed or face dishonorable discharge

Joe Biden just upped the ante. He’s now requesting that every U.S. service member who rejects his mandatory injection of an experimental gene therapy should face dishonorable discharge.

This amounts to a declaration of war on these soldiers because it’s difficult if not impossible to even get a civilian job with that stain on your record. And, yes, it would also erase their Second Amendment rights.

A dishonorable discharge would place these brave men and women on the same social strata with drug dealers and rapists. Biden had better be careful what he’s asking for on this one.

If 25 to 30 percent of the military gets dishonorably discharged, think of the devastating impact on, not only our national security and the economy, but the social fabric of this once-great nation.

Oh, wait, I almost forgot, the globalists who run Joe Biden don’t believe in nations or nationhood, which is why they’ve collapsed the border and mandated a death shot for all Americans while exempting the military-age migrant men from having to get the shot. Our new columnist, Christopher Wright, sounds off on this latest development in another brilliant piece below. – Leo Hohmann, editor in chief

By Christopher Wright

Today, it was reported the Biden administration strongly opposes a bill in the House that would require honorable discharges for departing military personnel who refuse to get the COVID injection. Preventing honorable discharges is not the only way this administration seeks to punish people who won’t willingly lie down in front of Panzer tanks.

Project Veritas just released another video, this one showing an FDA employee calling for forced COVID injections and a registry for all uninjected Americans. In the video, he talks about how authorities should use drones and shoot darts filled with toxic spike proteins at black people and others who refuse to get it. “l don’t care about your bodily autonomy,” the employee says.

But black people don’t have to worry just yet. The employee wants to go for white people first, starting with video campaigns, so the feds can’t be accused of racism.

ALSO SEE: US Soldiers Required to Complete an Intrusive Questionnaire Describing their Religious Beliefs and Activities as Requirement for Not Taking the Jab Per Religion

That’s not the half of it. He also wants federal Stormtroopers to go around sticking needles in people’s arms who won’t comply.

“I’m gonna go door-to-door and stab everyone,” the CDC insider says.

Ah, but how to find them?

“[T]here needs to be a registry of people who aren’t injected. – Although that’s sounding very Germany” by which he meant Nazi Germany. So here we have a Biden administration employee who knows exactly where his ideas are coming from, including the use of state-sponsored propaganda to steamroll people and the singling out of a particular minority for a ‘final solution’.

The Biden administration is very far down the rabbit hole with this injection business, but the facts don’t support its forced mandates, wrong-headed beliefs, and phony narratives on the subject.

States with some of the highest injection rates – Maine, New York, and Vermont – had the highest increase rates in COVID cases last week, according to Johns Hopkins data. That’s not supposed to happen, but the same thing is happening in Israel and the U.K. Public health authorities know there’s something wrong with the mass-injection picture, because they are moving the goalposts on what constitutes herd immunity. They used to say 60 percent, but now Fauci talks about 85 percent. These people are supposed to know what they’re doing. Apparently, they don’t and make things up when things don’t go their way.

Meanwhile, the CDC is playing games with the numbers. They count people who get COVID after getting the injection as unvaxxed unless 14 days have passed since receiving the first injection. This allows them to overstate the number of unvaxxed people who show up at the hospital and claim the persistence of the pandemic is entirely the fault of the unjabbed. It also allows them to hide the number of people who are dying from the shots. If they die before the 14-day mark, they are counted as unvaxxed. That level of propaganda would make Goebbels proud.

Joe Biden told OSHA to hide information on adverse reactions to shots. In addition, based on numerous interviews, a media outlet concluded the medical community is colluding with the federal government to tell people with neurological adverse reactions to the shots — like headaches, tremors, and brain fog — they are just having anxiety or panic attacks. Some patients who complain are even being put into psych wards. Medical licensing boards and regulatory agencies are telling doctors not to talk about adverse reactions or they could lose their medical license. That’s one way to enforce a phony narrative.

I’ve often said the rise of the authoritarian [globalist] left is the central challenge of our time, and we’re seeing it play out in this mass injection program. How bad is it going to get, folks, and how much are you going to put up with before you tell the goose-stepping jack-booted thugs in the Biden administration to shove it.

Christopher Wright is a retired attorney, an activist and occasional contributor to LeoHohmann.com. He resides in Virginia and publishes regularly at The Daily Skirmish.

