220,000 U.S. military service members say ‘no’ to Biden’s forced Covid vaccines: File lawsuit claiming they already have natural immunity

The Biden administration is trying to redefine the meaning of the word “immunity” in its attempt to force the Covid injection on 220,000 U.S. military service members who have already contracted and survived the SARS COV-2 virus that originated in Wuhan, China.
This has opened the door for a federal lawsuit filed by two active-duty service members against Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Homeland Security Director Xavier Bacerra and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock.
The Navy this week gave its sailors 90 days to get the shot and the Army and Air Force were poised Thursday to enforce their own timetables, reported Military.com.
The suit, filed August 30 in U.S. District Court in Colorado, seeks immediate injunctive relief.
The two plaintiffs, Daniel Robert, a 33-year-old drill sergeant at Fort Benning Army base in Columbus, Georgia, and Hollie Mulvihill, a 29-year-old staff sergeant at the Marine Corp base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, are asking the court for a temporary restraining order preventing the forced injections before a full hearing can be scheduled. They are ultimately seeking a permanent injunction and declaratory judgment against Biden’s Department of Defense.
The two defendants represent 220,000 other U.S. military active-duty members who have natural immunity and do not want any of the three synthetic gene-based “vaccines” shot into their bodies.
All three injections, manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are based on an all-new technology, never before used in any previous vaccine, and have never been tested for the long-term health effects on the human body.
The three shots combined have resulted in an unprecedented number of adverse reactions being reported to the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, including over 13,000 reported deaths, more than double the number of all the other vaccines combined since VAERS was established in 1990.
According to the lawsuit, Army Regulation 40-562 is the all-service publication that governs the administration of “Immunizations and Chemoprophylaxis for the prevention of infectious diseases.”
AR 40-562 clearly states that documented survivors of an infectious disease have a “presumptive exemption from vaccination due to natural immunity acquired as a result of having survived the infection,” the lawsuit states.
Army Regulation 40-562 states:
“General examples of medical exemptions include the following …Evidence of immunity based on serologic tests, documented infection, or similar circumstances.”
U.S. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Dr. Admiral Bret Diroir stated on August 24 in an interview with Fox News:
“So natural immunity, it’s very important… There are still no data to suggest vaccine immunity is better than natural immunity. I think both are highly protective.”
In fact, data exists that would suggest it’s the other way around – that natural immunity far exceeds that of vaccine immunity. A recent study out of Israel showed natural immunity is significantly stronger and lasts longer than the synthetic immunity delivered by the vaccines, protection from which even the CDC has admitted begins to wane after three to five months.
Yet, on the very same day that Diroir was playing up the importance of natural immunity on Fox News, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo mandating the entire Armed Forces be inoculated with the Covid shots.
In that memo, Austin created an all-new concept never before existing in the history of medical science and in complete contradiction to the plain language of the DoD’s own regulations. He said “those with previous COVID-19 infection are not considered vaccinated.”
The lawsuit states that the DoD regulation “contains no such term, nor concept, and the defendant Secretary of Defense’s new definition effectively wipes away the DoD’s own regulation. The secretary of defense is not a doctor, and this declaration has no basis in medical science at all, nor did this instant change to the regulation go through any notice and comment period, nor rulemaking process, nor any process at all. Indeed, the Secretary of Defense simply declared it without a scintilla of evidence to support it.”
Dr. Lee Merritt, a retired U.S. Navy surgeon, speaking at a White Coat Summit of America’s Frontline Doctors in July 2021, said more U.S. service members have likely died of the vaccine in 2021 than the combined total who died of Covid in all of last year. She stated at that conference:
“One of my big problems is our vaccination of the military. I was a 10-year Navy surgeon so I have Navy people and Army people calling me. There were only 20 deaths of all the active duty in 2020 for Covid, in all the services put together. They have a big epidemiological base and they can find out exactly what’s going on. There were only 20 deaths and we are vaccinating everybody. We’ve already had tumors and we’ve had 80 cases of myocarditis, which has a significant five-year mortality rate, I think it’s 66 percent… So, with the vaccination program we have ostensibly killed more of our young active-duty people than Covid did.”
Lawyers for the plaintiffs, led by Todd Callender in Denver, stated in the lawsuit that repeated attempts to leave voicemail messages for Austin in an attempt to settle the grievance out of court have been ignored by Austin, leaving them no choice but to file suit.
The lawsuit concludes: “On August 30, 2021, the plaintiffs filed a motion for an emergency restraining order in the form of a stay pendente lite, preventing the Defendant Department of Defense from inoculating them and anyone similarly situated that comprises the class of service members who can document that they previously had Covid-19 and as a result have developed natural immunity that exempts them from inoculation under AR 40-562.”
A lot of active-duty service members and their parents are pinning their hopes on this lawsuit.
“This may be the last stand,” the father of an Air National Guardsman stationed at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, Michigan, told LeoHohmann.com.
If the lawsuit fails, it is feared that Biden’s Defense Department could try to up the stakes by dishonorably discharging those who reject the jab. So far, the Pentagon has stopped short of such threats and is allowing for religious exemptions.
A movement is afoot in the U.S. House where some lawmakers are getting behind legislation prohibiting dishonorable discharges for troops who refuse the Covid shot.
Legislation sponsored by Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., requires only honorable discharges for anyone who is separated from the military over rejecting the injection. It was added to the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill, passed by the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday. [See Lawmakers Try to Ban Dishonorable Discharges for Troops Who Refuse Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines, Sept. 2, 2021, by Travis Tritten, Military.com]
“No American who raises their hand to serve our nation should be punished for making a highly personal medical decision,” Green said in a statement.
