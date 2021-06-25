Grave warning from retired Army officer: ‘We have been sold out: Prepare for war …it’s coming’

In a previous article, I laid out the case for China rising up as an existential threat to America and everything it stands for.
I posited that, under the current regime in Washington, we are already under a loose form of occupation by the Chinese Communist Party.
One thing I did not get into is China’s relationship with another key world power, Russia.
The Russians and Chinese have a long history of conflict and there is still much enmity between the two. But make no mistake, they will align themselves for the purpose of taking down their common enemy, the United States.
Russia under Putin may have worked with the United States against China if the U.S. had played its cards differently following the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s. But instead of sewing up those wounds, the U.S. foreign policy has been one of hubris, instigating needless wars and insurrections around the world under the globalist administrations run by the Bushes, Clintons and Obamas.
Being an anti-globalist, I believe Trump wanted to forge a new relationship with Russia, while at the same time defending Israel, building up the depleted U.S. military and focusing on the real threat, China.
But Trump was resisted at every turn by globalists within the U.S. military establishment and his own intelligence agencies. These globalist predators are content to reign over the managed decline of the United States while making themselves and their Wall Street buddies rich in the process. They basically sold us out to the highest bidder, which was China.
Instead of building a relationship with Russia as a hedge against China, the U.S. drove the Russians into the arms of China. The two together make up a formidable fighting force at a time when Biden is neutering and demoralizing the U.S. military.
Biden doesn’t work for America and hasn’t in a long time. He works at the pleasure of his globalist bosses and their long-coveted New World Order. While vice president, Biden stated in an April 2013 speech to the Export-Import Bank that “the affirmative task we have now is to actually create a New World Order.”
Biden further stated in that same speech to the bankers that “we [globalists] have to do what we do best — we have to level the playing field.”
As “President,” Mr. Biden’s assignment this time around, in my opinion, is to consummate the ultimate “leveling of the playing field.” He is tasked with delivering the U.S. and its citizens to the Chinese Communist Party. To achieve that task, he is weakening the U.S. economy through burdensome regulations and hyper inflation, shutting down gas and oil pipelines, driving up the debt, killing the value of the U.S. dollar, and harassing law-abiding gun owners.
But his crowning achievement will be to weaken the U.S. military and get as many Americans as possible injected with the unproven, untested, extremely dangerous mRNA medical device.
After America’s military is sufficiently weakened, and its people sufficiently sickened from the poisonous injections, look for China and Russia to exploit that weakness in ways never before seen.
Only by the grace of God will we get through to 2024 as an intact sovereign nation. Biden and his merry band of “woke” military men and Justice Department henchmen are doing their best to divide the country and spark a race war.
Below is a 5-minute video from U.S. Army veteran David Kobler, who runs the popular Southern Prepper 1 channel on YouTube.
In the video, Kobler compares the trajectory of the U.S. military to that of Russia’s armed forces. The Russians were conducting a major military exercise this week off the coast of Hawaii.
As the Russians were training for war, the U.S. military is involved in the following demoralizing activities.
- Virginia Military Institute is fully implementing critical race theory throughout all of its classes for future military leaders. CRT, as my readers know, is a Marxist doctrine meant to divide America, pitting one group against another based on racial narratives, reopening old racial wounds, and teaching young people to hate their country and the Constitution. Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testified before Congress this week and defended critical race theory as a legitimate item of study at U.S. war colleges and on military bases. Milley said the military needed to be “open minded” about such theories and showed by his comments that he himself is a member of the “woke” military. “As a white man I want to understand white rage,” he told Rep. Matt Gaetz. How about understanding how to win a coming world war with China and Russia, Mr. Milley, instead of feminizing the military and dividing it along racial lines?
- The National Guard is cutting funding for training to offset the four months they spent guarding the U.S. Capitol against phony claims of an insurgency led by “white supremacists.”
- The Veterans Administration announced it is offering to pay for transgender surgeries for military vets with your tax dollars. How much money will be siphoned away from vets facing legitimate medical needs in order to pay for the trans surgeries?
- The National Guard is launching a photo series celebrating LGBTQI personnel.
- Nellis Air Force Base recently hosted the first-ever drag queen show, which base officers say is essential to moral, cohesion and military readiness.
