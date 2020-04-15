Globalists using COVID-19 to usher in UN Agenda 2030 ‘Brave New World’ ten years ahead of schedule

It’s time for all true patriots to take a stand, or risk being led blindly into a new dark age.

When Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez rewrote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and rebranded them as the Green New Deal, many conservatives were heard laughing out loud.

AOC couldn’t be serious, could she? But who’s laughing now? AOC has gotten most everything she wanted in the Green New Deal.

Air traffic is much less robust, with long waits at airports a distant memory.

Automobile traffic on once-bustling highways has been reduced to a trickle in some of America’s largest cities, like New York, Chicago and L.A., which remain locked down.

Most Americans have either been told to work from home, or not work at all. They receive government paychecks to sit home and do nothing. AOC called it the “universal basic income.” It’s here.

It’s time for President Trump to end this nightmarish experiment.

We need clarity and strong leadership.

Stop the back-slapping daily press briefings where 90 percent of the content consists of congratulating himself and the governors for their wonderful handling of this crisis.

Let’s be honest, most have ignored the Constitution and overstepped their authority.

We need a firm date for when these lockdowns will end and our leaders need to stick to that date, not just throw a date out there, only to later extend it.

We want all of our country back. Not in stages, not in phases.

The president’s advisers, Drs. Fauci and Birx, have been exposed as frauds and must no longer be allowed to dictate policy.

They convinced the president to make bad decisions based on faulty science and speculative computer models stocked with false assumptions. They are up to their necks in conflicts of interest, mostly having to do with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and its many global partners pushing mandatory vaccines and a global ID system that can be used for tracking individual Americans.

For any politician to tell any small business that they are “non-essential” based on the advice of these two Gates-funded stooges is tantamount to the central committee of the USSR telling kulaks to get off their land and go work in a factory.

Under Stalin, the Soviet state couldn’t control kulaks working on the land, so they expropriated it. Took it. Is that the Gates-Fauci strategy for America’s small business owners? Force them out and make them go work for Amazon, Walmart or some other mega-corporation where they can be more closely monitored?

Sorry, but this isn’t the Soviet Union or Communist China.

The state doesn’t have the authority under the U.S. Constitution to deprive any American of their right to earn an honest living. Virus or no virus.

Left to its own devices, the state will always gravitate toward the accumulation of power. Once the state has claimed the right to exercise power over a certain area of your life, it rarely gives it back.

Governors have claimed the power to tell us when we can go to church, where we can and can’t work. So far, most Americans seem good with that. But there’s also an undertone of uneasiness that is starting to boil over, as evidenced by the growing number of protests, first in Michigan and soon to follow in other states.

The arbitrary exercise of raw state power is breathtakingly evident everywhere in the current situation, yet so few are able to discern it.

Why, for instance, was it considered non-essential to shop for seeds, flowers, plants and paint in Michigan while across the line in Ohio such purchases were legal?

Why are you allowed to go to a liquor store, pot dispensary, or a crowded Walmart but not to church or a gun store?

These are decisions the government has no constitutional grounds to make for American citizens.

If politicians want to infringe upon these basic rights, then they should stop being cowards and declare martial law, thereby formally suspending the U.S. Constitution.

You don’t get to have your cake and eat it, too, snatching civil liberties while claiming the Constitution is still in place.

Who is Anthony Fauci?

Some clarity is also in order on the backgrounds of the “experts” our politicians relied on in ordering the lockdowns to begin with.

COVID-19 is a contagious virus that should be taken seriously.

But let’s not forget that more than 99 percent of those who catch COVID-19 make a full recovery. It’s time that we all come to grips with the pertinent question: Are we willing to sacrifice our liberties, our way of life, on the altar of a health crisis that carries less than a 1 percent risk of death?

It’s safe to say that Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, the two infectious-disease experts heading up President Trump’s Coronavirus task force, are not going to change their advice, even though the original data they relied on in recommending these lockdowns turned out to be bogus.

There have been no hundreds of thousands of dead bodies, and the doomsday predictions of “overwhelmed hospitals” never materialized.

Fauci and Birx have long track records of working with Bill Gates and his eugenicist vision for the world.

Fauci sits on the Leadership Council for the Global Vaccine Action Plan, a project of the Gates Foundation that works in concert with the United Nations. [See Gates’s press release on that project which documents Fauci’s role].

The United Nations Agenda 2030, adopted in 2015 and fiercely promoted and funded by the Gates Foundation, consists of 17 Sustainable Development Goals [aka Green New Deal] to be achieved by the year 2030.

Goal number 3, “good health and wellbeing ,” begins with the U.N.’s demand that you “vaccinate your family.” Goal 3.8 states: “Achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential healthcare services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all .” [Emphasis added]

,” Goal 3.8 states: “Achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential healthcare services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines .” [Emphasis added] Goal number 16.9 says “By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.”

