Grave warning from retired Army officer: ‘We have been sold out: Prepare for war …it’s coming’

In a previous article, I laid out the case for China rising up as an existential threat to America and everything it stands for.

I posited that, under the current regime in Washington, we are already under a loose form of occupation by the Chinese Communist Party.

One thing I did not get into is China’s relationship with another key world power, Russia.

The Russians and Chinese have a long history of conflict and there is still much enmity between the two. But make no mistake, they will align themselves for the purpose of taking down their common enemy, the United States.

Russia under Putin may have worked with the United States against China if the U.S. had played its cards differently following the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s. But instead of sewing up those wounds, the U.S. foreign policy has been one of hubris, instigating needless wars and insurrections around the world under the globalist administrations run by the Bushes, Clintons and Obamas.

Being an anti-globalist, I believe Trump wanted to forge a new relationship with Russia, while at the same time defending Israel, building up the depleted U.S. military and focusing on the real threat, China.

But Trump was resisted at every turn by globalists within the U.S. military establishment and his own intelligence agencies. These globalist predators are content to reign over the managed decline of the United States while making themselves and their Wall Street buddies rich in the process. They basically sold us out to the highest bidder, which was China.

Instead of building a relationship with Russia as a hedge against China, the U.S. drove the Russians into the arms of China. The two together make up a formidable fighting force at a time when Biden is neutering and demoralizing the U.S. military.

Biden doesn’t work for America and hasn’t in a long time. He works at the pleasure of his globalist bosses and their long-coveted New World Order. While vice president, Biden stated in an April 2013 speech to the Export-Import Bank that “the affirmative task we have now is to actually create a New World Order.”

Biden further stated in that same speech to the bankers that “we [globalists] have to do what we do best — we have to level the playing field.”

As “President,” Mr. Biden’s assignment this time around, in my opinion, is to consummate the ultimate “leveling of the playing field.” He is tasked with delivering the U.S. and its citizens to the Chinese Communist Party. To achieve that task, he is weakening the U.S. economy through burdensome regulations and hyper inflation, shutting down gas and oil pipelines, driving up the debt, killing the value of the U.S. dollar, and harassing law-abiding gun owners.

But his crowning achievement will be to weaken the U.S. military and get as many Americans as possible injected with the unproven, untested, extremely dangerous mRNA medical device.

After America’s military is sufficiently weakened, and its people sufficiently sickened from the poisonous injections, look for China and Russia to exploit that weakness in ways never before seen.

Only by the grace of God will we get through to 2024 as an intact sovereign nation. Biden and his merry band of “woke” military men and Justice Department henchmen are doing their best to divide the country and spark a race war.

Below is a 5-minute video from U.S. Army veteran David Kobler, who runs the popular Southern Prepper 1 channel on YouTube.

In the video, Kobler compares the trajectory of the U.S. military to that of Russia’s armed forces. The Russians were conducting a major military exercise this week off the coast of Hawaii.

As the Russians were training for war, the U.S. military is involved in the following demoralizing activities.

Virginia Military Institute is fully implementing critical race theory throughout all of its classes for future military leaders. CRT, as my readers know, is a Marxist doctrine meant to divide America, pitting one group against another based on racial narratives, reopening old racial wounds, and teaching young people to hate their country and the Constitution. Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testified before Congress this week and defended critical race theory as a legitimate item of study at U.S. war colleges and on military bases. Milley said the military needed to be “open minded” about such theories and showed by his comments that he himself is a member of the “woke” military. “As a white man I want to understand white rage,” he told Rep. Matt Gaetz. How about understanding how to win a coming world war with China and Russia, Mr. Milley, instead of feminizing the military and dividing it along racial lines?

The Veterans Administration announced it is offering to pay for transgender surgeries for military vets with your tax dollars. How much money will be siphoned away from vets facing legitimate medical needs in order to pay for the trans surgeries?

The National Guard is launching a photo series celebrating LGBTQI personnel.

Nellis Air Force Base recently hosted the first-ever drag queen show, which base officers say is essential to moral, cohesion and military readiness.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley defended critical race theory at a hearing on Capitol Hill this week.

What’s China doing? It is using technology it pilfered from U.S. universities and corporations to upgrade its military systems on land and sea. It is investing in biological “super soldiers” which could be a few years away from reality. These genetically modified soldiers will be bigger, faster and stronger than any normal human being walking the earth. Good luck fighting against that with an Army celebrating its skirt-wearing trannies.

Kobler decried the U.S. military’s ongoing purge of patriotic warriors, implementing what amounts to a political test of loyalty to the current Biden regime. This was a reference to the rooting out of highly qualified, extremely intelligent young officers like Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who was recently removed because he questioned the wisdom of implementing critical race theory in the military.

To further understand what is going on, I recommend everyone read two recently released books: Lohmeier’s Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military; and James Simpson’s Who Was Karl Marx: The Men, the Motives and the Menace Behind Today’s Rampaging American Left.

A CNN report cited a Defense Department official saying Lohmeier was relieved of his command “due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead.”

Anyone who has ever seen Lohmeier interviewed knows that he is exactly the type of man we would want leading men and women into battle.

Watch Lohmeier being interviewed by Tucker Carlson below:

But what, in the eyes of our top military commanders, did Lohmeier do to “betray trust and confidence?”

He had the audacity to go on a conservative podcast to discuss his book, which highlights “a neo-Marxist agenda at the ground level within our armed forces.” He condemned CRT, explained its Marxist roots and warned the American taxpaying public that this agenda “will divide us; it will not unify us.”

In other words, Lohmeier told the truth. As American Thinker rightly surmised, truth is no longer allowed in the U.S. military, anymore than it is allowed in any other cultural institution in post-constitutional America.

But the most concerning of all developments highlighted in the above video by Kobler may be the possible compromising of the super-sensitive U.S. communication codes relative to its submarine fleet.

“I’m hearing a lot of things from my sources in the military,” Kobler said. “The most frightening thing is our system used to communicate between subs, there are rumors this code has been somehow compromised. Many others think it’s been jeopardized. If that happens, our biggest deterrent has been lost.”

It wouldn’t be the first time crucial military information was allowed to get into our enemies’ hands. Under the Clinton administration, nuclear secrets magically made their way to China.

Bottom line: Kobler believes, like I do, that America has been sold out to its enemies. When it comes time to defend this country, our military will be a demoralized and defeated institution, totally unprepared to fight.

Kobler challenges the retired military veterans and even those of us who never served in the military.

“You need to get ready because our military is being gutted,” he said. “We have a large core of good guys and gals that have served in the military but you need to get ready because we are going to be sold out. Our military will not be ready.

“China and Russia – they are a threat. If it’s not tomorrow it will be the next day, it will be a year from now, it will be five years from now, but it’s coming.

“Russia is training for a major conflict and what are we doing? Demoralizing our military and getting rid of the top soldiers that want to do their job.”