What’s China doing? It is using technology it pilfered from U.S. universities and corporations to upgrade its military systems on land and sea. It is investing in biological “super soldiers” which could be a few years away from reality. These genetically modified soldiers will be bigger, faster and stronger than any normal human being walking the earth. Good luck fighting against that with an Army celebrating its skirt-wearing trannies.
Kobler decried the U.S. military’s ongoing purge of patriotic warriors, implementing what amounts to a political test of loyalty to the current Biden regime. This was a reference to the rooting out of highly qualified, extremely intelligent young officers like Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who was recently removed because he questioned the wisdom of implementing critical race theory in the military.
To further understand what is going on, I recommend everyone read two recently released books: Lohmeier’s Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military; and James Simpson’s Who Was Karl Marx: The Men, the Motives and the Menace Behind Today’s Rampaging American Left.
A CNN report cited a Defense Department official saying Lohmeier was relieved of his command “due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead.”
Anyone who has ever seen Lohmeier interviewed knows that he is exactly the type of man we would want leading men and women into battle.
Watch Lohmeier being interviewed by Tucker Carlson below:
But what, in the eyes of our top military commanders, did Lohmeier do to “betray trust and confidence?”
He had the audacity to go on a conservative podcast to discuss his book, which highlights “a neo-Marxist agenda at the ground level within our armed forces.” He condemned CRT, explained its Marxist roots and warned the American taxpaying public that this agenda “will divide us; it will not unify us.”
In other words, Lohmeier told the truth. As American Thinker rightly surmised, truth is no longer allowed in the U.S. military, anymore than it is allowed in any other cultural institution in post-constitutional America.
But the most concerning of all developments highlighted in the above video by Kobler may be the possible compromising of the super-sensitive U.S. communication codes relative to its submarine fleet.
“I’m hearing a lot of things from my sources in the military,” Kobler said. “The most frightening thing is our system used to communicate between subs, there are rumors this code has been somehow compromised. Many others think it’s been jeopardized. If that happens, our biggest deterrent has been lost.”
It wouldn’t be the first time crucial military information was allowed to get into our enemies’ hands. Under the Clinton administration, nuclear secrets magically made their way to China.
Bottom line: Kobler believes, like I do, that America has been sold out to its enemies. When it comes time to defend this country, our military will be a demoralized and defeated institution, totally unprepared to fight.
Kobler challenges the retired military veterans and even those of us who never served in the military.
“You need to get ready because our military is being gutted,” he said. “We have a large core of good guys and gals that have served in the military but you need to get ready because we are going to be sold out. Our military will not be ready.
“China and Russia – they are a threat. If it’s not tomorrow it will be the next day, it will be a year from now, it will be five years from now, but it’s coming.
“Russia is training for a major conflict and what are we doing? Demoralizing our military and getting rid of the top soldiers that want to do their job.”
SUPPORT HONEST, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM: LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. Donations of any size keep us going and are greatly appreciated. You may send a contribution c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
33 thoughts on “Grave warning from retired Army officer: ‘We have been sold out: Prepare for war …it’s coming’”
good information, you may like my latest, attached.Andrew
LikeLike
Is China really the enemy just because they were the highest bidder? It seems for those who live outside the States, that the US has caused their own problems and didn’t need any help doing so. I’m afraid that the real enemies of america reside in america.
The US has allowed the paranoia of the MIC and the greed of wall st to run foreign policy. It isn’t surprising that america finds itself in a mess. It’s time to stop blaming the rest of the world for american disastrous policies.
LikeLike
Spot on! Russia and China and any other nation can be expected look out for their own interests (which is only natural). They are not our vassals. And if we’re stupid enough to cede all our advantages to our competitors, then when the US falls, no one but ourselves will weep over our ruins. Our government has been dominated or subverted by 5th columnists, idiots and various crime syndicates for years often resulting in our foreign policies being exploitive, extremely short-sighted, destructive and unbeneficial to anyone (except military corporate contractors). Now we’re getting all manner of blowback which is affecting us domestically more and more. Our idiotic foreign policies have gone on since The Spanish-American war and I see no deliverance from the swamp syndicates that have run this game for so long. The swamp is too big and deep and each war or “police action” has only increased the size of the swamp that sustains it.