The UN’s 2030 Agenda motto, repeated endlessly in its documents, is that this agenda will “leave no one behind.”

How does the UN propose to leave no one behind unless the ultimate goal is to make these “life-saving vaccines” mandatory for all?

We must also ask why Gates’s globalist agenda of forced vaccines and sterilization never gets exposed in the mainstream media? Could it be that the media establishment agrees with Gates’ agenda and wants to hide it from the American people?

Gates has poured billions into furthering access to abortion. His vaccine projects have left thousands of women sterile in Kenya, and his polio vaccines have caused paralysis in Afghanistan, India, Congo and the Philippines. [For more on Gates’s horrific track record on vaccines, leaving a trail of death and serious injury, read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s scathing report, published by Children’s Health Defense on April 9, 2020 under the title Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination.]

Kennedy Jr. writes:

Gates is the largest private donor to the World Health Organization, a U.N. agency that, as President Trump says, is extremely “China-centric” and covers for China’s communist dictators at every turn.

China is always the model for success in the eyes of WHO, never the villain that needs to be dealt with, like when it deliberately gave out false information about COVID-19.

Bill Gates’ father, William Gates Sr., is co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and a former board member for Planned Parenthood. Fauci and the Gates clan move in the same circles as the America-hating social engineering billionaire George Soros [see photo below from 2001].

There’s no escaping the fact that Bill Gates is a globalist. He’s also a pathological eugenicist deeply invested in global population control, one of the longstanding goals of the United Nations.

If it’s reasonable to believe that neither of these two doctors, Fauci and Birx, is going to break ties with Gates and change their colors just because they are serving on a White House task force, then we must ask President Trump: Why are you listening to them?

A New Economic and Social Order

Why are these deeply conflicted advisers driving policy-making decisions – from the White House to the governor’s mansions and city halls?

Such decisions, if allowed to continue, are placing our nation on a fast track to a new dark age.

And not just an economic-political dark age.

When we look at the rapidly changing social order, the light is also growing dim.

New rules are being fashioned for us as we speak. Changes are coming for everything — how we shop for groceries [masks required], how we pay for products [cashless?], even how we greet our fellow man [no handshaking!].

If you don’t obey these rules, you will be publicly shamed and blamed as exhibiting anti-social behaviors detrimental to the common good.

The way we “do life” may never return to normal if President Trump doesn’t intervene and take back the reins from these two doctors aligned with the vision of the United Nations, Bill Gates and a host of creepy NGOs like the Rockefeller Foundation and the World Economic Forum.

We’ve already reported on the WEF’s Event 201 conference in October last year, where the CDC, WHO, CIA, Johns Hopkins University, NBC and other sponsors convened to map out their global response to a coronavirus pandemic – two months before anyone had heard about a coronavirus outbreak.

Back in 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation put out a 54-page white paper titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.”

In this paper, the foundation gamed out a future pandemic based on a flu-like virus that attacks the human respiratory system.

On page 18 of that document, it describes a hypothetical scenario dubbed “lockstep”:

“In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain—originating from wild geese—was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly 20 percent of the global population and killing 8 million in just seven months, the majority of them healthy young adults. The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.”

In the U.S., “containment was a challenge,” the Rockefeller paper continues, because the U.S. didn’t follow the lead of China in implementing mandatory lockdowns.

“The United States’ initial policy of ‘strongly discouraging’ citizens from flying proved deadly in its leniency, accelerating the spread of the virus not just within the U.S. but across borders. However, a few countries did fare better—China in particular. The Chinese government’s quick imposition and enforcement of mandatory quarantine for all citizens, as well as its instant and near-hermetic sealing off of all borders, saved millions of lives, stopping the spread of the virus far earlier than in other countries and enabling a swifter post-pandemic recovery.”

Wherever you see the fingerprints of the Rockefeller Foundation, the Gates family is not far away, working as a “partner” or co-funder. They share the same eugenicist agenda.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx are tied directly into that corrupt crowd and Trump needs to cut them loose before they’ve ramrodded their rotten agenda down our collective throats.

Michael Matt, executive editor of Remnant TV, exposed this cabal and connected the dots as well as anyone, and I strongly recommend his podcast, “Trumping the Gates of Hell.”

Matt rightly discerns that what’s going on is bigger than partisan politics, Democrat vs. Republican.

“This involves international intrigue, the WHO, George Soros, Bill Gates, the Trump phenomenon and the Vatican’s globalist Pope Francis,” he says. “But how? Why? What’s the endgame?”