Military.com reported on a Marine corporal who said she was discharged for refusing to wear a mask, possibly the first service member to be pushed out of the military in connection with COVID-19 rules.
According to the Pentagon, roughly 63 percent of all U.S. forces had received at least one dose of the controversial vaccine as of Aug. 18.
12 thoughts on “220,000 U.S. military service members say ‘no’ to Biden’s forced Covid vaccines: File lawsuit claiming they already have natural immunity”
Reblogged this on Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch.
It just boggles the mind how they can be discharged at all, dishonorable or honorable. This has got to stop in the USA. This is a “hill to die on”.
Carter pulled it on the military during the supposed swine flue epidemic in the mid 70’s when I was attending boot camp at MCRD-SD. Because of a stated medicinal allergy, I was one of two recruits in my platoon that didn’t receive the shot. Two in our platoon of 87 had to be hospitalized and, (supposedly), recycled through training due to the adverse affect of the vaccine. They’ve been pulling this and much worse, (see the MK Ultra program),on military personnel since WWII and it’s aftermath of 40 plus years of the Cold War.
You’re right.
It’s time.
And this hill is as good a hill as any.
We’re sick from and sick of this damn hill.
Godspeed
Even though I’m not a Veteran, my boyfriend is one. We both oppose AND support those opposing these foul, tyrannical mandates. We are with you in heart, soul, and spirit. May God Bless all in the fight against this putrid EVIL.
I’ve listened to a number of Dr. Merritt’s broadcasts about the JAB. I think she’s brilliant and a super hero. A SUPER HEROINE. Get that woman a cape…and a Lasso of Truth!
Way to go military! Keep fighting!
Very interesting site. Many links to research.
“No Jab For Me” https://nojabforme.info/
Excerpt:
The site contains 430+ links to various primary sources.
Statements in this site are substantiated with facts that will stand in a court of law. Informed Consent requires a flow of accurate, unfiltered information.
Click on the hyperlinked sections to direct you to primary sources such as CDC, WHO, FDA documents.
Anyone trying to take down this site, either by disabling links or posting warnings that this site is dangerous, will be named as codefendant in the equivalent of another Nuremberg trial for being an accomplice to crimes against humanity. That includes social media and newsletter executives and their order takers. Lawyers are standing by.
If you have legal questions regarding vaccine or mask mandates click the “LEGAL FORMS” button.
Excerpt:
Initially, the FDA had authorized Moderna and Pfizer mRNA gene therapeutics they dubbed “vaccines”.
Fauci confirms. And Pfizer erroneously had stated that the vaccine may prevent you from getting COVID-19. As we know by now, the Pfizer jab prevents neither infection nor transmission. Also, let’s underscore that pregnant and breastfeeding women are not to be vaccinated.
The Clinical Trials, technically, are currently underway and won’t end until October 27, 2022 for Moderna, and July 30, 2023 for Pfizer. Humans are the guinea pigs. The notion that a jab can be approved as safe under these set of circumstances should ring the alarm bells of every District Attorney and Attorney General, who is not compromised.
Pfizer makes the case that during an ongoing clinical trial (the one we are currently in) its vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 following 2 doses. That is until booster shots were called for. SELL SELL SELL. Again, such assertions are key in proving not only fraud but crimes against humanity. If they are still learning how the “vaccine” behaves on people that means they are still in trial mode; that means it should never have been approved safe. This borders on racketeering.
None of the 20+ severe effects of a COVID-19 Jab, as discussed in an October 2020 FDA-CDC meeting are mentioned in the Pfizer Fact Sheet.
Pfizer erroneously states its jab cannot give you COVID-19, when in reality – as we shall establish – the messenger RNA programs your cells to produce the pathogen in the form of the Spike Protein, the very pathogen it is supposed to shield you from.
The Australian government uses the term poison in reference to the vaccines. Its military stresses it.
AND THEN
“Red Cross issues warning to stop blood plasma donations from vaccinated people”
Excerpt:
If you took a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine,” the American Red Cross will not accept blood plasma donations from you due to the inherent toxicity issues caused by the injection.
As it turns out, convalescent plasma should only be collected from the unvaccinated who still have clean blood that has not been contaminated with deadly spike proteins and other chemicals that threaten to kill those who receive blood transfusions.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-02-red-cross-stop-blood-plasma-donations-vaccinated.html
Great post and cool site. Always good to see people interested in seeing these heinous violators punished. I often wonder if there is any way teachers and school administrators can be punished under Nuremberg Code for their abuse of children. Maybe the experimental nature of the pcr test? Super interesting about the Red Cross not wanting the blood of the vaccinated. Though it is difficult to understand as to how they also are not part of the NWO? But I really do not know a lot about them.
Thank you Leo for keeping us up to date on the legal progress being made. Hope it will be a win for the US military active service members. Seems that it would look good on this one. Hopefully the SC dirtbags will not declare there is no standing. Will keep fingers crossed.
I stand with the troops – somebody needs to take a stand and I am not at all surprised it is our military. God bless those willing to serve.
Why do we have to wear facemask when covid 19 is only a droplets virus?
What bad effect gives,, who wear this mask within 8 to 12 hrs/day within 18 months. I know if I wear facemask I feel so bad, if you inhale your own breath (carbon monoxide) it will weakend your entire resperatory system and inmmune system. Is that means that those who wear this mask are VONETABLE? Is this experimental vaccines are the answer? Or do we have to boost our inmmune system?
Carbon dioxide, not carbon monoxide. Neither one good to be inhaling.
Carbon monoxide will kill you in minutes. Carbon dioxide makes you “foggy”.