As a small pushback, I quit telling our soldiers of our modern wars “thank you for your service“ because what entity or entities did our volunteer military and security agencies actually serve in all the recent conflicts around the globe?? Was it really America (and our ideals) our brave but exploited soldiers defended or was it something actually opposed to us? Did any of this “strum und drang” keep us safe and strong? Look where we are now. On the edge of an abyss.
LikeLike
A complete non sequitur. I wonder if you are simply trying to evade the implications of the article.
Do you understand what it will mean if the US falls? Or do you find the idea of a global totalitarian order somehow appealing? (I would agree that it does mean that the US will no longer engage in conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan; but do you think we will have a better world as a result? Do you prefer scenarios where China does the same thing to America? And if that sounds fanciful, what will be there to stop them?)
LikeLike
Peter, I totally agree with you statement. I am growing tired of the narrative that the “poor” U.S. is so innocent. We are in the mess that we are because of the years of “sin” and promotion of degenerate behavior. We waste our votes voting in people who will give us “freebees” without thinking of the consequences of our votes. We allow the ungodly to make laws that erode the rights of the Godly and we have just sat on our hands and let it happen.
Now that our country is weakened, of course the enemies are taking advantage. We deserve everything we are getting. The U.S. is dying right before my eyes and I truly feel that there is no coming back. Jesus is our only hope. MARANATHA!! God Bless!!
LikeLike
i just listen to ” JR Nyquist reveals latest details on China’s plans to ATTACK the United States”…in his lastest….you csn see the video on Health Ranger Report…very intesting things he says…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
The normalization of phrases such as “men and women into battle” is one of the signs of America’s debilitating descent into pusillanimity. Women have always had an honorable place in the military (WAVES, WACS, etc.), but combat is not it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another “expert” Army 101st Airborne veteran now a prepper to tell us more gloom and doom tomorrow? What’s new?
For some of us that are (and have been awake in this country, for decades…Russia, China, and Islam have been a growing threat for years, ie, infiltrated our system of government in the 1950’s, courtesy both our political Parties. Make no mistake, Republicans are just as Marxist-leaning as any Democrat. The Republic fell long ago, Leo. We are F’d as a people here in the USA. Let’s just get it over with…Beans and bullets…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Darin, the infiltration has been going on for decades, I agree. But the purging of the rank and file military and infusion of Marxist doctrine into the military war colleges is a new phenomenon that people must be made aware of. This military will soon be totally unprepared to defend the homeland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is already unprepared. 20+ years ago, guys like Stephen Coughlin and John Guandolo were silenced of the threat regarding the infiltration of the Muslim Brotherhood into our own State Department (who influence domestic policy today).
Before that, Ronald Reagan himself invited Soviet teachers to sit in on American classrooms and the wonderful education we have here in the US of A…sure, we want to believe it’s about them seeing freedoms we enjoy here when in fact it was to show our own teachers that we were really no different with our progressive ideology in indoctrination to Marxism employed by Russia (and even China).
Sorry, but I’m mad as hell at the ignorance of the American people to research and question current information promoted as fact….as is evidenced by the globalists control regarding ABC agencies here in reference to a virus that has proven to have a 99.7% survivability rate and yet they bribe the public to get the jab every night on the evening news….we are the minority and time for talk is over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Without sound-minded leadership. I suspect that the US military will be defeated in battle as armies were in biblical accounts. The bible makes it clear on which army God gives the victory and the army that God forsake.
LikeLike
Do you mean Virginia Military Institute in Lexington VA?
LikeLike
Yes I believe so. The Army veteran said Virginia Military College but he must of meant Institute. Thanks for bringing that to our attention!
LikeLike
Roger that.
LikeLike
I have no idea how these globalist traitors who head our government and military think they can antagonize and start a war with Russia with the weakened military and economy we have now. All our manufacturing (a factor which won WWII more than any other) was taken apart and sent to China. Do these clowns think Russia, which overthrew the Mongols, routed Napoleon and Hitler, will roll over and play dead for us??? Do these fools think that China is a pushover? We gave them our manufacturing abilities, material, cyber, industrial and military secrets for the last 25-30 years. What did we get in exchange? Cheap consumer goods—toys of one sort or another that we warehouse in our house up to the ceiling—to keep us distracted and soft. How we can dislodge these nasty 5th columnists from our government and military and get back to sane domestic and foreign policies? We see these traitors even on the local level. The rot is so widespread. How can we defend ourselves from national death by a thousand cuts?