In chilling detail, he unpacks the endgame, which has virtually nothing to do with keeping you alive and healthy and everything to do with replacing American power in the world with something more centralized, more controlling of the masses.

We are staring at the dawning of a new “Technocratic” era that has been sitting on the U.N.’s shelf for several decades, just waiting for a triggering event so it can be implemented.

Part of the Gates’ plan for a new technocratic utopian system is the tagging and tracking of every human being using a digital ID system.

This global ID system is being designed as we speak by the New York City-based ID2020 Alliance. Gates’s Microsoft Corp. became one of the founding partners in January 2018 along with Gavi Vaccine Alliance, another Gates-funded project. Funding also comes from longtime Gates collaborator the Rockefeller Foundation.

In order to bring in this system fully, Gates and his globalist comrades have long known that they need to take down America, knock it off its perch as the world’s most important superpower and “level the playing field” among nations.

I argued the same line of reasoning in my article from two weeks ago, “Sanitized Dictatorship: How COVID19 is being used to transform the world and destroy the Trump revolution.”

Now I’ve got intellectual backup from Michael Matt, who takes 43 minutes to document and explain the web of deceit that is being woven. Matt doesn’t use the word “technocratic” but that’s exactly what he is describing – a new global order in which capitalism and free enterprise are replaced by a hybrid form of socialism and crony capitalism like that which enslaves the population in China.

In a technocracy, corrupt scientists and data-mining bureaucrats call the shots and elected politicians do their bidding. The people be damned. It’s not coincidence that Gates was also the major money behind the Common Core education standards, which are focused on data mining of students through incessant testing and surveying of students to create what amounts to a dossier on each individual student’s attitudes, values and beliefs. This is private information that education bureaucrats have no business getting their hands on, anymore than healthcare bureaucrats should be shopping out your private health data.

As Bill Gates’s wife, Melinda, said in 2017, captured in the above video, “Bill and I love data. The numbers matter to us…”

Ah yes, data. They love data because it can be easily weaponized against certain sectors of society.

In China, the technocrat model for the world, the government uses data to operate a system of social scoring.

Those with low social scores, such as Christians, are passed over for the prime jobs and forced to meet in underground home churches.

Yes, we’ve seen how the data miners work.

By blowing up the COVID crisis, using unscientific computer models that forecasted wildly inaccurate numbers of up to 1 million dead Americans, they were able to get the attention of the American public, get us to cooperate with the advancement of our own enslavement.

Gates said, in an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace:

“It is fair to say things won’t go back to truly normal until we have a vaccine that we’ve gotten out to basically the entire world.”

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau came out this week with a statement that sounded eerily similar.

“We will not be coming back to our former normal situation; we can’t do that until we have developed a vaccine, and that could take 12 to 18 months,” Trudeau told reporters last Thursday.

Zeke Emanuel, the former Obama aide who now advises Joe Biden, told MSNBC: “Realistically, COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications.”

Who Will Be Our Savior?

So you can see that the left, and some dummies on the right, are all on the same page with Bill Gates.

The media is cooperating by continuing to stoke fear. They fail to report that 99 percent of Americans who contract coronavirus are making a full recovery. And the drugs needed to treat it are already here; they’re cheap and widely available.

We should be focusing on building up our immune systems, as advocated by Dr. Shiva in an article posted here. We don’t need Gates’s forced vaccines.

It’s time to let these globalists know it’s game over. Their cover’s been blown.

Michigan patriots taking back their government

Let’s follow the lead of Michigan. The patriots there have taken to the streets in peaceful protest. They turned out en masse at the State Capitol in Lansing today [Wednesday April 15] to demand socialist Gov. Getchen Whitmer reopen the economy.

We don’t want another government “stimulus” check. We want to go back to work.

The alternative is to keep listening to Fauci. Which is the same as listening to the psychopath Gates.

Fauci has been repeating the Bill Gates lie that the only way out of this is to wait for a vaccine.

That way, he gets to make Gates and the globalists our saviors. They will make our president look like a bumbling buffoon, who created a mess that only the globalists, riding in on their white horses, can fix.

In the end, only Jesus Christ can save us. We know that.

The globalists will eventually get their way, for a time, and that will be a period of hell on earth. Pray for more time. I think we need it.

Otherwise, we submit to the globalists, who will lead us into a new dark age.

Whereas 9/11 required us to submit to pat downs of our physical person at airports, court houses and other public places, the COVID19 pandemic will end with every American submitting to a scan of their digital healthcare history. Unless the people reject this system we are headed for…

An age of “social distancing” and fractured unity.

An age of agenda-driven shaming and blaming

An age of suspicion and “show your papers”

An age of lock downs, tracking, tagging and monitoring.

Enough is enough.