LikeLike
You can start by watching Steve Bannon’s Warroom. He and his squad lay out a lot of actions that can be carried out – right now.
LikeLike
We are too few in number to do anything. Especially if the jab does what I fear it will.
But I find myself shrugging as I read this. Our own government is single party and has declared half of America domestic terrorists. Their media lapdogs have been calling for murdering everyone in flyover country with drones and bomb strikes.
How is being killed by the Chinese enemies and worse than being killed by our homegrown enemies? Everyone in Washington, Silicon Valley, and the legacy media has declared war on us. And they’re all commies too. Might as well have the Chinese take over.
I was glad to see Xiden weaken their army since I knew they would gladly sick them on us.
America is no more.
LikeLike
Nonsense! The army of God is huge. Think and put everything in perspective, if you can. Just when you think all is lost, He gives orders and things come to pass.
LikeLike
The same “army of god” that has allowed 60 million murders of babies in the womb, gay marriage and adoption, pedophilia, etc?
God should not lift a “finger” to help the USA. We are an evil nation of “religious” cowards.
LikeLike
It isn’t “Dulles Air Force Base,” it is Nellis Air Force Base.
LikeLike
Please dont ever take a leadership position. You would have us already defeated. You would have us learn Russian and chinese before any hostilities so our masters could tell us what they want us to do when they take over. You are the perfect product of the nwo and its minions. No…we are not defeated. We are tens of millions strong! We will not now…nor ever… be subjugated.
LikeLike
I’m just the messenger sir, delivering a warning from those more in the know about the readiness of the world’s fighting forces.
LikeLike
If this is a Gen. Kohler saying this why is Gen. Miley’s picture portrayed and what is his position on this issue since he is actually in charge?
LikeLike
Read the article and it will become clear
LikeLike
Putin makes a grave mistake aligning with China. When (not if) America is dethroned as the world’s leading, power, China will then turn it’s attention to Russia.
LikeLike
According to smartest man in the USA Chris Langan (about succesfully infiltrated adapted compensated = to do greater harm……psychopaths):
In the elite worldview, only the elite are ‘elite’. Everyone else is sh*t and therefore expendable.
While the global elite desperately want total control of the planet including its human population, they are neither intelligent nor morally good enough to deserve it, and have no idea how to properly use it to the advantage of the human species and the planet as a whole.
This is reflected in the fact that their control agenda is limited to quantity control and totally excludes quality control. They assume that all the true genetic wealth of mankind resides in themselves despite their conspicuous lack of merit (genius, moral rectitude). Subscribing to an outworn idea called “Social Darwinism”, they simply assume that everyone else, no matter how much better and how much smarter one may be, is inferior and expendable and should be either culled or sterilized, or downbred, deracinated, and melted into a vast mocha-colored slave race for elite convenience.
LikeLike
When the woke metrosexual sons of the Globalist D.C. powerbrokers graduate their Fabian Socialist Ivy League colleges and enter government service…what do you expect? Xiden’s wakeup call will come when he sends Fed’s to the sanctuary states to try and enforce his unconstitutional 2nd Amendment restricting EO’s. If LEO’s fail to stand with the people, all bets are off.
LikeLike
Whatever happened to “barrack justice”?
LikeLike
FWIW, this infantry veteran believes that our imminent threat is from within, not without. The purging of constitutional patriots from the military began in earnest under Obama, and Trump did nothing to stop it due to Grimma Wormtounge types within his administration.
I fear that Xiden/Kamala, under the command of their puppet masters, will attempt to impose martial law upon the U.S. under the guise of the next “crisis” that they will invent. Once the ONLY impediment to the NWO’s grand scheme is tied up in civil unrest/war, then the globalists will make their move upon the rest of the world. The U.S. will then be easy pickings at the time of their choosing…
LikeLike
Also, Kobler was not an officer, but instead a non-commissioned officer (NCO/Enlisted). He retired as a sergeant, probably as an E7 or E8.
LikeLike
Nail on Head, Thank you.
LikeLike
It’s coming.. From outside of the US, and from inside as well I am afraid..
..Spot on!
LikeLike